2019 CAA Championships Scoring Summary

2019 COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Wednesday, February 20-Saturday, February 23

Christiansburg Aquatics Center, Christiansburg, Virginia

Champion: James Madison women, William & Mary Men

First some notes

The William and Mary men return the most individual points with 548.5, but UNC Wilmington are starting to look like a factor for next season’s title. They only graduate 24 individual points and return the second most with 437.5. They also score more points with their freshmen and sophomores than William and Mary

James Madison looks primed to defend their women’s title as their main rivals William and Mary graduate 80 more points than they do. James Madison return 509 to William and Mary’s 342.

The James Madison women’s win came down to one thing: diving. They scored 144 diving points to William and Mary’s 0. They won the meet by 69 points. The diving margin meant that their DQ in the 400 medley relay ended up as a footnote rather than a decisive moment.

Jack Saunderson of Towson and Colin Wright of William and Mary led men’s individual scorers with 60 points each.

Bonnie Zhang of James Madison led women’s scorers with 57 points. She was followed by Megan Bull of William and Mary with 54 and Megan Clark of Northeastern with 53

There is a lot of data below. A quick table of contents: Final Scores, Individual Scores by Class, Score Progression, Points in Each Event for Each Team, Number of Times Each Team Got Each Place (Individual Events), and Individual Swimmer Performance Breakdown

Final Scores Men

1. W&M: 925.5

2. Drexel: 692

3. UNC Wilmington: 619.5

4. Towson: 533

5. DEL: 195

Final Scores Women

1. JMU: 726

2. W&M: 657

3. Towson: 555.5

4. Drexel: 393.5

5. UNC Wilmington: 389.5

6. Northeastern: 356.5

7. DEL: 293

Individual Scores by Year Men

W&M Drexel UNC Wilmington Towson DEL FR 71 60 117 53 21 SO 113.5 96 138 67 50 JR 364 172.5 182.5 99 31 SR 177 177.5 24 152 37 Returning 548.5 354.5 437.5 219 102

Individual Scores by Year Women

JMU W&M Towson Drexel UNC Wilmington Northeastern DEL FR 79 144 23 42 0 41 31 SO 199 118 1 44 97 60 35 JR 231 80 187.5 90 6 69.5 20 SR 69 149 190 57.5 136.5 42 83 Returning 509 342 211.5 176 103 170.5 86

Score Progression Men

What the score was after each event

W&M Drexel UNC Wilmington Towson DEL 200 Medley Relay 40 32 30 34 28 1 mtr Diving 40 77 61 65 28 800 Free Relay 80 109 91 99 28 500 Free 154 138 107 114 49 200 IM 212 184 136 136 49 50 Free 272 204 184 157 55 200 Free Relay 312 236 218 187 55 400 IM 370 264.5 256.5 203 69 100 Fly 419 304.5 288.5 237 69 200 Free 472 333.5 316.5 275 76 100 Breast 522.5 378 351.5 284 92 100 Back 583.5 422 362.5 313 102 3 mtr Diving 583.5 464 392.5 348 102 400 Medley Relay 623.5 498 422.5 380 102 1650 Free 660.5 514 470.5 401 135 200 Back 725.5 543 492.5 434 141 100 Free 790.5 574 525.5 451 150 200 Breast 857.5 617 554.5 458 159 200 Fly 885.5 662 585.5 501 167 400 Free Relay 925.5 692 619.5 533 195

Score Progression Women

What the score was after each event

JMU W&M Towson Drexel UNC Wilmington Northeastern DEL 200 Medley Relay 28 34 32 40 26 30 24 800 Free Relay 68 68 64 68 56 54 50 500 Free 128 138 73 68 56 70 50 200 IM 150 169 98 105 82 70 64 50 Free 198 203 114 105 115.5 93.5 64 3 mtr Diving 268 203 153 105 133.5 116.5 69 200 Free Relay 308 235 181 131 167.5 146.5 93 400 IM 325 285 193 150 195.5 151.5 117 100 Fly 350 320 223.5 165.5 202.5 151.5 159 200 Free 407 357 242.5 165.5 222.5 170.5 162 100 Breast 422 381 279.5 197.5 235.5 188.5 178 100 Back 440 410 318.5 230.5 245.5 213.5 179 400 Medley Relay 440 442 352.5 270.5 275.5 241.5 205 1650 Free 502 481 368.5 276.5 281.5 259.5 213 200 Back 517 535 394.5 310.5 281.5 282.5 216 100 Free 571 554 421.5 310.5 319.5 299.5 216 200 Breast 588 581 452.5 342.5 339.5 309.5 234 200 Fly 612 623 482.5 356.5 339.5 319.5 269 1 mtr Diving 686 623 527.5 367.5 359.5 324.5 269 400 Free Relay 726 657 555.5 393.5 389.5 356.5 293

Points in Each Event Men

What each team scored in each event

W&M Drexel UNC Wilmington Towson DEL 200 Medley Relay 40 32 30 34 28 1 mtr Diving 0 45 31 31 0 800 Free Relay 40 32 30 34 0 500 Free 74 29 16 15 21 200 IM 58 46 29 22 0 50 Free 60 20 48 21 6 200 Free Relay 40 32 34 30 0 400 IM 58 28.5 38.5 16 14 100 Fly 49 40 32 34 0 200 Free 53 29 28 38 7 100 Breast 50.5 44.5 35 9 16 100 Back 61 44 11 29 10 3 mtr Diving 0 42 30 35 0 400 Medley Relay 40 34 30 32 0 1650 Free 37 16 48 21 33 200 Back 65 29 22 33 6 100 Free 65 31 33 17 9 200 Breast 67 43 29 7 9 200 Fly 28 45 31 43 8 400 Free Relay 40 30 34 32 28

Points in Each Event Women

What each team scored in each event

JMU W&M Towson Drexel UNC Wilmington Northeastern DEL 200 Medley Relay 28 34 32 40 26 30 24 800 Free Relay 40 34 32 28 30 24 26 500 Free 60 70 9 0 0 16 0 200 IM 22 31 25 37 26 0 14 50 Free 48 34 16 0 33.5 23.5 0 3 mtr Diving 70 0 39 0 18 23 5 200 Free Relay 40 32 28 26 34 30 24 400 IM 17 50 12 19 28 5 24 100 Fly 25 35 30.5 15.5 7 0 42 200 Free 57 37 19 0 20 19 3 100 Breast 15 24 37 32 13 18 16 100 Back 18 29 39 33 10 25 1 400 Medley Relay 0 32 34 40 30 28 26 1650 Free 62 39 16 6 6 18 8 200 Back 15 54 26 34 0 23 3 100 Free 54 19 27 0 38 17 0 200 Breast 17 27 31 32 20 10 18 200 Fly 24 42 30 14 0 10 35 1 mtr Diving 74 0 45 11 20 5 0 400 Free Relay 40 34 28 26 30 32 24

Number of Times Each Team Got Each Place (Individual Events) Men

DEL Towson UNC Wilmington W&M Drexel 1 0 4 1 7 3 2 0 3 1 8 4 3 0 2 3 6 3 4 0 2 4 7 2 5 1 1 6 3 5 6 1 1 3 3 6 7 1 2 3 5 4 8 1 4 2 5 1 9 3 1 6 1 2 10 2 1 2 3 5 11 2 2 6 1 2 12 2 3 1 2 5 13 2 5 2 1 3 14 3 3 3 0 4 15 3 5 2 1 2 16 3 1 6 1 2

Number of Times Each Team Got Each Place (Individual Events) Women

UNC Wilmington Towson JMU DEL Northeastern Drexel W&M 1 1 3 6 0 1 2 2 2 0 3 4 1 1 1 5 3 3 1 6 1 2 2 0 4 0 4 3 3 1 1 3 5 2 0 3 0 1 3 6 6 3 3 3 0 0 3 4 7 2 3 3 3 0 0 3 8 0 5 4 0 2 2 2 9 1 2 2 2 5 0 3 10 0 4 1 1 2 1 6 11 5 1 3 0 0 0 6 12 1 3 5 2 3 1 0 13 6 2 3 1 1 1 2 14 3 0 0 3 4 1 3 15 2 3 3 2 0 3 2 16 0 4 2 3 3 2 1

Individual Breakdown Men

Power are Swimulator power points. Those are a way to quantify time quality independent of what event the time is from. Includes only final times and final dive scores.

W&M

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Wright, Colin J JR 60 50 Free 1 19.57 707 200 Free 1 1:36.1 645 100 Free 1 42.63 750 Skopic, Ben H JR 53 200 IM 2 1:46.20 641 400 IM 1 3:49.71 600 200 Breast 3 2:00.09 546 Kale, Carter C SR 53 500 Free 2 4:25.55 580 400 IM 3 3:53.73 523 1650 Free 1 15:22.91 521 Balbo, Chris M JR 50 500 Free 3 4:26.39 565 400 IM 2 3:51.68 563 1650 Free 2 15:26.43 501 Kealy, Jake B SO 45 200 IM 6 1:50.82 465 100 Back 4 48.81 514 200 Back 2 1:45.67 566 Bradley, Lee W JR 45 200 IM 4 1:49.68 512 100 Back 5 49.26 477 200 Back 3 1:47.1 514 Doherty, Jack T JR 44 50 Free 3 19.91 643 100 Fly 2 46.99 664 200 Fly 8 1:49.26 478 Thompson, Ian R JR 43 50 Free 6 20.27 572 100 Fly 4 48.12 571 100 Free 4 44.51 573 Pfuhl, Christop SO 43 500 Free 4 4:28.15 533 200 Free 2 1:37.38 588 100 Free 8 45.81 431 Grimes, Eric E SR 43 500 Free 5 4:29.00 517 200 Free 3 1:37.92 562 100 Free 6 44.88 535 Bidwell, Ian W JR 42 500 Free 7 4:30.85 481 100 Breast 4 54.68 573 200 Breast 4 2:00.52 532 Peterson, Brook SR 32 200 IM 23 1:54.73 298 100 Breast 7 55.15 537 200 Breast 1 1:59.70 558 Baker, Evan A SR 28 50 Free 8 20.71 473 100 Fly 8 48.94 496 100 Free 11 45.72 441 Galbraith, Jack FR 27 100 Fly 13 49.58 433 100 Back 7 49.77 434 200 Back 8 1:51.45 339 Demers, Colin D JR 27 50 Free 26 21.63 255 100 Back 1 48.04 574 200 Back 10 1:50.9 361 McNulty, Devin SO 25.5 50 Free 21 21.15 366 100 Breast 2 54.41 594 200 Breast 9 2:02.05 479 Thalblum, Steve FR 24 200 IM 7 1:51.34 443 100 Fly 17 49.83 409 200 Fly 7 1:49.24 479 Rento, Joey A SR 21 100 Fly 15 50.05 387 200 Back 5 1:49.23 429 200 Fly 12 1:51.94 361 Bebel, Ryan J FR 14 200 IM 18 1:53.78 337 100 Breast 10 56.21 450 200 Breast 10 2:02.42 466 Younger, Kade R FR 6 200 IM 16 1:53.54 347 400 IM 12 4:06.47 247 200 Back 18 1:57.69 136

Drexel

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Arthur, Jason J JR 53 200 IM 3 1:46.73 622 100 Back 2 48.27 557 200 Back 1 1:44.87 594 Cobb, Patrick SR 50 500 Free 1 4:24.77 593 200 Free 5 1:39.34 490 1650 Free 3 15:37.6 436 Raptis, Paris FR 40 200 IM 10 1:50.99 458 100 Fly 3 47.48 625 200 Fly 2 1:45.26 633 Richardson, Kir SO 37 50 Free 7 20.57 506 100 Back 6 49.39 466 100 Free 7 44.89 534 Musciano, Antho JR 37 1 mtr Diving 1 287.6 3 mtr Diving 2 277.85 Short, Joe M JR 36 100 Fly 5 48.37 548 100 Back 10 50.3 389 200 Fly 4 1:48.45 512 Klein, John J SO 32 200 IM 13 1:52.96 372 400 IM 4 3:58.75 415 200 Fly 6 1:49.12 484 Cannarozzi III, SR 29.5 200 IM 19 1:54.09 324 100 Breast 2 54.41 594 200 Breast 6 2:01.3 505 Ransom, Jon Pat JR 27.5 200 IM 5 1:50.54 477 400 IM 5 3:59.15 406 100 Free 19 46.22 383 Rowley, Theloni 26 1 mtr Diving 6 137.45 3 mtr Diving 6 172.65 Buckley, Greg SR 24 1 mtr Diving 7 122.85 3 mtr Diving 7 137.1 Brown, Joseph M SR 23 500 Free 18 4:36.53 367 100 Breast 9 55.47 512 200 Breast 5 2:00.55 531 Valenzuela, Zac SO 22 200 IM 12 1:52.83 378 100 Breast 11 56.39 435 200 Breast 8 2:03.4 431 Hanner, Luke SR 18 500 Free 15 4:36.01 377 200 Free 9 1:40.07 450 100 Free 10 45.7 444 Schultz, Harris SR 18 50 Free 30 21.93 195 100 Breast 6 55.12 539 200 Breast 12 2:04.21 402 Bell, Dane SR 15 500 Free 10 4:31.9 461 200 Free 12 1:40.74 413 200 Back 14 1:53.11 275 Hill, Spencer JR 15 100 Fly 10 49.32 459 100 Back 14 51.35 303 200 Back 12 1:51.81 325 Scully, John FR 11 50 Free 11 20.64 490 100 Back 18 52.94 195 100 Free 12 45.92 418 Flynn, Alex FR 8 50 Free 15 20.98 408 100 Fly 14 49.69 423 100 Free 14 45.99 410 Kawaguchi, Rhys SO 5 200 IM 21 1:54.27 317 100 Back 13 51.32 306 200 Back 16 1:56.17 175 Kneiss, Dave JR 4 50 Free 17 21.05 390 100 Fly 18 49.97 395 100 Free 13 45.95 415 Spear, Kevin FR 1 50 Free 20 21.12 373 200 Free 16 1:42.24 331 100 Free 17 45.9 420

UNC Wilmington

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power D’Alessandro, G SO 41 50 Free 9 20.49 524 100 Breast 1 54.4 594 200 Breast 7 2:02.49 464 Rigsbee, Josh D SO 40 200 IM 9 1:50.73 469 100 Breast 5 54.75 568 200 Breast 2 1:59.71 558 Cosgrove, Jack JR 36 50 Free 10 20.6 499 200 Free 4 1:39.05 505 100 Free 5 44.8 543 Hoshall, Brent FR 35 200 IM 8 1:52.37 398 400 IM 8 4:00.4 378 200 Back 6 1:49.68 411 Cannon, Sean D JR 32 50 Free 4 20.18 590 100 Breast 16 57.17 370 100 Free 3 44.37 587 Hall, Dillon FR 32 1 mtr Diving 3 253.85 3 mtr Diving 3 277.35 Igoe, Trent SO 29 1 mtr Diving 4 251.45 3 mtr Diving 5 243.75 Forsythe, Conno JR 27 500 Free 16 4:36.45 369 100 Fly 7 48.9 499 200 Fly 5 1:48.95 491 Snively, Aidan FR 26 500 Free 9 4:30.51 488 200 Free 13 1:41.02 398 1650 Free 6 15:51.29 355 Cahan, Noah JR 26 200 IM 11 1:52.53 391 100 Fly 6 48.85 504 200 Fly 10 1:50.26 435 Gambill, Avery FR 24 500 Free 11 4:32.88 441 200 Free 14 1:41.85 352 1650 Free 4 15:43.7 400 Cooper, Graham JR 23.5 400 IM 5 3:59.15 406 1650 Free 9 16:08.11 261 200 Fly 16 1:53.99 275 Vlahos, George SR 18 200 IM 17 1:53.54 347 400 IM 7 4:00.05 386 1650 Free 11 16:13.4 234 Towers, Zach D JR 18 200 IM 14 1:53.05 369 100 Fly 11 49.42 449 200 Fly 9 1:49.99 446 McGovern, Tom A SO 16 50 Free 5 20.25 576 200 Free 24 1:47.49 112 100 Free 15 46.17 389 Peterson, Cole JR 14 100 Fly 23 51.23 277 100 Back 12 50.93 337 200 Back 9 1:50.37 383 Nesbit, Mack S SO 7 500 Free 17 4:36.15 375 200 Free 11 1:40.62 420 1650 Free 16 16:31.55 156 Suits, Jon D JR 6 50 Free 19 21.11 376 100 Back 11 50.87 341 100 Free 20 46.3 374 Cu, Brandon S SO 5 50 Free 14 20.96 413 100 Fly 16 50.17 375 100 Free 16 46.41 361 Allison, Brad E SR 4 500 Free 21 4:41.7 268 200 Free 17 1:42.06 340 1650 Free 13 16:26.41 176 Becouvarakis, Z SR 2 400 IM 15 4:09.73 187 200 Back 19 1:57.74 135 200 Fly 20 1:54.64 250

Towson

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Saunderson, Jac SR 60 200 IM 1 1:45.46 666 100 Fly 1 46.53 701 200 Fly 1 1:40.63 800 Essing, Matthew JR 45 50 Free 2 19.82 660 200 Free 8 1:44.67 212 100 Free 2 43.96 626 Robinson, Owen JR 37 100 Fly 9 49.19 472 100 Back 3 48.54 535 200 Back 7 1:49.69 411 Canny, Will H SO 37 1 mtr Diving 2 280.1 3 mtr Diving 1 320.7 Brophy, Evan P SR 35 500 Free 8 4:32.05 457 200 Free 6 1:40.17 445 1650 Free 8 15:59.68 306 Gaul, Devin FR 29 1 mtr Diving 5 245.95 3 mtr Diving 4 260.1 Bishop, Zach C SR 26 100 Back 8 50.1 406 200 Back 4 1:47.83 486 200 Fly 17 1:53.51 295 McClure, Nick N SO 23 100 Fly 12 49.51 440 100 Back 15 51.41 299 200 Fly 3 1:48.21 522 Baldino, Ryan G FR 16 50 Free 13 20.86 437 200 Free 7 1:40.22 442 100 Free 18 45.98 411 Snyder, Andrew SR 10 500 Free 23 4:44.03 229 400 IM 10 4:04.88 280 1650 Free 14 16:27.06 173 Lynch, Evan W FR 8 500 Free 20 4:40.89 283 200 Free 15 1:42.16 335 200 Back 11 1:51.37 342 O’Leary, Ryan J JR 8 50 Free 27 21.68 244 100 Breast 13 56.66 412 200 Breast 13 2:04.74 383 Fitzwilliam, Ni SO 7 400 IM 11 4:05.61 264 100 Breast 17 57.88 313 200 Breast 16 2:06.82 311 Kenney, Matthew JR 7 500 Free 13 4:34.02 418 200 Free 18 1:42.30 328 200 Fly 14 1:53.53 294 Johnston, Ben M SR 7 200 IM 20 1:54.12 323 100 Breast 12 56.46 429 200 Breast 15 2:06.03 338 Magazine, Aaron SR 5 500 Free 24 4:46.17 196 200 Free 23 1:45.47 179 1650 Free 12 16:18.41 211 Keller, Richard SR 5 200 IM 15 1:53.30 358 400 IM 14 4:08.04 217 200 Fly 19 1:54.6 252 Franklin, Spenc SR 4 50 Free 28 21.79 222 100 Fly 19 49.98 394 200 Fly 13 1:51.96 360 Wright, Hunter JR 2 500 Free 19 4:40.50 290 200 Free 22 1:43.39 271 1650 Free 15 16:28.88 166 Afolabi-Brown, SO 0 50 Free 25 21.52 279 100 Breast 18 58.49 267 200 Breast 20 2:12.14 161 Stewart, Cody W FR 0 50 Free 22 21.23 346 100 Fly 22 50.65 329 100 Free 21 46.72 326

DEL

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Ciecko, Bryce A SO 32 500 Free 6 4:29.03 517 200 Free 10 1:40.17 445 1650 Free 7 15:52.73 346 Basch, Kevin A JR 19 500 Free 12 4:33.27 433 200 Free 19 1:42.41 322 1650 Free 5 15:49.68 364 Evers, Brandon SO 17 50 Free 18 21.07 386 100 Breast 8 55.43 515 200 Breast 11 2:02.99 446 Kiely, Asher J SR 14 50 Free 16 21.04 393 100 Back 9 50.13 403 200 Back 13 1:52.92 282 Woerth, Andrew SR 14 50 Free 12 20.76 461 100 Fly 21 50.52 342 100 Free 9 45.57 459 Daniel, Ryan J JR 12 400 IM 9 4:00.54 375 200 Breast 14 2:05.21 367 Anderson, Ethan FR 12 500 Free 14 4:34.53 407 1650 Free 10 16:08.22 260 200 Fly 15 1:53.80 283 Sabo, Justin J FR 6 200 IM 22 1:54.6 303 100 Fly 20 50.37 356 200 Fly 11 1:51.61 375 Wellborn, Mark SR 4 200 IM 24 1:55.83 255 400 IM 13 4:06.85 240 200 Fly 18 1:54.42 259 Weston, Kyle M SR 3 50 Free 24 21.44 297 100 Breast 14 57.0 384 100 Free 23 47.07 288 Krader, Storm S FR 3 100 Fly 24 51.98 216 100 Back 16 52.05 252 200 Back 15 1:55.52 194 Cornell, Chris SR 2 50 Free 32 22.38 123 100 Breast 15 57.14 372 200 Breast 17 2:06.99 306 Buzdygon, Aaron SO 1 500 Free 22 4:43.22 242 400 IM 16 4:10.56 173 1650 Free 17 16:40.62 124 Fritsch, John P SR 0 200 IM 24 1:55.83 255 100 Breast 19 59.73 188 200 Breast 18 2:08.97 243 Custance, Evan FR 0 500 Free 25 4:47.65 175 200 Free 20 1:42.84 299 100 Free 24 47.14 280 Holcroft, Ethan FR 0 200 IM 26 2:01.08 102 100 Breast 21 1:00.46 149 200 Breast 19 2:10.7 196 Kiely, Ean S FR 0 100 Fly 25 52.73 165 100 Back 17 52.78 204 200 Back 17 1:55.75 188 Grossi, Samuel FR 0 50 Free 31 22.22 146 100 Back 19 53.98 139 100 Free 26 48.59 151 Bradnock, Regin SR 0 50 Free 29 21.85 210 100 Breast 20 1:00.1 167 100 Free 25 48.12 187 Mariniello, Ant SO 0 50 Free 23 21.42 301 200 Free 21 1:42.93 294 100 Free 22 47.02 293

Individual Breakdown Women

Power are Swimulator power points. Those are a way to quantify time quality independent of what event the time is from. Includes only final times and final dive scores.

JMU

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Zhang, Bonnie JR 57 50 Free 2 22.61 677 200 Free 1 1:45.21 726 100 Free 1 48.5 740 Jones, Julianna SO 48 500 Free 2 4:45.83 658 200 Free 8 1:51.05 485 1650 Free 1 16:18.65 627 Marsh, Megan C JR 43 200 IM 3 2:02.81 549 100 Breast 4 1:02.9 558 200 Breast 7 2:19.61 452 Whaley, Morgan FR 42 100 Fly 1 54.21 606 200 Back 11 2:02.49 450 200 Fly 3 2:01.89 524 Breeger, Jillia SR 40 50 Free 4 23.07 597 200 Free 7 1:50.86 494 100 Free 6 50.78 550 Byrum, Hope H JR 37 3 mtr Diving 2 308.85 1 mtr Diving 1 281.35 Anderson, Faith SO 34 3 mtr Diving 1 310.75 1 mtr Diving 5 257.25 Gross, Emily A SO 32 3 mtr Diving 4 279.8 1 mtr Diving 2 268.3 Darmody, Kristi JR 31 500 Free 3 4:52.22 567 200 Free 9 1:50.42 514 200 Fly 11 2:03.84 448 Soleo, Lauren A FR 29 500 Free 8 5:00.59 427 400 IM 13 4:28.55 370 1650 Free 5 16:56.44 452 Oster, Madison SR 29 500 Free 6 4:55.31 518 200 Free 19 1:53.82 350 1650 Free 3 16:52.38 473 Assaid, Paige E SO 26 200 IM 11 2:04.62 485 100 Back 3 54.9 569 200 Back 13 2:03.21 423 Kirsch, Sydney JR 24 50 Free 8 23.53 509 100 Back 15 56.86 432 100 Free 8 51.33 498 Stim, Sarah E SO 21 3 mtr Diving 5 276.35 1 mtr Diving 10 248.85 Ullman, Samanth SO 20 3 mtr Diving 13 222.65 1 mtr Diving 3 262.3 Lagod, Hannah B JR 20 400 IM 6 4:26.55 411 200 Breast 12 2:20.48 424 200 Fly 15 2:05.09 398 Gring, Mackenzi JR 19 50 Free 12 23.67 480 200 Back 12 2:03.05 429 100 Free 9 51.0 529 Butler, Bailey SO 12 500 Free 17 4:59.42 447 1650 Free 7 17:05.31 405 200 Fly 29 2:08.28 274 Ober, Anna SO 6 100 Fly 12 55.6 504 100 Free 16 51.78 454 200 Fly 20 2:06.09 357 Santiago, Jilli FR 6 500 Free 16 5:01.62 408 200 Free 12 1:51.72 453 100 Free 19 52.2 411 Whitfield, Sidn FR 2 500 Free 15 4:59.16 452 200 Free 25 1:54.66 310 Keating, Bronwy FR 0 100 Back 17 57.93 351 200 Back 18 2:04.82 363 100 Free 31 53.21 312 Pierce, Jessica JR 0 200 IM 19 2:06.75 403 100 Breast 20 1:06.15 337 200 Breast 21 2:23.28 330

W&M

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Bull, Megan A SO 54 500 Free 1 4:44.62 674 200 Free 2 1:48.15 612 1650 Free 2 16:45.55 507 Oceguera, Maria SR 49 500 Free 4 4:52.38 564 100 Fly 5 55.09 543 200 Fly 1 2:00.18 585 Bland, Julia V JR 45 200 IM 2 2:02.61 556 400 IM 2 4:20.43 530 200 Fly 8 2:07.69 295 Tiernan, Tara N SO 44 500 Free 5 4:54.04 538 200 Free 6 1:49.59 552 200 Back 2 1:59.53 551 Smith, Morgan L SR 35 500 Free 7 4:56.3 501 400 IM 5 4:24.66 449 1650 Free 9 17:07.84 391 Henry, Ellie A FR 30 200 IM 8 2:05.50 451 100 Breast 11 1:04.02 484 200 Back 6 2:01.39 489 Baker, Sonora W FR 27 50 Free 19 23.89 434 100 Back 7 55.98 496 200 Back 4 2:00.24 528 Sell, Katie K SR 25 50 Free 11 23.47 521 100 Fly 4 55.06 545 100 Free 13 51.44 487 Kenna, Anna M FR 24 50 Free 16 23.89 434 100 Back 5 55.52 528 200 Back 9 2:00.37 524 Williams, Clair SR 21 200 IM 27 2:08.55 332 100 Breast 10 1:03.56 515 200 Breast 5 2:17.9 506 Cundiff, Missy FR 21 50 Free 5 23.09 593 100 Fly 21 56.96 392 100 Free 10 51.04 526 Hunt, Norah M JR 19 500 Free 11 4:56.50 498 200 Free 21 1:53.99 342 1650 Free 6 17:03.48 415 Miller, Annie A SR 19 50 Free 6 23.15 582 100 Fly 23 57.79 324 100 Free 11 51.1 520 Zhang, Gabby FR 19 200 IM 30 2:09.13 310 400 IM 7 4:26.57 411 200 Fly 10 2:03.55 460 Freeman, Lauren JR 16 200 IM 29 2:08.85 321 100 Breast 9 1:03.55 516 200 Breast 10 2:19.54 454 Olszewski, Inez FR 12 500 Free 14 4:58.35 466 200 Free 10 1:50.56 508 100 Free 15 51.74 458 Rogers, Rebecca FR 11 200 IM 26 2:08.34 340 400 IM 10 4:27.04 401 200 Fly 13 2:04.66 415 Tramontano, Dia SO 11 200 IM 14 2:06.00 432 100 Breast 15 1:04.73 435 200 Breast 11 2:19.61 452 High, Madeline SO 9 100 Fly 11 55.53 509 100 Back 14 56.8 436 200 Fly 24 2:07.36 308 Williams, Marga JR 0 50 Free 26 24.39 329 200 Free 17 1:53.28 376 200 Fly 30 2:08.89 252

Towson

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Cowan, Megan JR 44 200 IM 1 2:01.06 606 100 Fly 10 55.23 533 200 Fly 2 2:01.48 539 Mangum, Maddi M JR 40.5 100 Fly 6 55.45 516 100 Back 4 55.43 534 200 Fly 6 2:02.76 491 Rosa, Amanda M SR 37 200 IM 21 2:07.24 383 100 Breast 2 1:01.81 623 200 Breast 1 2:15.04 587 Schnoor, Annema JR 37 50 Free 10 23.41 533 200 Free 4 1:48.81 585 100 Free 4 50.38 585 Schoening, Jaca JR 31 50 Free 29 25.07 206 100 Breast 1 1:01.58 636 200 Breast 8 2:19.79 446 Sutton, Haley M SR 29 50 Free 25 24.37 333 100 Back 2 54.6 588 200 Back 7 2:01.99 468 Ulrich, Ryan E SR 28 50 Free 9 23.27 560 100 Back 10 56.29 474 100 Free 7 51.0 529 Wilson, Emily SR 28 3 mtr Diving 6 274.95 1 mtr Diving 4 259.6 Jones, Meghan L JR 26 500 Free 13 4:56.69 495 1650 Free 8 17:07.77 391 200 Back 8 2:03.05 429 Jehl, Kelsey SR 25 3 mtr Diving 3 303.05 1 mtr Diving 9 253.45 Goss, Tara J SR 16 200 IM 12 2:05.51 451 100 Fly 8 55.97 474 100 Free 23 52.6 371 Zozzaro, Victor SR 14 3 mtr Diving 15 212.15 1 mtr Diving 7 241.4 Mills, Suzannah FR 12 500 Free 20 5:02.73 388 400 IM 8 4:28.32 375 200 Back 16 2:08.21 241 Locke, Sarah Ma JR 9 500 Free 12 4:56.6 496 200 Free 13 1:51.84 447 200 Fly 23 2:06.25 351 Torres, Emilee SR 8 3 mtr Diving 10 247.75 1 mtr Diving 16 213.0 DiGaetano, Sara FR 7 3 mtr Diving 16 192.9 1 mtr Diving 11 247.35 Balto, Zeynep SR 5 500 Free 29 5:05.35 341 200 Free 29 1:55.96 253 1650 Free 12 17:15.01 352 Coleman, Tina FR 2 3 mtr Diving 21 205.65 1 mtr Diving 15 216.9 Cervone, Gabrie FR 2 500 Free 30 5:07.00 312 1650 Free 24 17:46.7 196 200 Back 15 2:06.1 315 Cavanagh, Laure SO 1 200 IM 34 2:10.13 273 400 IM 16 4:32.6 288 200 Fly 26 2:07.50 302 Clark, Meagan A FR 0 500 Free 24 5:04.17 362 200 Free 31 1:56.15 245 1650 Free 20 17:32.23 263 Fetter, Kalyn J JR 0 200 IM 36 2:10.37 265 100 Breast 17 1:04.91 423 200 Breast 17 2:21.89 377 Gamache, Kasey SO 0 200 IM 20 2:07.06 390 100 Breast 18 1:05.04 413 200 Breast 22 2:23.49 323 Diacumakos, Ale SO 0 200 IM 32 2:09.98 279 100 Back 23 59.0 274 200 Back 23 2:07.68 259

Drexel

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Forsthoffer, Ap SR 45 200 IM 4 2:03.25 534 400 IM 3 4:20.47 529 200 Fly 5 2:02.50 501 Rudy, Gab R SO 43 200 IM 5 2:03.53 524 100 Breast 3 1:02.03 610 200 Breast 6 2:18.86 476 Kutch, Alexa L JR 40 50 Free 20 23.9 432 100 Back 1 54.11 618 200 Back 1 1:55.43 668 Diaz, Alicia M JR 34 200 IM 10 2:03.51 525 100 Back 6 55.58 524 200 Back 5 2:00.44 521 Sicinski, Megan FR 29 200 IM 16 2:07.3 381 100 Breast 8 1:04.09 479 200 Breast 2 2:16.87 536 Myers, Charlott SR 12.5 100 Fly 6 55.45 516 200 Free 23 1:54.27 329 200 Fly 21 2:06.11 357 Demaree, Becca FR 11 3 mtr Diving 17 212.6 1 mtr Diving 8 230.4 Gercsak, Dora JR 7 500 Free 18 5:00.93 420 400 IM 14 4:29.85 343 1650 Free 13 17:15.21 351 Churchill, Becc JR 7 200 IM 33 2:10.02 277 100 Breast 12 1:04.17 474 200 Breast 15 2:21.46 391 Shaffer, Olivia FR 2 500 Free 23 5:04.16 362 200 Free 27 1:54.91 299 1650 Free 15 17:18.1 336 Hopf, Hollie L JR 2 50 Free 18 23.89 434 100 Fly 15 56.08 465 100 Free 17 52.13 419 Palochik, Victo SO 1 50 Free 23 24.22 364 100 Fly 16 56.11 463 100 Free 29 53.07 325 Perni, Kaitlin JR 0 50 Free 28 25.0 218 100 Back 24 59.66 231 100 Free 36 54.46 205 Cahill, Sarah SR 0 50 Free 32 25.71 122 100 Breast 23 1:07.25 266 200 Breast 25 2:31.32 117 Jordan, Hannah FR 0 3 mtr Diving 20 210.15 1 mtr Diving 23 162.3 Washart, Jordan FR 0 500 Free 28 5:05.34 341 200 Free 22 1:54.15 334 200 Fly 31 2:09.14 244 Stoddard, Debor SR 0 500 Free 35 5:14.25 198 200 Free 32 1:56.49 231 100 Free 35 54.37 212 Fistrovic, Niki SR 0 500 Free 25 5:04.36 358 200 Free 29 1:55.96 253 100 Free 28 53.06 326 McCurley, Corin FR 0 100 Fly 26 58.41 275 100 Breast 21 1:06.23 331 200 Breast 19 2:22.53 355 Gundling, Natal SO 0 500 Free 22 5:03.54 373 200 Free 26 1:54.88 300 100 Free 33 53.28 305 Caputo, Katie FR 0 3 mtr Diving 22 199.1 1 mtr Diving 19 195.15 Powell, Paige FR 0 50 Free 27 24.73 264 200 Free 24 1:54.52 317 100 Free 25 52.93 339

UNC Wilmington

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Arsenault, Evan SO 46 50 Free 3 22.79 646 200 Free 5 1:49.23 567 100 Free 3 49.88 627 Johnson, Meagan SR 42 200 IM 6 2:04.23 499 100 Breast 6 1:03.36 528 200 Breast 3 2:16.91 535 Schemmel, Kyra SR 35 200 IM 9 2:03.41 529 400 IM 1 4:19.78 542 1650 Free 11 17:10.35 378 Pilcher, Faith SO 29 50 Free 7 23.35 544 100 Fly 14 55.95 476 100 Free 5 50.66 560 Lowe, Adyson B SR 15 3 mtr Diving 7 269.8 1 mtr Diving 14 230.95 Urich, Bri SR 13 3 mtr Diving 19 210.8 1 mtr Diving 6 254.65 Costello, Nicol SO 10 3 mtr Diving 11 235.25 1 mtr Diving 13 235.1 Shirk, Annie G SR 9 200 IM 18 2:06.69 405 200 Free 11 1:51.62 458 100 Free 14 51.68 464 Howell, Shannon SR 7.5 50 Free 13 23.7 474 100 Back 13 56.77 438 200 Back 17 2:04.62 371 Lahr, Meghan E SR 7 50 Free 15 23.72 470 200 Free 20 1:53.87 348 100 Free 12 51.4 491 Holland, Madiso SO 6 50 Free 30 25.15 194 100 Back 11 56.53 456 200 Back 20 2:05.73 329 Applegate, Mere SO 6 200 IM 25 2:08.12 349 400 IM 11 4:27.63 389 200 Back 25 2:08.51 231 Woodworth, Kare SR 4 50 Free 34 30.89 0 100 Breast 19 1:05.93 352 200 Breast 13 2:20.9 409 Albanese, Hanna JR 4 200 IM 13 2:05.9 436 400 IM 19 4:37.83 193 200 Breast 18 2:22.04 371 Louviere, Viv G SR 4 50 Free 24 24.26 356 100 Fly 13 55.66 499 100 Free 22 52.35 396 Darling, Taylor JR 2 400 IM 15 4:32.15 297 200 Back 22 2:07.21 275 200 Fly 28 2:08.03 283 Knowles, Caroli JR 0 500 Free 36 5:17.76 153 100 Back 18 58.13 336 200 Back 24 2:07.72 258 Phillips, Lacy JR 0 500 Free 37 5:18.68 142 200 Free 35 1:57.52 192 1650 Free 23 17:44.1 207 Black, Gabbie R SO 0 200 IM 28 2:08.62 330 100 Fly 17 56.56 426 200 Fly 27 2:07.87 289 Hawkes, Abby P JR 0 200 IM 24 2:07.98 354 100 Back 21 58.57 304 200 Back 19 2:05.67 331 Cockcroft, Cait SR 0 50 Free 22 24.19 370 100 Fly 24 57.89 316 100 Free 26 52.99 333

Northeastern

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Clark, Megan E JR 53 50 Free 1 22.43 708 200 Free 3 1:48.47 599 100 Free 2 48.55 736 Schnabel, Carly SR 27 500 Free 9 4:54.71 528 200 Free 14 1:52.06 436 1650 Free 4 16:54.13 464 Smith, Bailey C FR 27 100 Back 8 56.51 458 200 Back 3 1:59.87 540 200 Fly 19 2:06.08 358 Morrison, Elly FR 14 3 mtr Diving 9 249.95 1 mtr Diving 12 240.9 Juliusson, Klar SO 14 200 IM 31 2:09.41 300 100 Breast 5 1:03.07 547 200 Breast 20 2:22.81 346 Austin, Tori A SO 12 200 IM 22 2:07.28 382 100 Breast 14 1:04.66 440 200 Breast 9 2:19.34 460 Chu, Kierstin E SR 12 50 Free 31 25.18 190 100 Back 12 56.76 439 200 Back 10 2:01.91 471 Chan, Sabrina SO 11 3 mtr Diving 8 249.6 1 mtr Diving 22 168.95 Smith, Sidney O JR 9 50 Free 17 23.86 440 100 Back 9 55.94 499 100 Free 27 53.05 327 Bedard-Khalid, SO 9 500 Free 21 5:03.41 376 100 Fly 19 56.69 415 200 Fly 9 2:03.3 470 Wojciechowska, SO 7 500 Free 10 4:56.37 500 1650 Free 18 17:24.97 299 Weiler, Matilda SO 5 200 IM 23 2:07.50 373 400 IM 12 4:27.87 384 100 Free 20 52.21 410 Schlesinger, Sa JR 4 400 IM 17 4:35.94 225 1650 Free 14 17:15.36 350 200 Fly 16 2:09.56 229 Gyurina, Angie JR 3.5 50 Free 13 23.7 474 100 Free 32 53.23 310 Hagist, Mackenz SR 3 3 mtr Diving 14 212.55 1 mtr Diving 18 195.9 Iizuka, Alicia SO 2 50 Free 33 29.98 0 100 Breast 16 1:05.02 415 200 Breast 16 2:23.21 333 Tallier, Sophie SR 0 500 Free 27 5:05.31 342 200 Free 28 1:55.29 282 1650 Free 22 17:40.07 225 Cheng, Kelly Y FR 0 100 Fly 18 56.64 419 100 Free 34 53.3 303 200 Fly 17 2:05.9 365 Metzger, Emma A SO 0 500 Free 32 5:08.75 282 200 Free 36 1:57.93 178 1650 Free 17 17:23.39 308 Aldrich, Elizab SR 0 100 Fly 22 57.5 347 100 Breast 24 1:07.31 262 200 Fly 22 2:06.22 352 Kelley, Megan E SO 0 100 Fly 27 58.77 249 200 Free 33 1:56.68 223 Thomas, Mia I FR 0 200 IM 38 2:10.94 245 400 IM 18 4:37.15 205 200 Fly 32 2:10.18 209

DEL