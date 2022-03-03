2022 Men’s MAC Championships: Miami (OH) and Missouri State Split Day 1 Relays

2022 Men’s MAC Swimming & Diving Championships

March 2-5, 2022

Carbondale, IL

SCY (25 yards)

Championships Central

DAY 1 RESULTS

TEAM STANDINGS (THRU DAY 1)

Missouri State/Miami (OH) – 74 – Southern Illinois – 64 Ball State – 60 Evansville – 56 Valparaiso – 52

The 2022 Men’s MAC Championships got underway tonight, where Miami (OH) and Missouri State split the opening night relays. As such, the Redhawks and Bears enter the first full day of the meet tied for first, while Southern Illinois sits 3rd. Notably, this year marks the first that Valparaiso competes in the MAC for men’s swimming & diving, and the Beacons set 3 program records tonight.

Miami (OH) downed the SIU pool record with a decisive victory in the first event of the night: the 200 medley relay. Cole Grosshans (22.03), Adrian Dulay (24.90), Henju Duvenhage (20.22), Ben Chatwin (19.24) teamed up for a 1:26.39, coming in well under the previous record of 1:26.88. Grosshans and Duvenhage had the fastest splits in the field in their respective strokes. Ball State’s Joey Garberick split 24.11 on breaststroke, leading the field, and Miami’s Chatwin and SIU’s Donat Csuyarszki led the field of freestylers, each splitting 19.24.

Missouri State took the 800 free relay for the 3rd year in a row, swimming a 6:28.38. Brunno Suzuki (1:38.27), Arthur Cury (1:36.39), Dylan Moffatt (1:37.36), and Pawel Krawczyk (1:36.36) combined to make it happen. Krawczyk and Cury posted the fastest two splits of everyone in the field respectively.

DAY 1 PROGRAM RECORDS

200 Medley Relay

Ball State – 1:28.02

Evansville – 1:28.94

Valparaiso – 1:31.01

800 Free Relay

Valparaiso – 6:51.07

*Valparaiso’s Dominic May also broke the program record in the 100 IM, time trialing the event and finishing in 51.85.

*SIU’s Donat Csuvarszki time trialed the 100 free, breaking the program record with a 43.33.

*SIU’s Jack Khrypunov swam a 200 fly time trial in 1:44.54, breaking the program record.