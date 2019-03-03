2019 WAC Championships Scoring Breakdown

2019 WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Wednesday-Saturday, February 27th-March 2nd

University of Houston. Houston, TX

First a few notes:

The win was Grand Canyon’s 1st ever conference title, but it may not be a dynasty in the making. The men’s standings next year could change more than any conference in the country. This year’s 4th place team Air Force return the most individual points with 433. Wyoming, 3rd this year, are second with 379 returning points. UNLV, 5th this year, are next best with 367.5 points returning. Grand Canyon are 4th with 343.5 points. With a gap of less than 100 points between the returning points of the top teams, any of those teams could plausibly win next year. Something to look forward to.

Northern Arizona dominated the women’s meet with a nearly 200 point win and they’re clear favorites next year. The Lumberjacks return 393.5 individual points, nearly 100 more than next best Northern Colorado.

The men’s individual scoring was led by three triple event winners. Grand Canyon seniors Danii Antipov and Mark Nikolaev and Cal Baptist senior Jerome Heidrich.

Women’s scorer were led by Cal Baptist freshman Rebeca Oviedo with 57 points, Northern Arizona sophomore Elisa Rodriguez with 55.5, and CSU Bakersfield freshman Autumn D’Arcy with 55.

The Grand Canyon men’s 55 points in the 100 back was the most any men’s team scored in a single event.

The Northern Arizona women’s 75 points in the 1 meter was the most any women’s team scored in a single event.

There is a lot of data below. A quick table of contents: Final Scores, Individual Scores by Class, Score Progression, Points in Each Event for Each Team, Number of Times Each Team Got Each Place (Individual Events), and Individual Swimmer Performance Breakdown

Final Scores Men

1. Grand Canyon: 688.5

2. CBU: 618.5

3. Wyoming: 604

4. Air Force: 593

5. U N L V: 493.5

6. CSUB: 330.5

7. Seattle U: 148

Final Scores Women

1. Northern Ariz: 772.5

2. New Mexico St: 582

3. Northern Colo: 503.5

4. CBU: 474

5. Idaho: 454

6. CSUB: 401

7. Grand Canyon: 354

8. Seattle U: 96

Individual Scores by Year Men

Grand Canyon CBU Wyoming Air Force U N L V CSUB Seattle U FR 154.5 70 108 234 213 20 7 SO 73 136 125 105 101.5 111.5 10 JR 116 80 146 94 53 33 30 SR 153 158.5 115 0 8 24 1 Returning 343.5 286 379 433 367.5 164.5 47

Individual Scores by Year Women

Northern Ariz New Mexico St Northern Colo CBU Idaho CSUB Grand Canyon Seattle U FR 33 53 193.5 146 49 72 76 0 SO 290.5 29 60 61 2 48 73 0 JR 70 158 46 79 76 80 43 2 SR 210 198 20 52 181 55 24 6 Returning 393.5 240 299.5 286 127 200 192 2

Score Progression Men

What the score was after each event

Grand Canyon CBU Wyoming Air Force U N L V CSUB Seattle U 200 Medley Relay 40 34 26 32 28 30 0 1 mtr Diving 74 51 67 52 60 41 0 800 Free Relay 114 83 95 82 94 67 24 200 Free Relay 154 117 125 114 120 95 48 500 Free 181 133 173 138 149 106 48 200 IM 211 166 210 170 159 119 48 50 Free 256 207 224 202 161 125 63 3 mtr Diving 284 230 259 229 197 131 63 400 IM 305 250 278 290 226 136 63 100 Fly 332 279 299 305 265 153 70 200 Free 361 304.5 335 318 296.5 168 75 100 Breast 384 339.5 383 350 302.5 179 75 100 Back 432 364.5 396 386 317.5 196 76 400 Medley Relay 472 398.5 396 418 317.5 226 104 1650 Free 496 411.5 447 437 335.5 249 111 200 Back 551.5 434.5 465 446 366.5 265.5 113 100 Free 595.5 485.5 480 464 382.5 270.5 119 200 Breast 608.5 521.5 516 497 405.5 279.5 124 200 Fly 628.5 555.5 538 538 427.5 295.5 124 Platform Diving 656.5 578.5 578 559 463.5 302.5 124 400 Free Relay 688.5 618.5 604 593 493.5 330.5 148

Score Progression Women

What the score was after each event

Northern Ariz New Mexico St Northern Colo CBU Idaho CSUB Grand Canyon Seattle U 200 Medley Relay 34 32 40 26 30 24 28 22 800 Free Relay 68 60 70 52 62 64 52 44 3 mtr Diving 133 89 72 62 97 64 66 44 200 Free Relay 167 113 112 90 123 94 98 44 1 mtr Diving 242 136 118 101 152 94 109 44 500 Free 267 146 148 144 175 118 109 44 200 IM 294 178 165 175 176 153 121 44 50 Free 321.5 196 209.5 189 197 153 151 44 400 IM 358.5 223 236.5 216 210 177 151 44 100 Fly 401.5 259 245.5 227 217 199 178 44 200 Free 437.5 287 267.5 251 239 206 194 44 100 Breast 457.5 325 295.5 265 267 216 211 44 100 Back 474.5 357 312.5 291 284 249 224 44 Platform Diving 528.5 375 312.5 324 324 249 234 44 400 Medley Relay 568.5 407 346.5 348 352 275 264 66 1650 Free 598.5 416 382.5 394 367 294 264 66 200 Back 615.5 468 382.5 398 388 318 299 68 100 Free 648.5 486 418.5 425 397 333 316 68 200 Breast 671.5 530 448.5 432 411 355 330 68 200 Fly 738.5 554 463.5 442 424 375 330 74 400 Free Relay 772.5 582 503.5 474 454 401 354 96

Points in Each Event Men

What each team scored in each event

Grand Canyon CBU Wyoming Air Force U N L V CSUB Seattle U 200 Medley Relay 40 34 26 32 28 30 0 1 mtr Diving 34 17 41 20 32 11 0 800 Free Relay 40 32 28 30 34 26 24 200 Free Relay 40 34 30 32 26 28 24 500 Free 27 16 48 24 29 11 0 200 IM 30 33 37 32 10 13 0 50 Free 45 41 14 32 2 6 15 3 mtr Diving 28 23 35 27 36 6 0 400 IM 21 20 19 61 29 5 0 100 Fly 27 29 21 15 39 17 7 200 Free 29 25.5 36 13 31.5 15 5 100 Breast 23 35 48 32 6 11 0 100 Back 48 25 13 36 15 17 1 400 Medley Relay 40 34 0 32 0 30 28 1650 Free 24 13 51 19 18 23 7 200 Back 55.5 23 18 9 31 16.5 2 100 Free 44 51 15 18 16 5 6 200 Breast 13 36 36 33 23 9 5 200 Fly 20 34 22 41 22 16 0 Platform Diving 28 23 40 21 36 7 0 400 Free Relay 32 40 26 34 30 28 24

Points in Each Event Women

What each team scored in each event

Northern Ariz New Mexico St Northern Colo CBU Idaho CSUB Grand Canyon Seattle U 200 Medley Relay 34 32 40 26 30 24 28 22 800 Free Relay 34 28 30 26 32 40 24 22 3 mtr Diving 65 29 2 10 35 0 14 0 200 Free Relay 34 24 40 28 26 30 32 0 1 mtr Diving 75 23 6 11 29 0 11 0 500 Free 25 10 30 43 23 24 0 0 200 IM 27 32 17 31 1 35 12 0 50 Free 27.5 18 44.5 14 21 0 30 0 400 IM 37 27 27 27 13 24 0 0 100 Fly 43 36 9 11 7 22 27 0 200 Free 36 28 22 24 22 7 16 0 100 Breast 20 38 28 14 28 10 17 0 100 Back 17 32 17 26 17 33 13 0 Platform Diving 54 18 0 33 40 0 10 0 400 Medley Relay 40 32 34 24 28 26 30 22 1650 Free 30 9 36 46 15 19 0 0 200 Back 17 52 0 4 21 24 35 2 100 Free 33 18 36 27 9 15 17 0 200 Breast 23 44 30 7 14 22 14 0 200 Fly 67 24 15 10 13 20 0 6 400 Free Relay 34 28 40 32 30 26 24 22

Number of Times Each Team Got Each Place (Individual Events) Men

CSUB Air Force Seattle U CBU U N L V Wyoming Grand Canyon 1 0 0 0 6 2 1 7 2 1 4 0 2 5 2 2 3 0 5 0 2 5 2 2 4 1 4 1 2 2 3 3 5 2 1 0 4 0 6 3 6 1 2 0 0 1 7 5 7 2 0 0 4 1 7 3 8 3 4 0 3 2 1 2 9 1 7 0 2 3 1 2 10 0 2 0 3 2 3 6 11 2 3 3 2 2 3 1 12 3 2 2 2 4 2 1 13 3 3 0 5 2 2 2 14 2 5 0 1 1 6 0 15 2 3 1 4 3 3 0 16 1 3 3 0 4 3 2

Number of Times Each Team Got Each Place (Individual Events) Women

Seattle U CSUB Northern Ariz CBU New Mexico St Grand Canyon Idaho Northern Colo 1 0 2 8 3 1 0 1 2 2 0 0 5 2 3 0 1 4 3 0 1 4 2 4 2 1 2 4 0 2 1 2 2 1 5 3 5 0 1 5 1 4 4 0 1 6 0 3 4 0 3 2 2 2 7 0 1 1 3 4 2 3 2 8 0 2 2 6 3 1 2 0 9 0 2 2 3 3 1 2 3 10 0 1 6 1 2 1 4 2 11 1 3 3 1 2 2 1 3 12 0 3 5 0 2 1 4 1 13 0 3 2 3 4 1 3 0 14 0 2 2 2 5 3 1 1 15 1 2 4 3 1 1 3 1 16 0 2 0 2 1 4 3 3

Individual Breakdown Men

Power are Swimulator power points. Those are a way to quantify time quality independent of what event the time is from. Includes only final times and final dive scores.

Grand Canyon

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power *Antipov, Danii SR 60 500 Free 1 4:18.73 692 100 Fly 1 46.11 736 200 Fly 1 1:42.55 728 *Nikolaev, Mark SR 60 200 IM 1 1:44.4 701 100 Back 1 44.91 805 200 Back 1 1:41.29 710 *Hufnagel Tosca JR 52 1 mtr Diving 1 333.8 3 mtr Diving 4 305.85 Platform Diving 2 291.35 *Janin, Florent FR 38 50 Free 6 20.19 588 200 Free 7 1:38.28 545 100 Free 6 44.14 609 Benson, Nichola JR 38 1 mtr Diving 5 273.1 3 mtr Diving 6 273.9 Platform Diving 8 229.9 *Shoukri, Mazen FR 36 50 Free 5 20.13 600 100 Fly 10 48.03 578 100 Free 4 44.06 617 *Carazo Barbero FR 33 200 IM 13 1:50.62 473 400 IM 5 3:55.45 488 1650 Free 4 15:32.3 467 *Plavin, Bogdan SR 33 50 Free 2 19.57 707 100 Breast 10 55.03 547 100 Free 9 43.99 623 *Nagahata, Asah SO 29 50 Free 26 20.89 430 100 Breast 3 53.89 631 200 Breast 6 1:59.69 559 Carney, Cameron SO 24 50 Free 20 20.56 508 100 Back 8 48.95 502 200 Back 6 1:47.06 515 *McKenzie, Samu FR 24 50 Free 16 20.74 466 200 Free 3 1:37.31 591 100 Free 10 44.17 606 *Coerin De Jesu FR 23.5 50 Free 31 21.29 332 100 Back 7 48.4 546 200 Back 7 1:48.17 472 Nasser, Dylan SO 20 200 IM 11 1:49.48 520 400 IM 10 3:57.45 444 200 Back 10 1:47.93 482 *Jaszczak, Wikt JR 17 500 Free 10 4:30.91 480 200 Free 16 1:39.94 458 1650 Free 9 15:49.22 367 *Ber, Eran JR 9 200 IM 23 1:52.24 404 100 Back 12 49.6 448 200 Back 13 1:49.06 436 Griffith, David FR 0 50 Free 36 21.48 288 100 Fly 26 51.07 291 100 Free 31 47.98 199 Knobloch, Eli FR 0 500 Free 29 4:46.52 190 100 Fly 25 50.87 309 200 Fly 18 1:51.07 399 Greene, Parker FR 0 200 IM 36 1:57.36 201 100 Breast 17 56.32 441 200 Breast 21 2:05.98 340 Lambert, Noah JR 0 100 Back 18 50.82 346 200 Back 19 1:53.26 270 200 Fly 25 1:54.54 254

CBU

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Heidrich, Jerom SR 60 50 Free 1 19.53 715 200 Free 1 1:35.64 665 100 Free 1 42.91 723 Leahy, Jacob SO 42 50 Free 9 20.17 592 100 Back 3 46.99 650 100 Free 2 43.56 663 Walters, Josh SO 41 50 Free 7 20.2 586 100 Fly 4 47.74 603 100 Free 5 44.07 616 Tolman, Eric JR 40 200 IM 17 1:47.76 586 100 Breast 1 53.39 666 200 Breast 1 1:54.28 719 Schuster, Brand JR 40 200 IM 3 1:47.33 601 400 IM 1 3:48.77 616 200 Breast 13 2:02.8 453 Moseley, Robert FR 40 200 IM 5 1:48.19 570 100 Back 9 48.8 515 200 Back 2 1:45.33 578 Chew, Garrett SR 32 1 mtr Diving 8 246.2 3 mtr Diving 10 282.65 Platform Diving 5 271.95 Quiroga, Justin SR 29 200 IM 14 1:50.82 465 100 Fly 5 47.84 595 200 Fly 7 1:48.48 511 Foster, Sean SO 27 200 IM 18 1:49.44 522 100 Breast 4 54.05 620 200 Breast 7 1:59.84 554 Freeman, Zane SO 20 1 mtr Diving 15 227.2 3 mtr Diving 8 256.7 Platform Diving 10 238.2 Shore, Tanner SR 19.5 500 Free 7 4:32.77 443 200 Free 13 1:39.53 480 1650 Free 13 15:56.04 327 Birtles, Quinn SR 18 100 Fly 17 49.24 467 1650 Free 10 15:49.4 366 200 Fly 8 1:49.59 464 Stevens, Tyler FR 11 1 mtr Diving 13 238.4 3 mtr Diving 12 253.7 Platform Diving 15 216.55 Miller, David FR 8 500 Free 28 4:43.44 238 1650 Free 15 16:08.49 259 200 Fly 11 1:48.96 491 Niculae, Matthe FR 6 200 IM 25 1:52.81 379 100 Back 17 49.89 423 200 Back 11 1:48.44 461 Babcock, Colton SO 6 500 Free 13 4:32.62 446 200 Free 15 1:39.62 475 100 Free 18 45.43 475 Wratsangka, Adi FR 5 500 Free 22 4:38.66 325 100 Fly 21 49.84 408 200 Fly 12 1:49.57 465 White, Kyle SO 0 50 Free 22 20.71 473 100 Fly 19 49.53 438 200 Fly 20 1:51.87 364 Fluetsch, Josh SR 0 500 Free 21 4:37.62 345 100 Fly 29 52.21 199 1650 Free 17 16:11.37 244

Wyoming

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Russi, Ryan SR 48 1 mtr Diving 3 297.0 3 mtr Diving 2 342.05 Platform Diving 4 280.4 Borgert, Seth JR 45 500 Free 6 4:28.59 525 400 IM 7 3:55.94 477 1650 Free 1 15:25.28 507 Netzel, Ryan FR 42 500 Free 3 4:24.42 599 200 Free 9 1:38.52 533 1650 Free 2 15:27.77 493 Harlan, Jacob JR 41 500 Free 5 4:27.11 552 200 Free 6 1:38.16 550 1650 Free 5 15:43.27 402 Love, Brayden SO 40 200 IM 7 1:48.67 552 100 Fly 6 48.02 579 200 Fly 4 1:46.94 572 Byrnes, Brendan FR 38 1 mtr Diving 6 271.3 3 mtr Diving 7 271.45 Platform Diving 6 261.2 Klatt, Tyler JR 34 200 IM 10 1:49.43 522 100 Back 6 48.34 551 200 Back 5 1:46.76 527 Holt, Liam SR 31 200 IM 15 1:50.85 464 100 Breast 5 54.39 595 200 Breast 4 1:58.65 591 Hovis, Mitchell SO 31 200 IM 12 1:49.93 502 100 Breast 7 54.55 583 200 Breast 5 1:59.57 563 Chan, Elijah SO 30 1 mtr Diving 7 259.9 3 mtr Diving 11 265.5 Platform Diving 7 241.4 Musser, PJ JR 24 50 Free 10 20.26 574 100 Fly 12 48.52 535 100 Free 7 44.16 607 Crump, Austin SO 24 100 Fly 14 49.42 449 200 Free 5 1:38.13 552 200 Fly 10 1:48.05 528 Murphy, David SR 20 50 Free 13 20.58 504 100 Breast 6 54.5 587 100 Free 14 44.95 528 Bouda, James FR 17 200 IM 8 1:50.33 485 400 IM 11 3:59.38 401 100 Free 24 45.99 410 Sether, Loren SR 11 500 Free 15 4:33.21 434 100 Breast 14 55.94 473 200 Breast 11 2:01.52 498 Browne, Miller FR 6 500 Free 14 4:32.79 442 100 Back 20 52.0 255 200 Back 14 1:49.34 425 Sloan, Grant FR 5 50 Free 14 20.59 501 100 Breast 15 56.15 455 100 Free 25 46.05 403 Johansen, Laine SR 5 200 IM 26 1:53.17 363 100 Breast 13 55.74 489 200 Breast 16 2:03.07 443 Calkins, Sean JR 2 400 IM 16 4:10.43 175 100 Back 19 51.08 325 200 Back 16 1:51.80 325

Air Force

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Nelson, Zach JR 51 200 IM 2 1:47.11 609 100 Breast 2 53.54 656 200 Breast 2 1:56.56 653 Lochmaier, Pete SO 47 500 Free 4 4:25.9 574 400 IM 3 3:52.53 547 200 Fly 3 1:46.68 582 Gwin, Isaac FR 41 200 IM 4 1:48.09 574 100 Back 2 46.78 665 200 Back 9 1:47.61 494 Grimm, Adam FR 40 500 Free 9 4:29.19 513 400 IM 4 3:54.42 509 1650 Free 3 15:27.96 492 Lattin, Matthew FR 38 50 Free 3 20.02 622 200 Free 11 1:39.02 507 100 Free 3 43.81 640 Armagost, Cole SO 32 1 mtr Diving 9 274.85 3 mtr Diving 5 301.95 Platform Diving 9 246.65 McAnany, Cole JR 26 50 Free 8 20.79 454 100 Back 4 47.98 579 200 Back 18 1:51.08 354 Pang, Aaron FR 24 100 Fly 8 48.2 564 100 Back 13 50.05 410 200 Fly 9 1:47.27 559 Macceca, Jack FR 22 1 mtr Diving 10 262.35 3 mtr Diving 9 283.5 Platform Diving 11 231.2 Foote, Wyatt FR 22 200 IM 19 1:49.75 509 400 IM 8 3:56.72 460 200 Breast 8 2:00.35 537 Limpert, Andrew FR 17 50 Free 24 21.4 306 100 Fly 13 48.95 495 200 Fly 6 1:48.27 519 Davis, Logan FR 16 200 IM 22 1:52.18 406 400 IM 6 3:55.87 479 200 Fly 14 1:50.33 432 Shepard, Corey FR 14 50 Free 12 20.55 510 200 Free 10 1:38.71 523 100 Free 15 44.98 524 Weiss, Andrew JR 12 50 Free 34 21.41 304 100 Breast 9 54.99 550 200 Breast 14 2:02.88 450 Zocher, Jack SO 9 1 mtr Diving 14 228.65 3 mtr Diving 16 222.3 Platform Diving 12 229.75 Richichi, Brend SO 8 200 IM 27 1:53.30 358 100 Breast 11 55.45 513 200 Breast 15 2:03.03 445 LeCours, Kevin JR 5 1 mtr Diving 16 210.6 3 mtr Diving 14 233.45 Platform Diving 16 207.5 Vivadelli, Vinn SO 5 500 Free 25 4:38.72 324 400 IM 15 4:03.06 319 1650 Free 14 16:06.95 267 Moll, Brady SO 4 400 IM 13 4:00.51 376 1650 Free 18 16:15.68 223 200 Back 21 1:55.78 187 Settle, Ben SO 0 100 Back 19 51.54 289 200 Back 18 1:51.27 346

U N L V

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power *Abramowicz, Ta FR 57 1 mtr Diving 2 321.25 3 mtr Diving 1 365.4 Platform Diving 1 315.95 Hemmens, Hayden JR 49 500 Free 2 4:19.94 672 200 Free 2 1:36.13 644 200 Back 4 1:46.12 550 Cawley, Jesse SO 47 1 mtr Diving 4 280.65 3 mtr Diving 3 330.2 Platform Diving 3 286.3 *Zukov, Ivan FR 42 200 IM 9 1:48.54 557 400 IM 2 3:51.51 567 200 Breast 3 1:58.42 598 *Chavez, Bryan SO 38 100 Fly 3 47.63 612 200 Free 8 1:38.36 541 100 Free 8 44.28 596 *Cukanow, Micha FR 31 500 Free 12 4:32.06 457 100 Fly 9 47.84 595 200 Fly 2 1:46.58 585 Cornellison, Ha FR 22 200 IM 20 1:50.09 495 100 Back 11 49.2 482 200 Back 3 1:46.07 552 Szilagyi, Richa SO 15.5 200 Free 13 1:39.53 480 100 Back 10 48.95 502 100 Free 12 44.54 570 McEuen, Casey FR 14 50 Free 15 20.63 492 100 Fly 7 48.18 565 100 Free 20 45.62 453 Marsalek, Wyatt FR 13 500 Free 18 4:32.91 440 200 Free 23 1:43.92 246 1650 Free 6 15:43.61 400 Willstrop, Sam FR 12 50 Free 28 20.98 408 100 Breast 12 55.49 510 200 Breast 10 2:00.27 540 Klauss, Michael FR 10 200 IM 34 1:54.95 289 400 IM 9 3:55.46 487 200 Fly 16 1:52.28 346 Niezgodzki, Mik FR 6 500 Free 11 4:31.02 478 200 Free 17 1:39.71 470 200 Fly 21 1:51.99 359 Phung, Bert FR 6 100 Fly 15 49.43 448 100 Back 18 51.02 329 200 Fly 13 1:49.81 454 Klein, Ethan SR 6 500 Free 16 4:36.47 368 1650 Free 12 15:53.99 339 Kipling, Dagen JR 4 200 IM 16 1:51.01 457 400 IM 14 4:02.09 340 200 Fly 19 1:51.14 396 Piotrowski, JP SR 2 50 Free 32 21.3 330 100 Back 15 50.73 353 100 Free 22 46.09 398 Gage, Sean SO 1 50 Free 17 20.42 539 100 Breast 16 56.3 443 200 Breast 20 2:05.63 352 Binder, Jack FR 0 200 IM 21 1:51.18 449 100 Breast 18 56.47 428 200 Breast 17 2:03.08 443

CSUB

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Rogic, Kristofe SO 38.5 200 IM 6 1:48.58 555 100 Back 5 48.19 563 200 Back 7 1:48.17 472 Gillilan, Loren SO 37 50 Free 11 20.42 539 100 Fly 2 46.9 671 200 Fly 5 1:48.04 529 Van Krimpen, Ow SR 22 500 Free 8 4:33.05 437 200 Free 18 1:39.77 467 1650 Free 8 15:48.97 368 Chir, Jake JR 20 50 Free 33 21.35 318 100 Breast 8 55.06 544 200 Breast 9 1:59.72 558 Brimer, Ryan SO 19 50 Free 21 20.66 485 200 Free 4 1:37.52 581 100 Free 13 44.8 543 Hultner, Noah JR 12 500 Free 20 4:37.03 357 1650 Free 7 15:48.7 370 200 Fly 26 1:55.09 234 Estrella, Adam SO 12 1 mtr Diving 11 256.65 3 mtr Diving 15 231.55 Platform Diving 13 221.85 Cummins, Nate FR 12 1 mtr Diving 12 252.4 3 mtr Diving 13 243.95 Platform Diving 14 218.65 Skuse, James FR 8 200 IM 32 1:54.46 309 100 Back 14 50.61 363 200 Back 12 1:48.96 440 Duenas, Benji SO 5 500 Free 17 4:31.43 470 400 IM 12 3:59.74 393 200 Fly 22 1:52.36 343 Kramer, Justice SR 2 200 IM 30 1:54.11 323 100 Fly 18 49.46 445 200 Fly 15 1:51.56 377 Hart, Michael JR 1 50 Free 22 20.71 473 100 Fly 20 49.8 412 100 Free 16 45.02 520 Hopkins, Jaren SR 0 50 Free 27 20.94 417 100 Back 21 52.59 216 100 Free 30 47.16 278 Lee, Greg SR 0 200 IM 33 1:54.53 306 100 Breast 21 57.03 381 200 Breast 19 2:04.69 385 Hickman, Noah SO 0 50 Free 18 20.43 537 100 Breast 23 57.91 310 100 Free 17 45.05 517 Ybarra, Sam FR 0 200 IM 28 1:53.68 342 100 Fly 24 50.77 318 200 Fly 23 1:53.74 285 Mohamed, Misho FR 0 400 IM 17 4:10.67 171 200 Breast 23 2:06.97 306 Dragan, Alex SO 0 200 IM 24 1:52.79 380 100 Breast 19 56.57 420 200 Breast 18 2:04.25 401 Campbell, Richi JR 0 50 Free 19 20.49 524 100 Breast 20 56.6 417 100 Free 23 45.92 418

Seattle U

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Raper, Greg JR 27 50 Free 4 20.12 602 100 Fly 11 48.08 574 100 Free 11 44.52 572 Varela, Juan FR 6 500 Free 24 4:37.12 355 200 Free 24 1:45.6 174 1650 Free 11 15:53.12 344 Neton, Jack SO 5 200 IM 29 1:54.1 324 100 Breast 22 57.2 367 200 Breast 12 2:01.76 490 Roderick, Alex SO 5 500 Free 23 4:42.67 251 200 Free 12 1:39.41 486 100 Free 27 46.35 368 Shaw, Ryan JR 3 200 IM 31 1:54.31 315 100 Back 16 51.42 298 200 Back 15 1:50.45 380 Saric, Milan FR 1 50 Free 35 21.47 290 100 Fly 16 49.55 436 100 Free 32 48.33 170 Barnard, Austin SR 1 500 Free 26 4:39.26 313 100 Fly 28 52.09 208 1650 Free 16 16:10.44 249 Crossen, Mitche SR 0 50 Free 37 21.49 285 200 Free 20 1:41.93 348 100 Free 21 45.87 424 Keane, Ian SR 0 50 Free 29 21.02 398 100 Back 25 53.91 143 100 Free 29 47.14 280 Goodspeed, Tyle FR 0 50 Free 30 21.07 386 100 Fly 22 50.35 358 100 Free 28 46.51 350 Evenson, Colby FR 0 200 IM 35 1:56.33 236 100 Back 22 52.98 192 200 Back 20 1:55.44 197 Fujii, Shawn JR 0 50 Free 38 22.05 174 100 Fly 23 50.76 319 200 Fly 24 1:54.19 268 Zenteno, Zach JR 0 500 Free 19 4:34.47 408 200 Free 22 1:41.65 363 200 Back 17 1:51.19 350 He, Chang FR 0 200 IM 37 1:58.13 177 100 Breast 24 58.0 304 200 Breast 22 2:08.39 261 Ascencio, Ryan FR 0 500 Free 27 4:39.32 312 100 Fly 27 51.45 258 200 Fly 17 1:50.66 417 Parker, Isaac SO 0 50 Free 25 20.82 447 200 Free 19 1:41.21 387 100 Free 26 46.21 384 Mercer, Taj SO 0 200 IM 38 1:58.64 162 400 IM 18 4:11.71 155 200 Fly 27 1:56.72 179 Goguen, Jake SO 0 500 Free 30 4:47.77 173 200 Free 21 1:41.51 371 100 Free 19 45.61 454

Individual Breakdown Women

Power are Swimulator power points. Those are a way to quantify time quality independent of what event the time is from. Includes only final times and final dive scores.

Northern Ariz

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Rodriguez, Elis SO 55.5 50 Free 1 22.71 660 100 Fly 2 54.22 605 100 Free 1 48.9 707 Kurach, Tatiana SR 49 3 mtr Diving 1 305.3 1 mtr Diving 1 313.35 Platform Diving 9 218.9 McDonagh, Niamh SO 47 200 IM 5 2:02.22 569 400 IM 2 4:17.12 586 200 Fly 3 2:02.09 516 King, Monique SR 45 500 Free 3 4:52.05 569 200 Free 9 1:49.71 546 1650 Free 1 16:28.72 585 Torrente, Chris SR 45 3 mtr Diving 3 276.8 1 mtr Diving 3 288.85 Platform Diving 6 209.45 Williams, Hope SO 40 50 Free 35 24.58 292 100 Breast 1 1:01.16 660 200 Breast 1 2:14.53 601 Cheetham, Jenny SO 38 3 mtr Diving 5 275.1 1 mtr Diving 2 297.15 Platform Diving 10 210.85 Bier, Kate JR 37 200 IM 15 2:06.1 428 100 Fly 4 54.89 558 200 Fly 1 1:59.75 599 Sharrer, Emily SO 30 3 mtr Diving 11 240.2 1 mtr Diving 6 264.15 Platform Diving 8 205.2 Montiel Gamez, JR 29 50 Free 19 23.88 436 100 Back 7 56.43 464 200 Back 2 1:59.93 538 Seidl, Maddie SO 28 200 IM 12 2:05.3 459 100 Fly 11 55.62 502 200 Fly 2 2:01.21 549 Nichols, Marand SO 26 50 Free 15 23.8 453 200 Free 8 1:51.35 471 100 Free 6 51.07 523 Schmidt, Andrea SR 26 50 Free 10 23.53 509 100 Fly 12 55.71 495 200 Fly 5 2:03.74 452 Payne, Olivia SR 23 3 mtr Diving 13 232.35 1 mtr Diving 12 233.65 Platform Diving 5 226.2 Takach, Sarah SR 22 200 IM 11 2:05.04 469 400 IM 6 4:26.59 410 200 Breast 14 2:22.33 362 Smith, Katherin FR 14 50 Free 27 24.09 391 200 Free 5 1:50.1 529 100 Free 19 51.77 455 Milewski, Sam SO 14 500 Free 10 4:57.89 474 200 Free 26 1:55.04 293 1650 Free 10 17:09.57 382 O’Connor, Sarah SO 12 50 Free 31 24.49 309 100 Back 12 57.48 385 200 Back 10 2:05.06 354 Villeda, Astrid FR 10 500 Free 19 5:01.32 413 400 IM 10 4:28.43 372 1650 Free 14 17:21.71 317 Jones, Alyssa FR 9 3 mtr Diving 12 237.25 1 mtr Diving 13 227.25 Platform Diving 17 168.75 Hick, Alice JR 4 500 Free 15 5:02.13 399 200 Free 15 1:53.50 366 100 Free 34 53.36 298

New Mexico St

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Brommer, Raina SR 47 3 mtr Diving 2 287.6 1 mtr Diving 5 267.5 Platform Diving 3 239.05 Nentwich, Reaga JR 46 100 Fly 3 54.49 587 100 Back 5 55.9 502 200 Back 3 2:01.2 496 Wood, Lauren SR 45 200 IM 6 2:03.06 541 400 IM 4 4:22.02 501 200 Breast 2 2:15.1 586 Knagg, Alix JR 44 200 IM 9 2:03.01 542 100 Back 4 55.74 513 200 Back 1 1:57.88 600 McGowan, Hanna SR 30 200 IM 18 2:07.04 391 100 Breast 5 1:02.38 589 200 Breast 3 2:15.28 581 Harston, Kather SO 29 500 Free 13 5:00.34 431 100 Fly 7 55.84 485 200 Fly 6 2:03.9 446 McAlpin, Lanie SR 28 400 IM 7 4:27.37 394 200 Back 12 2:05.48 338 200 Fly 8 2:04.8 409 Laporte, Grace JR 27 500 Free 11 4:59.02 454 200 Free 7 1:50.77 498 1650 Free 9 17:08.75 386 Krizanova, Barb SR 25 200 IM 10 2:04.45 491 100 Breast 10 1:04.52 450 200 Breast 8 2:18.89 475 Hauff, Mackinna SR 23 3 mtr Diving 7 270.2 1 mtr Diving 9 256.35 Platform Diving 15 176.15 Reynolds, Ashle JR 20 200 IM 14 2:05.72 443 100 Breast 2 1:01.89 618 Kocijan, Neza FR 20 50 Free 5 23.26 562 200 Free 24 1:54.53 316 100 Free 11 51.21 509 Wegel, Sina JR 17 500 Free 18 5:02.54 391 200 Free 6 1:50.53 509 100 Free 13 51.63 469 Ivanov, Anabel FR 14 500 Free 24 5:07.07 311 200 Free 14 1:51.89 445 200 Back 8 2:07.7 258 Oliva-Aun, Aira FR 12 50 Free 13 23.72 470 100 Fly 14 56.59 423 100 Free 12 51.29 502 Hemburrow, Laur FR 7 50 Free 18 23.87 438 100 Fly 13 56.2 456 100 Free 14 51.7 462 Muiznieks, Lind JR 4 100 Fly 16 58.05 303 100 Back 14 58.15 335 100 Free 35 53.74 264 Houde-Camirand, FR 0 500 Free 22 5:13.44 209 200 Free 18 1:53.30 376 1650 Free 18 17:33.33 257 Villa, Natalia FR 0 100 Fly 30 58.77 249 100 Breast 17 1:06.2 333 200 Breast 21 2:26.41 233

Northern Colo

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Moore, Madelyn FR 52.5 50 Free 1 22.71 660 100 Back 2 54.68 583 100 Free 2 49.32 673 Kis, Petra SO 46 200 IM 2 2:00.87 612 400 IM 1 4:16.28 600 200 Breast 9 2:16.65 543 Saya, Rose FR 40 500 Free 2 4:51.49 578 200 Free 10 1:49.98 534 1650 Free 3 16:51.67 477 Robertson, Sunn FR 33 500 Free 6 4:56.06 505 200 Free 4 1:49.97 535 1650 Free 12 17:11.96 369 Heymans, Maria FR 30 100 Breast 4 1:02.08 607 200 Breast 4 2:15.84 566 Hamel, Emily JR 28 50 Free 3 22.95 618 100 Free 7 51.27 504 King, Morgan FR 25 50 Free 9 23.5 515 100 Fly 9 54.79 565 100 Free 10 51.03 527 Herrera, Leilan SR 19 100 Breast 6 1:02.50 582 100 Back 23 1:04.36 45 200 Breast 11 2:19.55 454 Peterson, Halli JR 18 200 IM 18 2:06.81 400 400 IM 11 4:28.51 371 200 Fly 7 2:04.31 429 Johnson, Holli SO 14 500 Free 17 5:00.06 436 1650 Free 5 16:53.65 467 Llona, Celeste FR 8 3 mtr Diving 15 227.15 1 mtr Diving 11 236.55 Platform Diving 18 164.05 Austin, Anna FR 3 500 Free 30 5:14.99 188 1650 Free 17 17:29.01 279 200 Fly 14 2:07.77 292 Depooter, Nicol FR 1 50 Free 16 23.85 442 100 Back 17 58.02 344 100 Free 28 52.6 371 Stover, Katie SR 1 500 Free 18 5:00.21 433 200 Free 21 1:53.97 343 1650 Free 16 17:26.23 293 Greiner, Chloe FR 1 200 IM 22 2:09.39 301 400 IM 16 4:35.77 228 200 Back 18 2:07.71 258 Coffee, Keeley JR 0 3 mtr Diving 20 182.45 1 mtr Diving 22 162.85 Platform Diving 20 129.7 Stauber, Hayley SO 0 100 Fly 32 59.48 201 100 Back 19 58.47 311 200 Back 19 2:08.84 220 O’Connell, Karl SR 0 200 IM 23 2:10.21 271 100 Fly 28 58.68 255 100 Free 24 53.23 310 Kimura, Sydney SR 0 200 IM 29 2:10.86 248 400 IM 19 4:36.57 214 100 Free 38 54.62 193

CBU

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Oviedo, Rebeca FR 57 500 Free 1 4:49.27 610 200 Free 1 1:48.28 606 1650 Free 2 16:47.31 499 Longfellow, Emi JR 46 200 IM 4 2:02.17 571 400 IM 8 4:30.73 325 100 Back 1 54.66 584 Rhodes, Isabell FR 43 200 IM 3 2:02.11 573 100 Fly 8 56.76 409 100 Free 3 49.56 653 Dunkerson, Emil SR 37 3 mtr Diving 9 258.8 1 mtr Diving 8 229.7 Platform Diving 2 240.4 Smirnova, Rita FR 31 50 Free 8 23.38 538 100 Breast 9 1:04.43 456 100 Free 8 51.45 486 Mergel, Mackenz JR 28 500 Free 7 4:58.72 460 200 Free 13 1:51.85 447 1650 Free 7 16:59.1 438 Topcu, Buse SO 27 500 Free 8 5:04.76 351 1650 Free 4 16:51.99 475 200 Fly 16 2:11.91 160 Morrison, Kylie SO 23 200 IM 17 2:04.25 498 400 IM 5 4:24.79 447 200 Fly 9 2:03.9 446 Lowe, Kiree FR 12 3 mtr Diving 18 194.25 1 mtr Diving 17 194.45 Platform Diving 7 205.5 Laliena, Andrea SR 10 200 IM 32 2:11.78 218 100 Back 11 57.23 404 200 Back 13 2:05.85 325 Melara, Alexa SO 9 200 IM 21 2:08.69 327 100 Breast 15 1:05.8 361 200 Breast 10 2:19.53 454 Uhlir, Savannah JR 5 3 mtr Diving 16 220.15 1 mtr Diving 18 190.25 Platform Diving 13 192.55 Smallwood, Robi SR 3 50 Free 31 24.49 309 100 Breast 14 1:05.67 370 200 Breast 17 2:22.15 368 Kelly, Mckenzie FR 3 50 Free 14 23.73 468 200 Free 20 1:53.96 343 100 Free 17 51.51 480 Oeser, Grace SR 2 500 Free 21 5:04.63 354 100 Back 18 58.09 339 1650 Free 15 17:21.82 316 Jungklaus, Alin SO 2 500 Free 29 5:13.98 201 400 IM 15 4:34.85 245 200 Fly 20 2:12.75 139 Giordano, Morga SO 0 500 Free 28 5:13.97 202 400 IM 20 4:37.07 206 1650 Free 20 17:47.69 192 Jizmejan, Janae SR 0 3 mtr Diving 19 186.9 1 mtr Diving 19 182.45 Parson, Hannah SO 0 50 Free 25 24.07 396 100 Fly 26 58.25 287 100 Free 23 52.34 397 Brubaker, Mallo FR 0 500 Free 32 5:18.43 145 200 Free 29 1:57.62 188 1650 Free 19 17:43.22 211

Idaho

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Lucas, Janelle SR 47 3 mtr Diving 4 275.15 1 mtr Diving 7 263.2 Platform Diving 1 253.15 Fisk, Leah SR 41 500 Free 4 4:54.57 530 200 Free 2 1:48.76 587 100 Free 9 50.51 574 Hale, Katie FR 38 50 Free 4 23.22 569 100 Back 3 55.44 534 200 Back 10 2:03.92 397 Imanaka, Nikki SR 37 3 mtr Diving 10 258.7 1 mtr Diving 4 279.9 Platform Diving 4 229.45 Hall, Sarah SR 29 500 Free 12 5:00.24 433 1650 Free 8 17:05.48 404 200 Back 6 2:03.00 431 Iwamoto, Aimee JR 24 200 IM 19 2:06.82 400 100 Breast 7 1:03.68 507 200 Breast 7 2:18.66 482 Carbon, Heather JR 20 3 mtr Diving 6 271.0 1 mtr Diving 15 221.7 Platform Diving 12 197.55 Lucien, Brianna JR 16 500 Free 14 5:01.54 409 400 IM 9 4:25.4 435 1650 Free 13 17:12.31 367 Dallas, Cassie JR 15 400 IM 13 4:31.67 306 100 Breast 8 1:03.85 496 200 Breast 18 2:23.42 326 Kliewer, Emily SR 15 200 IM 16 2:10.29 268 100 Fly 10 55.34 524 200 Fly 10 2:03.94 444 Votava, Lauren SR 7 200 IM 28 2:10.7 254 100 Breast 12 1:05.03 414 200 Breast 15 2:22.97 340 Crocker, Natali FR 6 50 Free 11 23.54 507 200 Free 27 1:55.39 277 100 Free 18 51.69 463 Pannecoucke, Ai SR 5 200 IM 21 2:08.56 332 200 Free 12 1:51.59 459 100 Free 19 51.97 435 Huerta, Jamie FR 4 200 IM 35 2:14.00 154 100 Fly 27 58.41 275 200 Fly 13 2:07.68 296 Schmidt, Alexis SO 2 400 IM 17 4:36.62 214 100 Fly 20 57.13 378 200 Fly 15 2:08.16 278 Older, Katy JR 1 200 IM 20 2:08.57 332 100 Fly 21 57.27 366 200 Back 16 2:07.55 263 Deitz, Emily FR 1 50 Free 21 23.98 415 100 Back 16 58.27 326 200 Back 17 2:03.42 416 Crow, Vivian SR 0 400 IM 20 4:38.25 187 200 Back 21 2:11.26 151 200 Fly 22 2:18.96 41 Stanley, Kayla JR 0 50 Free 30 24.43 321 200 Free 31 1:59.38 133 100 Free 37 54.21 225

CSUB

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power D’Arcy, Autumn FR 55 200 IM 1 1:59.97 640 100 Fly 1 52.58 713 100 Free 4 50.32 590 Haynes, Jayssie JR 40 200 IM 8 2:03.75 516 400 IM 3 4:18.95 556 200 Breast 6 2:17.84 507 Zavala, Sabrina SR 32 500 Free 5 4:55.9 508 400 IM 12 4:31.31 313 1650 Free 6 16:56.32 453 Collatz, Tatum SR 23 50 Free 34 24.54 300 100 Back 8 56.51 458 200 Back 7 2:03.77 403 Cosgrove, Maddi JR 22 500 Free 16 5:02.59 391 200 Free 11 1:51.26 475 200 Fly 4 2:02.81 489 Mose, Tabea FR 16 50 Free 24 24.06 398 100 Back 6 55.98 496 200 Back 14 2:06.81 290 Madero, Alyssa JR 16 200 IM 30 2:11.19 237 100 Back 10 57.03 419 200 Back 9 2:03.76 403 Peltz, Lucy SO 15 500 Free 9 4:56.91 491 400 IM 17 4:33.26 275 1650 Free 11 17:11.47 371 Magalong, Bella SO 12 200 IM 13 2:05.71 443 400 IM 14 4:33.58 269 200 Breast 12 2:20.51 422 Valdoria, Maya SO 11 100 Fly 19 57.12 379 100 Breast 11 1:04.99 418 200 Fly 12 2:06.69 334 Neilan, Alix SO 10 100 Fly 15 57.04 385 100 Breast 13 1:05.22 401 200 Breast 13 2:20.78 413 Salcido, Lea JR 2 100 Fly 18 57.1 380 100 Back 15 58.2 331 200 Back 20 2:10.1 182 Abshire, Abigai FR 1 50 Free 22 24.0 411 200 Free 16 1:54.23 331 100 Free 21 51.96 436 Bailey, Mia SO 0 50 Free 35 24.58 292 200 Free 19 1:53.64 359 100 Free 31 53.05 327 Carson, Lauren FR 0 3 mtr Diving 21 164.0 1 mtr Diving 20 180.1 Platform Diving 21 102.15 D’Arcy, Summer SR 0 200 IM 34 2:13.15 176 100 Breast 18 1:06.41 319 200 Breast 19 2:24.16 302 McLaughlin, Joc FR 0 3 mtr Diving 22 158.65 1 mtr Diving 21 174.15 Platform Diving 19 149.3 Cooke, Alisa JR 0 50 Free 23 24.11 387 200 Free 23 1:55.13 289 100 Free 22 52.17 414 Garvy, Sydney SO 0 100 Fly 22 57.63 337 100 Back 22 59.18 262 200 Fly 18 2:08.89 252

Grand Canyon

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power McInelly, Marin SO 42 200 IM 7 2:03.62 521 100 Breast 3 1:02.06 608 200 Breast 5 2:16.08 559 *Mashaly, Roaia JR 42 50 Free 7 23.3 554 200 Free 3 1:49.64 549 100 Free 5 50.58 567 *Muteti, Emily SO 27 50 Free 6 23.29 556 100 Fly 6 55.81 487 100 Free 16 52.38 393 *Van Der Vegte, FR 24 200 IM 31 2:11.25 235 100 Back 9 56.84 433 200 Back 4 2:01.81 474 *Elmidany, Menn SR 24 3 mtr Diving 8 257.2 1 mtr Diving 10 240.8 Platform Diving 11 199.0 *Forrest, Kyra FR 21 50 Free 12 23.57 501 100 Fly 5 55.48 513 100 Free 15 51.96 436 *Edwards, Robyn FR 18 50 Free 43 25.2 187 100 Back 13 57.51 383 200 Back 5 2:02.1 464 Yeakley, Nicole FR 7 3 mtr Diving 14 227.85 1 mtr Diving 16 202.65 Platform Diving 14 176.8 Barker, Hannah FR 6 500 Free 31 5:17.54 155 400 IM 21 4:39.47 168 200 Back 11 2:04.79 364 *Stewart, Tasmi SO 4 3 mtr Diving 17 213.75 1 mtr Diving 14 224.05 Platform Diving 16 175.65 *Zaitoun, Salma JR 1 50 Free 29 24.18 373 100 Breast 16 1:06.00 347 100 Free 33 53.23 310 McCray, Kenya JR 0 50 Free 17 23.63 488 100 Fly 29 58.69 254 100 Free 27 52.57 374 *Jaruseviciute, SO 0 50 Free 28 24.12 385 100 Fly 31 59.2 219 100 Free 29 52.71 360 Dyrda, Karolina SO 0 50 Free 25 24.07 396 200 Free 30 1:59.20 138 100 Free 32 53.1 322 *Uduc, Maja FR 0 500 Free 26 5:11.63 236 200 Free 28 1:57.26 201 1650 Free 22 18:00.37 143

