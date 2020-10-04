2020 Russian Swimming Cup Finals: Chupkov and Prigoda Battle it Out Again

RUSSIAN SWIMMING CUP FINAL

October 2-4, 2020

Obninsk, Russia

LCM (50 meter) pool

Live Stream Link

Start Lists/Results

The 2020 Russian Swimming Cup Finals are officially in the books, and the final day did not disappoint.

200 breaststroke world record holder Anton Chupkov won a very tight race in the men’s 100 breast. Chupkov fought with Kirill Prigoda from start to finish, ultimately getting his hands on the wall .01 seconds before Prigoda, 59.79 to 59.80. It was Prigoda, the 200 breast champion from earlier in the meet, who took the race out the fastest, establishing a slight lead. At the 50m mark, Prigoda was the only swimmer in the field under 28 seconds, turning in 27.99, with Chupkov in tow at 28.21. Chupkov was able to pick make up .23 seconds on Prigoda in the final 50, edging out a victory by the slimmest of margins.

Young gun Tatiana Belonogoff took the title in the women’s 100 breast with a lifetime best 1:07.23. Belonogoff is leading Russia in all 3 breaststroke distances this year. Another young up-and-coming Russian breaststroker, Evgeniia Chikunova, took 2nd with a 1:07.98. While Belonogoff established a new personal best for herself, Chikunova has been faster before, posting a 1:06.93 back in August of 2019.

20-year-old Daniil Markov won the men’s 50 free, nearly swimming a personal best with a 22.29. Markov was just of his personal best of 22.23, but was still fast enough to get the job done and take that 50 free title home with him. Backstroke specialist Evgeny Rylov came in 2nd with a 22.38, showing off some of his versatility. Similarly, butterfly specialist Andrei Minakov came in 3rd, posting a 22.45.

The women’s 50 free was a one-woman show tonight, with Arina Surkova blowing past the competition to set a new meet record. Surkova set a new personal best with her final time of 24.67, touching the wall a whopping .65 seconds ahead of anyone else.

Maria Kameneva, who is currently the leading women’s sprinter in Russia this season, took the women’s 100 back with a 59.92, establishing herself as the 2nd fastest Russian this year. Kameneva took this race decisively, touching as the only swimmer in the field under 1:01.

Oleg Kostin posted a new nation-leading time and meet record of 23.09 en route to winning the men’s 50 fly decisively. Kostin got his hands on the wall .67 seconds before anyone else, while establishing a new personal best. Arina Surkova was back in action in the 50 fly as well, also posting a meet record time of 25.97. Surkova also leads the nation in the event with that swim, and she won by a similar margin to Kostin – .54 seconds.

Andrey Zhilkin ripped a 1:58.62 to win the men’s 200 IM, touching as the only swimmer in the field under 2:00. Zhilkin boasted a speedy 33.96 breaststroke split to solidify his lead.

