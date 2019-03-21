2019 Women’s NCAA Championships: Day 2 Prelims Race Videos

2019 WOMEN’S DIVISION I NCAA CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Wednesday, March 20th – Saturday, March 23rd
- Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center — Austin, Texas
- Prelims 9 a.m./Finals 5 p.m. (Central Time)
- Defending Champion: Stanford (2x) – 2018 results
The 2019 Women’s NCAA Championships continued this morning in Austin, Texas with the first prelims session. Swimmers competed in the 200 free relay, 500 free, 200 IM, 50 free, and 400 medley relay. SwimSwam captured circle-seeded heats (top 24 seeds) of all events, and are available to watch below.
200 Free Relay
Heat 1
Heat 2
Heat 3
500 Free
Heat 6
Heat 7
Heat 8
200 IM
Heat 7
Heat 8
Heat 9
50 Free
Heat 5
Heat 6
Heat 7
400 Medley Relay
Heat 1
Heat 2
Heat 3
