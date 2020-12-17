2021 Gator Swim Camps – Dates Are Live

2021 CAMP DATES (PENDING & SUBJECT TO CHANGE)

June 5-6: Olympic Camp June 22-26: Orange Camp June 27-29: Elite Sprint Camp June 22-29: Combination I Camp June 27 – July 3: Combination II Camp June 30 – July 3: Blue Camp Registration is NOT open at this time. An announcement will be made when campers can officially sign up. See the 2021 Gator Swim Camps PAGE HERE. The University of Florida GATOR SWIM CAMPS are developmental camps designed to teach swimmers proper technique and provide quality training to swimmers of ALL abilities between 8 and 18 years old. The camps emphasize technical skills, training habits, and mental preparation as well as the importance of health and fitness in a structured, fun, and enthusiastic Gator environment. Campers will interact with Olympic Gold Medalists, World and NCAA Champions, as well as Olympic and World Championship coaches. Each camper will receive specific, hands-on instruction for each of the four strokes, starts and turns. There will also be lectures on each of the four strokes, nutrition, and special talks given by coaches and champion swimmers! Campers will be fully supervised at all times by counselors. Activities will take place on the beautiful campus of the University of Florida, the home of the 2010 Women’s Swimming & Diving National Champions and 8-TIME Men’s SEC Champions! * * * * * * GATOR SWIM CAMPS LAST YEAR – 2020



The Gator Olympic Swim Camp is designed to teach swimmers proper technique to swimmers of ALL abilities between 8 and 18 years old and have them gain knowledge on the entire Olympic experience. The camp will emphasize stroke fundamentals, starts and turns, and workout fundamentals as well as gain insight on the Olympics from Gator Olympic Swimmers. Campers will interact with Gator Olympic swimmers, the UF coaching staff and special guest Ryan Lochte.

Each swimmer will receive specific, hands-on instruction for each of the four strokes, starts and turns. There will be lectures each day and talks given by coaches and Olympian special guests.

Campers will be fully supervised at all times by counselors and coaches. The Gator Olympic Swim Camp will take place on the beautiful campus of the University of Florida, home of the 2010 Women’s Swimming and Diving National Champions and the 7-time Men’s SEC Champions! Meetings will be in the Bill Harlan Swim Team Meeting Facility, 2092 Stadium Rd Gainesville, FL 32604, and swim sessions will be conducted in the O’Connell Center Pool. Campers will be provided lunch each day of the clinic as well as a camp t-shirt, swim camp, and water bottle.

Date: April 25-26 (Saturday and Sunday)

Cost: $350

Ages: 8-18

Featuring: Ryan Lochte

Initial Check in: Saturday, April 25th, 10am at the Bill Harlan Swim Team Meeting Facility

Saturday Check out: 5:00pm at the Bill Harlan Swim Team Meeting Facility

Sunday Check in: 8:00am at the Bill Harlan Swim Team Meeting Facility

Sunday Check out: 3:00pm at the Bill Harlan Swim Team Meeting Facility

Tentative Schedule:

Saturday August 17th

10:00am Check in, welcome meeting and classroom session

11:30-12:45pm Pool Session

1:00-2:00pm Lunch at Gator Dining Hall

2:00-3:00pm Classroom Session

3:00-4:30pm Pool Session

4:30-5:00pm Classroom wrap-up, check out

Sunday August 18th

8:00-9:00am Check-in, welcome and classroom session

9:15-10:45am Pool Session

11:00-11:45am Classroom Session

12:00-1:00pm Lunch at Gator Dining Hall

1:15-2:45pm Pool Session

2:45-3:00pm Wrap-up

Refunds: A 50% refund will be awarded for cancellations made up until 24 hours prior to the start of camp. Otherwise, no refunds will be issued.

Orange & Blue Swim Camp

Orange Swim Camp – May 30-June 3 (Saturday-Wednesday)

Blue Swim Camp – June 6-10 (Saturday – Wednesday)

The University of Florida Gator Orange & Blue Swim Camps are designed to review the drills, starts, and turns of all four strokes. The drills will then be incorporated into a workout session. Session camp is available to swimmers of all abilities between 8 and 18 years old. Campers must bring a pair of fins.

Orange check-in: Sunday, May 30th @ 1:00 PM

Blue check-in: Saturday, June 6th @ 1:00 PM

Daily check-In: 8:30 AM May 31st, June 1st, June 2nd, June 3rd, June 7th – 10th

Daily check-Out: 7:30 PM Last Day Check Out @ Noon June 3rd & 10th

Day Campers must be signed in and out by an adult (either their parent or someone authorized by their parent) each day.

Tentative Schedule:

Orange: Saturday, May 30th

Blue: Saturday, June 6th

1:00 PM: Check into dorms (resident campers)

2:00 PM: Welcome Meeting

2:45 PM: Walk to Pool

3:00 PM – 5:00 PM: Swim Session

5:15 PM: Dinner

6:15 PM: Nightly Activity/Camp Photo

7:30 PM: Day Campers Check Out

9:00 PM: Lights Out (resident campers)

Orange: Sunday, Monday, Tuesday May 31st – June 2nd

Blue: Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday June 7th – 9th

7:00 AM: Wake up

7:30 AM: Breakfast

8:30 AM: Dryland/Day Camper check in

9:15 AM – 11:15 AM: Swim Session 11:30

AM: Lunch

1:00 PM – 2:30 PM: Swim Session

2:45 PM: Classroom Session

4:00 PM: Dorm down time

5:30 PM: Dinner

6:30 PM: Nightly Activity

7:30 PM: Daily Campers check out 9:00

PM: Lights out (resident campers)

Orange: Wednesday, June 3rd

Blue: Wednesday, June 10th

7:00 AM: Wake up

7:30 AM: Breakfast

8:30 AM: Dryland/Day Camper check in

9:15 AM – 11:00 AM: Swim Session

11:30 AM: Closing Ceremonies

12:00 PM: End of camp

GATOR ELITE SPRINT CAMP

Date: June 4th – 6th (Thursday – Saturday)

Cost: Day: $ 495; Resident: $ 550

Ages: 8-18 years old

Daily Check In: 8:00 AM (Friday)

Daily Check-Out: 7:30 PM

FINAL Check-Out: 11:00 AM

The University of Florida Gator Elite Sprint Swim Camp is an experience designed specifically for elite swimmers looking for an edge in training, race strategy and competition as it relates to sprint swimming. The Gator Elite Sprint Swim Camp is a highly technical sprint camp that will focus on starts, turns, breakouts, speed and power as it relates to sprinting. Campers will interact with Olympic Gold Medalists, World Champions, NCAA Champions, as well as Olympic Coaches. While the Gator Elite Sprint Camp is open to any and all swimmers ages 8-18, it is most appropriate for swimmers with AAA times or faster (based on National USA Swimming Time Standards).

Day Campers must be signed in and out by an adult (either their parent or someone authorized by their parent) each day.

GATOR COMBINATION CAMP I & II

Gator Combination Camp I: May 30th – June 6th (Saturday – Saturday)

Gator Combination Camp II: June 4th – 10th (Thursday – Wednesday)

Cost: Day: $ 985; Resident: $ 1,185

Ages: 8-18 years old

Daily Check In: 8:30 AM – Initial Check In: 1:00 pm Sunday June 2nd or 9th

Daily Check-Out: 7:30 PM

FINAL Check-Out: 11:00 AM June 6th or 10th

The University of Florida Gator Training Swim Camp combines the two types of camps offered, Gator Orange & Blue Swim Camp and Gator Elite Sprint Camp. This fully immersive camp will focus on not only stroke techniques and sprinting techniques, but will offer a training component. This camp is geared more towards the highly competitive swimmer who is seeking a consistent way to improve stroke technique and attain the skills needed to sprint faster. Campers will interact with Olympic Gold Medalists, World and NCAA Champions, as well as Olympic Coaches.

Day Campers must be signed in and out by an adult (either their parent or someone authorized by their parent) each day.

ACCOMMODATIONS:

Resident campers are housed in air-conditioned dorms located close to the pool facilities. Every effort will be made to accommodate roommate requests. Roommate requests are made on a first come first serve basis. Requests are NOT guaranteed.

Online Registration must be completed online. A $25 processing fee will be assessed. Registration must be paid in full for campers to participate in camp.

Any additional online transactions after your initial registration has been completed, i.e., adding or removing a camp session, will result in the $25 processing fee being charged to the camper’s account.

Once you register, you will receive a confirmation email detailing your registration, the payments made, FAQs, and other tips for camp. PLEASE MAKE SURE YOU CORRECTLY ENTER YOUR EMAIL ADDRESS.

Credit Card payments must be used through online registration. We do not accept personal checks at check-in. We can only accept credit card payments.

If you have further questions, please contact Erva Gilliam, Director of Swimming by phone at (352) 375-4683, ext. 4545 or by email at [email protected]

DISCOUNTS: A discount of $ 50.00 will be awarded to registrations secured by January 20, 2020.

REFUNDS: A 50% refund will be awarded for cancellations made up until 24 hours prior to the start of camp. Otherwise, no refunds will be issued.

