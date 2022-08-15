2022 European Championships: Watch Race Videos from Day 4 Finals

2022 EUROPEAN AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

This post features race videos from each of the finals on day 4 of the 2022 European Championships. Below, you’ll find the results from each final, as well as the video of each race. The videos in this post are from European Aquatics’ (LEN) YouTube channel.

MEN’S 100 BUTTERFLY – FINALS

World Record: 49.45, Caeleb Dressel (USA) – 2021

European Record: 49.68, Kristof Milak (HUN) – 2021

(HUN) – 2021 European Championship Record: 50.18, Kristof Milak (HUN) – 2021

(HUN) – 2021 2020 European Champion: Kristof Milak (HUN), 50.18

Top 8:

Nyls Korstanje went out extremely hard in the front half of his race, opening in 23.29 ahead of European record pace. However, he paid for it in the back half, closing in 28.50. Milak clocked a 23.47 first 50 and trailed behind Korstanje at first, but then came home in 26.86 to win the race.

WOMEN’S 50 BACKSTROKE – FINALS

World Record: 26.98 – Liu Xiang, CHN (2018)

European Record: 27.10 – Kira Toussaint , NED (2021)

, NED (2021) European Championships Record: 27.19 – Kathleen Dawnson, GBR (2021)

2020 European Champion: Kira Toussaint, NED – 27.36

Top 8:

Worlds bronze medalist Analia Pigree clipped 0.02 seconds off her French record to win this final in a new best time of 27.27, winning this race by 0.26 seconds.

MEN’S 200 BREASTSTROKE – FINALS

World Record: 2:05.95, Zac Stubblety-Cook (AUS) – 2022 Australian Trials

European Record: 2:06.12, Anton Chupkov (RUS) – 2019 World Championships

(RUS) – 2019 World Championships European Championships Record: 2:06.80, Anton Chupkov (RUS) – 2018

(RUS) – 2018 2020 European Champion: Anton Chupkov (RUS) – 2:06.99

Top 8:

James Wilby (GBR) — 2:08.96 Matti Mattson (FIN) — 2:09.40 Luca Pizzini (ITA) — 2:09.97 David Wiekiera (POL) — 2:10.27 Andrius Sidlaukas (LTU) — 2:10.45 Anton McKee (ISL) — 2:10.96 Matej Zabojnik (CZE) — 2;12.27

In a thrilling race, James Wilby came from behind to win this race out of lane 8, clocking a time of 2:08.95. That’s his second-fastest time of the season, just behind the 2:08.59 he swam at the Commonwealth Games. He closed in a 33.63 final 50 to overtake Matti Mattson on the home stretch.

WOMEN’S 200 FREESTYLE – FINALS

World Record: 1:52.98, Federica Pellegrini (ITA) – 2009 World Championships

(ITA) – 2009 World Championships European Record: 1:52.98, Federica Pellegrini (ITA) – 2009 World Championships

(ITA) – 2009 World Championships European Championship Record: 1:54.95, Charlotte Bonnet (FRA) – 2018

(FRA) – 2018 2020 European Champion: Barbora Seemanova (CZE), 1:56.27

Top 8:

Marrit Steenbergen (NED) — 1:56.36 Freya Anderson (GBR) — 1:56.52 Isabel Gose (GER) — 1:57.09 Janja Segel (SLO) — 1:57.51 Katja Fain (SLO) — 1:57.68 Aleksandra Polanska (POL) — 1:58.40 Charlotte Bonnet (FRA) — 1:58.77 Nikoletta Padar (HUN) — 1:58.87

Marrit Steenbergen successfully completed the 100/200 free sweep, putting up a time of 1:56.36. She shaves nearly a second off her previous best time of 1:57.28, which she set over five years ago in April 2017.

MEN’S 4×100 FREESTYLE RELAY – FINALS

World Record: 3:08.24, United States – 2008 Olympic Games

European Record: 3:08.32, France – 2008 Olympic Games

European Championship Record: 3:10.41, Russia – 2021

2020 European Champion: Russia, 3:10.41

Top 8:

Italy — 3:10.50 Hungary — 3:12.43 Great Britain — 3:12.70 Spain — 3:13.73 Netherlands — 3:13.75 Ukraine — 2:15.94 Poland — 3:15.97 France — DQ

The Italian men dominated this race from start to finish, with leadoff Alessandro Miressi clocking a 47.60 to get things started before Thomas Ceccon (47.88), Lorenzo Zazzeri (47.60), and Manuel Frigo (47.26) followed. They combined for a time of 3:10.50, which was faster than the 3:10.95 they went at the World Championships.