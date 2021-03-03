2021 Men’s Pac-12 Championships: Day 3 Finals Live Recap

2021 MEN’S PAC-12 CHAMPIONSHIPS

Cal juniors Hugo Gonzalez and Reece Whitley look primed to repeat as Pac-12 champions tonight in the 400 IM and 100 breast, while any one of Daniel Carr, Destin Lasco and Bryce Mefford could win the 100 back for the Bears.

Where Cal’s unbeaten streak at this meet is really at risk comes in the 100 fly and 200 free, where several men are in the running for the victory.

Ryan Hoffer will look to win a seventh straight 100 fly crown for the Bears and defend his title, but he’ll need to be at his best with USC’s Nikola Miljenic leading the prelims in 45.59 and Stanford freshman Ethan Hu the fastest swimmer in the field this season at 45.47. Arizona senior Noah Reid will also be a factor after setting a lifetime best of 45.90 this morning.

In the 200 free, Trenton Julian comes in looking to repeat for Cal, coming off his standout showing in the 500 free where he set new meet and Cal school records. Cardinal freshman Preston Forst is a huge threat after splitting 1:31.68 on the 800 free relay (Julian was 1:31.52), and USC’s Alexei Sancov is riding high after setting his first best time in the event in three years on the relay lead-off (1:32.69). The Trojan junior was also the fastest in the prelims in 1:32.97.

The session will finish up with the 200 medley relay, where Cal will aim for a fifth straight title. Carr and Hoffer have both featured on the last three winning teams, while Whitley has been on the last two. We’ll likely see Hoffer on fly (he’s done free each of the past three seasons) and freshman Bjorn Seeliger on the freestyle.

Also note that while finals are listed as started at 6:00 pm Central time, tonight’s heat sheets indicate that the first heat of the session, the 400 IM consolation final, won’t hit the water until 6:25.

TEAM SCORES (THRU DAY 2 + DIVING)

Stanford, 339 Cal, 334 Arizona, 271 Utah, 235 USC, 190

400 IM FINAL

Pac-12 Record: 3:35.29, Abrahm DeVine (STAN), 2018

Pac-12 Championship Record: 3:36.60, Hugo Gonzalez (CAL), 2020

(CAL), 2020 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 3:39.16

2020 Champion: Hugo Gonzalez (CAL), 3:36.60

Hugo Gonzalez slowly but surely pulled away from Arizona’s David Schlicht in the final of the 400 IM, turning nine-tenths clear of him at the 200 before extending the lead to two seconds on breast, to win a second consecutive Pac-12 title in a time of 3:37.31.

Gonzalez’s time stands up as the third-fastest of his career, having set a best of 3:35.76 at the 2018 SECs and then recording a Pac-12 Championship Record of 3:36.60 last season. Th Cal junior’s swim tonight moves him up from fourth to second in the NCAA this season, trailing Texas’ Carson Foster (3:35.27), and also ranks in a tie for the 21st-fastest ever.

This also marks a ninth straight victory in the men’s 400 IM for the Golden Bears, the longest in the event’s history.

Schlicht touched a comfortable second in 3:39.59, marking his first time under 3:40. The Wildcat sophomore had previously been 3:40.14 at the 2019 Pac-12s where he was also the runner-up. The Australian native is the sixth swimmer sub-3:40 this season.

Cal senior Sean Grieshop had the fastest closing in the field at 24.82 to solidify third in 3:41.30, improving on his season-best of 3:42.69 set in November. Another fourth-year swimmer, Stanford’s Alex Liang, hit his second-fastest swim ever for fourth in 3:42.44, breaking free from Cal junior Chris Jhong (3:44.46) on the free leg.

Following best times in the prelims, freshmen Tyler Kopp (Cal) and Rick Mihm (Stanford) improved once again tonight for sixth and seventh, clocking 3:45.67 and 3:45.76, respectively.

After sitting in fifth after diving, Cal officially takes over the team lead for the first time after winning the first seven swimming events of the meet, sitting with 399 points to Stanford’s 369.

100 FLY FINAL

Pac-12 Record: 44.18, Austin Staab (STAN), 2009

Pac-12 Championship Record: 44.66, Austin Staab (STAN), 2011

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 45.05

2020 Champion: Ryan Hoffer (CAL), 44.85

Ryan Hoffer‘s front-end speed served him well in the 100 fly final, as the Cal senior got out to an early lead, turning in 20.78 at the 50.

Up by about half a second at the 75, Hoffer only had the sixth-fastest final 25 in the field, but it didn’t matter as he held on to defend his title in a time of 45.22, .11 clear of USC’s Nikola Miljenic.

Hoffer’s time improves on his season-best of 45.69 set in the prelims, ranking him ninth in the NCAA in 2020-21. It’s also the seventh straight win in the event for the Golden Bears, and keeps their perfect record at the meet intact, having won all eight swimming events so far.

Miljenic, a senior who broke 46 for the first time this morning in 45.59, took off another quarter-second to slide into 11th in the country in 45.33, and Arizona fourth-year Noah Reid also lowered his best time for the second time today in 45.67 for fourth. Reid was the fastest swimmer in the field over the final 50 yards (24.24).

A pair of Cardinal freshmen in Ethan Hu (45.78) and Jonny Affeld (46.17) took fourth and fifth, with Affeld’s time edging out his best time from the heats (46.21).

Junior Cooper DeRyk dropped a personal best and Utah school record out of the ‘C’ final, clocking 46.00 to erase the mark of 46.07 set by Alexandre Fernandes in 2014. DeRyk’s previous PB was a 46.66 from the 2020 Pac-12 prelims, ultimately placing 10th in the final.

200 FREE FINAL

Pac-12 Record: 1:30.14, Andrew Seliskar (CAL), 2019

Pac-12 Championship Record: 1:31.07, Andrew Seliskar (CAL), 2019

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:32.05

2020 Champion: Trenton Julian (CAL), 1:33.17

The 200 free final was an absolutely wild affair, with four men flipping within a tenth of each other at the 100 in 45-low, led by defending champ Trenton Julian at 45.07.

USC junior Alexei Sancov turned on the jets on the third 50, splitting a field-best 23.53 to take over the lead before holding off Julian down the stretch for the victory in 1:32.20. This is Sancov’s second PB in the event at this meet, having gone 1:32.69 leading off the 800 free relay on Sunday night. Prior to that, he hadn’t achieved a best time in the event for three years, with his 1:32.80 dating back to 2018.

This is also the 21-year-old Moldovan’s first Pac-12 title, and ends Cal’s run of winning every event at the meet.

Cal sophomore Colby Mefford, younger brother of Bryce, won the ‘B’ final in a personal best time of 1:34.04, which is under the time required to earn an NCAA invite last season (1:34.07). Mefford came into the day with a best of 1:35.02, and had lowered that to 1:34.53 in the heats.

100 BREAST FINAL

Pac-12 Record: 50.04, Kevin Cordes (ARIZ), 2014

Pac-12 Championship Record: 50.78, Carsten Vissering (USC), 2019

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 51.67

2020 Champion: Reece Whitley (CAL), 50.85

100 BACK FINAL

Pac-12 Record: 43.49, Ryan Murphy (CAL), 2016

Pac-12 Championship Record: 44.14, Zachary Poti (ASU), 2020

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 44.95

2020 Champion: Zachary Poti (ASU), 44.98

200 MEDLEY RELAY TIMED FINAL