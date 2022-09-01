2022 World Junior Championships Day 2 Medals: Poland Leapfrogs Hungary, Romania

2022 FINA World Junior Swimming Championships

Day 2: Wednesday, 31 August

Poland began Day Two of the 2022 FINA World Junior Swimming Championships with one bronze medal and finished atop the standings, in first place with three golds and two bronzes. Ksawery Masiuk kicked off the Polish assault with a championship record (52.91) in the boys’ 100 back final. He narrowly beat South Africa’s Pieter Coetze (52.99), who had broken the meet record in heats this morning. Miroslav Knedla of Czech Republic (55.08) was third. Poland’s second gold medal came in the girls’ 50 breast when Karolina Piechowicz (31.55) touched out Spain’s Maria Ramos Najji (31.68) and Italy’s Irene Mati (31.96). Poland wrapped up the meet with a third gold, this time in the mixed 4×100 medley relay (3:52.00) ahead of Italy (3:55.58) and South Africa (3:58.58).

Hungary added one more gold and one more silver to those they had achieved on Day 1. The gold came in the girls’ 100 back where Dora Molnar (1:01.44) edged Japan’s Aimi Nagaoka (1:01.45) by .01 for the title. Chiaki Yamamoto, also from Japan, was third (1:02.10).

Turkey’s two gold medals in the boys’ 200 IM and girls’ 800 free took them past Romania into the third position overall. Sanberk Yigit Oktar broke the Turkish national record with his dominant win in the 200 IM (1:59.89) ahead of Japan’s Tomoyuki Matsushita (2:00.89) and Yuta Watanabe (2:01.39). And in the girls’ 800 free Merve Tuncel (8:30.00) repeated her Euro Juniors gold medal performance with an easy win over Japan’s Ruka Takezawa (8:36.80) and Spain’s Carla Carron (8:42.88).

Romania earned a gold medal in the 200 free thanks to David Popovici’s championship record (1:46.18). Hungary’s Daniel Meszaros (1:48.98) and Italy’s Filippo Bertoni (1:49.05) completed the podium.

The last two gold medals of the session went to Italy in the girls’ 200 fly and Austria in the boys’ 100 breast. Anna Porcari (2:12.00) won the fly by a body length. Her teammate Paola Borelli (2:13.36) took bronze, as Turkey’s Mehlika Kuzeh Yalcin (2:13.23) touched her out for silver by .13.

In perhaps the most exciting final of the night, Austria’s Luka Mladenovic (1:01.30) snagged the win in the boys’ 100 breast after trailing Uros Zivanovic of Serbia (1:01.64) at the 50 wall. Poland’s Filip Urbanski (1:02.80) took home the bronze.

Medal Table Through Day 2