2022 European Junior Championships: Day 4 Finals Live Recap

2022 EUROPEAN JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS

Tuesday, July 5th – Sunday, July 10th

Otopeni Olympic Swimming Complex, Bucharest, Romania

LCM (50m)

Start Times Prelims: 10 a.m. local / 3 a.m. ET Finals: 5 p.m. local / 10 a.m. ET

The fourth night of finals from the 2022 European Junior Championships in Bucharest will have a whopping eight events with medals on the line, headlined by Romanian David Popovici looking to repeat in the boys’ 50 freestyle.

BOYS’ 100 BUTTERFLY – FINAL

World Record: 49.45 — Caeleb Dressel, USA (2021)

European Record: 49.68 — Kristof Milak, HUN (2021)

World Junior Record: 50.62 — Kristof Milak, HUN (2017)

European Junior Record: 50.62 — Kristof Milak, HUN (2017)

European Junior Championship Record: 51.35 — Egor Kuimov, RUS (2017)

2021 European Junior Champion: Josef Mialdinov — 52.00

The first gold medal of the night goes to Czech Republic’s Daniel Gracik, as the 17-year-old busted through the 53-second barrier for the first time in 52.69 to touch first.

Virtually even with Denmark’s Casper Puggaard at the 50-meter turn, Gracik pulled away on the back-half to make the first Czech medal of the swimming competition here in Bucharest a gold one.

Puggaard was also well under his previous best time to claim the silver in 53.05, having come in with a PB of 53.72.

In what was a tight race for bronze, France’s Ethan Dumesnil, just 16, held off countryman Yohan Airaud (53.47) and Poland’s Michal Chmielewski (53.55) to touch third in 53.35.

GIRLS’ 100 FREESTYLE – SEMI-FINALS

World Record: 51.71 – Sarah Sjostrom, SWE (2017)

European Record: 51.71 – Sarah Sjostrom, SWE (2017)

World Junior Record: 52.70 – Penny Oleksiak, CAN (2016)

European Junior Record: 53.61 – Freya Anderson, GBR (2018)

European Junior Championship Record: 53.97, Marrit Steenbergen, NED (2015)

2021 European Junior Champion: Daria Klepikova (RUS) – 54.75

Finals Qualifiers:

France’s Mary-Ambre Moluh solidified the top seed heading into tomorrow night’s final of the girls’ 100 freestyle, holding off Hungarian Dora Molnar to win the first semi in a time of 55.19.

Moluh, who already has won individual title under her belt this week and an additional relay medal, owns a best time of 55.00, set in May.

Molnar, who finished 16th in this event last year, clocked 55.57 which ultimately held up to be the fourth-fastest overall. Her PB sits at 55.47 from April’s Hungarian Championships.

Her 16-year-old Hungarian teammate Nikoletta Padar topped the second semi to qualify in the #2 slot for the final in 55.32, holding off a hard-charging Roos Vanotterdijk (55.47) of Belgium.

Padar owns a best time of 54.85, while this swim marked a new PB for Vanotterdijk, who had broken 56 for the first in the prelims (55.82).

Like Moluh, both have already won individual titles at this meet – Padar topped the 200 free, and Vanotterdijk won the 100 fly. Both Molnar and Padar were also on Hungary’s victorious 800 free relay.

BOYS’ 200 BREASTSTROKE — FINAL

World Record: 2:05.95 — Zac Stubblety-Cook, AUS (2022)

European Record: 2:06.12 — Anton Chupkov, RUS (2019)

World Junior Record: 2:09.39 — Qin Haiyang, CHN 2017)

European Junior Record: 2:09.64 — Target Time

European Junior Championship Record: 2:10.69 — Anton Cupkov, RUS (2015)

2021 European Junior Champion: Aleksas Savickas (LIT) — 2:13.35

GIRLS’ 200 BUTTERFLY – SEMI-FINALS

World Record: 2:01.81 – Liu Zige, CHN (2009)

European Record: 2:04.27 – Katinka Hosszu, HUN (2009)

World Junior Record: 2:05.20 – Summer McIntosh, CAN (2022)

European Junior Record: 2:06.71 — Target Time

European Junior Championship Record: 2:08.41 — Anastasiia Markova, RUS (2021)

2021 European Junior Champion: Anastasiia Markova, RUS – 2:08.41

BOYS’ 50 FREESTYLE – FINAL

World Record: 20.91 — Cesar Cielo, BRA (2009)

European Record: 20.94 — Fred Bosquet, FRA (2009)

World Junior Record: 21.75 — Michael Andrew, USA (2017)

European Junior Record: 21.83 — Artem Selin, GER (2019)

European Junior Championship Record: 21.83 — Artem Selin, GER (2019)

2021 European Junior Champion: David Popovici, ROU — 22.22

GIRLS’ 200 BREASTSTROKE — FINAL

World Record: 2:18.95 — Tatiana Shoenmaker, RSA (2021)

European Record: 2:19.11 — Rikke Moeller Pedersen, DEN (2013)

World Junior Record: 2:19.64 — Vikotria Gunes, TUR (2015)

European Junior Record: 2:19.64 — Vikotria Gunes, TUR (2015)

European Junior Championship Record: 2:21.07 — Evgeniia Chikunova, RUS (2019)

2021 European Junior Champion: Justine Delmas, FRA — 2:25.54

BOYS’ 200 BACKSTROKE — FINAL

World Record: 1:51.92 — Aaron Peirsol, USA (2009)

European Record: 1:53.23 — Evgeny Rylov, RUS (2021)

World Junior Record: 1:55.14 — Kliment Kolesnikov, RUS (2017)

European Junior Record: 2:09.64 — 1:55.14 — Kliment Kolesnikov, RUS (2017)

European Junior Championship Record: 1:55.83 — Kliment Kolesnikov, RUS (2018)

2021 European Junior Champion: Ksawery Masiuk (POL) — 1:58.41

GIRLS’ 200 BACKSTROKE — FINAL

World Record: 2:03.35 — Regan Smith, USA (2019)

European Record: 2:04.94 — Anastasia Fesikova, RUS (2009)

World Junior Record: 2:03.35 — Regan Smith, USA (2019)

European Junior Record: 2:06.62 — Target Time

European Junior Championship Record: 2:08.97 — Polina Egorkova, RUS (2017)

2021 European Junior Champion: Laura Bernat (POL) — 2:10.14

BOYS’ 400 IM – FINAL

World Record: 4:03.84 – Michael Phelps, USA (2008)

European Record: 4:04.28 – Leon Marchand, FRA (2022)

World Junior Record: 4:10.02 – Ilya Borodin, RUS (2021)

European Junior Record: 4:10.02 – Ilya Borodin, RUS (2021)

European Junior Championship Record: 4:14.65 – Semen Makovich, RUS (2013)

2021 European Junior Champion: Cedric Bussing, GER – 4:14.65

MIXED 400 MEDLEY RELAY – FINAL