2019 NCAA Division II Women’s Championships – Day 1 Prelims Recap

2019 NCAA Division II Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships

Day One

Women’s 200 Yard Individual Medley – Prelims

NCAA DII: 1:55.63 3/9/2016 Patri Castro Ortega, Queens (NC)

Meet: 1:55.63 3/9/2016 Patri Castro Ortega, Queens (NC)

Finals Qualifiers:

Bailee Nunn, Drury – 1:58.79 Josephina Lorda, Queens – 1:59.93 Hannah Kastigar, Northern State – 2:00.31 Lexie Baker, Queens – 2:00.59 Tori Sopp, Drury – 2:00.79 Rachel Helm, NMU – 2:01.19 Julia McCarthy, West Chester – 2:01.46 Rebecca Cross, Drury – 2:01.51 Aleksandra Maslova, Nova S’eastern – 2:01.81 Georgia DaCruz, Queens – 2:01.83 Marize Van Jaarsveld, Oklahoma Baptist – 2:02.00 Krystal Caylor, Indy – 2:03.00 Kaylee Gassen, Nova S’eastern – 2:03.03 Anna Miram, Wingate – 2:03.20 Sara Aringsmann, Wingate – 2:03.53 Maike Hoener, Wingate – 2:03.79

Azusa Pacific senior Elodie Poo-Cheong won the first heat of the first event with 2:06.28, about a second off her seed time. Wingate freshman Anna Miram took heat 2 in 2:03.20, improving her seed time by 1.4 seconds and landing a spot in the B final. Her teammate, sophomore Sara Aringsmann, followed with a 6/10 drop of her own to win heat 3 in 2:03.53; she also qualified for the B final.

Queens sophomore Lexie Baker took 3/10 off her time to win the first circle-seeded heat in 2:00.59. Julia McCarthy of West Chester was second in the heat with 2:01.46, a best by 4/10. Northern State senior Hannah Kastigar won the penultimate heat with 2:00.31. Tori Sopp of Drury came in second with 2:00.79.

Defending champion Bailee Nunn went 1:58.79 to take the final heat, with Queens’ Josephina Lorda not far behind in 1:59.93. Lorda dropped 2.11 seconds to qualify second overall out of morning heats.

Women’s 50 Yard Freestyle – Prelims

NCAA DII: 22.20 3/9/2017 Bailee Nunn, Drury

Meet: 22.20 3/9/2017 Bailee Nunn, Drury

Finals Qualifiers:

Polina Lapshina, Queens – 22.37 Victoria Fonville, Oklahoma Baptist – 22.51 Randi Yarnell, WSCU – 22.92 Yasmin Preusse, Drury – 23.09 Kyrie Dobson, Queens – 23.13 Brittney Miles, UCSD – 23.18 Chelsea Gehrke, St. Cloud St. – 23.20 Ester Rizzetto, West Florida – 23.23 Lexie Winnett, Lindenwood – 23.23 Wanda Dollmayer, Queens – 23.24 Shelly Prayson, Queens – 23.25 Lezlie Bueno Estrada, Wayne State – 23.32 Allie Klinger, CSU East Bay – 23.33 / Courtney Stewart, Queens – 23.33 – Elizaveta Bazarova, TAMPA – 23.34 Elly Culp, Carson-Newman – 23.36

Queens qualified 5 swimmers for the A and B finals of the 50 free, led by Polina Lapshina. The junior went 22.37 to take .10 off her seed time and come within .27 of the NCAA Division II record. Kyrie Dobson, who finished 4th in this event a year ago, will join her in the A final after qualifying 5th with 23.13. Defending champion Wanda Dollmayer, Shelly Prayson, and Courtney Stewart are the three Royals who qualified for the B final.

Indy junior Edda Skoric won the opening heat with 23.84, improving her seed time by .05. Ciara Franke of UCSD took 1/10 off her entry time to win heat 2 in 23.67. Wayne State senior Lezlie Bueno Estrada dropped .18 and went 23.32 in heat 3; she wound up qualifying for the B final in 12th overall. Heat 4 went to Tampa freshman Elizaveta Bazarova in 23.34, an improvement of .08. That landed her in the 15th spot overall.

Wayne State’s Randi Yarnell won the first circle-seeded heat with 22.92. Oklahoma Baptist junior Victoria Fonville followed with a 22.51, dropping .20. Lapshina wrapped it up with the final heat win (22.37).

Swim-offs: Ester Rizzetto of West Florida and Lexie Winnett of Lindenwood clocked 23.23s in prelims and tied for 8th place. Carson-Newman teammates Elly Culp and Lisa Postma, both seniors, tied for 16th place with 23.36. In the swim-off, it was Culp (23.19) and Postma (23.37) who led the way, with Rizzetto (23.41) and Winnett (23.42) just behind.

Rizzetto, therefore, moves into the A final with Winnett and Culp will occupy lanes 4 and 8, respectively in the B final, and Postma will be first alternate.

Women’s 200 Yard Medley Relay – Prelims

NCAA DII: 1:38.49 2/14/2018 Queens (NC) (DaCruz, Dobson, Massaro, Prayson)

Meet: 1:38.65 3/14/2018 Queens (NC) (Massaro, Prayson, DaCruz, Dobson)

Finals Qualifiers:

Queens (NC) – 1:39.00 UCSD – 1:40.69 Wayne State – 1:41.93 Simon Fraser – 1:42.23 Delta State – 1:42.35 Nova S’eastern – 1:42.41 Tampa – 1:42.53 Grand Valley – 1:42.77 Findlay – 1:42.78 West Chester – 1:42.81 NMU – 1:42.84 Bellarmine – 1:43.13 Wingate – 1:43.22 Oklahoma Baptist – 1:43.69 Carson-Newman – 1:43.93 Sioux Falls – 1:43.96

Delta State won the first heat of women’s 4×50 medley relays, going 1:42.35. Drury appeared to win the second heat, but in a big blow to the Panthers’ chances of trying to catch Queens, their quartet of Laura Pareja, Nunn, Abigail Lunzamann, and Mckenzie Wieberg was DQd. UIndy (Isabelle Clark, Krystal Caylor, Darian Murray, and Kirsten Votava) were also disqualified.

Queens won the final heat in 1:39.00 with legs from Rachel Massaro (25.18), Shelly Prayson (27.39), Georgia DaCruz (23.99), and Dobson (22.44).

Women’s 1000 Yard Freestyle – Slower Heats

NCAA DII: 9:46.63 12/15/2017 Emma Sundstedt, Nova S’eastern

Meet: 9:48.87 3/8/2017 Georgia Wright, West Chester

Top 8 from morning heats:

Jana Hellenschmidt, Lindenwood – 10:01.90 Erica Dahlgren, Drury – 10:03.27 Emma O’Neill, West Chester – 10:07.84 Ellie Dean, Wayne State – 10:07.89 Hayley Blaauw, Queens – 10:08.86 Kate Agger, Wingate – 10:08.88 Becca Cubbler, Bloomsburg – 10:09.18 Taylor Beagle, Augustana – 10:12.29

Drury junior Erica Dahlgren, who placed 7th last year, led the first heat of 1000 freestyles with 10:03.27, improving her seed time by 5.8 seconds. Freshman Kate Agger of Wingate (10:08.88) and Becca Cubbler of Bloomsburg (10:09.18) touched second and third. Cubbler was 27th a year ago.

Heat 2 went to Jana Hellenschmidt of Lindenwood in 10:01.90, a best by 9.3 seconds. Emma O’Neill of West Chester (30th last year) came in second in that heat with 10:07.84, just .05 ahead of Wayne State’s Ellie Dean.

Augustana sophomore Taylor Beagle had a huge drop (-9.2 seconds) to win heat 3 in 10:12.29. Touching behind her were Morgan Fischer of Lindenwood (10:15.16) and UCSD’s Kaitlyn Ritchey (10:16.56).