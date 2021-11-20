2021 ISL Playoffs – Match 4: London Roars Out To Big Day 1 Lead

2021 ISL Playoffs – Match 4

Saturday, November 20 – Sunday, November 21

7:00 pm – 9:00 pm local time; 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm EST

Pieter van den Hoogenband Zwemstadion, Eindhoven, Netherlands

Short Course Meters (25m – SCM) Format

ISL Season 3 Schedules, Start Times, & More

Day 1 Start Lists

Results

Teams Competing: Cali Condors, London Roar, LA Current, Iron

It would be an understatement to say that the London Roar came to play on the opening day of the fourth ISL playoff match in Eindhoven.

With the club’s playoff backs potentially against the wall, if the LA Current managed to prove they were the superior club after what happened last week, London came outs guns blazing and set itself up to challenge for the match victory on Sunday.

The Roar won eight events on the day, including a pair of relays, and had several top 3-4 finishes where they avoided getting jackpotted, and the points really added up.

London developed some momentum early on, depite the fact it took until midway through the day for them to take the overall lead.

In the match’s opening stages Christian Diener and Kyle Chalmers picked up big wins over LA’s Ryan Murphy and Cali’s Caeleb Dressel in the men’s 200 back and 50 free, respectively, and then the true swing started shortly thereafter with the 200 IMs.

Duncan Scott and Sydney Pickrem swept the 200 IM events for London, and then the men won the 400 free relay (scoring a 38-point jackpot) and Kira Toussaint added a victory in the women’s 50 back to give the club a 15.5-point lead on the Cali Condors in the team race.

Scott added a win in the men’s 400 free, Freya Anderson was the top scorer in the women’s 400 free (due to checkpoint scoring) despite placing second to Cali’s Hali Flickinger, and the Roar women won the 4×100 medley relay to hand the Condors their first loss of the season.

The day wrapped up in the men’s medley, where Cali touched first but London went 2-4 to score the most points of any club and earn the right to select the skins stroke for tomorrow.

As for the Current, they grabbed hold of second place for a while, with Murphy picking up a big win in the men’s 50 back, but Cali’s medley relay performances moved the reigning league champions back into second place heading into Day 2.

TEAM SCORES – THRU DAY 1

London Roar, 287.5 Cali Condors, 238.0 LA Current, 228.0 Iron, 156.5

DRESSEL NOT AT HIS BEST

It’s not entirely surprising to see Caeleb Dressel not swimming his best after two months or so out of competition. It’s now time for the club to lift him up as they hunt for the victory tomorrow, something he has done for them on so many occasions over the course of his ISL career.

Individually, Dressel was third in the 50 free in 21.04, just under four-tenths off his season-best of 20.67, and that was his only entry.

Cali opted not to use him in the 100 fly (or the 200 IM, which he raced once this season), and he instead took on both relays.

Dressel anchored the men’s 4×100 free in 47.26, about two seconds off what he’s normally capable of, and he also split 49.60 swimming fly on the medley relay. Not a bad split, but still almost eight-tenths back of what Tom Shields went for LA (48.83).

SKINS PICKS

Women: Backstroke

LA Current eliminates butterfly

Cali Condors eliminate freestyle

London Roar selects backstroke

Men: Backstroke

LA Current eliminates freestyle

Cali Condors eliminate butterfly

London Roar selects backstroke

London opted for backstroke in both skins, a no-brainer in both cases.

For the women, they’ve got an ace-in-the-hole in Kira Toussaint, while for the men they’ve not only got Christian Diener and Guilherme Guido, but their only other option was what remains a team weakness until Adam Peaty shows up: breaststroke.

MVP RACE

Scott’s pair of individual victories puts him in the lead in the Match MVP race by half a point over Lilly King, with Kelsi Dahlia, Toussaint, Ryan Murphy and Beata Nelson all firmly in the mix as well.

With backstroke being the skins for both men and women tomorrow, Toussaint, Murphy and potentially Nelson will have a great opportunity to make a run for the MVP award.