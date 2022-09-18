2022 Jose Finkel Day 5: Costa Cracks Another South American Record – 7:41.23 800FR

2022 Jose Finkel Trophy

September 13-17, 2022

Santos Dumont Aquatic Complex, Recife, BRA

SCM (25m)

The fifth and final day of the 2022 Jose Finkel Trophy in Recife saw yet another South American Record fall, this time at the hands of Guilherme Costa. Swimming in the men’s 800 free, Costa clocked a 7:41.23, breaking his own Brazilian and South American Record mark of 7:41.95, which he set at the 2021 Jose Finkel Trophy. Costa posted a negative split in the race, swimming a 3:53.01 on the first 400m, then coming home in 3:48.22 on the second 400m. Notably, 18-year-old Stephan Steverink came in second last night, swimming a 7:43.03 for a huge new personal best.

Gabrielle da Silva won the women’s 200 breast in 2:22.56, breaking the Brazilian Record of 2:22.69, which was set at the 2016 Jose Finkel Trophy by Pamela Alencar.

There was a phenomenal race in the women’s 1500 free between Gabrielle Roncatto and Beatriz Dizotti, who finished in 15:56.09 and 15:56.73 respectively. The pair virtually swam stroke for stroke the whole way through the race, both tearing to new personal bests. They were just off the Brazilian Record of 15:55.07 and are now closing in on the South American Record of 15:48.32.

Caio Pumputis was a double event winner on the day, taking the men’s 200 breast first. He swam a 2:04.33, getting his hands on the wall first by nearly two seconds. He put together a consistent race, swimming 1:00.59 on the opening 100, then coming home in 1:03.74. Pumputis then went on to win the men’s 100 IM in 52.11.

Felipe Messias won a tight race in the men’s 50 free final, getting his hand on the wall in 21.43. He was just 0.01 seconds ahead of Pedro Spajari and Marcelo Chierighini, who tied for second in 21.44.

Etiene Medeiros took the women’s 50 free in 23.83, dominating the field by touching first by 0.90 seconds. Medeiros was just off her own Brazilian and South American Record of 23.76, though she did break the Jose Finkel meet record with her swim last night.

Giovanna Diamante took the women’s 100 IM in 1:00.33.

