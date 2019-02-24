2019 A10 Championship Scoring Summary

The Duquesne women won in an 18 point thriller, and the meet is setting up to be close again next year. Duquesne return 312.5 individual points and GW return 300. Next year’s meet will be decided by recruiting and internal improvement. Next best Fordham are a ways back with 234.5.
The men’s meet next year looks like just as much of a toss up as the women’s meet. GW return individual points 435 and George Mason return 431. Practically a tie. The two highest scoring classes in the conference the GW juniors (215) and the George Mason juniors (192) will have a lot of the responsibility next year as seniors.
The women’s meet was back and forth through out. There were 5 lead changes and after the 100 free on the final day GW held a half point lead. However Duquesne gained 27 points in the 200 breast and 9 more in the 200 fly to seal it. GW’s 400 free win to Duquesne’s 6th place finish only served to make the final margin closer
There is a lot of data below. A quick table of contents: Final Scores, Individual Scores by Class, Score Progression, Points in Each Event for Each Team, Number of Times Each Team Got Each Place (Individual Events), and Individual Swimmer Performance Breakdown
Final Scores Men
1. G. Washington: 782
2. George Mason: 613
3. St Bonaventure: 429
4. Davidson: 398
5. La Salle: 373
6. Massachusetts: 346
7. Saint Louis: 344
8. Fordham: 198
Final Scores Women
1. Duquesne: 580.5
2. G. Washington: 562
3. Fordham: 507.5
4. Richmond: 505
5. Massachusetts: 333
6. George Mason: 256.5
7. La Salle: 232.5
8. Davidson: 222.5
9. St Bonaventure: 215
10. Saint Louis: 181
11. Rhode Island: 91.5
Individual Scores by Year Men
G. Washington
George Mason
St Bonaventure
Davidson
La Salle
Massachusetts
Saint Louis
Fordham
FR
111
90
73
71
96
2
19
7
SO
109
149
107
45
11
89
3
12
JR
215
192
97
126
85
82
124
52
SR
147
51
18
18
23
37
49
15
Returning
435
431
277
242
192
173
146
71
Individual Scores by Year Women
Duquesne
G. Washington
Fordham
Richmond
Massachusetts
George Mason
La Salle
Davidson
St Bonaventure
Saint Louis
Rhode Island
FR
99
126
16
41
2
45
55
14
54
30
0
SO
91
76
135.5
37
16
49
1
45.5
46
20
9.5
JR
122.5
98
83
148
60
0
39
27
19
31
8
SR
100
86
103
121
115
40.5
39.5
22
20
0
34
Returning
312.5
300
234.5
226
78
94
95
86.5
119
81
17.5
Score Progression Men
What the score was after each event
G. Washington
George Mason
St Bonaventure
Davidson
La Salle
Massachusetts
Saint Louis
Fordham
200 Medley Relay
40
34
26
24
30
32
28
22
1 mtr Diving
82
75
54
24
46
53
28
29
800 Free Relay
122
104
80
58
78
77
57
51
500 Free
166
131
80
100
107
85
57
56
200 IM
210
176
98
100
120
86
89
58
50 Free
243
223
117
101
145
112
89
62
200 Free Relay
283
257
143
125
177
140
119
84
400 IM
320
278
166
156
203
141
123
96
100 Fly
338
326
188
172
203
154
161
96
200 Free
365
341
206
237
212
161
161
110
100 Breast
397
374
215
240
232
184
190
116
100 Back
441
404
244
240
239
203
212
120
3 mtr Diving
489
444
277
240
248
224
212
124
400 Medley Relay
529
444
307
266
280
252
246
148
1650 Free
595
458
320
286
281
280
249
158
200 Back
632
485
354
310
290
296
256
159
100 Free
692
511
371
333
310
296
256
168
200 Breast
731
536
389
350
321
307
288
170
200 Fly
742
579
403
368
341
322
316
176
400 Free Relay
782
613
429
398
373
346
344
198
Score Progression Women
What the score was after each event
Duquesne
G. Washington
Fordham
Richmond
Massachusetts
George Mason
La Salle
Davidson
St Bonaventure
Saint Louis
Rhode Island
200 Medley Relay
32
34
40
30
24
26
14
18
28
22
0
800 Free Relay
72
66
70
64
50
50
32
46
50
34
14
500 Free
125
86
115
90
52
54
32
51
50
34
14
200 IM
177
127
115
125
52
54
40
67
53
34
14
50 Free
188
156
144.5
150
74
59
52.5
78
56
41
14
1 mtr Diving
199
166
159.5
170
111
72
68.5
78
83
41
20
200 Free Relay
229
206
193.5
198
143
98
92.5
96
95
63
34
400 IM
261
236
214.5
227
152
98
102.5
112
101
65
34
100 Fly
280
279
257.5
234
168
99
102.5
123
114
67
34
200 Free
313
316
294.5
263
170
108
102.5
126
114
72
34
100 Breast
338
316
314.5
272
191
120
115.5
133.5
130
77
60.5
100 Back
356
349
328.5
299
196
135
131.5
144.5
134
89
60.5
400 Medley Relay
396
379
360.5
333
224
159
149.5
166.5
134
115
60.5
1650 Free
414
423
380.5
349
242
182
149.5
166.5
146
119
60.5
200 Back
445
456
401.5
378
242
199
157.5
179.5
146
122
60.5
100 Free
478.5
479
436.5
401
264
203.5
157.5
190.5
146
125
60.5
200 Breast
517.5
491
445.5
424
266
208.5
182.5
191.5
162
131
77.5
200 Fly
548.5
513
463.5
438
266
218.5
194.5
194.5
175
163
77.5
3 mtr Diving
554.5
522
473.5
473
303
234.5
208.5
194.5
201
163
79.5
400 Free Relay
580.5
562
507.5
505
333
256.5
232.5
222.5
215
181
91.5
Points in Each Event Men
What each team scored in each event
G. Washington
George Mason
St Bonaventure
Davidson
La Salle
Massachusetts
Saint Louis
Fordham
200 Medley Relay
40
34
26
24
30
32
28
22
1 mtr Diving
42
41
28
0
16
21
0
7
800 Free Relay
40
29
26
34
32
24
29
22
500 Free
44
27
0
42
29
8
0
5
200 IM
44
45
18
0
13
1
32
2
50 Free
33
47
19
1
25
26
0
4
200 Free Relay
40
34
26
24
32
28
30
22
400 IM
37
21
23
31
26
1
4
12
100 Fly
18
48
22
16
0
13
38
0
200 Free
27
15
18
65
9
7
0
14
100 Breast
32
33
9
3
20
23
29
6
100 Back
44
30
29
0
7
19
22
4
3 mtr Diving
48
40
33
0
9
21
0
4
400 Medley Relay
40
0
30
26
32
28
34
24
1650 Free
66
14
13
20
1
28
3
10
200 Back
37
27
34
24
9
16
7
1
100 Free
60
26
17
23
20
0
0
9
200 Breast
39
25
18
17
11
11
32
2
200 Fly
11
43
14
18
20
15
28
6
400 Free Relay
40
34
26
30
32
24
28
22
Points in Each Event Women
What each team scored in each event
Duquesne
G. Washington
Fordham
Richmond
Massachusetts
George Mason
La Salle
Davidson
St Bonaventure
Saint Louis
Rhode Island
200 Medley Relay
32
34
40
30
24
26
14
18
28
22
0
800 Free Relay
40
32
30
34
26
24
18
28
22
12
14
500 Free
53
20
45
26
2
4
0
5
0
0
0
200 IM
52
41
0
35
0
0
8
16
3
0
0
50 Free
11
29
29.5
25
22
5
12.5
11
3
7
0
1 mtr Diving
11
10
15
20
37
13
16
0
27
0
6
200 Free Relay
30
40
34
28
32
26
24
18
12
22
14
400 IM
32
30
21
29
9
0
10
16
6
2
0
100 Fly
19
43
43
7
16
1
0
11
13
2
0
200 Free
33
37
37
29
2
9
0
3
0
5
0
100 Breast
25
0
20
9
21
12
13
7.5
16
5
26.5
100 Back
18
33
14
27
5
15
16
11
4
12
0
400 Medley Relay
40
30
32
34
28
24
18
22
0
26
0
1650 Free
18
44
20
16
18
23
0
0
12
4
0
200 Back
31
33
21
29
0
17
8
13
0
3
0
100 Free
33.5
23
35
23
22
4.5
0
11
0
3
0
200 Breast
39
12
9
23
2
5
25
1
16
6
17
200 Fly
31
22
18
14
0
10
12
3
13
32
0
3 mtr Diving
6
9
10
35
37
16
14
0
26
0
2
400 Free Relay
26
40
34
32
30
22
24
28
14
18
12
Number of Times Each Team Got Each Place (Individual Events) Men
George Mason
Massachusetts
La Salle
Davidson
Fordham
St Bonaventure
G. Washington
Saint Louis
1
2
0
2
0
0
0
9
2
2
3
0
1
2
0
2
5
2
3
8
0
2
1
0
1
3
0
4
3
1
1
2
0
4
4
0
5
5
1
1
1
1
4
1
1
6
2
5
1
3
0
1
2
1
7
3
1
0
4
1
2
2
2
8
3
2
1
2
0
3
3
1
9
2
1
5
1
1
1
3
1
10
0
3
2
1
0
2
4
3
11
1
3
0
1
2
0
6
2
12
2
3
2
3
1
2
2
0
13
3
0
0
1
5
2
2
2
14
1
1
1
4
2
3
0
3
15
2
6
0
1
2
3
1
0
16
0
4
1
2
4
3
1
0
Number of Times Each Team Got Each Place (Individual Events) Women
Fordham
Saint Louis
Massachusetts
Davidson
Richmond
St Bonaventure
G. Washington
La Salle
George Mason
Duquesne
Rhode Island
1
2
0
4
0
2
0
4
0
0
3
0
2
3
1
2
0
1
0
3
0
1
2
2
3
1
0
1
1
2
2
2
2
1
3
0
4
3
0
1
0
2
1
3
0
1
4
0
5
4
0
0
1
4
1
2
1
0
2
0
6
1
0
0
1
3
2
3
3
1
2
0
7
1
1
0
0
2
1
1
1
2
5
0
8
3
0
1
3
1
1
2
1
0
3
0
9
2
1
0
0
6
1
4
0
1
0
0
10
3
1
1
0
3
0
2
3
0
1
1
11
4
2
1
1
1
1
1
0
0
3
1
12
1
2
2
1
2
0
1
0
4
3
0
13
0
0
1
1
0
2
2
0
4
4
0
14
1
3
0
4
2
2
0
1
0
2
1
15
0
2
5
2
0
0
3
0
1
0
1
16
1
1
0
2
1
0
2
3
3
2
0
Individual Breakdown Men
Power are Swimulator power points. Those are a way to quantify time quality independent of what event the time is from. Includes only final times and final dive scores.
G. Washington
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Pone, Emils
JR
60
400 IM
1
3:47.52
638
100 Back
1
47.27
631
200 Back
1
1:43.95
625
Fath, Moritz
JR
60
500 Free
1
4:19.21
684
200 Free
1
1:35.81
658
1650 Free
1
15:18.37
545
Wolst, Tommi
SR
47
200 IM
2
1:47.53
594
100 Breast
4
54.59
580
200 Breast
4
1:59.55
563
Legge, Josh
FR
43
500 Free
4
4:27.01
554
400 IM
8
4:00.94
366
1650 Free
2
15:23.95
515
Auster, Alex
SR
41
50 Free
1
20.15
598
200 Free
16
1:42.50
317
100 Free
1
44.1
613
Nachtwey, Peter
SO
37
1 mtr Diving
2
285.45
3 mtr Diving
1
354.15
Forstenhaeusler
JR
35
200 IM
11
1:49.74
510
100 Fly
7
48.96
494
100 Free
2
44.4
584
Cho, Andrew
JR
32
200 IM
18
1:51.99
414
100 Back
4
47.91
584
200 Back
2
1:44.34
612
Ragab, Youssef
SO
31
200 IM
7
1:49.55
517
400 IM
11
3:57.6
441
200 Breast
6
2:00.56
530
Ortiz, Jake
SR
30
1 mtr Diving
5
256.6
3 mtr Diving
3
320.75
Lersch, Patrick
SR
29
50 Free
10
20.85
439
200 Free
11
1:39.99
455
100 Free
3
44.61
563
Sturgeon, Charl
SO
24
50 Free
11
20.88
432
100 Breast
8
55.51
508
200 Breast
10
2:03.26
436
Torrez, James
FR
22
100 Fly
15
49.71
421
100 Back
9
49.11
489
200 Fly
8
1:49.85
453
Lemarie, Shawn
JR
22
500 Free
9
4:30.41
490
400 IM
21
4:07.21
233
1650 Free
6
15:51.03
356
Arzoni, Dylan
FR
20
200 IM
9
1:49.38
524
100 Fly
13
49.51
440
100 Free
10
45.43
475
Hwang, Dong Hy
FR
16
500 Free
20
4:35.81
381
400 IM
18
4:04.86
280
1650 Free
3
15:34.6
454
Tomczyk, Nicho
SO
13
1 mtr Diving
11
236.45
3 mtr Diving
10
255.1
Malloy, Nick
FR
10
1 mtr Diving
12
234.3
3 mtr Diving
12
245.05
Hrabovsky, Kyle
JR
6
50 Free
37
21.6
261
100 Breast
11
56.09
460
200 Breast
27
2:13.81
126
Terletski, Ori
SO
4
200 IM
33
1:56.22
240
100 Breast
19
56.9
392
200 Breast
13
2:04.03
409
George Mason
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Peck, Dylan
SO
53
200 IM
1
1:46.61
626
100 Fly
2
48.42
544
200 Fly
3
1:47.83
537
Donnelly, Ryan
JR
46
200 IM
3
1:47.94
579
100 Back
5
47.92
583
200 Back
3
1:44.97
591
Eubanks, Logan
JR
38
500 Free
8
4:33.06
437
100 Back
3
47.73
597
200 Back
8
1:49.09
435
Hodges, Gerald
JR
37
1 mtr Diving
1
317.65
3 mtr Diving
2
350.1
Kiss, Attila
JR
35
500 Free
3
4:26.08
570
400 IM
12
4:01.09
363
1650 Free
5
15:42.85
405
Pettinichi, Mic
SR
32
200 IM
25
1:53.44
352
100 Breast
3
54.42
593
200 Breast
3
1:59.11
577
Miller, Jacob
FR
31
50 Free
2
20.29
567
200 Free
24
1:41.84
352
100 Free
5
44.89
534
Truong, Devin
SO
29
200 IM
19
1:52.16
407
100 Fly
3
48.65
523
200 Fly
6
1:48.66
503
Alarcon, Andres
SO
29
100 Fly
4
48.78
511
100 Back
17
50.45
376
200 Fly
5
1:48.56
507
Moretz, Drake
SO
25
200 IM
13
1:50.14
493
200 Free
4
1:38.55
531
100 Free
11
45.63
452
Graves, Colin
FR
24
1 mtr Diving
7
247.4
3 mtr Diving
7
269.85
Amato, Joseph
JR
20
1 mtr Diving
9
257.55
3 mtr Diving
8
246.3
Burton, Nick
SR
19
200 IM
12
1:49.76
509
400 IM
5
3:56.72
460
1650 Free
17
16:15.46
224
Rastatter, Wil
FR
19
50 Free
4
20.46
531
100 Fly
24
50.63
331
100 Free
13
45.76
437
Stankiewicz, Ch
JR
16
50 Free
14
21.0
403
100 Breast
6
55.13
539
200 Breast
17
2:04.93
377
Ashton, Nick
FR
14
50 Free
7
20.63
492
200 Free
19
1:41.44
374
100 Free
15
46.07
401
Watkins, Wallac
SO
13
200 IM
34
1:56.74
222
100 Breast
13
56.44
431
200 Breast
9
2:02.8
453
McKinley, Tim
FR
2
500 Free
27
4:41.49
272
400 IM
15
4:03.13
317
1650 Free
18
16:17.98
212
Estrada, Michae
SO
0
100 Fly
25
50.91
305
100 Back
27
52.33
233
200 Fly
17
1:52.83
323
Bergan, Jared
FR
0
100 Fly
18
50.39
354
100 Back
29
54.6
112
200 Fly
18
1:52.91
319
St Bonaventure
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Krusch, Tjaard
SO
47
200 IM
4
1:47.96
578
100 Back
2
47.61
606
200 Back
4
1:46.63
532
Collinson, Hyl
JR
42
400 IM
3
3:52.98
538
100 Breast
9
55.98
470
200 Breast
2
1:59.06
579
Burdo, Nick
JR
29
50 Free
12
20.91
425
200 Free
8
1:41.23
386
100 Free
6
45.03
519
Bielobradek, M
FR
29
1 mtr Diving
4
273.2
3 mtr Diving
5
280.3
Danilewski, Mac
SO
26
500 Free
23
4:36.99
358
100 Back
7
48.86
510
200 Back
5
1:46.79
526
Bruno, Michael
SO
26
1 mtr Diving
8
246.45
3 mtr Diving
4
307.95
Kalletta, Geor
FR
18
500 Free
21
4:36.38
370
400 IM
10
3:56.42
467
1650 Free
8
15:54.3
337
Shakhnazarov, D
JR
17
50 Free
5
20.56
508
200 Free
18
1:40.89
405
100 Free
14
45.93
417
Nicholas, Chau
FR
14
100 Fly
5
48.86
503
100 Back
20
50.98
333
100 Free
19
46.06
402
Donovan, Eddie
SR
13
200 IM
28
1:53.89
333
100 Fly
16
49.76
416
200 Fly
7
1:49.54
466
Balderrama, Gui
JR
9
100 Fly
10
49.27
464
100 Back
23
51.26
310
200 Fly
15
1:50.87
408
Ek, Johnathan
FR
6
1 mtr Diving
15
193.95
3 mtr Diving
13
244.2
Pietrucha, Jack
SR
5
200 Free
20
1:41.51
371
100 Back
18
50.85
343
200 Back
12
1:49.41
422
Swartfager, Mar
SO
4
50 Free
21
21.13
371
200 Free
14
1:40.95
402
100 Free
16
46.11
396
Green, Jason
SO
4
200 IM
14
1:50.85
464
100 Breast
22
57.53
340
200 Breast
16
2:05.42
359
Ruffolo, Jacob
FR
4
200 IM
27
1:53.56
347
200 Free
13
1:40.29
438
100 Free
18
45.95
415
Thomas, Alec
FR
2
500 Free
24
4:38.27
332
200 Free
23
1:41.83
353
1650 Free
15
16:11.76
242
Lowe, William
FR
0
50 Free
23
21.2
354
200 Free
31
1:44.87
203
100 Free
30
46.98
297
Sepuca, Joseph
SO
0
200 IM
37
2:03.2
65
100 Breast
27
59.89
179
200 Breast
26
2:11.98
164
Malafronte, Joe
JR
0
50 Free
29
21.28
334
100 Fly
23
50.61
333
100 Free
31
47.0
295
Davidson
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Scannell, Thac
FR
49
500 Free
2
4:26.06
571
200 Free
2
1:38.2
549
1650 Free
4
15:42.84
405
Dauksher, Walt
JR
40
500 Free
7
4:30.71
484
200 Free
3
1:38.29
544
100 Free
7
45.21
499
Cooper, Crossan
JR
31
500 Free
6
4:28.13
533
400 IM
4
3:55.02
497
200 Breast
14
2:04.09
407
Stanek, Mitchel
SO
27
200 IM
20
1:52.41
396
400 IM
6
3:56.93
456
200 Breast
5
2:00.12
545
Hynes, Brian
JR
22
200 Free
6
1:39.52
480
200 Back
11
1:48.74
449
200 Fly
14
1:50.67
417
Bode, Matt
SR
18
50 Free
17
21.04
393
200 Free
10
1:39.62
475
100 Free
8
45.37
481
Tabor, Will
SO
17
100 Fly
12
49.45
446
100 Breast
14
56.62
416
200 Fly
9
1:48.86
495
Hentenaar, Ian
JR
17
500 Free
18
4:35.37
390
200 Free
7
1:40.34
436
200 Fly
12
1:50.37
430
Corkery, Owen
FR
12
500 Free
28
4:42.82
249
100 Back
19
50.93
337
200 Back
7
1:47.57
496
Strasser, Alex
JR
11
50 Free
22
21.19
356
100 Fly
8
49.0
490
200 Fly
25
1:54.58
253
Herr, Jared
FR
5
500 Free
21
4:36.38
370
200 Free
26
1:42.6
312
1650 Free
12
16:02.56
291
Kelly, Patrick
JR
4
200 IM
21
1:52.87
376
100 Back
22
51.21
314
200 Back
13
1:51.33
344
Walsh, Charlie
FR
3
200 IM
29
1:54.29
316
400 IM
14
4:02.86
323
200 Fly
23
1:54.36
261
Chao, Chris
FR
2
100 Fly
28
51.3
271
200 Back
15
1:51.51
337
200 Fly
19
1:53.00
316
Younger, Griffe
JR
1
200 IM
26
1:53.55
347
100 Fly
21
50.53
341
200 Fly
16
1:52.29
346
Quinn, Kilian
SO
1
50 Free
16
21.16
363
100 Breast
28
1:00.63
141
100 Free
37
48.13
186
Andrews, Kevin
SO
0
50 Free
19
21.12
373
100 Free
21
46.45
356
Wielar, Drake
SO
0
50 Free
40
21.89
202
100 Breast
23
58.02
302
200 Breast
22
2:07.39
292
La Salle
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Forsgren, Marcu
JR
51
50 Free
3
20.31
565
100 Breast
1
54.08
617
100 Free
4
44.87
536
Wolbert, Zacha
FR
50
200 IM
6
1:48.63
553
400 IM
2
3:49.57
602
200 Fly
1
1:46.86
575
Stasolla, Stev
FR
25
1 mtr Diving
3
277.55
3 mtr Diving
9
294.15
McElwee, Kyle
SR
23
500 Free
5
4:27.43
546
200 Free
9
1:39.4
487
100 Free
17
45.93
417
Venter, Ian
FR
21
500 Free
12
4:33.16
435
100 Back
10
49.48
458
200 Back
9
1:47.37
504
Ras, Christoff
JR
20
400 IM
9
3:54.13
515
100 Breast
21
57.08
377
200 Breast
8
2:02.87
450
Gregory, Norman
JR
14
50 Free
9
20.72
471
100 Fly
17
50.38
355
100 Free
12
45.69
445
Johnson, Daniel
SO
8
500 Free
10
4:30.44
489
1650 Free
16
16:13.03
236
Swedenborg, Gus
SO
3
500 Free
14
4:33.79
422
400 IM
19
4:05.6
265
200 Fly
20
1:53.07
313
Barbour, Sean
JR
0
50 Free
42
21.97
188
100 Fly
29
51.57
248
200 Fly
28
1:57.29
163
Nikolic, Aleksa
SR
0
500 Free
25
4:38.43
329
200 Free
17
1:40.71
415
100 Free
35
47.51
243
Sunyak, Paolo
SO
0
500 Free
31
4:48.69
161
1650 Free
21
16:57.31
79
200 Back
18
1:52.59
295
Hauge, Brooks
FR
0
50 Free
41
21.96
189
100 Fly
31
52.36
189
100 Free
38
48.75
139
Gregory, Isaiah
SO
0
50 Free
31
21.33
323
100 Breast
20
56.93
390
200 Breast
20
2:06.06
337
Massachusetts
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Ransford, Casey
SO
28
200 IM
17
1:51.96
416
100 Fly
6
48.87
502
200 Fly
4
1:48.55
508
Donahue, Reece
JR
20
1 mtr Diving
10
250.3
3 mtr Diving
6
279.6
Pauls, Eric
SR
20
500 Free
11
4:32.06
457
200 Free
12
1:40.28
439
1650 Free
9
15:56.78
323
Katz, Robert
SO
19
1 mtr Diving
6
249.85
3 mtr Diving
11
254.05
Trzewik-Quinn,
SO
19
200 IM
16
1:51.79
423
100 Back
12
49.76
434
200 Back
6
1:47.21
510
Androulidakis,
JR
16
500 Free
15
4:34.01
418
200 Free
15
1:42.49
317
1650 Free
7
15:53.34
343
Madden, Al
JR
14
50 Free
27
21.23
346
100 Breast
5
54.99
550
200 Breast
19
2:05.16
369
Tartakovsky, Mi
SO
13
50 Free
8
20.79
454
100 Back
15
50.17
400
100 Free
34
47.23
271
Pedrick, Ryan
JR
13
50 Free
6
20.58
504
100 Free
23
46.62
337
Stefanides, Kyl
SR
13
50 Free
15
21.06
388
100 Back
8
49.21
481
100 Free
20
46.39
363
Gordon, Luke
JR
12
200 IM
31
1:54.45
309
100 Breast
10
56.07
462
200 Breast
12
2:03.86
415
Ortof, Harry
JR
7
500 Free
17
4:34.93
399
200 Free
22
1:41.67
362
1650 Free
10
15:57.71
318
Gryski, Ben
SO
7
400 IM
16
4:06.52
246
100 Breast
17
56.74
406
200 Breast
11
2:03.38
432
Gray, Kellen
SR
4
50 Free
23
21.2
354
100 Back
16
50.19
398
200 Back
14
1:51.35
343
Kanner, Noah
SO
3
1 mtr Diving
16
184.3
3 mtr Diving
15
195.75
Churchwell, Ow
FR
2
50 Free
34
21.52
279
100 Breast
15
56.67
411
100 Free
25
46.81
316
Rizzo, Anthony
SR
0
200 IM
24
1:53.29
358
400 IM
17
4:04.15
295
200 Fly
26
1:55.59
216
Konysbayev, Di
FR
0
200 IM
30
1:54.36
313
200 Free
27
1:42.61
311
100 Free
22
46.58
342
Rosen, Jason
SO
0
200 IM
36
1:58.62
162
100 Fly
19
50.43
350
200 Fly
21
1:53.53
294
Munstermann, Wi
SO
0
100 Fly
20
50.51
343
100 Back
25
51.51
291
100 Free
29
46.96
299
Saint Louis
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Streid, Grant
JR
48
200 IM
8
1:50.50
478
100 Fly
1
47.88
591
200 Fly
2
1:47.1
566
O’Brien, Collin
JR
46
200 IM
5
1:48.20
570
100 Breast
7
55.38
519
200 Breast
1
1:58.73
589
Mars, Justin
SR
36
200 IM
10
1:49.68
512
100 Breast
2
54.25
605
200 Breast
7
2:00.9
519
Paulson, Keegan
JR
23
100 Fly
14
49.6
431
100 Back
6
48.36
550
200 Back
10
1:47.56
496
Gamilla, Janss
FR
19
100 Fly
11
49.33
458
100 Back
11
49.69
440
200 Fly
10
1:50.23
436
Williams, Isaia
SR
13
100 Fly
9
49.15
475
200 Free
21
1:41.56
368
200 Fly
13
1:50.53
423
Guist, Tyler
JR
4
500 Free
19
4:35.79
382
400 IM
13
4:02.75
325
1650 Free
19
16:20.4
201
Street, Scott
JR
3
500 Free
30
4:46.02
198
1650 Free
14
16:08.41
259
200 Fly
24
1:54.39
260
Halliburton, T.
SO
3
100 Back
14
50.11
405
200 Back
21
1:55.22
204
Van Gorp, Luke
SO
0
50 Free
19
21.12
373
100 Breast
18
56.75
405
200 Breast
23
2:07.77
280
L’Italien, Chri
SO
0
50 Free
32
21.38
311
200 Free
32
1:44.99
198
100 Free
36
47.52
242
Terrian, Matt
FR
0
50 Free
27
21.23
346
100 Fly
22
50.58
336
100 Free
24
46.77
320
Soltys, Nick
FR
0
50 Free
33
21.44
297
200 Free
30
1:44.43
222
100 Free
26
46.82
315
Martinez, Ben
JR
0
500 Free
29
4:45.7
203
200 Free
34
1:45.66
172
200 Fly
27
1:56.19
196
Ellis, Mitchell
SR
0
100 Fly
30
52.12
206
100 Breast
24
58.27
283
200 Breast
25
2:09.62
224
Hurst, Peter
SO
0
500 Free
26
4:38.89
320
200 Free
25
1:42.03
342
1650 Free
20
16:27.25
172
Higgins, Cal
SR
0
50 Free
18
21.1
378
100 Back
24
51.34
304
200 Back
20
1:55.18
205
Southren, Josh
SO
0
50 Free
39
21.62
257
200 Free
33
1:45.62
173
100 Free
33
47.08
286
Fordham
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Vizza, Joseph
JR
23
50 Free
30
21.31
327
200 Free
5
1:38.86
515
100 Free
9
45.08
513
Lombana, Greg
JR
20
200 IM
15
1:51.13
452
400 IM
7
3:57.44
445
200 Fly
11
1:50.28
434
Monahan, Travis
SR
9
50 Free
13
20.97
410
100 Breast
12
56.28
444
200 Breast
24
2:07.9
276
Sleutjes, Chris
JR
8
500 Free
13
4:33.18
435
200 Free
35
1:45.83
165
1650 Free
13
16:07.78
263
McGowan, Danny
SO
7
500 Free
16
4:35.18
394
200 Free
28
1:42.68
307
1650 Free
11
16:02.32
292
Craig, Christop
SR
6
1 mtr Diving
14
200.45
3 mtr Diving
14
211.5
Perez, Diego
FR
5
1 mtr Diving
13
200.65
3 mtr Diving
16
188.8
Ramsay, Auston
SO
4
50 Free
26
21.21
351
100 Back
13
50.0
414
200 Back
22
1:55.62
191
Steffen, Q
FR
2
400 IM
22
4:11.24
162
100 Breast
25
58.36
277
200 Breast
15
2:04.27
400
Finlay, Sean
JR
1
200 IM
32
1:54.61
303
100 Breast
16
56.74
406
200 Breast
21
2:06.7
315
Stern, Scott
SO
1
50 Free
35
21.56
270
100 Back
21
51.01
330
200 Back
16
1:51.93
320
Bollesen, Bryce
SO
0
50 Free
23
21.2
354
100 Breast
26
59.52
200
100 Free
32
47.04
291
Wright, Connor
FR
0
50 Free
43
22.25
142
100 Back
26
52.1
248
200 Back
17
1:52.46
300
D’Arcangelo, Et
SR
0
200 IM
35
1:57.94
182
100 Back
28
52.43
226
200 Back
19
1:55.02
210
Clarke, Spence
FR
0
200 IM
23
1:53.13
365
200 Free
29
1:42.87
298
100 Free
27
46.89
307
Sawyer, Casey
JR
0
50 Free
38
21.61
259
100 Fly
26
51.11
287
200 Fly
22
1:53.65
289
Grisbaum, Doug
FR
0
500 Free
32
4:49.01
157
400 IM
23
4:17.87
81
1650 Free
22
16:58.36
76
Frakes Jr., An
FR
0
50 Free
35
21.56
270
100 Fly
27
51.17
282
100 Free
28
46.93
303
Guenther, Natha
SO
0
200 IM
21
1:52.87
376
400 IM
20
4:06.36
249
200 Breast
18
2:05.09
371
Perlman, Will
FR
0
1 mtr Diving
17
116.95
Individual Breakdown Women
Power are Swimulator power points. Those are a way to quantify time quality independent of what event the time is from. Includes only final times and final dive scores.
