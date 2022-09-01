2022 World Junior Championships: Day 2 Swims You May Have Missed

2022 FINA WORLD JUNIOR SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2nd day of the 2022 World Junior Championships featured finals in 9 events, as well as semifinals in 2 events. It was a busy session, but it saw more Championship Records broken to go with the 3 records that fell on day 1. This post, however, is dedicated to those swims on day 2 that might have flown under the radar during our live coverage of the meet.

Day 2 Swims You May Have Missed:

In the girls 100 back final tonight, Romanian 14-year-old Aissia Claudia Prisecariu touched 5th in 1:02.58. The performance marks a lifetime best for Prisecariu, who swam a 1:02.59 in semifinals last night. Moreover, the 14-year-old has already risen to #2 all-time among Romanians in the event. Tonight, Romanian teammate Rebecca-Aimee Diaconescu finished 6th, right behind Prisecariu in 1:02.93. With that swim, Diaconescu has now become the #3 Romanian all-time in the event.

As it usually does, the mixed 4×100 medley relay saw a lot of national records broken in prelims this morning. Costa Rica (4:17.44), El Salvador (4:30.08), and Pakistan (5:00.41) each swam the 4×100 mixed medley relay for the first time, thus setting national records. Also, Bolivia finished 18th this morning in 4:25.35, taking 3 seconds off their national record in the event.

Argentina’s Malena Santillan, just 14 years old, was the top swimmer in the early heats of the girls 800 free this morning. Santillan swam an 8:52.46, leading the early heats by 8 seconds and taking 2 seconds off her previous best in the event. Her time would go on to beat out one of the swimmers in the fastest heat of the 800, which swam with finals, putting Santillan in 8th overall in the event. Coincidentally, fellow Argentinian 14-year-old Agostina Hein finished 7th overall, clocking an 8:51.25 to come in just ahead of Santillan.

In prelims of the girls 200 fly this morning, India’s Apeksha Delyia Fernandes swam a 2:18.18, finishing 8th and advancing to the final tonight. With the performance, Fernandes also took down the Indian Record in the event. She was a bit slower in finals, finishing 8th in 2:19.14.