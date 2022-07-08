Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2022 European Junior Championships: Day 4 Finals Live Recap

2022 EUROPEAN JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS

  • Tuesday, July 5th – Sunday, July 10th
  • Otopeni Olympic Swimming Complex, Bucharest, Romania
  • LCM (50m)
  • Start Times
    • Prelims: 10 a.m. local / 3 a.m. ET
    • Finals: 5 p.m. local / 10 a.m. ET
  • Meet Central
  • Entries
  • Live Results
  • Live Stream

The fourth night of finals from the 2022 European Junior Championships in Bucharest will have a whopping eight events with medals on the line, headlined by Romanian David Popovici looking to repeat in the boys’ 50 freestyle.

BOYS’ 100 BUTTERFLY – FINAL

  • World Record: 49.45 — Caeleb Dressel, USA (2021)
  • European Record: 49.68 — Kristof Milak, HUN (2021)
  • World Junior Record: 50.62 — Kristof Milak, HUN (2017)
  • European Junior Record: 50.62 — Kristof Milak, HUN (2017)
  • European Junior Championship Record: 51.35 — Egor Kuimov, RUS (2017)
  • 2021 European Junior Champion: Josef Mialdinov — 52.00
  1. Daniel Gracik (CZE), 52.69
  2. Casper Puggaard (DEN), 53.05
  3. Ethan Dumesnil (FRA), 53.35
  4. Yohan Airaud (FRA), 53.47
  5. Michal Chmielewski (POL), 53.55
  6. Tobias Kern (CZE), 54.03
  7. Daniel Krichevsky (ISR), 54.04
  8. Ramil Valizada (AZE), 54.07

The first gold medal of the night goes to Czech Republic’s Daniel Gracik, as the 17-year-old busted through the 53-second barrier for the first time in 52.69 to touch first.

Virtually even with Denmark’s Casper Puggaard at the 50-meter turn, Gracik pulled away on the back-half to make the first Czech medal of the swimming competition here in Bucharest a gold one.

Puggaard was also well under his previous best time to claim the silver in 53.05, having come in with a PB of 53.72.

In what was a tight race for bronze, France’s Ethan Dumesnil, just 16, held off countryman Yohan Airaud (53.47) and Poland’s Michal Chmielewski (53.55) to touch third in 53.35.

GIRLS’ 100 FREESTYLE – SEMI-FINALS

  • World Record: 51.71 – Sarah Sjostrom, SWE (2017)
  • European Record: 51.71 – Sarah Sjostrom, SWE (2017)
  • World Junior Record: 52.70 – Penny Oleksiak, CAN (2016)
  • European Junior Record: 53.61 – Freya Anderson, GBR (2018)
  • European Junior Championship Record: 53.97, Marrit Steenbergen, NED (2015)
  • 2021 European Junior Champion: Daria Klepikova (RUS) – 54.75

Finals Qualifiers:

  1. Mary-Ambre Moluh (FRA), 55.19
  2. Nikoletta Padar (HUN), 55.32
  3. Roos Vanotterdijk (BEL), 55.48
  4. Dora Molnar (HUN), 55.57
  5. Daria Golovati (ISR), 55.76
  6. Giulia Rossi-Bene (FRA), 56.01
  7. Matilde Biagiotti (ITA), 56.07
  8. Marina Cacciapuoti (ITA), 56.15

France’s Mary-Ambre Moluh solidified the top seed heading into tomorrow night’s final of the girls’ 100 freestyle, holding off Hungarian Dora Molnar to win the first semi in a time of 55.19.

Moluh, who already has won individual title under her belt this week and an additional relay medal, owns a best time of 55.00, set in May.

Molnar, who finished 16th in this event last year, clocked 55.57 which ultimately held up to be the fourth-fastest overall. Her PB sits at 55.47 from April’s Hungarian Championships.

Her 16-year-old Hungarian teammate Nikoletta Padar topped the second semi to qualify in the #2 slot for the final in 55.32, holding off a hard-charging Roos Vanotterdijk (55.47) of Belgium.

Padar owns a best time of 54.85, while this swim marked a new PB for Vanotterdijk, who had broken 56 for the first in the prelims (55.82).

Like Moluh, both have already won individual titles at this meet – Padar topped the 200 free, and Vanotterdijk won the 100 fly. Both Molnar and Padar were also on Hungary’s victorious 800 free relay.

BOYS’ 200 BREASTSTROKE — FINAL

  • World Record: 2:05.95 — Zac Stubblety-Cook, AUS (2022)
  • European Record: 2:06.12 — Anton Chupkov, RUS (2019)
  • World Junior Record: 2:09.39 — Qin Haiyang, CHN 2017)
  • European Junior Record: 2:09.64 — Target Time
  • European Junior Championship Record: 2:10.69 — Anton Cupkov, RUS (2015)
  • 2021 European Junior Champion: Aleksas Savickas (LIT) — 2:13.35

GIRLS’ 200 BUTTERFLY – SEMI-FINALS

  • World Record: 2:01.81 – Liu Zige, CHN (2009)
  • European Record: 2:04.27 – Katinka Hosszu, HUN (2009)
  • World Junior Record: 2:05.20 – Summer McIntosh, CAN (2022)
  • European Junior Record: 2:06.71 — Target Time
  • European Junior Championship Record: 2:08.41 — Anastasiia Markova, RUS (2021)
  • 2021 European Junior Champion: Anastasiia Markova, RUS – 2:08.41

BOYS’ 50 FREESTYLE – FINAL

  • World Record: 20.91 — Cesar Cielo, BRA (2009)
  • European Record: 20.94 — Fred Bosquet, FRA (2009)
  • World Junior Record: 21.75 — Michael Andrew, USA (2017)
  • European Junior Record: 21.83  — Artem Selin, GER (2019)
  • European Junior Championship Record: 21.83  — Artem Selin, GER (2019)
  • 2021 European Junior Champion: David Popovici, ROU — 22.22

GIRLS’ 200 BREASTSTROKE — FINAL

  • World Record: 2:18.95 — Tatiana Shoenmaker, RSA (2021)
  • European Record: 2:19.11 — Rikke Moeller Pedersen, DEN (2013)
  • World Junior Record: 2:19.64 — Vikotria Gunes, TUR (2015)
  • European Junior Record: 2:19.64  — Vikotria Gunes, TUR (2015)
  • European Junior Championship Record: 2:21.07 — Evgeniia Chikunova, RUS (2019)
  • 2021 European Junior Champion: Justine Delmas, FRA — 2:25.54

BOYS’ 200 BACKSTROKE — FINAL

  • World Record: 1:51.92 — Aaron Peirsol, USA (2009)
  • European Record: 1:53.23 — Evgeny Rylov, RUS (2021)
  • World Junior Record: 1:55.14 — Kliment Kolesnikov, RUS (2017)
  • European Junior Record: 2:09.64 — 1:55.14 — Kliment Kolesnikov, RUS (2017)
  • European Junior Championship Record: 1:55.83 — Kliment Kolesnikov, RUS (2018)
  • 2021 European Junior Champion: Ksawery Masiuk (POL) — 1:58.41

GIRLS’ 200 BACKSTROKE — FINAL

  • World Record: 2:03.35 — Regan Smith, USA (2019)
  • European Record: 2:04.94 — Anastasia Fesikova, RUS (2009)
  • World Junior Record: 2:03.35 — Regan Smith, USA (2019)
  • European Junior Record: 2:06.62 — Target Time
  • European Junior Championship Record: 2:08.97 — Polina Egorkova, RUS (2017)
  • 2021 European Junior Champion: Laura Bernat (POL) — 2:10.14

BOYS’ 400 IM – FINAL

  • World Record: 4:03.84 – Michael Phelps, USA (2008)
  • European Record: 4:04.28 – Leon Marchand, FRA (2022)
  • World Junior Record: 4:10.02 – Ilya Borodin, RUS (2021)
  • European Junior Record: 4:10.02 – Ilya Borodin, RUS (2021)
  • European Junior Championship Record: 4:14.65 – Semen Makovich, RUS (2013)
  • 2021 European Junior Champion: Cedric Bussing, GER – 4:14.65

MIXED 400 MEDLEY RELAY – FINAL

In This Story

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About James Sutherland

James Sutherland

James swam five years at Laurentian University in Sudbury, Ontario, specializing in the 200 free, back and IM. He finished up his collegiate swimming career in 2018, graduating with a bachelor's degree in economics. In 2019 he completed his graduate degree in sports journalism. Prior to going to Laurentian, James swam …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!