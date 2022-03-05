2022 NJCAA Champs: Men’s and Women’s 500 Free Records Come Down on Day 3

2022 NJCAA Swimming & Diving National Championships

March 2-5, 2022

Anne Wilder Aquatic Complex, Fort Pierce, FL

SCY (25 yards)

Championship Central

DAY 1 RESULTS

DAY 2 RESULTS

DAY 3 RESULTS

Team Standings (Thru Day 3)

Women

Indian River State College – 1008 Southwestern Oregon CC – 471 Iowa Central Community College – 430 Barton Community College – 374 Jamestown Community College – 197 Genesee Community College – 167 Monroe CC Tribunes – 148 Iowa Lakes Community College – 87 Erie Community College – 17 The College of the Florida Keys – 14

Men

Indian River State College – 1031 Southwestern Oregon CC – 548.5 Barton Community College – 430 Iowa Central Community College – 387.5 Iowa Lakes Community College – 175 South Georgia State College – 158 Monroe CC Tribunes – 103 Genesee Community College – 102 Jamestown Community College – 94 The College of the Florida Keys – 5 Erie Community College – 3

Indian River is one day away from locking up another NJCAA title. Both IRSC teams cracked 1000 points on day 3 of the meet.

More NJCAA Records fell on Friday, the first of which fell at the hands of Indian River’s Gina Miller. After winning the 1000 free and 200 free earlier in the meet, Miller won the 500 free decisively, clocking a 4:53.38. Miller was faster in prelims, where she clocked a 4:52.29 to crack the NJCAA Record.

Southwestern Oregon’s Alex Metzler took the men’s 500 free, also in NJCAA Record fashion. Metzler swam a 4:20.42. He was especially fast on the final 100 of the race, splitting 50.89.

IRSC’s William Beckstead-Holman took another pair of events on Friday. Beckstead-Holman first won the men’s 100 IM, swimming a 49.50. Not only was Beckstead-Holman the only swimmer in the field under 50 seconds in the race, he was just off the NJCAA Record, which stands at 49.25.

He would then go on to win the men’s 100 backstroke in 48.86, touching first by exactly a second. While the swim was faster than his seed time, the performance was a second slower than his lead-off split from the 400 medley relay on Thursday.

Marcus Beckstead-Holman, the brother of William, also won an event on Friday. Marcus took the men’s 200 fly, swimming a 1:49.44 to get his hands on the wall first. He pulled away from teammate Peyton Ming, who won the 100 fly, on the back half of the race. Ming touched 2nd in 1:50.27.

IRSC’s Michael Deans won a tight race in the men’s 100 breast, edging out Barton Community College’s Johan Cue Carrillo by 0.06 seconds. Cue Carrillo took an early lead, splitting 24.91 on the first 50 to Deans’ 25.34. Deans then came back faster, splitting 28.30 on the final 50 to Cue Carrillo’s 28.79. Deans touched in 53.64, just ahead of Cue Carrillo’s 53.70.

Iowa Central grabbed a title on Friday, with Lily Wright taking the women’s 100 breast in 1:02.86.

Indian River picked up another pair of individual titles on the day. Masha Prima took the women’s 100 IM in 57.68, taking the race over on the 2nd 50. Ella Gates picked up another win, this time in the women’s 100 back, where she clocked a 56.47.

In the women’s 200 medley relay, Indian River’s Ella Gates (26.64), Masha Prima (29.13), Carla Meikle (25.47), and Olivia Ciancimino (23,75) teamed up to swim a 1:44.99, winning by nearly 5 seconds. IRSC also won the men’s 200 medley relay, with William Beckstead-Holman, Michael Deans, Peyton Ming, and Luke Altmann combining for a 1:28.33. There was a timing error on the first two 50s, so we don’t know what Beckstead-Holman and Deans’ splits were, but Ming swam a 21.88 on fly, and Altman was 19.74 on freestyle.