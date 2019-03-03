2019 WAC Championships Scoring Breakdown

2019 WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIPS
First a few notes:
The win was Grand Canyon’s 1st ever conference title, but it may not be a dynasty in the making. The men’s standings next year could change more than any conference in the country. This year’s 4th place team Air Force return the most individual points with 433. Wyoming, 3rd this year, are second with 379 returning points. UNLV, 5th this year, are next best with 367.5 points returning. Grand Canyon are 4th with 343.5 points. With a gap of less than 100 points between the returning points of the top teams, any of those teams could plausibly win next year. Something to look forward to.
Northern Arizona dominated the women’s meet with a nearly 200 point win and they’re clear favorites next year. The Lumberjacks return 393.5 individual points, nearly 100 more than next best Northern Colorado.
The men’s individual scoring was led by three triple event winners. Grand Canyon seniors Danii Antipov and
Mark Nikolaev and Cal Baptist senior Jerome Heidrich. Women’s scorer were led by Cal Baptist freshman Rebeca Oviedo with 57 points, Northern Arizona sophomore
Elisa Rodriguez with 55.5, and CSU Bakersfield freshman Autumn D’Arcy with 55. The Grand Canyon men’s 55 points in the 100 back was the most any men’s team scored in a single event.
The Northern Arizona women’s 75 points in the 1 meter was the most any women’s team scored in a single event.
There is a lot of data below. A quick table of contents: Final Scores, Individual Scores by Class, Score Progression, Points in Each Event for Each Team, Number of Times Each Team Got Each Place (Individual Events), and Individual Swimmer Performance Breakdown
Final Scores Men
1. Grand Canyon: 688.5
2. CBU: 618.5
3. Wyoming: 604
4. Air Force: 593
5. U N L V: 493.5
6. CSUB: 330.5
7. Seattle U: 148 Final Scores Women
1. Northern Ariz: 772.5
2. New Mexico St: 582
3. Northern Colo: 503.5
4. CBU: 474
5. Idaho: 454
6. CSUB: 401
7. Grand Canyon: 354
8. Seattle U: 96 Individual Scores by Year Men
Grand Canyon
CBU
Wyoming
Air Force
U N L V
CSUB
Seattle U
FR
154.5
70
108
234
213
20
7
SO
73
136
125
105
101.5
111.5
10
JR
116
80
146
94
53
33
30
SR
153
158.5
115
0
8
24
1
Returning
343.5
286
379
433
367.5
164.5
47
Individual Scores by Year Women
Northern Ariz
New Mexico St
Northern Colo
CBU
Idaho
CSUB
Grand Canyon
Seattle U
FR
33
53
193.5
146
49
72
76
0
SO
290.5
29
60
61
2
48
73
0
JR
70
158
46
79
76
80
43
2
SR
210
198
20
52
181
55
24
6
Returning
393.5
240
299.5
286
127
200
192
2
Score Progression Men
What the score was after each event
Grand Canyon
CBU
Wyoming
Air Force
U N L V
CSUB
Seattle U
200 Medley Relay
40
34
26
32
28
30
0
1 mtr Diving
74
51
67
52
60
41
0
800 Free Relay
114
83
95
82
94
67
24
200 Free Relay
154
117
125
114
120
95
48
500 Free
181
133
173
138
149
106
48
200 IM
211
166
210
170
159
119
48
50 Free
256
207
224
202
161
125
63
3 mtr Diving
284
230
259
229
197
131
63
400 IM
305
250
278
290
226
136
63
100 Fly
332
279
299
305
265
153
70
200 Free
361
304.5
335
318
296.5
168
75
100 Breast
384
339.5
383
350
302.5
179
75
100 Back
432
364.5
396
386
317.5
196
76
400 Medley Relay
472
398.5
396
418
317.5
226
104
1650 Free
496
411.5
447
437
335.5
249
111
200 Back
551.5
434.5
465
446
366.5
265.5
113
100 Free
595.5
485.5
480
464
382.5
270.5
119
200 Breast
608.5
521.5
516
497
405.5
279.5
124
200 Fly
628.5
555.5
538
538
427.5
295.5
124
Platform Diving
656.5
578.5
578
559
463.5
302.5
124
400 Free Relay
688.5
618.5
604
593
493.5
330.5
148
Score Progression Women
What the score was after each event
Northern Ariz
New Mexico St
Northern Colo
CBU
Idaho
CSUB
Grand Canyon
Seattle U
200 Medley Relay
34
32
40
26
30
24
28
22
800 Free Relay
68
60
70
52
62
64
52
44
3 mtr Diving
133
89
72
62
97
64
66
44
200 Free Relay
167
113
112
90
123
94
98
44
1 mtr Diving
242
136
118
101
152
94
109
44
500 Free
267
146
148
144
175
118
109
44
200 IM
294
178
165
175
176
153
121
44
50 Free
321.5
196
209.5
189
197
153
151
44
400 IM
358.5
223
236.5
216
210
177
151
44
100 Fly
401.5
259
245.5
227
217
199
178
44
200 Free
437.5
287
267.5
251
239
206
194
44
100 Breast
457.5
325
295.5
265
267
216
211
44
100 Back
474.5
357
312.5
291
284
249
224
44
Platform Diving
528.5
375
312.5
324
324
249
234
44
400 Medley Relay
568.5
407
346.5
348
352
275
264
66
1650 Free
598.5
416
382.5
394
367
294
264
66
200 Back
615.5
468
382.5
398
388
318
299
68
100 Free
648.5
486
418.5
425
397
333
316
68
200 Breast
671.5
530
448.5
432
411
355
330
68
200 Fly
738.5
554
463.5
442
424
375
330
74
400 Free Relay
772.5
582
503.5
474
454
401
354
96
Points in Each Event Men
What each team scored in each event
Grand Canyon
CBU
Wyoming
Air Force
U N L V
CSUB
Seattle U
200 Medley Relay
40
34
26
32
28
30
0
1 mtr Diving
34
17
41
20
32
11
0
800 Free Relay
40
32
28
30
34
26
24
200 Free Relay
40
34
30
32
26
28
24
500 Free
27
16
48
24
29
11
0
200 IM
30
33
37
32
10
13
0
50 Free
45
41
14
32
2
6
15
3 mtr Diving
28
23
35
27
36
6
0
400 IM
21
20
19
61
29
5
0
100 Fly
27
29
21
15
39
17
7
200 Free
29
25.5
36
13
31.5
15
5
100 Breast
23
35
48
32
6
11
0
100 Back
48
25
13
36
15
17
1
400 Medley Relay
40
34
0
32
0
30
28
1650 Free
24
13
51
19
18
23
7
200 Back
55.5
23
18
9
31
16.5
2
100 Free
44
51
15
18
16
5
6
200 Breast
13
36
36
33
23
9
5
200 Fly
20
34
22
41
22
16
0
Platform Diving
28
23
40
21
36
7
0
400 Free Relay
32
40
26
34
30
28
24
Points in Each Event Women
What each team scored in each event
Northern Ariz
New Mexico St
Northern Colo
CBU
Idaho
CSUB
Grand Canyon
Seattle U
200 Medley Relay
34
32
40
26
30
24
28
22
800 Free Relay
34
28
30
26
32
40
24
22
3 mtr Diving
65
29
2
10
35
0
14
0
200 Free Relay
34
24
40
28
26
30
32
0
1 mtr Diving
75
23
6
11
29
0
11
0
500 Free
25
10
30
43
23
24
0
0
200 IM
27
32
17
31
1
35
12
0
50 Free
27.5
18
44.5
14
21
0
30
0
400 IM
37
27
27
27
13
24
0
0
100 Fly
43
36
9
11
7
22
27
0
200 Free
36
28
22
24
22
7
16
0
100 Breast
20
38
28
14
28
10
17
0
100 Back
17
32
17
26
17
33
13
0
Platform Diving
54
18
0
33
40
0
10
0
400 Medley Relay
40
32
34
24
28
26
30
22
1650 Free
30
9
36
46
15
19
0
0
200 Back
17
52
0
4
21
24
35
2
100 Free
33
18
36
27
9
15
17
0
200 Breast
23
44
30
7
14
22
14
0
200 Fly
67
24
15
10
13
20
0
6
400 Free Relay
34
28
40
32
30
26
24
22
Number of Times Each Team Got Each Place (Individual Events) Men
CSUB
Air Force
Seattle U
CBU
U N L V
Wyoming
Grand Canyon
1
0
0
0
6
2
1
7
2
1
4
0
2
5
2
2
3
0
5
0
2
5
2
2
4
1
4
1
2
2
3
3
5
2
1
0
4
0
6
3
6
1
2
0
0
1
7
5
7
2
0
0
4
1
7
3
8
3
4
0
3
2
1
2
9
1
7
0
2
3
1
2
10
0
2
0
3
2
3
6
11
2
3
3
2
2
3
1
12
3
2
2
2
4
2
1
13
3
3
0
5
2
2
2
14
2
5
0
1
1
6
0
15
2
3
1
4
3
3
0
16
1
3
3
0
4
3
2
Number of Times Each Team Got Each Place (Individual Events) Women
Seattle U
CSUB
Northern Ariz
CBU
New Mexico St
Grand Canyon
Idaho
Northern Colo
1
0
2
8
3
1
0
1
2
2
0
0
5
2
3
0
1
4
3
0
1
4
2
4
2
1
2
4
0
2
1
2
2
1
5
3
5
0
1
5
1
4
4
0
1
6
0
3
4
0
3
2
2
2
7
0
1
1
3
4
2
3
2
8
0
2
2
6
3
1
2
0
9
0
2
2
3
3
1
2
3
10
0
1
6
1
2
1
4
2
11
1
3
3
1
2
2
1
3
12
0
3
5
0
2
1
4
1
13
0
3
2
3
4
1
3
0
14
0
2
2
2
5
3
1
1
15
1
2
4
3
1
1
3
1
16
0
2
0
2
1
4
3
3
Individual Breakdown Men
Power are
Swimulator power points. Those are a way to quantify time quality independent of what event the time is from. Includes only final times and final dive scores. Grand Canyon
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
*Antipov, Danii
SR
60
500 Free
1
4:18.73
692
100 Fly
1
46.11
736
200 Fly
1
1:42.55
728
*Nikolaev, Mark
SR
60
200 IM
1
1:44.4
701
100 Back
1
44.91
805
200 Back
1
1:41.29
710
*Hufnagel Tosca
JR
52
1 mtr Diving
1
333.8
3 mtr Diving
4
305.85
Platform Diving
2
291.35
*Janin, Florent
FR
38
50 Free
6
20.19
588
200 Free
7
1:38.28
545
100 Free
6
44.14
609
Benson, Nichola
JR
38
1 mtr Diving
5
273.1
3 mtr Diving
6
273.9
Platform Diving
8
229.9
*Shoukri, Mazen
FR
36
50 Free
5
20.13
600
100 Fly
10
48.03
578
100 Free
4
44.06
617
*Carazo Barbero
FR
33
200 IM
13
1:50.62
473
400 IM
5
3:55.45
488
1650 Free
4
15:32.3
467
*Plavin, Bogdan
SR
33
50 Free
2
19.57
707
100 Breast
10
55.03
547
100 Free
9
43.99
623
*Nagahata, Asah
SO
29
50 Free
26
20.89
430
100 Breast
3
53.89
631
200 Breast
6
1:59.69
559
Carney, Cameron
SO
24
50 Free
20
20.56
508
100 Back
8
48.95
502
200 Back
6
1:47.06
515
*McKenzie, Samu
FR
24
50 Free
16
20.74
466
200 Free
3
1:37.31
591
100 Free
10
44.17
606
*Coerin De Jesu
FR
23.5
50 Free
31
21.29
332
100 Back
7
48.4
546
200 Back
7
1:48.17
472
Nasser, Dylan
SO
20
200 IM
11
1:49.48
520
400 IM
10
3:57.45
444
200 Back
10
1:47.93
482
*Jaszczak, Wikt
JR
17
500 Free
10
4:30.91
480
200 Free
16
1:39.94
458
1650 Free
9
15:49.22
367
*Ber, Eran
JR
9
200 IM
23
1:52.24
404
100 Back
12
49.6
448
200 Back
13
1:49.06
436
Griffith, David
FR
0
50 Free
36
21.48
288
100 Fly
26
51.07
291
100 Free
31
47.98
199
Knobloch, Eli
FR
0
500 Free
29
4:46.52
190
100 Fly
25
50.87
309
200 Fly
18
1:51.07
399
Greene, Parker
FR
0
200 IM
36
1:57.36
201
100 Breast
17
56.32
441
200 Breast
21
2:05.98
340
Lambert, Noah
JR
0
100 Back
18
50.82
346
200 Back
19
1:53.26
270
200 Fly
25
1:54.54
254
CBU
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Heidrich, Jerom
SR
60
50 Free
1
19.53
715
200 Free
1
1:35.64
665
100 Free
1
42.91
723
Leahy, Jacob
SO
42
50 Free
9
20.17
592
100 Back
3
46.99
650
100 Free
2
43.56
663
Walters, Josh
SO
41
50 Free
7
20.2
586
100 Fly
4
47.74
603
100 Free
5
44.07
616
Tolman, Eric
JR
40
200 IM
17
1:47.76
586
100 Breast
1
53.39
666
200 Breast
1
1:54.28
719
Schuster, Brand
JR
40
200 IM
3
1:47.33
601
400 IM
1
3:48.77
616
200 Breast
13
2:02.8
453
Moseley, Robert
FR
40
200 IM
5
1:48.19
570
100 Back
9
48.8
515
200 Back
2
1:45.33
578
Chew, Garrett
SR
32
1 mtr Diving
8
246.2
3 mtr Diving
10
282.65
Platform Diving
5
271.95
Quiroga, Justin
SR
29
200 IM
14
1:50.82
465
100 Fly
5
47.84
595
200 Fly
7
1:48.48
511
Foster, Sean
SO
27
200 IM
18
1:49.44
522
100 Breast
4
54.05
620
200 Breast
7
1:59.84
554
Freeman, Zane
SO
20
1 mtr Diving
15
227.2
3 mtr Diving
8
256.7
Platform Diving
10
238.2
Shore, Tanner
SR
19.5
500 Free
7
4:32.77
443
200 Free
13
1:39.53
480
1650 Free
13
15:56.04
327
Birtles, Quinn
SR
18
100 Fly
17
49.24
467
1650 Free
10
15:49.4
366
200 Fly
8
1:49.59
464
Stevens, Tyler
FR
11
1 mtr Diving
13
238.4
3 mtr Diving
12
253.7
Platform Diving
15
216.55
Miller, David
FR
8
500 Free
28
4:43.44
238
1650 Free
15
16:08.49
259
200 Fly
11
1:48.96
491
Niculae, Matthe
FR
6
200 IM
25
1:52.81
379
100 Back
17
49.89
423
200 Back
11
1:48.44
461
Babcock, Colton
SO
6
500 Free
13
4:32.62
446
200 Free
15
1:39.62
475
100 Free
18
45.43
475
Wratsangka, Adi
FR
5
500 Free
22
4:38.66
325
100 Fly
21
49.84
408
200 Fly
12
1:49.57
465
White, Kyle
SO
0
50 Free
22
20.71
473
100 Fly
19
49.53
438
200 Fly
20
1:51.87
364
Fluetsch, Josh
SR
0
500 Free
21
4:37.62
345
100 Fly
29
52.21
199
1650 Free
17
16:11.37
244
Wyoming
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Russi, Ryan
SR
48
1 mtr Diving
3
297.0
3 mtr Diving
2
342.05
Platform Diving
4
280.4
Borgert, Seth
JR
45
500 Free
6
4:28.59
525
400 IM
7
3:55.94
477
1650 Free
1
15:25.28
507
Netzel, Ryan
FR
42
500 Free
3
4:24.42
599
200 Free
9
1:38.52
533
1650 Free
2
15:27.77
493
Harlan, Jacob
JR
41
500 Free
5
4:27.11
552
200 Free
6
1:38.16
550
1650 Free
5
15:43.27
402
Love, Brayden
SO
40
200 IM
7
1:48.67
552
100 Fly
6
48.02
579
200 Fly
4
1:46.94
572
Byrnes, Brendan
FR
38
1 mtr Diving
6
271.3
3 mtr Diving
7
271.45
Platform Diving
6
261.2
Klatt, Tyler
JR
34
200 IM
10
1:49.43
522
100 Back
6
48.34
551
200 Back
5
1:46.76
527
Holt, Liam
SR
31
200 IM
15
1:50.85
464
100 Breast
5
54.39
595
200 Breast
4
1:58.65
591
Hovis, Mitchell
SO
31
200 IM
12
1:49.93
502
100 Breast
7
54.55
583
200 Breast
5
1:59.57
563
Chan, Elijah
SO
30
1 mtr Diving
7
259.9
3 mtr Diving
11
265.5
Platform Diving
7
241.4
Musser, PJ
JR
24
50 Free
10
20.26
574
100 Fly
12
48.52
535
100 Free
7
44.16
607
Crump, Austin
SO
24
100 Fly
14
49.42
449
200 Free
5
1:38.13
552
200 Fly
10
1:48.05
528
Murphy, David
SR
20
50 Free
13
20.58
504
100 Breast
6
54.5
587
100 Free
14
44.95
528
Bouda, James
FR
17
200 IM
8
1:50.33
485
400 IM
11
3:59.38
401
100 Free
24
45.99
410
Sether, Loren
SR
11
500 Free
15
4:33.21
434
100 Breast
14
55.94
473
200 Breast
11
2:01.52
498
Browne, Miller
FR
6
500 Free
14
4:32.79
442
100 Back
20
52.0
255
200 Back
14
1:49.34
425
Sloan, Grant
FR
5
50 Free
14
20.59
501
100 Breast
15
56.15
455
100 Free
25
46.05
403
Johansen, Laine
SR
5
200 IM
26
1:53.17
363
100 Breast
13
55.74
489
200 Breast
16
2:03.07
443
Calkins, Sean
JR
2
400 IM
16
4:10.43
175
100 Back
19
51.08
325
200 Back
16
1:51.80
325
Air Force
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Nelson, Zach
JR
51
200 IM
2
1:47.11
609
100 Breast
2
53.54
656
200 Breast
2
1:56.56
653
Lochmaier, Pete
SO
47
500 Free
4
4:25.9
574
400 IM
3
3:52.53
547
200 Fly
3
1:46.68
582
Gwin, Isaac
FR
41
200 IM
4
1:48.09
574
100 Back
2
46.78
665
200 Back
9
1:47.61
494
Grimm, Adam
FR
40
500 Free
9
4:29.19
513
400 IM
4
3:54.42
509
1650 Free
3
15:27.96
492
Lattin, Matthew
FR
38
50 Free
3
20.02
622
200 Free
11
1:39.02
507
100 Free
3
43.81
640
Armagost, Cole
SO
32
1 mtr Diving
9
274.85
3 mtr Diving
5
301.95
Platform Diving
9
246.65
McAnany, Cole
JR
26
50 Free
8
20.79
454
100 Back
4
47.98
579
200 Back
18
1:51.08
354
Pang, Aaron
FR
24
100 Fly
8
48.2
564
100 Back
13
50.05
410
200 Fly
9
1:47.27
559
Macceca, Jack
FR
22
1 mtr Diving
10
262.35
3 mtr Diving
9
283.5
Platform Diving
11
231.2
Foote, Wyatt
FR
22
200 IM
19
1:49.75
509
400 IM
8
3:56.72
460
200 Breast
8
2:00.35
537
Limpert, Andrew
FR
17
50 Free
24
21.4
306
100 Fly
13
48.95
495
200 Fly
6
1:48.27
519
Davis, Logan
FR
16
200 IM
22
1:52.18
406
400 IM
6
3:55.87
479
200 Fly
14
1:50.33
432
Shepard, Corey
FR
14
50 Free
12
20.55
510
200 Free
10
1:38.71
523
100 Free
15
44.98
524
Weiss, Andrew
JR
12
50 Free
34
21.41
304
100 Breast
9
54.99
550
200 Breast
14
2:02.88
450
Zocher, Jack
SO
9
1 mtr Diving
14
228.65
3 mtr Diving
16
222.3
Platform Diving
12
229.75
Richichi, Brend
SO
8
200 IM
27
1:53.30
358
100 Breast
11
55.45
513
200 Breast
15
2:03.03
445
LeCours, Kevin
JR
5
1 mtr Diving
16
210.6
3 mtr Diving
14
233.45
Platform Diving
16
207.5
Vivadelli, Vinn
SO
5
500 Free
25
4:38.72
324
400 IM
15
4:03.06
319
1650 Free
14
16:06.95
267
Moll, Brady
SO
4
400 IM
13
4:00.51
376
1650 Free
18
16:15.68
223
200 Back
21
1:55.78
187
Settle, Ben
SO
0
100 Back
19
51.54
289
200 Back
18
1:51.27
346
U N L V
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
*Abramowicz, Ta
FR
57
1 mtr Diving
2
321.25
3 mtr Diving
1
365.4
Platform Diving
1
315.95
Hemmens, Hayden
JR
49
500 Free
2
4:19.94
672
200 Free
2
1:36.13
644
200 Back
4
1:46.12
550
Cawley, Jesse
SO
47
1 mtr Diving
4
280.65
3 mtr Diving
3
330.2
Platform Diving
3
286.3
*Zukov, Ivan
FR
42
200 IM
9
1:48.54
557
400 IM
2
3:51.51
567
200 Breast
3
1:58.42
598
*Chavez, Bryan
SO
38
100 Fly
3
47.63
612
200 Free
8
1:38.36
541
100 Free
8
44.28
596
*Cukanow, Micha
FR
31
500 Free
12
4:32.06
457
100 Fly
9
47.84
595
200 Fly
2
1:46.58
585
Cornellison, Ha
FR
22
200 IM
20
1:50.09
495
100 Back
11
49.2
482
200 Back
3
1:46.07
552
Szilagyi, Richa
SO
15.5
200 Free
13
1:39.53
480
100 Back
10
48.95
502
100 Free
12
44.54
570
McEuen, Casey
FR
14
50 Free
15
20.63
492
100 Fly
7
48.18
565
100 Free
20
45.62
453
Marsalek, Wyatt
FR
13
500 Free
18
4:32.91
440
200 Free
23
1:43.92
246
1650 Free
6
15:43.61
400
Willstrop, Sam
FR
12
50 Free
28
20.98
408
100 Breast
12
55.49
510
200 Breast
10
2:00.27
540
Klauss, Michael
FR
10
200 IM
34
1:54.95
289
400 IM
9
3:55.46
487
200 Fly
16
1:52.28
346
Niezgodzki, Mik
FR
6
500 Free
11
4:31.02
478
200 Free
17
1:39.71
470
200 Fly
21
1:51.99
359
Phung, Bert
FR
6
100 Fly
15
49.43
448
100 Back
18
51.02
329
200 Fly
13
1:49.81
454
Klein, Ethan
SR
6
500 Free
16
4:36.47
368
1650 Free
12
15:53.99
339
Kipling, Dagen
JR
4
200 IM
16
1:51.01
457
400 IM
14
4:02.09
340
200 Fly
19
1:51.14
396
Piotrowski, JP
SR
2
50 Free
32
21.3
330
100 Back
15
50.73
353
100 Free
22
46.09
398
Gage, Sean
SO
1
50 Free
17
20.42
539
100 Breast
16
56.3
443
200 Breast
20
2:05.63
352
Binder, Jack
FR
0
200 IM
21
1:51.18
449
100 Breast
18
56.47
428
200 Breast
17
2:03.08
443
CSUB
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Rogic, Kristofe
SO
38.5
200 IM
6
1:48.58
555
100 Back
5
48.19
563
200 Back
7
1:48.17
472
Gillilan, Loren
SO
37
50 Free
11
20.42
539
100 Fly
2
46.9
671
200 Fly
5
1:48.04
529
Van Krimpen, Ow
SR
22
500 Free
8
4:33.05
437
200 Free
18
1:39.77
467
1650 Free
8
15:48.97
368
Chir, Jake
JR
20
50 Free
33
21.35
318
100 Breast
8
55.06
544
200 Breast
9
1:59.72
558
Brimer, Ryan
SO
19
50 Free
21
20.66
485
200 Free
4
1:37.52
581
100 Free
13
44.8
543
Hultner, Noah
JR
12
500 Free
20
4:37.03
357
1650 Free
7
15:48.7
370
200 Fly
26
1:55.09
234
Estrella, Adam
SO
12
1 mtr Diving
11
256.65
3 mtr Diving
15
231.55
Platform Diving
13
221.85
Cummins, Nate
FR
12
1 mtr Diving
12
252.4
3 mtr Diving
13
243.95
Platform Diving
14
218.65
Skuse, James
FR
8
200 IM
32
1:54.46
309
100 Back
14
50.61
363
200 Back
12
1:48.96
440
Duenas, Benji
SO
5
500 Free
17
4:31.43
470
400 IM
12
3:59.74
393
200 Fly
22
1:52.36
343
Kramer, Justice
SR
2
200 IM
30
1:54.11
323
100 Fly
18
49.46
445
200 Fly
15
1:51.56
377
Hart, Michael
JR
1
50 Free
22
20.71
473
100 Fly
20
49.8
412
100 Free
16
45.02
520
Hopkins, Jaren
SR
0
50 Free
27
20.94
417
100 Back
21
52.59
216
100 Free
30
47.16
278
Lee, Greg
SR
0
200 IM
33
1:54.53
306
100 Breast
21
57.03
381
200 Breast
19
2:04.69
385
Hickman, Noah
SO
0
50 Free
18
20.43
537
100 Breast
23
57.91
310
100 Free
17
45.05
517
Ybarra, Sam
FR
0
200 IM
28
1:53.68
342
100 Fly
24
50.77
318
200 Fly
23
1:53.74
285
Mohamed, Misho
FR
0
400 IM
17
4:10.67
171
200 Breast
23
2:06.97
306
Dragan, Alex
SO
0
200 IM
24
1:52.79
380
100 Breast
19
56.57
420
200 Breast
18
2:04.25
401
Campbell, Richi
JR
0
50 Free
19
20.49
524
100 Breast
20
56.6
417
100 Free
23
45.92
418
Seattle U
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Raper, Greg
JR
27
50 Free
4
20.12
602
100 Fly
11
48.08
574
100 Free
11
44.52
572
Varela, Juan
FR
6
500 Free
24
4:37.12
355
200 Free
24
1:45.6
174
1650 Free
11
15:53.12
344
Neton, Jack
SO
5
200 IM
29
1:54.1
324
100 Breast
22
57.2
367
200 Breast
12
2:01.76
490
Roderick, Alex
SO
5
500 Free
23
4:42.67
251
200 Free
12
1:39.41
486
100 Free
27
46.35
368
Shaw, Ryan
JR
3
200 IM
31
1:54.31
315
100 Back
16
51.42
298
200 Back
15
1:50.45
380
Saric, Milan
FR
1
50 Free
35
21.47
290
100 Fly
16
49.55
436
100 Free
32
48.33
170
Barnard, Austin
SR
1
500 Free
26
4:39.26
313
100 Fly
28
52.09
208
1650 Free
16
16:10.44
249
Crossen, Mitche
SR
0
50 Free
37
21.49
285
200 Free
20
1:41.93
348
100 Free
21
45.87
424
Keane, Ian
SR
0
50 Free
29
21.02
398
100 Back
25
53.91
143
100 Free
29
47.14
280
Goodspeed, Tyle
FR
0
50 Free
30
21.07
386
100 Fly
22
50.35
358
100 Free
28
46.51
350
Evenson, Colby
FR
0
200 IM
35
1:56.33
236
100 Back
22
52.98
192
200 Back
20
1:55.44
197
Fujii, Shawn
JR
0
50 Free
38
22.05
174
100 Fly
23
50.76
319
200 Fly
24
1:54.19
268
Zenteno, Zach
JR
0
500 Free
19
4:34.47
408
200 Free
22
1:41.65
363
200 Back
17
1:51.19
350
He, Chang
FR
0
200 IM
37
1:58.13
177
100 Breast
24
58.0
304
200 Breast
22
2:08.39
261
Ascencio, Ryan
FR
0
500 Free
27
4:39.32
312
100 Fly
27
51.45
258
200 Fly
17
1:50.66
417
Parker, Isaac
SO
0
50 Free
25
20.82
447
200 Free
19
1:41.21
387
100 Free
26
46.21
384
Mercer, Taj
SO
0
200 IM
38
1:58.64
162
400 IM
18
4:11.71
155
200 Fly
27
1:56.72
179
Goguen, Jake
SO
0
500 Free
30
4:47.77
173
200 Free
21
1:41.51
371
100 Free
19
45.61
454
Individual Breakdown Women
Power are
Swimulator power points. Those are a way to quantify time quality independent of what event the time is from. Includes only final times and final dive scores. Northern Ariz
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Rodriguez, Elis
SO
55.5
50 Free
1
22.71
660
100 Fly
2
54.22
605
100 Free
1
48.9
707
Kurach, Tatiana
SR
49
3 mtr Diving
1
305.3
1 mtr Diving
1
313.35
Platform Diving
9
218.9
McDonagh, Niamh
SO
47
200 IM
5
2:02.22
569
400 IM
2
4:17.12
586
200 Fly
3
2:02.09
516
King, Monique
SR
45
500 Free
3
4:52.05
569
200 Free
9
1:49.71
546
1650 Free
1
16:28.72
585
Torrente, Chris
SR
45
3 mtr Diving
3
276.8
1 mtr Diving
3
288.85
Platform Diving
6
209.45
Williams, Hope
SO
40
50 Free
35
24.58
292
100 Breast
1
1:01.16
660
200 Breast
1
2:14.53
601
Cheetham, Jenny
SO
38
3 mtr Diving
5
275.1
1 mtr Diving
2
297.15
Platform Diving
10
210.85
Bier, Kate
JR
37
200 IM
15
2:06.1
428
100 Fly
4
54.89
558
200 Fly
1
1:59.75
599
Sharrer, Emily
SO
30
3 mtr Diving
11
240.2
1 mtr Diving
6
264.15
Platform Diving
8
205.2
Montiel Gamez,
JR
29
50 Free
19
23.88
436
100 Back
7
56.43
464
200 Back
2
1:59.93
538
Seidl, Maddie
SO
28
200 IM
12
2:05.3
459
100 Fly
11
55.62
502
200 Fly
2
2:01.21
549
Nichols, Marand
SO
26
50 Free
15
23.8
453
200 Free
8
1:51.35
471
100 Free
6
51.07
523
Schmidt, Andrea
SR
26
50 Free
10
23.53
509
100 Fly
12
55.71
495
200 Fly
5
2:03.74
452
Payne, Olivia
SR
23
3 mtr Diving
13
232.35
1 mtr Diving
12
233.65
Platform Diving
5
226.2
Takach, Sarah
SR
22
200 IM
11
2:05.04
469
400 IM
6
4:26.59
410
200 Breast
14
2:22.33
362
Smith, Katherin
FR
14
50 Free
27
24.09
391
200 Free
5
1:50.1
529
100 Free
19
51.77
455
Milewski, Sam
SO
14
500 Free
10
4:57.89
474
200 Free
26
1:55.04
293
1650 Free
10
17:09.57
382
O’Connor, Sarah
SO
12
50 Free
31
24.49
309
100 Back
12
57.48
385
200 Back
10
2:05.06
354
Villeda, Astrid
FR
10
500 Free
19
5:01.32
413
400 IM
10
4:28.43
372
1650 Free
14
17:21.71
317
Jones, Alyssa
FR
9
3 mtr Diving
12
237.25
1 mtr Diving
13
227.25
Platform Diving
17
168.75
Hick, Alice
JR
4
500 Free
15
5:02.13
399
200 Free
15
1:53.50
366
100 Free
34
53.36
298
New Mexico St
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Brommer, Raina
SR
47
3 mtr Diving
2
287.6
1 mtr Diving
5
267.5
Platform Diving
3
239.05
Nentwich, Reaga
JR
46
100 Fly
3
54.49
587
100 Back
5
55.9
502
200 Back
3
2:01.2
496
Wood, Lauren
SR
45
200 IM
6
2:03.06
541
400 IM
4
4:22.02
501
200 Breast
2
2:15.1
586
Knagg, Alix
JR
44
200 IM
9
2:03.01
542
100 Back
4
55.74
513
200 Back
1
1:57.88
600
McGowan, Hanna
SR
30
200 IM
18
2:07.04
391
100 Breast
5
1:02.38
589
200 Breast
3
2:15.28
581
Harston, Kather
SO
29
500 Free
13
5:00.34
431
100 Fly
7
55.84
485
200 Fly
6
2:03.9
446
McAlpin, Lanie
SR
28
400 IM
7
4:27.37
394
200 Back
12
2:05.48
338
200 Fly
8
2:04.8
409
Laporte, Grace
JR
27
500 Free
11
4:59.02
454
200 Free
7
1:50.77
498
1650 Free
9
17:08.75
386
Krizanova, Barb
SR
25
200 IM
10
2:04.45
491
100 Breast
10
1:04.52
450
200 Breast
8
2:18.89
475
Hauff, Mackinna
SR
23
3 mtr Diving
7
270.2
1 mtr Diving
9
256.35
Platform Diving
15
176.15
Reynolds, Ashle
JR
20
200 IM
14
2:05.72
443
100 Breast
2
1:01.89
618
Kocijan, Neza
FR
20
50 Free
5
23.26
562
200 Free
24
1:54.53
316
100 Free
11
51.21
509
Wegel, Sina
JR
17
500 Free
18
5:02.54
391
200 Free
6
1:50.53
509
100 Free
13
51.63
469
Ivanov, Anabel
FR
14
500 Free
24
5:07.07
311
200 Free
14
1:51.89
445
200 Back
8
2:07.7
258
Oliva-Aun, Aira
FR
12
50 Free
13
23.72
470
100 Fly
14
56.59
423
100 Free
12
51.29
502
Hemburrow, Laur
FR
7
50 Free
18
23.87
438
100 Fly
13
56.2
456
100 Free
14
51.7
462
Muiznieks, Lind
JR
4
100 Fly
16
58.05
303
100 Back
14
58.15
335
100 Free
35
53.74
264
Houde-Camirand,
FR
0
500 Free
22
5:13.44
209
200 Free
18
1:53.30
376
1650 Free
18
17:33.33
257
Villa, Natalia
FR
0
100 Fly
30
58.77
249
100 Breast
17
1:06.2
333
200 Breast
21
2:26.41
233
Northern Colo
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Moore, Madelyn
FR
52.5
50 Free
1
22.71
660
100 Back
2
54.68
583
100 Free
2
49.32
673
Kis, Petra
SO
46
200 IM
2
2:00.87
612
400 IM
1
4:16.28
600
200 Breast
9
2:16.65
543
Saya, Rose
FR
40
500 Free
2
4:51.49
578
200 Free
10
1:49.98
534
1650 Free
3
16:51.67
477
Robertson, Sunn
FR
33
500 Free
6
4:56.06
505
200 Free
4
1:49.97
535
1650 Free
12
17:11.96
369
Heymans, Maria
FR
30
100 Breast
4
1:02.08
607
200 Breast
4
2:15.84
566
Hamel, Emily
JR
28
50 Free
3
22.95
618
100 Free
7
51.27
504
King, Morgan
FR
25
50 Free
9
23.5
515
100 Fly
9
54.79
565
100 Free
10
51.03
527
Herrera, Leilan
SR
19
100 Breast
6
1:02.50
582
100 Back
23
1:04.36
45
200 Breast
11
2:19.55
454
Peterson, Halli
JR
18
200 IM
18
2:06.81
400
400 IM
11
4:28.51
371
200 Fly
7
2:04.31
429
Johnson, Holli
SO
14
500 Free
17
5:00.06
436
1650 Free
5
16:53.65
467
Llona, Celeste
FR
8
3 mtr Diving
15
227.15
1 mtr Diving
11
236.55
Platform Diving
18
164.05
Austin, Anna
FR
3
500 Free
30
5:14.99
188
1650 Free
17
17:29.01
279
200 Fly
14
2:07.77
292
Depooter, Nicol
FR
1
50 Free
16
23.85
442
100 Back
17
58.02
344
100 Free
28
52.6
371
Stover, Katie
SR
1
500 Free
18
5:00.21
433
200 Free
21
1:53.97
343
1650 Free
16
17:26.23
293
Greiner, Chloe
FR
1
200 IM
22
2:09.39
301
400 IM
16
4:35.77
228
200 Back
18
2:07.71
258
Coffee, Keeley
JR
0
3 mtr Diving
20
182.45
1 mtr Diving
22
162.85
Platform Diving
20
129.7
Stauber, Hayley
SO
0
100 Fly
32
59.48
201
100 Back
19
58.47
311
200 Back
19
2:08.84
220
O’Connell, Karl
SR
0
200 IM
23
2:10.21
271
100 Fly
28
58.68
255
100 Free
24
53.23
310
Kimura, Sydney
SR
0
200 IM
29
2:10.86
248
400 IM
19
4:36.57
214
100 Free
38
54.62
193
CBU
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Oviedo, Rebeca
FR
57
500 Free
1
4:49.27
610
200 Free
1
1:48.28
606
1650 Free
2
16:47.31
499
Longfellow, Emi
JR
46
200 IM
4
2:02.17
571
400 IM
8
4:30.73
325
100 Back
1
54.66
584
Rhodes, Isabell
FR
43
200 IM
3
2:02.11
573
100 Fly
8
56.76
409
100 Free
3
49.56
653
Dunkerson, Emil
SR
37
3 mtr Diving
9
258.8
1 mtr Diving
8
229.7
Platform Diving
2
240.4
Smirnova, Rita
FR
31
50 Free
8
23.38
538
100 Breast
9
1:04.43
456
100 Free
8
51.45
486
Mergel, Mackenz
JR
28
500 Free
7
4:58.72
460
200 Free
13
1:51.85
447
1650 Free
7
16:59.1
438
Topcu, Buse
SO
27
500 Free
8
5:04.76
351
1650 Free
4
16:51.99
475
200 Fly
16
2:11.91
160
Morrison, Kylie
SO
23
200 IM
17
2:04.25
498
400 IM
5
4:24.79
447
200 Fly
9
2:03.9
446
Lowe, Kiree
FR
12
3 mtr Diving
18
194.25
1 mtr Diving
17
194.45
Platform Diving
7
205.5
Laliena, Andrea
SR
10
200 IM
32
2:11.78
218
100 Back
11
57.23
404
200 Back
13
2:05.85
325
Melara, Alexa
SO
9
200 IM
21
2:08.69
327
100 Breast
15
1:05.8
361
200 Breast
10
2:19.53
454
Uhlir, Savannah
JR
5
3 mtr Diving
16
220.15
1 mtr Diving
18
190.25
Platform Diving
13
192.55
Smallwood, Robi
SR
3
50 Free
31
24.49
309
100 Breast
14
1:05.67
370
200 Breast
17
2:22.15
368
Kelly, Mckenzie
FR
3
50 Free
14
23.73
468
200 Free
20
1:53.96
343
100 Free
17
51.51
480
Oeser, Grace
SR
2
500 Free
21
5:04.63
354
100 Back
18
58.09
339
1650 Free
15
17:21.82
316
Jungklaus, Alin
SO
2
500 Free
29
5:13.98
201
400 IM
15
4:34.85
245
200 Fly
20
2:12.75
139
Giordano, Morga
SO
0
500 Free
28
5:13.97
202
400 IM
20
4:37.07
206
1650 Free
20
17:47.69
192
Jizmejan, Janae
SR
0
3 mtr Diving
19
186.9
1 mtr Diving
19
182.45
Parson, Hannah
SO
0
50 Free
25
24.07
396
100 Fly
26
58.25
287
100 Free
23
52.34
397
Brubaker, Mallo
FR
0
500 Free
32
5:18.43
145
200 Free
29
1:57.62
188
1650 Free
19
17:43.22
211
Idaho
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Lucas, Janelle
SR
47
3 mtr Diving
4
275.15
1 mtr Diving
7
263.2
Platform Diving
1
253.15
Fisk, Leah
SR
41
500 Free
4
4:54.57
530
200 Free
2
1:48.76
587
100 Free
9
50.51
574
Hale, Katie
FR
38
50 Free
4
23.22
569
100 Back
3
55.44
534
200 Back
10
2:03.92
397
Imanaka, Nikki
SR
37
3 mtr Diving
10
258.7
1 mtr Diving
4
279.9
Platform Diving
4
229.45
Hall, Sarah
SR
29
500 Free
12
5:00.24
433
1650 Free
8
17:05.48
404
200 Back
6
2:03.00
431
Iwamoto, Aimee
JR
24
200 IM
19
2:06.82
400
100 Breast
7
1:03.68
507
200 Breast
7
2:18.66
482
Carbon, Heather
JR
20
3 mtr Diving
6
271.0
1 mtr Diving
15
221.7
Platform Diving
12
197.55
Lucien, Brianna
JR
16
500 Free
14
5:01.54
409
400 IM
9
4:25.4
435
1650 Free
13
17:12.31
367
Dallas, Cassie
JR
15
400 IM
13
4:31.67
306
100 Breast
8
1:03.85
496
200 Breast
18
2:23.42
326
Kliewer, Emily
SR
15
200 IM
16
2:10.29
268
100 Fly
10
55.34
524
200 Fly
10
2:03.94
444
Votava, Lauren
SR
7
200 IM
28
2:10.7
254
100 Breast
12
1:05.03
414
200 Breast
15
2:22.97
340
Crocker, Natali
FR
6
50 Free
11
23.54
507
200 Free
27
1:55.39
277
100 Free
18
51.69
463
Pannecoucke, Ai
SR
5
200 IM
21
2:08.56
332
200 Free
12
1:51.59
459
100 Free
19
51.97
435
Huerta, Jamie
FR
4
200 IM
35
2:14.00
154
100 Fly
27
58.41
275
200 Fly
13
2:07.68
296
Schmidt, Alexis
SO
2
400 IM
17
4:36.62
214
100 Fly
20
57.13
378
200 Fly
15
2:08.16
278
Older, Katy
JR
1
200 IM
20
2:08.57
332
100 Fly
21
57.27
366
200 Back
16
2:07.55
263
Deitz, Emily
FR
1
50 Free
21
23.98
415
100 Back
16
58.27
326
200 Back
17
2:03.42
416
Crow, Vivian
SR
0
400 IM
20
4:38.25
187
200 Back
21
2:11.26
151
200 Fly
22
2:18.96
41
Stanley, Kayla
JR
0
50 Free
30
24.43
321
200 Free
31
1:59.38
133
100 Free
37
54.21
225
CSUB
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
D’Arcy, Autumn
FR
55
200 IM
1
1:59.97
640
100 Fly
1
52.58
713
100 Free
4
50.32
590
Haynes, Jayssie
JR
40
200 IM
8
2:03.75
516
400 IM
3
4:18.95
556
200 Breast
6
2:17.84
507
Zavala, Sabrina
SR
32
500 Free
5
4:55.9
508
400 IM
12
4:31.31
313
1650 Free
6
16:56.32
453
Collatz, Tatum
SR
23
50 Free
34
24.54
300
100 Back
8
56.51
458
200 Back
7
2:03.77
403
Cosgrove, Maddi
JR
22
500 Free
16
5:02.59
391
200 Free
11
1:51.26
475
200 Fly
4
2:02.81
489
Mose, Tabea
FR
16
50 Free
24
24.06
398
100 Back
6
55.98
496
200 Back
14
2:06.81
290
Madero, Alyssa
JR
16
200 IM
30
2:11.19
237
100 Back
10
57.03
419
200 Back
9
2:03.76
403
Peltz, Lucy
SO
15
500 Free
9
4:56.91
491
400 IM
17
4:33.26
275
1650 Free
11
17:11.47
371
Magalong, Bella
SO
12
200 IM
13
2:05.71
443
400 IM
14
4:33.58
269
200 Breast
12
2:20.51
422
Valdoria, Maya
SO
11
100 Fly
19
57.12
379
100 Breast
11
1:04.99
418
200 Fly
12
2:06.69
334
Neilan, Alix
SO
10
100 Fly
15
57.04
385
100 Breast
13
1:05.22
401
200 Breast
13
2:20.78
413
Salcido, Lea
JR
2
100 Fly
18
57.1
380
100 Back
15
58.2
331
200 Back
20
2:10.1
182
Abshire, Abigai
FR
1
50 Free
22
24.0
411
200 Free
16
1:54.23
331
100 Free
21
51.96
436
Bailey, Mia
SO
0
50 Free
35
24.58
292
200 Free
19
1:53.64
359
100 Free
31
53.05
327
Carson, Lauren
FR
0
3 mtr Diving
21
164.0
1 mtr Diving
20
180.1
Platform Diving
21
102.15
D’Arcy, Summer
SR
0
200 IM
34
2:13.15
176
100 Breast
18
1:06.41
319
200 Breast
19
2:24.16
302
McLaughlin, Joc
FR
0
3 mtr Diving
22
158.65
1 mtr Diving
21
174.15
Platform Diving
19
149.3
Cooke, Alisa
JR
0
50 Free
23
24.11
387
200 Free
23
1:55.13
289
100 Free
22
52.17
414
Garvy, Sydney
SO
0
100 Fly
22
57.63
337
100 Back
22
59.18
262
200 Fly
18
2:08.89
252
Grand Canyon
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
McInelly, Marin
SO
42
200 IM
7
2:03.62
521
100 Breast
3
1:02.06
608
200 Breast
5
2:16.08
559
*Mashaly, Roaia
JR
42
50 Free
7
23.3
554
200 Free
3
1:49.64
549
100 Free
5
50.58
567
*Muteti, Emily
SO
27
50 Free
6
23.29
556
100 Fly
6
55.81
487
100 Free
16
52.38
393
*Van Der Vegte,
FR
24
200 IM
31
2:11.25
235
100 Back
9
56.84
433
200 Back
4
2:01.81
474
*Elmidany, Menn
SR
24
3 mtr Diving
8
257.2
1 mtr Diving
10
240.8
Platform Diving
11
199.0
*Forrest, Kyra
FR
21
50 Free
12
23.57
501
100 Fly
5
55.48
513
100 Free
15
51.96
436
*Edwards, Robyn
FR
18
50 Free
43
25.2
187
100 Back
13
57.51
383
200 Back
5
2:02.1
464
Yeakley, Nicole
FR
7
3 mtr Diving
14
227.85
1 mtr Diving
16
202.65
Platform Diving
14
176.8
Barker, Hannah
FR
6
500 Free
31
5:17.54
155
400 IM
21
4:39.47
168
200 Back
11
2:04.79
364
*Stewart, Tasmi
SO
4
3 mtr Diving
17
213.75
1 mtr Diving
14
224.05
Platform Diving
16
175.65
*Zaitoun, Salma
JR
1
50 Free
29
24.18
373
100 Breast
16
1:06.00
347
100 Free
33
53.23
310
McCray, Kenya
JR
0
50 Free
17
23.63
488
100 Fly
29
58.69
254
100 Free
27
52.57
374
*Jaruseviciute,
SO
0
50 Free
28
24.12
385
100 Fly
31
59.2
219
100 Free
29
52.71
360
Dyrda, Karolina
SO
0
50 Free
25
24.07
396
200 Free
30
1:59.20
138
100 Free
32
53.1
322
*Uduc, Maja
FR
0
500 Free
26
5:11.63
236
200 Free
28
1:57.26
201
1650 Free
22
18:00.37
143
Seattle U
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Gough, Emily
SR
6
500 Free
20
5:04.49
356
100 Fly
23
57.61
338
200 Fly
11
2:04.92
405
Van Stone, Jayn
JR
2
500 Free
27
5:11.66
235
200 Free
25
1:54.82
303
200 Back
15
2:07.50
265
Rapp, Maddie
JR
0
50 Free
40
24.91
232
100 Fly
17
56.94
394
200 Fly
17
2:07.46
304
Bakewell, Emily
SO
0
200 IM
27
2:10.28
268
400 IM
18
4:33.81
264
1650 Free
21
17:57.77
153
Gabanek, Olivia
FR
0
50 Free
42
25.12
199
100 Breast
23
1:17.8
6
100 Free
40
55.3
148
McGill, Emma
FR
0
500 Free
33
5:22.16
107
100 Breast
19
1:06.87
290
200 Breast
20
2:24.86
280
Carr, Sarah
FR
0
200 IM
26
2:09.76
287
200 Free
22
1:54.27
329
100 Free
30
52.79
352
Delozier, Kaile
SO
0
50 Free
41
24.95
226
100 Breast
22
1:12.44
59
100 Free
39
55.01
167
Wong, Jennifer
SO
0
50 Free
44
25.26
178
100 Back
21
58.93
279
100 Free
41
55.78
121
Schulte, Jeness
SR
0
50 Free
45
25.59
135
100 Fly
33
1:02.92
55
100 Free
42
56.42
91
Gorman, Julia
JR
0
500 Free
25
5:10.52
253
200 Free
17
1:52.6
410
100 Free
26
52.33
398
Thompson, Marga
JR
0
50 Free
31
24.49
309
100 Breast
21
1:09.25
161
100 Free
36
53.96
245
Himes, Darian
JR
0
200 IM
33
2:12.67
191
100 Breast
20
1:08.21
212
200 Breast
22
2:29.22
160
Plamondon, Alli
SO
0
50 Free
20
23.91
430
100 Back
20
58.5
309
100 Free
20
51.91
441
Chan, Marissa
FR
0
50 Free
37
24.66
277
100 Back
24
1:01.25
144
200 Back
22
2:13.51
101
Devadason, Sher
SO
0
50 Free
39
24.88
238
100 Fly
24
57.79
324
200 Fly
19
2:09.02
247
Lasher, Bryn
SO
0
50 Free
38
24.67
275
100 Fly
25
58.05
303
200 Fly
21
2:14.88
95
