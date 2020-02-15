2020 BUCS Championships Day 2 Live Recap

2020 BUCS LONG COURSE SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

As a reminder, full live stream of the 2020 meet will be available via the SwimSwam Facebook page. For the first time, we will be expanding our coverage to live recaps of all 3 finals sessions of the meet, which will include an embedded live stream.

We’ll have live event-by-event updates of all the action. Keep refreshing this page for updates.

WOMEN’S 200 FREE – FINAL

GOLD – Abbie Wood (Loughborough) 1:59.66

SILVER – Candice Hall (Loughborough) 2:00.73

BRONZE – Lucy Hope (Edinburgh) 2:01.64

Loughborough busted through with a 1-2 finish in the women’s 200m free tonight to get on the board early here in Sheffield. Abbie Wood, this morning’s 400m IM winner in that timed final, pushed to the wall first in a winning effort of 1:59.66.

Wood, who competes for the International Swimming League (ISL) NY Breakers squad, had never been under the 2:00 mark prior to tonight. Her best time to date was marked by the 2:01.14 logged at December’s Northhampton meet.

However, her time of 1:59.66 represents a new lifetime best, as well as the only swimmer to dip under that barrier in the final.

Candice Hall was next in line, touching just over a second later in 2:00.73, while Edinburgh earned a bronze, courtesy of Lucy Hope. Hope led the field in an opening 58.07 but wound up 3rd in 2:01.64.

MEN’S 200 FREE – FINAL

GOLD – Luke Turley (Bath) 1:50.45

SILVER – Joe Litchfield (Loughborough) 1:50.67

BRONZE – Lorenz Weiremans (Stirling) 1:51.07

Loughborough’s Joe Litchfield clocked the fastest non-guest swimmer time of the morning 200m free heats with an AM effort of 1:51.23. But, it was 19-year-old Luke Turley who took it to the basket tonight to reap gold in a time of 1:50.45.

Splitting 55.09/55.36, Turley fired off a near-personal best to out-touch Litchfield, with the former’s 1:50.45 sitting just outside the 1:49.76 he produced at the 2017 FINA World Junior Championships.

Turley had already won the men’s 1500m freestyle on night 1, so he is our first double-gold individual winner here in Sheffield.

Litchfield, who also has the 100m fly later in this session, secured silver in 1:50.67.

Not to be missed was Lorenz Weiremans picking up some big points for Stirling via his bronze medal placement.

WOMEN’S 50 BACK – FINAL

GOLD – Cassie Wild (Stirling) 28.33

SILVER – Emily Crane (Loughborough) 28.85

BRONZE – Lucy Hope (Edinburgh) 29.73

Cassie Wild didn’t take any chances in tonight’s race, with the 19-year-old firing on all cylinders out of the gate to lead this sprint start to finish.

After hitting the wall this morning in a solid 23.46, Wild threw down a mark of 28.33 to check-in with a time just .01 outside of teammate Kathleen Dawson’s BUCS Record. Dawson swam this morning as a guest, registering the fastest heat time of 28.30.

Wild is already Great Britain’s 6th fastest performer ever in this event, owning a personal best of 28.18 from about 2 years ago. Her getting to the wall on top is another critical piece of the puzzle for Stirling to have a chance against Loughborough in the team points race.

Loughborough’s depth was on display here, with Emily Crane taking silver in 29.26. Of note, Hope, fresh off her 200m freestyle bronze, was back in the water quickly here, placing 4th in 29.73. As a reminder, the top 8 finishers all earn BUCS points.

MEN’S 50 BACK – FINAL

GOLD –

SILVER –

BRONZE –

WOMEN’S 50 BREAST – FINAL

GOLD –

SILVER –

BRONZE –

MEN’S 50 BREAST – FINAL

GOLD –

SILVER –

BRONZE –

WOMEN’S 100 FLY – FINAL

GOLD –

SILVER –

BRONZE –

MEN’S 100 FLY – FINAL

GOLD –

SILVER –

BRONZE –

WOMEN’S 200 BACK – FINAL

GOLD –

SILVER –

BRONZE –

MEN’S 200 BACK – FINAL

GOLD –

SILVER –

BRONZE –

WOMEN’S 50 FREE – FINAL

GOLD –

SILVER –

BRONZE –

MEN’S 50 FREE – FINAL

GOLD –

SILVER –

BRONZE –

WOMEN’S 200 BREAST – FINAL

GOLD –

SILVER –

BRONZE –

MEN’S 200 BREAST – FINAL

GOLD –

SILVER –

BRONZE –

WOMEN’S 4×100 FREE RELAY- FINAL

GOLD –

SILVER –

BRONZE –

MEN’S 4×100 FREE RELAY- FINAL

GOLD –

SILVER –

BRONZE –

BUCS Points Information: