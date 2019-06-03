2019 Vienna International Concludes With Multiple Nations On Podium

2019 VIENNA INTERNATIONAL SWIM MEET/VIENNESE LONG COURSE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Highlights

The 2019 Vienna International Swim Meet concluded with additional wins across several nations including Italy, Czech Republic, Austria and Slovakia. Lena Kreundal of Austria took home 2 more victories, topping the podium in the women’s 50m fly in 27.68, as well as the 200m IM in 2:17.90.

Czech swimmer Jan Sefl also wrapped up his Austrian campaign with more hardware, topping the men’s 50m fly in 24.51, while snagging silver in the 10m free in 50.32.

Stefano Razeto if Italy finished behind Sefl in the 50m fly by just .08, touching in 24.59, but wound up with the 50m back gold in 26.49.

Italian breaststroker Matilde Bincoletto wrangled up the top rize in the 50m sprint in 32.79, with Austria’s Cornelia Pammer hitting the wall just .01 behind in 32.80.

Slovakia’s Miroslava Zaborska won the women’s 200m breast in 2:32.04, with teammate Adam Cernek getting it done in the men’s 100m back in 57.20.