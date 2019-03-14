2019 NCAA Division II Men’s Championships – Day 2 Prelims Recap

2019 NCAA Division II Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships

Day Two

Men’s 200 Yard Freestyle Relay – Prelims

NCAA DII: 1:17.27 3/10/2016 Tampa (Hammer, Augier, Borgen, Parker)

Meet: 1:17.27 3/10/2016 Tampa (Hammer, Augier, Borgen, Parker)

Finals Qualifiers:

Queens (NC) – 1:18.80 Wayne State – 1:19.20 Delta State – 1:19.36 Grand Valley – 1:19.67 Florida Tech – 1:19.96 Missouri S&T – 1:20.24 McKendree – 1:20.33 Indy – 1:20.44 UCSD – 1:20.47 Carson-Newman – 1:20.49 Nova S’eastern – 1:20.56 Lindenwood – 1:20.66 TAMPA – 1:21.00 Fresno Pacific – 1:21.12 Drury – 1:21.20 Florida Southern – 1:21.29

Wayne State won the first heat of 200 free relays with 1:19.20, getting legs from juniors Ryan Katulski (19.96) and Sasha Palazzo (19.79), freshman Stewart Nowinski (19.94) and sophomore Franz Mueller (19.51). The quartet dropped 1.06 seconds to land in the 2nd position out of morning heats. McKendree won heat 2 in 1:20.33. Queens took the final heat with 1:18.80. Freshman Skyler Cook-Weeks (19.98) and juniors Brody Heck (19.24), Dmytro Sydorchenko (19.43), and Vince Regent (20.15) contributed to the effort.

Delta State (Giulio Brugnoni, Alex Zolotukhin, Mattia Schirru, and Kohen Kerr) dropped 1 second to qualify 3rd in 1:19.36. Other improvements over seed times included Grand Valley (-.20), Florida Tech (-1.08), Indy (-.32), Carson-Newman (-.19), and Lindenwood (-.33).

Men’s 400 Yard Individual Medley – Prelims

NCAA DII: 3:43.84 3/12/2015 Nick Arakelian, Queens (NC)

Meet: 3:43.84 3/12/2015 Nick Arakelian, Queens (NC)

Finals Qualifiers:

Matthew Holmes, Florida Southern – 3:50.38 Joao Ribeiro, Wayne State – 3:50.42 Cristian Vasquez, Lindenwood – 3:50.74 Samuel Brettmann, Nova S’eastern – 3:51.31 Adrian VanderHelm, Simon Fraser – 3:51.35 Collyn Gagne, Simon Fraser – 3:51.76 Zack Reuter, UCSD – 3:51.88 Keegan Hawkins, Grand Valley – 3:52.78 Brett Saunders, TAMPA – 3:52.86 Alessandro Xella, Nova S’eastern – 3:53.59 Jan Delkeskamp, Queens (NC) – 3:54.03 Mohamed Hegazy, Queens (NC) – 3:54.08 Matey Rezashki, Delta State – 3:54.32 Kyle Benjamin, Concordia Irvine – 3:54.45 Caleb Howell, Carson-Newman – 3:55.11 Ryan Leonard, NMU – 3:55.57

Andrew Rodriguez, a freshman out of Drury, won the first heat of men’s 400 IM with a big drop of 1.36 seconds to land 3:56.04. He finished the morning as first alternate.

Heat 2, the first of the circle seeds, went to junior Joao Ribeiro of Wayne State in an intense battle with Cristian Vasquez, a senior from Lindenwood. Ribeiro stopped the clock in 3:50.42, followed by Vasquez (3:50.74), Nova Southeastern sophomore Samuel Brettmann (3:51.31), and Grand Valley freshman Keegan Hawkins (3:52.78). Vasquez (-1.26) and Brettman (-1.78) both posted season-best times.

UC San Diego sophomore Zack Reuter took 2.18 seconds off his seed time and led throughout all of heat 3, but over the last 25 yards, Simon Fraser Collyn Gagne put it into another gear and got his hand to the wall just ahead of Reuter, 3:51.76 to 3:51.88. Gagne improved his seed time by .66. Tampa junior Brett Saunders took 3rd with 3:52.86. The final heat of the morning went to Florida Southern senior Matthew Holmes in 3:50.38. Simon Fraser senior Adrian VanderHelm went 3:51.35 to finish second.

Other time drops came from Alessandro Xella of Nova Southeastern (-.28), Matey Rezashki (-1.64), Concordia Irvine’s Kyle Benjamin (-.79), and NMU’s Ryan Leonard (-.36).

Men’s 100 Yard Butterfly – Prelims

NCAA DII: 44.89 3/12/2015 Matthew Josa, Queens (NC)

Meet: 44.89 3/12/2015 Matthew Josa, Queens (NC)

Finals Qualifiers:

Marius Kusch, Queens (NC) – 45.02 Pasha Semochkin, Drury – 46.93 Victor Rocha Furtado, Florida Tech – 47.16 Giulio Brugnoni, Delta State – 47.22 Gabriel Souza, Grand Valley – 47.26 Magnus Poulsen, Nova S’eastern – 47.30 Spencer Daily, UCSD – 47.35 Federico Bracco, Delta State – 47.45 Oscar Saura Armengol, Grand Valley – 47.52 Garrett Tse, UCSD – 47.54 Brent Benedict, Gannon – 47.55 Rasmus Olsen, Wayne State – 47.63 Dima Drobnych, Wayne State – 47.81 Ruben Stam, Queens (NC) – 48.04 Pedro Terres Illescas, Colorado Mesa – 48.04 Kian Quigley, Lindenwood – 48.07

Southern Connecticut junior Leo Laporte took .05 off his seed time to win heat 1 with 48.52. Junior Pedro Terres Illescas of Colorado Mesa went .15 better than seeded to win a very tight heat 2 in 48.04 over Florida Southern sophomore Brandon Dyck (48.21, best by .32). Heat 3 was the first of the circle seeds, and Grand Valley senior Gabriel Souza rose to the top with 47.26 (-.12), edging Nova Southeastern’s Magnus Poulsen (47.30) and Oscar Saura Armengol of Grand Valley (47.52).

Drury junior Pasha Semochkin improved his entry time by .02 and took heat 4 in 46.93. Senior Victor Rocha Furtado of Florida Tech hit the wall in 47.16, .09 better than his seed time, for second. He was followed closely by Delta State sophomore Giulio Brugnoni (47.22, -.21) and Delta State freshman Federico Bracco (47.45, -.41).

Queens senior and NCAA record-holder Marius Kusch won the final heat in 45.02, about 2 body lengths ahead of the field. UCSD freshman Spencer Daily touched second (47.35), just ahead of his teammate Garrett Tse (47.54, -.25). Wayne State senior Rasmus Olsen was fourth (47.63). Brent Benedict of Gannon dropped .42 and Wayne State senior Dima Drobnych took .19 off his seed time.

Men’s 200 Yard Freestyle – Prelims

NCAA DII: 1:32.46 3/10/2016 Dion Dreesens, Queens (NC)

Meet: 1:32.46 3/10/2016 Dion Dreesens, Queens (NC)

Finals Qualifiers:

Alex Kunert, Queens (NC) – 1:34.03 Alen Mosic, Queens (NC) – 1:35.64 Alex Sobers, Emmanuel – 1:36.56 Morgan Meyer, Missouri S&T – 1:36.57 Skyler Cook-Weeks, Queens (NC) – 1:36.61 Mathew Fuller, Simon Fraser – 1:36.85 Ivan Kurakin, UCSD – 1:36.92 Xander Skinner, McKendree – 1:36.95 Sam Heveroh, Truman St. – 1:36.99 Arthur Cury, Colorado Mesa – 1:37.00 Nico Campbell, Florida Southern – 1:37.24 Guilherme Zavaneli, Indy – 1:37.26 Lennart Queiss, Wingate – 1:37.41 Graham Hauss, UCSD – 1:37.50 Zach Linder, Lindenwood / Cameron Newton, TAMPA – 1:37.53 –

Emmanuel sophomore Thiago Rose came out of the chutes on fire and notched a best-by-2.27-seconds time of 1:38.00 to win the first heat of men’s 200 free. Just behind him was Queens junior Vincent Regent with 1:38.24, an improvement of 1.92 from his seed time. The pair finished 19th and 20th overall and their times held through the first three heats. Carson-Newman senior Marcelo Figueiredo won heat 2 in 1:38.99 (-.55) just ahead of Simon Fraser senior Mackenzie Hamill (1:39.38, -.28).

Carson-Newman freshman Matthew George had a terrific comeback to snatch victory away from Lindenwood sophomore Daniel Jacob, who had led the whole way. George touched in 1:38.35 (-.19) to Jacob’s 1:38.41 (-.07) to lead theh way in heat 3.

Queens sophomore Alen Mosic won the first circle-seeded heat in 1:35.64 with teammate Skyler Cook-Weeks (1:36.61, -.50) in pursuit. UC San Diego freshman Ivan Kurakin dropped .76 to finish 3rd in that heat with 1:36.92.

Indy senior Guilherme Zavaneli led the first half of the race in heat 5, followed by Wayne State’s Franz Mueller and Emmanuel junior Alex Sobers. The second half was all Sobers, though, and he stopped the clock with 1:36.56. McKendree sophomore Xander Skinner was second with 1:36.95, getting his hand to the wall just before Truman State senior Sam Heveroh (1:36.99, -.29).

Queens freshman Alex Kunert cruised to a 1:34.03 victory in the final heat. Already up a half body-length at the 50, he kept building his lead and finished 2.5 seconds ahead of Missouri S&T senior Morgan Meyer (1:36.57, -.22), Simon Fraser freshman Mathew Fuller (1:36.85, -1.07), and Wingate senior Lennart Queiss (1:37.41).

Men’s 400 Yard Medley Relay – Prelims

NCAA DII: 3:07.38 3/9/2017 Queens (NC) (Pijulet, Fedyna, Kusch, Dreesens)

Meet: 3:07.38 3/9/2017 Queens (NC) (Pijulet, Fedyna, Kusch, Dreesens)

Finals Qualifiers:

Queens (NC) – 3:10.16 Wayne State – 3:11.26 Grand Valley – 3:12.42 Delta State – 3:12.61 Nova S’eastern – 3:13.41 Indy – 3:13.59 Lindenwood – 3:13.98 Florida Tech – 3:14.94 Missouri S&T – 3:14.99 Colorado Mesa – 3:15.20 Wingate – 3:15.56 McKendree – 3:16.00 Florida Southern – 3:16.10 Henderson St. – 3:16.28 TAMPA – 3:17.24 Simon Fraser – 3:17.96

The key to making finals in the men’s 400 medley relay was to stay legal. All three heats went under review and four teams wound up being disqualified: Drury, NMU, UCSD, and Oklahoma Baptist.

Grand Valley (junior Harry Shalamon and seniors Marius Mikalauskasz, Gabriel Souza, and Ben Walling) won the first heat, dropping .43 from their seed time to go 3:12.42. Lindenwood came in second with 3:13.98.

Wayne State (senior Drobnych, junior Palazzo, senior Rasmus Olsen, and junior Katulski) took heat 2 in 3:11.26, followed by Delta (-.84), Nova Southeastern (-.84), and Colorado Mesa.

Queens (senior Kusch, freshman Jan Delkeskamp, freshman Kunert, and junior Heck) went 3:10 to win the final heat over Indy (-.49) and Missouri S&T.

Florida Tech (-.16) and Henderson State (-.21) also dropped from their seed times to make finals.