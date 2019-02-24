2019 CAA Championships Scoring Summary

2019 COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIPS
Wednesday, February 20-Saturday, February 23
Christiansburg Aquatics Center, Christiansburg, Virginia
Champion: James Madison women, William & Mary Men
Live Results
Championship Central
First some notes
The William and Mary men return the most individual points with 548.5, but UNC Wilmington are starting to look like a factor for next season’s title. They only graduate 24 individual points and return the second most with 437.5. They also score more points with their freshmen and sophomores than William and Mary
James Madison looks primed to defend their women’s title as their main rivals William and Mary graduate 80 more points than they do. James Madison return 509 to William and Mary’s 342.
The James Madison women’s win came down to one thing: diving. They scored 144 diving points to William and Mary’s 0. They won the meet by 69 points. The diving margin meant that their DQ in the 400 medley relay ended up as a footnote rather than a decisive moment.
Jack Saunderson of Towson and Colin Wright of William and Mary led men’s individual scorers with 60 points each.
Bonnie Zhang of James Madison led women’s scorers with 57 points. She was followed by Megan Bull of William and Mary with 54 and Megan Clark of Northeastern with 53
There is a lot of data below. A quick table of contents: Final Scores, Individual Scores by Class, Score Progression, Points in Each Event for Each Team, Number of Times Each Team Got Each Place (Individual Events), and Individual Swimmer Performance Breakdown
Final Scores Men
1. W&M: 925.5
2. Drexel: 692
3. UNC Wilmington: 619.5
4. Towson: 533
5. DEL: 195 Final Scores Women
1. JMU: 726
2. W&M: 657
3. Towson: 555.5
4. Drexel: 393.5
5. UNC Wilmington: 389.5
6. Northeastern: 356.5
7. DEL: 293 Individual Scores by Year Men
W&M
Drexel
UNC Wilmington
Towson
DEL
FR
71
60
117
53
21
SO
113.5
96
138
67
50
JR
364
172.5
182.5
99
31
SR
177
177.5
24
152
37
Returning
548.5
354.5
437.5
219
102
Individual Scores by Year Women
JMU
W&M
Towson
Drexel
UNC Wilmington
Northeastern
DEL
FR
79
144
23
42
0
41
31
SO
199
118
1
44
97
60
35
JR
231
80
187.5
90
6
69.5
20
SR
69
149
190
57.5
136.5
42
83
Returning
509
342
211.5
176
103
170.5
86
Score Progression Men
What the score was after each event
W&M
Drexel
UNC Wilmington
Towson
DEL
200 Medley Relay
40
32
30
34
28
1 mtr Diving
40
77
61
65
28
800 Free Relay
80
109
91
99
28
500 Free
154
138
107
114
49
200 IM
212
184
136
136
49
50 Free
272
204
184
157
55
200 Free Relay
312
236
218
187
55
400 IM
370
264.5
256.5
203
69
100 Fly
419
304.5
288.5
237
69
200 Free
472
333.5
316.5
275
76
100 Breast
522.5
378
351.5
284
92
100 Back
583.5
422
362.5
313
102
3 mtr Diving
583.5
464
392.5
348
102
400 Medley Relay
623.5
498
422.5
380
102
1650 Free
660.5
514
470.5
401
135
200 Back
725.5
543
492.5
434
141
100 Free
790.5
574
525.5
451
150
200 Breast
857.5
617
554.5
458
159
200 Fly
885.5
662
585.5
501
167
400 Free Relay
925.5
692
619.5
533
195
Score Progression Women
What the score was after each event
JMU
W&M
Towson
Drexel
UNC Wilmington
Northeastern
DEL
200 Medley Relay
28
34
32
40
26
30
24
800 Free Relay
68
68
64
68
56
54
50
500 Free
128
138
73
68
56
70
50
200 IM
150
169
98
105
82
70
64
50 Free
198
203
114
105
115.5
93.5
64
3 mtr Diving
268
203
153
105
133.5
116.5
69
200 Free Relay
308
235
181
131
167.5
146.5
93
400 IM
325
285
193
150
195.5
151.5
117
100 Fly
350
320
223.5
165.5
202.5
151.5
159
200 Free
407
357
242.5
165.5
222.5
170.5
162
100 Breast
422
381
279.5
197.5
235.5
188.5
178
100 Back
440
410
318.5
230.5
245.5
213.5
179
400 Medley Relay
440
442
352.5
270.5
275.5
241.5
205
1650 Free
502
481
368.5
276.5
281.5
259.5
213
200 Back
517
535
394.5
310.5
281.5
282.5
216
100 Free
571
554
421.5
310.5
319.5
299.5
216
200 Breast
588
581
452.5
342.5
339.5
309.5
234
200 Fly
612
623
482.5
356.5
339.5
319.5
269
1 mtr Diving
686
623
527.5
367.5
359.5
324.5
269
400 Free Relay
726
657
555.5
393.5
389.5
356.5
293
Points in Each Event Men
What each team scored in each event
W&M
Drexel
UNC Wilmington
Towson
DEL
200 Medley Relay
40
32
30
34
28
1 mtr Diving
0
45
31
31
0
800 Free Relay
40
32
30
34
0
500 Free
74
29
16
15
21
200 IM
58
46
29
22
0
50 Free
60
20
48
21
6
200 Free Relay
40
32
34
30
0
400 IM
58
28.5
38.5
16
14
100 Fly
49
40
32
34
0
200 Free
53
29
28
38
7
100 Breast
50.5
44.5
35
9
16
100 Back
61
44
11
29
10
3 mtr Diving
0
42
30
35
0
400 Medley Relay
40
34
30
32
0
1650 Free
37
16
48
21
33
200 Back
65
29
22
33
6
100 Free
65
31
33
17
9
200 Breast
67
43
29
7
9
200 Fly
28
45
31
43
8
400 Free Relay
40
30
34
32
28
Points in Each Event Women
What each team scored in each event
JMU
W&M
Towson
Drexel
UNC Wilmington
Northeastern
DEL
200 Medley Relay
28
34
32
40
26
30
24
800 Free Relay
40
34
32
28
30
24
26
500 Free
60
70
9
0
0
16
0
200 IM
22
31
25
37
26
0
14
50 Free
48
34
16
0
33.5
23.5
0
3 mtr Diving
70
0
39
0
18
23
5
200 Free Relay
40
32
28
26
34
30
24
400 IM
17
50
12
19
28
5
24
100 Fly
25
35
30.5
15.5
7
0
42
200 Free
57
37
19
0
20
19
3
100 Breast
15
24
37
32
13
18
16
100 Back
18
29
39
33
10
25
1
400 Medley Relay
0
32
34
40
30
28
26
1650 Free
62
39
16
6
6
18
8
200 Back
15
54
26
34
0
23
3
100 Free
54
19
27
0
38
17
0
200 Breast
17
27
31
32
20
10
18
200 Fly
24
42
30
14
0
10
35
1 mtr Diving
74
0
45
11
20
5
0
400 Free Relay
40
34
28
26
30
32
24
Number of Times Each Team Got Each Place (Individual Events) Men
DEL
Towson
UNC Wilmington
W&M
Drexel
1
0
4
1
7
3
2
0
3
1
8
4
3
0
2
3
6
3
4
0
2
4
7
2
5
1
1
6
3
5
6
1
1
3
3
6
7
1
2
3
5
4
8
1
4
2
5
1
9
3
1
6
1
2
10
2
1
2
3
5
11
2
2
6
1
2
12
2
3
1
2
5
13
2
5
2
1
3
14
3
3
3
0
4
15
3
5
2
1
2
16
3
1
6
1
2
Number of Times Each Team Got Each Place (Individual Events) Women
UNC Wilmington
Towson
JMU
DEL
Northeastern
Drexel
W&M
1
1
3
6
0
1
2
2
2
0
3
4
1
1
1
5
3
3
1
6
1
2
2
0
4
0
4
3
3
1
1
3
5
2
0
3
0
1
3
6
6
3
3
3
0
0
3
4
7
2
3
3
3
0
0
3
8
0
5
4
0
2
2
2
9
1
2
2
2
5
0
3
10
0
4
1
1
2
1
6
11
5
1
3
0
0
0
6
12
1
3
5
2
3
1
0
13
6
2
3
1
1
1
2
14
3
0
0
3
4
1
3
15
2
3
3
2
0
3
2
16
0
4
2
3
3
2
1
Individual Breakdown Men
Power are
Swimulator power points. Those are a way to quantify time quality independent of what event the time is from. Includes only final times and final dive scores. W&M
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Wright, Colin J
JR
60
50 Free
1
19.57
707
200 Free
1
1:36.1
645
100 Free
1
42.63
750
Skopic, Ben H
JR
53
200 IM
2
1:46.20
641
400 IM
1
3:49.71
600
200 Breast
3
2:00.09
546
Kale, Carter C
SR
53
500 Free
2
4:25.55
580
400 IM
3
3:53.73
523
1650 Free
1
15:22.91
521
Balbo, Chris M
JR
50
500 Free
3
4:26.39
565
400 IM
2
3:51.68
563
1650 Free
2
15:26.43
501
Kealy, Jake B
SO
45
200 IM
6
1:50.82
465
100 Back
4
48.81
514
200 Back
2
1:45.67
566
Bradley, Lee W
JR
45
200 IM
4
1:49.68
512
100 Back
5
49.26
477
200 Back
3
1:47.1
514
Doherty, Jack T
JR
44
50 Free
3
19.91
643
100 Fly
2
46.99
664
200 Fly
8
1:49.26
478
Thompson, Ian R
JR
43
50 Free
6
20.27
572
100 Fly
4
48.12
571
100 Free
4
44.51
573
Pfuhl, Christop
SO
43
500 Free
4
4:28.15
533
200 Free
2
1:37.38
588
100 Free
8
45.81
431
Grimes, Eric E
SR
43
500 Free
5
4:29.00
517
200 Free
3
1:37.92
562
100 Free
6
44.88
535
Bidwell, Ian W
JR
42
500 Free
7
4:30.85
481
100 Breast
4
54.68
573
200 Breast
4
2:00.52
532
Peterson, Brook
SR
32
200 IM
23
1:54.73
298
100 Breast
7
55.15
537
200 Breast
1
1:59.70
558
Baker, Evan A
SR
28
50 Free
8
20.71
473
100 Fly
8
48.94
496
100 Free
11
45.72
441
Galbraith, Jack
FR
27
100 Fly
13
49.58
433
100 Back
7
49.77
434
200 Back
8
1:51.45
339
Demers, Colin D
JR
27
50 Free
26
21.63
255
100 Back
1
48.04
574
200 Back
10
1:50.9
361
McNulty, Devin
SO
25.5
50 Free
21
21.15
366
100 Breast
2
54.41
594
200 Breast
9
2:02.05
479
Thalblum, Steve
FR
24
200 IM
7
1:51.34
443
100 Fly
17
49.83
409
200 Fly
7
1:49.24
479
Rento, Joey A
SR
21
100 Fly
15
50.05
387
200 Back
5
1:49.23
429
200 Fly
12
1:51.94
361
Bebel, Ryan J
FR
14
200 IM
18
1:53.78
337
100 Breast
10
56.21
450
200 Breast
10
2:02.42
466
Younger, Kade R
FR
6
200 IM
16
1:53.54
347
400 IM
12
4:06.47
247
200 Back
18
1:57.69
136
Drexel
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Arthur, Jason J
JR
53
200 IM
3
1:46.73
622
100 Back
2
48.27
557
200 Back
1
1:44.87
594
Cobb, Patrick
SR
50
500 Free
1
4:24.77
593
200 Free
5
1:39.34
490
1650 Free
3
15:37.6
436
Raptis, Paris
FR
40
200 IM
10
1:50.99
458
100 Fly
3
47.48
625
200 Fly
2
1:45.26
633
Richardson, Kir
SO
37
50 Free
7
20.57
506
100 Back
6
49.39
466
100 Free
7
44.89
534
Musciano, Antho
JR
37
1 mtr Diving
1
287.6
3 mtr Diving
2
277.85
Short, Joe M
JR
36
100 Fly
5
48.37
548
100 Back
10
50.3
389
200 Fly
4
1:48.45
512
Klein, John J
SO
32
200 IM
13
1:52.96
372
400 IM
4
3:58.75
415
200 Fly
6
1:49.12
484
Cannarozzi III,
SR
29.5
200 IM
19
1:54.09
324
100 Breast
2
54.41
594
200 Breast
6
2:01.3
505
Ransom, Jon Pat
JR
27.5
200 IM
5
1:50.54
477
400 IM
5
3:59.15
406
100 Free
19
46.22
383
Rowley, Theloni
26
1 mtr Diving
6
137.45
3 mtr Diving
6
172.65
Buckley, Greg
SR
24
1 mtr Diving
7
122.85
3 mtr Diving
7
137.1
Brown, Joseph M
SR
23
500 Free
18
4:36.53
367
100 Breast
9
55.47
512
200 Breast
5
2:00.55
531
Valenzuela, Zac
SO
22
200 IM
12
1:52.83
378
100 Breast
11
56.39
435
200 Breast
8
2:03.4
431
Hanner, Luke
SR
18
500 Free
15
4:36.01
377
200 Free
9
1:40.07
450
100 Free
10
45.7
444
Schultz, Harris
SR
18
50 Free
30
21.93
195
100 Breast
6
55.12
539
200 Breast
12
2:04.21
402
Bell, Dane
SR
15
500 Free
10
4:31.9
461
200 Free
12
1:40.74
413
200 Back
14
1:53.11
275
Hill, Spencer
JR
15
100 Fly
10
49.32
459
100 Back
14
51.35
303
200 Back
12
1:51.81
325
Scully, John
FR
11
50 Free
11
20.64
490
100 Back
18
52.94
195
100 Free
12
45.92
418
Flynn, Alex
FR
8
50 Free
15
20.98
408
100 Fly
14
49.69
423
100 Free
14
45.99
410
Kawaguchi, Rhys
SO
5
200 IM
21
1:54.27
317
100 Back
13
51.32
306
200 Back
16
1:56.17
175
Kneiss, Dave
JR
4
50 Free
17
21.05
390
100 Fly
18
49.97
395
100 Free
13
45.95
415
Spear, Kevin
FR
1
50 Free
20
21.12
373
200 Free
16
1:42.24
331
100 Free
17
45.9
420
UNC Wilmington
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
D’Alessandro, G
SO
41
50 Free
9
20.49
524
100 Breast
1
54.4
594
200 Breast
7
2:02.49
464
Rigsbee, Josh D
SO
40
200 IM
9
1:50.73
469
100 Breast
5
54.75
568
200 Breast
2
1:59.71
558
Cosgrove, Jack
JR
36
50 Free
10
20.6
499
200 Free
4
1:39.05
505
100 Free
5
44.8
543
Hoshall, Brent
FR
35
200 IM
8
1:52.37
398
400 IM
8
4:00.4
378
200 Back
6
1:49.68
411
Cannon, Sean D
JR
32
50 Free
4
20.18
590
100 Breast
16
57.17
370
100 Free
3
44.37
587
Hall, Dillon
FR
32
1 mtr Diving
3
253.85
3 mtr Diving
3
277.35
Igoe, Trent
SO
29
1 mtr Diving
4
251.45
3 mtr Diving
5
243.75
Forsythe, Conno
JR
27
500 Free
16
4:36.45
369
100 Fly
7
48.9
499
200 Fly
5
1:48.95
491
Snively, Aidan
FR
26
500 Free
9
4:30.51
488
200 Free
13
1:41.02
398
1650 Free
6
15:51.29
355
Cahan, Noah
JR
26
200 IM
11
1:52.53
391
100 Fly
6
48.85
504
200 Fly
10
1:50.26
435
Gambill, Avery
FR
24
500 Free
11
4:32.88
441
200 Free
14
1:41.85
352
1650 Free
4
15:43.7
400
Cooper, Graham
JR
23.5
400 IM
5
3:59.15
406
1650 Free
9
16:08.11
261
200 Fly
16
1:53.99
275
Vlahos, George
SR
18
200 IM
17
1:53.54
347
400 IM
7
4:00.05
386
1650 Free
11
16:13.4
234
Towers, Zach D
JR
18
200 IM
14
1:53.05
369
100 Fly
11
49.42
449
200 Fly
9
1:49.99
446
McGovern, Tom A
SO
16
50 Free
5
20.25
576
200 Free
24
1:47.49
112
100 Free
15
46.17
389
Peterson, Cole
JR
14
100 Fly
23
51.23
277
100 Back
12
50.93
337
200 Back
9
1:50.37
383
Nesbit, Mack S
SO
7
500 Free
17
4:36.15
375
200 Free
11
1:40.62
420
1650 Free
16
16:31.55
156
Suits, Jon D
JR
6
50 Free
19
21.11
376
100 Back
11
50.87
341
100 Free
20
46.3
374
Cu, Brandon S
SO
5
50 Free
14
20.96
413
100 Fly
16
50.17
375
100 Free
16
46.41
361
Allison, Brad E
SR
4
500 Free
21
4:41.7
268
200 Free
17
1:42.06
340
1650 Free
13
16:26.41
176
Becouvarakis, Z
SR
2
400 IM
15
4:09.73
187
200 Back
19
1:57.74
135
200 Fly
20
1:54.64
250
Towson
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Saunderson, Jac
SR
60
200 IM
1
1:45.46
666
100 Fly
1
46.53
701
200 Fly
1
1:40.63
800
Essing, Matthew
JR
45
50 Free
2
19.82
660
200 Free
8
1:44.67
212
100 Free
2
43.96
626
Robinson, Owen
JR
37
100 Fly
9
49.19
472
100 Back
3
48.54
535
200 Back
7
1:49.69
411
Canny, Will H
SO
37
1 mtr Diving
2
280.1
3 mtr Diving
1
320.7
Brophy, Evan P
SR
35
500 Free
8
4:32.05
457
200 Free
6
1:40.17
445
1650 Free
8
15:59.68
306
Gaul, Devin
FR
29
1 mtr Diving
5
245.95
3 mtr Diving
4
260.1
Bishop, Zach C
SR
26
100 Back
8
50.1
406
200 Back
4
1:47.83
486
200 Fly
17
1:53.51
295
McClure, Nick N
SO
23
100 Fly
12
49.51
440
100 Back
15
51.41
299
200 Fly
3
1:48.21
522
Baldino, Ryan G
FR
16
50 Free
13
20.86
437
200 Free
7
1:40.22
442
100 Free
18
45.98
411
Snyder, Andrew
SR
10
500 Free
23
4:44.03
229
400 IM
10
4:04.88
280
1650 Free
14
16:27.06
173
Lynch, Evan W
FR
8
500 Free
20
4:40.89
283
200 Free
15
1:42.16
335
200 Back
11
1:51.37
342
O’Leary, Ryan J
JR
8
50 Free
27
21.68
244
100 Breast
13
56.66
412
200 Breast
13
2:04.74
383
Fitzwilliam, Ni
SO
7
400 IM
11
4:05.61
264
100 Breast
17
57.88
313
200 Breast
16
2:06.82
311
Kenney, Matthew
JR
7
500 Free
13
4:34.02
418
200 Free
18
1:42.30
328
200 Fly
14
1:53.53
294
Johnston, Ben M
SR
7
200 IM
20
1:54.12
323
100 Breast
12
56.46
429
200 Breast
15
2:06.03
338
Magazine, Aaron
SR
5
500 Free
24
4:46.17
196
200 Free
23
1:45.47
179
1650 Free
12
16:18.41
211
Keller, Richard
SR
5
200 IM
15
1:53.30
358
400 IM
14
4:08.04
217
200 Fly
19
1:54.6
252
Franklin, Spenc
SR
4
50 Free
28
21.79
222
100 Fly
19
49.98
394
200 Fly
13
1:51.96
360
Wright, Hunter
JR
2
500 Free
19
4:40.50
290
200 Free
22
1:43.39
271
1650 Free
15
16:28.88
166
Afolabi-Brown,
SO
0
50 Free
25
21.52
279
100 Breast
18
58.49
267
200 Breast
20
2:12.14
161
Stewart, Cody W
FR
0
50 Free
22
21.23
346
100 Fly
22
50.65
329
100 Free
21
46.72
326
DEL
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Ciecko, Bryce A
SO
32
500 Free
6
4:29.03
517
200 Free
10
1:40.17
445
1650 Free
7
15:52.73
346
Basch, Kevin A
JR
19
500 Free
12
4:33.27
433
200 Free
19
1:42.41
322
1650 Free
5
15:49.68
364
Evers, Brandon
SO
17
50 Free
18
21.07
386
100 Breast
8
55.43
515
200 Breast
11
2:02.99
446
Kiely, Asher J
SR
14
50 Free
16
21.04
393
100 Back
9
50.13
403
200 Back
13
1:52.92
282
Woerth, Andrew
SR
14
50 Free
12
20.76
461
100 Fly
21
50.52
342
100 Free
9
45.57
459
Daniel, Ryan J
JR
12
400 IM
9
4:00.54
375
200 Breast
14
2:05.21
367
Anderson, Ethan
FR
12
500 Free
14
4:34.53
407
1650 Free
10
16:08.22
260
200 Fly
15
1:53.80
283
Sabo, Justin J
FR
6
200 IM
22
1:54.6
303
100 Fly
20
50.37
356
200 Fly
11
1:51.61
375
Wellborn, Mark
SR
4
200 IM
24
1:55.83
255
400 IM
13
4:06.85
240
200 Fly
18
1:54.42
259
Weston, Kyle M
SR
3
50 Free
24
21.44
297
100 Breast
14
57.0
384
100 Free
23
47.07
288
Krader, Storm S
FR
3
100 Fly
24
51.98
216
100 Back
16
52.05
252
200 Back
15
1:55.52
194
Cornell, Chris
SR
2
50 Free
32
22.38
123
100 Breast
15
57.14
372
200 Breast
17
2:06.99
306
Buzdygon, Aaron
SO
1
500 Free
22
4:43.22
242
400 IM
16
4:10.56
173
1650 Free
17
16:40.62
124
Fritsch, John P
SR
0
200 IM
24
1:55.83
255
100 Breast
19
59.73
188
200 Breast
18
2:08.97
243
Custance, Evan
FR
0
500 Free
25
4:47.65
175
200 Free
20
1:42.84
299
100 Free
24
47.14
280
Holcroft, Ethan
FR
0
200 IM
26
2:01.08
102
100 Breast
21
1:00.46
149
200 Breast
19
2:10.7
196
Kiely, Ean S
FR
0
100 Fly
25
52.73
165
100 Back
17
52.78
204
200 Back
17
1:55.75
188
Grossi, Samuel
FR
0
50 Free
31
22.22
146
100 Back
19
53.98
139
100 Free
26
48.59
151
Bradnock, Regin
SR
0
50 Free
29
21.85
210
100 Breast
20
1:00.1
167
100 Free
25
48.12
187
Mariniello, Ant
SO
0
50 Free
23
21.42
301
200 Free
21
1:42.93
294
100 Free
22
47.02
293
Individual Breakdown Women
Power are
Swimulator power points. Those are a way to quantify time quality independent of what event the time is from. Includes only final times and final dive scores. JMU
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Zhang, Bonnie
JR
57
50 Free
2
22.61
677
200 Free
1
1:45.21
726
100 Free
1
48.5
740
Jones, Julianna
SO
48
500 Free
2
4:45.83
658
200 Free
8
1:51.05
485
1650 Free
1
16:18.65
627
Marsh, Megan C
JR
43
200 IM
3
2:02.81
549
100 Breast
4
1:02.9
558
200 Breast
7
2:19.61
452
Whaley, Morgan
FR
42
100 Fly
1
54.21
606
200 Back
11
2:02.49
450
200 Fly
3
2:01.89
524
Breeger, Jillia
SR
40
50 Free
4
23.07
597
200 Free
7
1:50.86
494
100 Free
6
50.78
550
Byrum, Hope H
JR
37
3 mtr Diving
2
308.85
1 mtr Diving
1
281.35
Anderson, Faith
SO
34
3 mtr Diving
1
310.75
1 mtr Diving
5
257.25
Gross, Emily A
SO
32
3 mtr Diving
4
279.8
1 mtr Diving
2
268.3
Darmody, Kristi
JR
31
500 Free
3
4:52.22
567
200 Free
9
1:50.42
514
200 Fly
11
2:03.84
448
Soleo, Lauren A
FR
29
500 Free
8
5:00.59
427
400 IM
13
4:28.55
370
1650 Free
5
16:56.44
452
Oster, Madison
SR
29
500 Free
6
4:55.31
518
200 Free
19
1:53.82
350
1650 Free
3
16:52.38
473
Assaid, Paige E
SO
26
200 IM
11
2:04.62
485
100 Back
3
54.9
569
200 Back
13
2:03.21
423
Kirsch, Sydney
JR
24
50 Free
8
23.53
509
100 Back
15
56.86
432
100 Free
8
51.33
498
Stim, Sarah E
SO
21
3 mtr Diving
5
276.35
1 mtr Diving
10
248.85
Ullman, Samanth
SO
20
3 mtr Diving
13
222.65
1 mtr Diving
3
262.3
Lagod, Hannah B
JR
20
400 IM
6
4:26.55
411
200 Breast
12
2:20.48
424
200 Fly
15
2:05.09
398
Gring, Mackenzi
JR
19
50 Free
12
23.67
480
200 Back
12
2:03.05
429
100 Free
9
51.0
529
Butler, Bailey
SO
12
500 Free
17
4:59.42
447
1650 Free
7
17:05.31
405
200 Fly
29
2:08.28
274
Ober, Anna
SO
6
100 Fly
12
55.6
504
100 Free
16
51.78
454
200 Fly
20
2:06.09
357
Santiago, Jilli
FR
6
500 Free
16
5:01.62
408
200 Free
12
1:51.72
453
100 Free
19
52.2
411
Whitfield, Sidn
FR
2
500 Free
15
4:59.16
452
200 Free
25
1:54.66
310
Keating, Bronwy
FR
0
100 Back
17
57.93
351
200 Back
18
2:04.82
363
100 Free
31
53.21
312
Pierce, Jessica
JR
0
200 IM
19
2:06.75
403
100 Breast
20
1:06.15
337
200 Breast
21
2:23.28
330
W&M
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Bull, Megan A
SO
54
500 Free
1
4:44.62
674
200 Free
2
1:48.15
612
1650 Free
2
16:45.55
507
Oceguera, Maria
SR
49
500 Free
4
4:52.38
564
100 Fly
5
55.09
543
200 Fly
1
2:00.18
585
Bland, Julia V
JR
45
200 IM
2
2:02.61
556
400 IM
2
4:20.43
530
200 Fly
8
2:07.69
295
Tiernan, Tara N
SO
44
500 Free
5
4:54.04
538
200 Free
6
1:49.59
552
200 Back
2
1:59.53
551
Smith, Morgan L
SR
35
500 Free
7
4:56.3
501
400 IM
5
4:24.66
449
1650 Free
9
17:07.84
391
Henry, Ellie A
FR
30
200 IM
8
2:05.50
451
100 Breast
11
1:04.02
484
200 Back
6
2:01.39
489
Baker, Sonora W
FR
27
50 Free
19
23.89
434
100 Back
7
55.98
496
200 Back
4
2:00.24
528
Sell, Katie K
SR
25
50 Free
11
23.47
521
100 Fly
4
55.06
545
100 Free
13
51.44
487
Kenna, Anna M
FR
24
50 Free
16
23.89
434
100 Back
5
55.52
528
200 Back
9
2:00.37
524
Williams, Clair
SR
21
200 IM
27
2:08.55
332
100 Breast
10
1:03.56
515
200 Breast
5
2:17.9
506
Cundiff, Missy
FR
21
50 Free
5
23.09
593
100 Fly
21
56.96
392
100 Free
10
51.04
526
Hunt, Norah M
JR
19
500 Free
11
4:56.50
498
200 Free
21
1:53.99
342
1650 Free
6
17:03.48
415
Miller, Annie A
SR
19
50 Free
6
23.15
582
100 Fly
23
57.79
324
100 Free
11
51.1
520
Zhang, Gabby
FR
19
200 IM
30
2:09.13
310
400 IM
7
4:26.57
411
200 Fly
10
2:03.55
460
Freeman, Lauren
JR
16
200 IM
29
2:08.85
321
100 Breast
9
1:03.55
516
200 Breast
10
2:19.54
454
Olszewski, Inez
FR
12
500 Free
14
4:58.35
466
200 Free
10
1:50.56
508
100 Free
15
51.74
458
Rogers, Rebecca
FR
11
200 IM
26
2:08.34
340
400 IM
10
4:27.04
401
200 Fly
13
2:04.66
415
Tramontano, Dia
SO
11
200 IM
14
2:06.00
432
100 Breast
15
1:04.73
435
200 Breast
11
2:19.61
452
High, Madeline
SO
9
100 Fly
11
55.53
509
100 Back
14
56.8
436
200 Fly
24
2:07.36
308
Williams, Marga
JR
0
50 Free
26
24.39
329
200 Free
17
1:53.28
376
200 Fly
30
2:08.89
252
Towson
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Cowan, Megan
JR
44
200 IM
1
2:01.06
606
100 Fly
10
55.23
533
200 Fly
2
2:01.48
539
Mangum, Maddi M
JR
40.5
100 Fly
6
55.45
516
100 Back
4
55.43
534
200 Fly
6
2:02.76
491
Rosa, Amanda M
SR
37
200 IM
21
2:07.24
383
100 Breast
2
1:01.81
623
200 Breast
1
2:15.04
587
Schnoor, Annema
JR
37
50 Free
10
23.41
533
200 Free
4
1:48.81
585
100 Free
4
50.38
585
Schoening, Jaca
JR
31
50 Free
29
25.07
206
100 Breast
1
1:01.58
636
200 Breast
8
2:19.79
446
Sutton, Haley M
SR
29
50 Free
25
24.37
333
100 Back
2
54.6
588
200 Back
7
2:01.99
468
Ulrich, Ryan E
SR
28
50 Free
9
23.27
560
100 Back
10
56.29
474
100 Free
7
51.0
529
Wilson, Emily
SR
28
3 mtr Diving
6
274.95
1 mtr Diving
4
259.6
Jones, Meghan L
JR
26
500 Free
13
4:56.69
495
1650 Free
8
17:07.77
391
200 Back
8
2:03.05
429
Jehl, Kelsey
SR
25
3 mtr Diving
3
303.05
1 mtr Diving
9
253.45
Goss, Tara J
SR
16
200 IM
12
2:05.51
451
100 Fly
8
55.97
474
100 Free
23
52.6
371
Zozzaro, Victor
SR
14
3 mtr Diving
15
212.15
1 mtr Diving
7
241.4
Mills, Suzannah
FR
12
500 Free
20
5:02.73
388
400 IM
8
4:28.32
375
200 Back
16
2:08.21
241
Locke, Sarah Ma
JR
9
500 Free
12
4:56.6
496
200 Free
13
1:51.84
447
200 Fly
23
2:06.25
351
Torres, Emilee
SR
8
3 mtr Diving
10
247.75
1 mtr Diving
16
213.0
DiGaetano, Sara
FR
7
3 mtr Diving
16
192.9
1 mtr Diving
11
247.35
Balto, Zeynep
SR
5
500 Free
29
5:05.35
341
200 Free
29
1:55.96
253
1650 Free
12
17:15.01
352
Coleman, Tina
FR
2
3 mtr Diving
21
205.65
1 mtr Diving
15
216.9
Cervone, Gabrie
FR
2
500 Free
30
5:07.00
312
1650 Free
24
17:46.7
196
200 Back
15
2:06.1
315
Cavanagh, Laure
SO
1
200 IM
34
2:10.13
273
400 IM
16
4:32.6
288
200 Fly
26
2:07.50
302
Clark, Meagan A
FR
0
500 Free
24
5:04.17
362
200 Free
31
1:56.15
245
1650 Free
20
17:32.23
263
Fetter, Kalyn J
JR
0
200 IM
36
2:10.37
265
100 Breast
17
1:04.91
423
200 Breast
17
2:21.89
377
Gamache, Kasey
SO
0
200 IM
20
2:07.06
390
100 Breast
18
1:05.04
413
200 Breast
22
2:23.49
323
Diacumakos, Ale
SO
0
200 IM
32
2:09.98
279
100 Back
23
59.0
274
200 Back
23
2:07.68
259
Drexel
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Forsthoffer, Ap
SR
45
200 IM
4
2:03.25
534
400 IM
3
4:20.47
529
200 Fly
5
2:02.50
501
Rudy, Gab R
SO
43
200 IM
5
2:03.53
524
100 Breast
3
1:02.03
610
200 Breast
6
2:18.86
476
Kutch, Alexa L
JR
40
50 Free
20
23.9
432
100 Back
1
54.11
618
200 Back
1
1:55.43
668
Diaz, Alicia M
JR
34
200 IM
10
2:03.51
525
100 Back
6
55.58
524
200 Back
5
2:00.44
521
Sicinski, Megan
FR
29
200 IM
16
2:07.3
381
100 Breast
8
1:04.09
479
200 Breast
2
2:16.87
536
Myers, Charlott
SR
12.5
100 Fly
6
55.45
516
200 Free
23
1:54.27
329
200 Fly
21
2:06.11
357
Demaree, Becca
FR
11
3 mtr Diving
17
212.6
1 mtr Diving
8
230.4
Gercsak, Dora
JR
7
500 Free
18
5:00.93
420
400 IM
14
4:29.85
343
1650 Free
13
17:15.21
351
Churchill, Becc
JR
7
200 IM
33
2:10.02
277
100 Breast
12
1:04.17
474
200 Breast
15
2:21.46
391
Shaffer, Olivia
FR
2
500 Free
23
5:04.16
362
200 Free
27
1:54.91
299
1650 Free
15
17:18.1
336
Hopf, Hollie L
JR
2
50 Free
18
23.89
434
100 Fly
15
56.08
465
100 Free
17
52.13
419
Palochik, Victo
SO
1
50 Free
23
24.22
364
100 Fly
16
56.11
463
100 Free
29
53.07
325
Perni, Kaitlin
JR
0
50 Free
28
25.0
218
100 Back
24
59.66
231
100 Free
36
54.46
205
Cahill, Sarah
SR
0
50 Free
32
25.71
122
100 Breast
23
1:07.25
266
200 Breast
25
2:31.32
117
Jordan, Hannah
FR
0
3 mtr Diving
20
210.15
1 mtr Diving
23
162.3
Washart, Jordan
FR
0
500 Free
28
5:05.34
341
200 Free
22
1:54.15
334
200 Fly
31
2:09.14
244
Stoddard, Debor
SR
0
500 Free
35
5:14.25
198
200 Free
32
1:56.49
231
100 Free
35
54.37
212
Fistrovic, Niki
SR
0
500 Free
25
5:04.36
358
200 Free
29
1:55.96
253
100 Free
28
53.06
326
McCurley, Corin
FR
0
100 Fly
26
58.41
275
100 Breast
21
1:06.23
331
200 Breast
19
2:22.53
355
Gundling, Natal
SO
0
500 Free
22
5:03.54
373
200 Free
26
1:54.88
300
100 Free
33
53.28
305
Caputo, Katie
FR
0
3 mtr Diving
22
199.1
1 mtr Diving
19
195.15
Powell, Paige
FR
0
50 Free
27
24.73
264
200 Free
24
1:54.52
317
100 Free
25
52.93
339
UNC Wilmington
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Arsenault, Evan
SO
46
50 Free
3
22.79
646
200 Free
5
1:49.23
567
100 Free
3
49.88
627
Johnson, Meagan
SR
42
200 IM
6
2:04.23
499
100 Breast
6
1:03.36
528
200 Breast
3
2:16.91
535
Schemmel, Kyra
SR
35
200 IM
9
2:03.41
529
400 IM
1
4:19.78
542
1650 Free
11
17:10.35
378
Pilcher, Faith
SO
29
50 Free
7
23.35
544
100 Fly
14
55.95
476
100 Free
5
50.66
560
Lowe, Adyson B
SR
15
3 mtr Diving
7
269.8
1 mtr Diving
14
230.95
Urich, Bri
SR
13
3 mtr Diving
19
210.8
1 mtr Diving
6
254.65
Costello, Nicol
SO
10
3 mtr Diving
11
235.25
1 mtr Diving
13
235.1
Shirk, Annie G
SR
9
200 IM
18
2:06.69
405
200 Free
11
1:51.62
458
100 Free
14
51.68
464
Howell, Shannon
SR
7.5
50 Free
13
23.7
474
100 Back
13
56.77
438
200 Back
17
2:04.62
371
Lahr, Meghan E
SR
7
50 Free
15
23.72
470
200 Free
20
1:53.87
348
100 Free
12
51.4
491
Holland, Madiso
SO
6
50 Free
30
25.15
194
100 Back
11
56.53
456
200 Back
20
2:05.73
329
Applegate, Mere
SO
6
200 IM
25
2:08.12
349
400 IM
11
4:27.63
389
200 Back
25
2:08.51
231
Woodworth, Kare
SR
4
50 Free
34
30.89
0
100 Breast
19
1:05.93
352
200 Breast
13
2:20.9
409
Albanese, Hanna
JR
4
200 IM
13
2:05.9
436
400 IM
19
4:37.83
193
200 Breast
18
2:22.04
371
Louviere, Viv G
SR
4
50 Free
24
24.26
356
100 Fly
13
55.66
499
100 Free
22
52.35
396
Darling, Taylor
JR
2
400 IM
15
4:32.15
297
200 Back
22
2:07.21
275
200 Fly
28
2:08.03
283
Knowles, Caroli
JR
0
500 Free
36
5:17.76
153
100 Back
18
58.13
336
200 Back
24
2:07.72
258
Phillips, Lacy
JR
0
500 Free
37
5:18.68
142
200 Free
35
1:57.52
192
1650 Free
23
17:44.1
207
Black, Gabbie R
SO
0
200 IM
28
2:08.62
330
100 Fly
17
56.56
426
200 Fly
27
2:07.87
289
Hawkes, Abby P
JR
0
200 IM
24
2:07.98
354
100 Back
21
58.57
304
200 Back
19
2:05.67
331
Cockcroft, Cait
SR
0
50 Free
22
24.19
370
100 Fly
24
57.89
316
100 Free
26
52.99
333
Northeastern
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Clark, Megan E
JR
53
50 Free
1
22.43
708
200 Free
3
1:48.47
599
100 Free
2
48.55
736
Schnabel, Carly
SR
27
500 Free
9
4:54.71
528
200 Free
14
1:52.06
436
1650 Free
4
16:54.13
464
Smith, Bailey C
FR
27
100 Back
8
56.51
458
200 Back
3
1:59.87
540
200 Fly
19
2:06.08
358
Morrison, Elly
FR
14
3 mtr Diving
9
249.95
1 mtr Diving
12
240.9
Juliusson, Klar
SO
14
200 IM
31
2:09.41
300
100 Breast
5
1:03.07
547
200 Breast
20
2:22.81
346
Austin, Tori A
SO
12
200 IM
22
2:07.28
382
100 Breast
14
1:04.66
440
200 Breast
9
2:19.34
460
Chu, Kierstin E
SR
12
50 Free
31
25.18
190
100 Back
12
56.76
439
200 Back
10
2:01.91
471
Chan, Sabrina
SO
11
3 mtr Diving
8
249.6
1 mtr Diving
22
168.95
Smith, Sidney O
JR
9
50 Free
17
23.86
440
100 Back
9
55.94
499
100 Free
27
53.05
327
Bedard-Khalid,
SO
9
500 Free
21
5:03.41
376
100 Fly
19
56.69
415
200 Fly
9
2:03.3
470
Wojciechowska,
SO
7
500 Free
10
4:56.37
500
1650 Free
18
17:24.97
299
Weiler, Matilda
SO
5
200 IM
23
2:07.50
373
400 IM
12
4:27.87
384
100 Free
20
52.21
410
Schlesinger, Sa
JR
4
400 IM
17
4:35.94
225
1650 Free
14
17:15.36
350
200 Fly
16
2:09.56
229
Gyurina, Angie
JR
3.5
50 Free
13
23.7
474
100 Free
32
53.23
310
Hagist, Mackenz
SR
3
3 mtr Diving
14
212.55
1 mtr Diving
18
195.9
Iizuka, Alicia
SO
2
50 Free
33
29.98
0
100 Breast
16
1:05.02
415
200 Breast
16
2:23.21
333
Tallier, Sophie
SR
0
500 Free
27
5:05.31
342
200 Free
28
1:55.29
282
1650 Free
22
17:40.07
225
Cheng, Kelly Y
FR
0
100 Fly
18
56.64
419
100 Free
34
53.3
303
200 Fly
17
2:05.9
365
Metzger, Emma A
SO
0
500 Free
32
5:08.75
282
200 Free
36
1:57.93
178
1650 Free
17
17:23.39
308
Aldrich, Elizab
SR
0
100 Fly
22
57.5
347
100 Breast
24
1:07.31
262
200 Fly
22
2:06.22
352
Kelley, Megan E
SO
0
100 Fly
27
58.77
249
200 Free
33
1:56.68
223
Thomas, Mia I
FR
0
200 IM
38
2:10.94
245
400 IM
18
4:37.15
205
200 Fly
32
2:10.18
209
DEL
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Feyrer, Mina S
SR
31
100 Fly
3
54.94
554
100 Back
22
58.97
276
200 Fly
4
2:02.03
519
Draganosky, Tay
FR
27
200 IM
35
2:10.16
272
100 Breast
7
1:03.72
505
200 Breast
4
2:17.79
509
Hayman, Tessa L
SR
22
200 IM
17
2:06.37
417
100 Fly
2
54.65
575
200 Fly
12
2:04.58
418
Capobianco, Jul
SR
21
100 Fly
9
55.08
544
100 Back
19
58.24
328
200 Fly
7
2:04.2
434
Erwin, Catherin
SO
18
400 IM
4
4:23.8
466
1650 Free
19
17:25.18
298
200 Fly
14
2:04.73
412
Jogani, Elizabe
JR
13
200 IM
7
2:05.23
462
200 Free
16
1:52.35
422
100 Free
30
53.16
317
Duvall, Audrey
SO
11
200 IM
15
2:06.77
402
400 IM
9
4:24.76
447
200 Breast
23
2:25.27
267
Gillman, Madeli
JR
7
400 IM
22
4:44.47
104
100 Breast
13
1:04.39
459
200 Breast
14
2:20.99
406
Acker, Gabriell
SR
7
500 Free
19
5:02.14
398
200 Free
37
1:58.38
163
1650 Free
10
17:08.84
386
Smith, Holly R
SO
5
3 mtr Diving
12
229.45
1 mtr Diving
21
181.45
Borrero, Kayla
FR
4
200 IM
39
2:11.47
228
100 Back
16
57.44
388
200 Back
14
2:03.96
396
Nemeth, Amy L
SR
2
500 Free
31
5:07.1
310
200 Free
15
1:52.28
426
100 Free
18
52.19
412
Tinney, Emma M
SO
1
500 Free
26
5:05.26
342
400 IM
21
4:41.96
134
1650 Free
16
17:19.98
326
DeGroff, Olivia
JR
0
400 IM
20
4:39.31
170
100 Breast
22
1:07.09
276
200 Breast
24
2:26.67
226
Antonio, Jessic
FR
0
3 mtr Diving
18
211.55
1 mtr Diving
20
192.4
Shogren, Rachel
FR
0
3 mtr Diving
23
132.75
1 mtr Diving
17
196.25
McCulla, Elizab
SO
0
100 Fly
28
59.88
176
100 Back
20
58.37
319
200 Back
21
2:05.74
329
Cimino, Athena
SR
0
50 Free
21
24.02
406
200 Free
18
1:53.31
375
100 Free
21
52.24
407
Nachodsky, Alex
SO
0
500 Free
33
5:09.2
275
200 Free
34
1:57.38
197
1650 Free
25
17:52.82
171
Turulski, Erin
JR
0
500 Free
34
5:12.51
223
1650 Free
21
17:35.27
248
200 Back
26
2:10.08
183
Manuelli, Melis
SR
0
100 Fly
20
56.75
410
100 Free
24
52.92
340
200 Fly
25
2:07.45
304
Deionno, Alexis
FR
0
200 IM
37
2:10.50
260
100 Fly
25
58.1
299
200 Fly
18
2:06.01
361
Leave a Reply