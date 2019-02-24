2019 A10 Championship Scoring Summary

2019 ATLANTIC-10 CHAMPIONSHIPS

February 20-23rd

Spire Institue, Geneva, OH

Short Course Yards

Championships Central

Live Results

First some notes

The Duquesne women won in an 18 point thriller, and the meet is setting up to be close again next year. Duquesne return 312.5 individual points and GW return 300. Next year’s meet will be decided by recruiting and internal improvement. Next best Fordham are a ways back with 234.5.

The men’s meet next year looks like just as much of a toss up as the women’s meet. GW return individual points 435 and George Mason return 431. Practically a tie. The two highest scoring classes in the conference the GW juniors (215) and the George Mason juniors (192) will have a lot of the responsibility next year as seniors.

The women’s meet was back and forth through out. There were 5 lead changes and after the 100 free on the final day GW held a half point lead. However Duquesne gained 27 points in the 200 breast and 9 more in the 200 fly to seal it. GW’s 400 free win to Duquesne’s 6th place finish only served to make the final margin closer

Emils Pone and Moritz Fath of GW led men’s scorers with 60 points

Women’s scorers were led by Emma Brinton of Duquesne with 57 points. She was followed by Hannah Gouger of Richmond with 56, Ansley Baker of UMass with 55, and Emily Zhang of GW with 53.

There is a lot of data below. A quick table of contents: Final Scores, Individual Scores by Class, Score Progression, Points in Each Event for Each Team, Number of Times Each Team Got Each Place (Individual Events), and Individual Swimmer Performance Breakdown

Final Scores Men

1. G. Washington: 782

2. George Mason: 613

3. St Bonaventure: 429

4. Davidson: 398

5. La Salle: 373

6. Massachusetts: 346

7. Saint Louis: 344

8. Fordham: 198

Final Scores Women

1. Duquesne: 580.5

2. G. Washington: 562

3. Fordham: 507.5

4. Richmond: 505

5. Massachusetts: 333

6. George Mason: 256.5

7. La Salle: 232.5

8. Davidson: 222.5

9. St Bonaventure: 215

10. Saint Louis: 181

11. Rhode Island: 91.5

Individual Scores by Year Men

G. Washington George Mason St Bonaventure Davidson La Salle Massachusetts Saint Louis Fordham FR 111 90 73 71 96 2 19 7 SO 109 149 107 45 11 89 3 12 JR 215 192 97 126 85 82 124 52 SR 147 51 18 18 23 37 49 15 Returning 435 431 277 242 192 173 146 71

Individual Scores by Year Women

Duquesne G. Washington Fordham Richmond Massachusetts George Mason La Salle Davidson St Bonaventure Saint Louis Rhode Island FR 99 126 16 41 2 45 55 14 54 30 0 SO 91 76 135.5 37 16 49 1 45.5 46 20 9.5 JR 122.5 98 83 148 60 0 39 27 19 31 8 SR 100 86 103 121 115 40.5 39.5 22 20 0 34 Returning 312.5 300 234.5 226 78 94 95 86.5 119 81 17.5

Score Progression Men

What the score was after each event

G. Washington George Mason St Bonaventure Davidson La Salle Massachusetts Saint Louis Fordham 200 Medley Relay 40 34 26 24 30 32 28 22 1 mtr Diving 82 75 54 24 46 53 28 29 800 Free Relay 122 104 80 58 78 77 57 51 500 Free 166 131 80 100 107 85 57 56 200 IM 210 176 98 100 120 86 89 58 50 Free 243 223 117 101 145 112 89 62 200 Free Relay 283 257 143 125 177 140 119 84 400 IM 320 278 166 156 203 141 123 96 100 Fly 338 326 188 172 203 154 161 96 200 Free 365 341 206 237 212 161 161 110 100 Breast 397 374 215 240 232 184 190 116 100 Back 441 404 244 240 239 203 212 120 3 mtr Diving 489 444 277 240 248 224 212 124 400 Medley Relay 529 444 307 266 280 252 246 148 1650 Free 595 458 320 286 281 280 249 158 200 Back 632 485 354 310 290 296 256 159 100 Free 692 511 371 333 310 296 256 168 200 Breast 731 536 389 350 321 307 288 170 200 Fly 742 579 403 368 341 322 316 176 400 Free Relay 782 613 429 398 373 346 344 198

Score Progression Women

What the score was after each event

Duquesne G. Washington Fordham Richmond Massachusetts George Mason La Salle Davidson St Bonaventure Saint Louis Rhode Island 200 Medley Relay 32 34 40 30 24 26 14 18 28 22 0 800 Free Relay 72 66 70 64 50 50 32 46 50 34 14 500 Free 125 86 115 90 52 54 32 51 50 34 14 200 IM 177 127 115 125 52 54 40 67 53 34 14 50 Free 188 156 144.5 150 74 59 52.5 78 56 41 14 1 mtr Diving 199 166 159.5 170 111 72 68.5 78 83 41 20 200 Free Relay 229 206 193.5 198 143 98 92.5 96 95 63 34 400 IM 261 236 214.5 227 152 98 102.5 112 101 65 34 100 Fly 280 279 257.5 234 168 99 102.5 123 114 67 34 200 Free 313 316 294.5 263 170 108 102.5 126 114 72 34 100 Breast 338 316 314.5 272 191 120 115.5 133.5 130 77 60.5 100 Back 356 349 328.5 299 196 135 131.5 144.5 134 89 60.5 400 Medley Relay 396 379 360.5 333 224 159 149.5 166.5 134 115 60.5 1650 Free 414 423 380.5 349 242 182 149.5 166.5 146 119 60.5 200 Back 445 456 401.5 378 242 199 157.5 179.5 146 122 60.5 100 Free 478.5 479 436.5 401 264 203.5 157.5 190.5 146 125 60.5 200 Breast 517.5 491 445.5 424 266 208.5 182.5 191.5 162 131 77.5 200 Fly 548.5 513 463.5 438 266 218.5 194.5 194.5 175 163 77.5 3 mtr Diving 554.5 522 473.5 473 303 234.5 208.5 194.5 201 163 79.5 400 Free Relay 580.5 562 507.5 505 333 256.5 232.5 222.5 215 181 91.5

Points in Each Event Men

What each team scored in each event

G. Washington George Mason St Bonaventure Davidson La Salle Massachusetts Saint Louis Fordham 200 Medley Relay 40 34 26 24 30 32 28 22 1 mtr Diving 42 41 28 0 16 21 0 7 800 Free Relay 40 29 26 34 32 24 29 22 500 Free 44 27 0 42 29 8 0 5 200 IM 44 45 18 0 13 1 32 2 50 Free 33 47 19 1 25 26 0 4 200 Free Relay 40 34 26 24 32 28 30 22 400 IM 37 21 23 31 26 1 4 12 100 Fly 18 48 22 16 0 13 38 0 200 Free 27 15 18 65 9 7 0 14 100 Breast 32 33 9 3 20 23 29 6 100 Back 44 30 29 0 7 19 22 4 3 mtr Diving 48 40 33 0 9 21 0 4 400 Medley Relay 40 0 30 26 32 28 34 24 1650 Free 66 14 13 20 1 28 3 10 200 Back 37 27 34 24 9 16 7 1 100 Free 60 26 17 23 20 0 0 9 200 Breast 39 25 18 17 11 11 32 2 200 Fly 11 43 14 18 20 15 28 6 400 Free Relay 40 34 26 30 32 24 28 22

Points in Each Event Women

What each team scored in each event

Duquesne G. Washington Fordham Richmond Massachusetts George Mason La Salle Davidson St Bonaventure Saint Louis Rhode Island 200 Medley Relay 32 34 40 30 24 26 14 18 28 22 0 800 Free Relay 40 32 30 34 26 24 18 28 22 12 14 500 Free 53 20 45 26 2 4 0 5 0 0 0 200 IM 52 41 0 35 0 0 8 16 3 0 0 50 Free 11 29 29.5 25 22 5 12.5 11 3 7 0 1 mtr Diving 11 10 15 20 37 13 16 0 27 0 6 200 Free Relay 30 40 34 28 32 26 24 18 12 22 14 400 IM 32 30 21 29 9 0 10 16 6 2 0 100 Fly 19 43 43 7 16 1 0 11 13 2 0 200 Free 33 37 37 29 2 9 0 3 0 5 0 100 Breast 25 0 20 9 21 12 13 7.5 16 5 26.5 100 Back 18 33 14 27 5 15 16 11 4 12 0 400 Medley Relay 40 30 32 34 28 24 18 22 0 26 0 1650 Free 18 44 20 16 18 23 0 0 12 4 0 200 Back 31 33 21 29 0 17 8 13 0 3 0 100 Free 33.5 23 35 23 22 4.5 0 11 0 3 0 200 Breast 39 12 9 23 2 5 25 1 16 6 17 200 Fly 31 22 18 14 0 10 12 3 13 32 0 3 mtr Diving 6 9 10 35 37 16 14 0 26 0 2 400 Free Relay 26 40 34 32 30 22 24 28 14 18 12

Number of Times Each Team Got Each Place (Individual Events) Men

George Mason Massachusetts La Salle Davidson Fordham St Bonaventure G. Washington Saint Louis 1 2 0 2 0 0 0 9 2 2 3 0 1 2 0 2 5 2 3 8 0 2 1 0 1 3 0 4 3 1 1 2 0 4 4 0 5 5 1 1 1 1 4 1 1 6 2 5 1 3 0 1 2 1 7 3 1 0 4 1 2 2 2 8 3 2 1 2 0 3 3 1 9 2 1 5 1 1 1 3 1 10 0 3 2 1 0 2 4 3 11 1 3 0 1 2 0 6 2 12 2 3 2 3 1 2 2 0 13 3 0 0 1 5 2 2 2 14 1 1 1 4 2 3 0 3 15 2 6 0 1 2 3 1 0 16 0 4 1 2 4 3 1 0

Number of Times Each Team Got Each Place (Individual Events) Women

Fordham Saint Louis Massachusetts Davidson Richmond St Bonaventure G. Washington La Salle George Mason Duquesne Rhode Island 1 2 0 4 0 2 0 4 0 0 3 0 2 3 1 2 0 1 0 3 0 1 2 2 3 1 0 1 1 2 2 2 2 1 3 0 4 3 0 1 0 2 1 3 0 1 4 0 5 4 0 0 1 4 1 2 1 0 2 0 6 1 0 0 1 3 2 3 3 1 2 0 7 1 1 0 0 2 1 1 1 2 5 0 8 3 0 1 3 1 1 2 1 0 3 0 9 2 1 0 0 6 1 4 0 1 0 0 10 3 1 1 0 3 0 2 3 0 1 1 11 4 2 1 1 1 1 1 0 0 3 1 12 1 2 2 1 2 0 1 0 4 3 0 13 0 0 1 1 0 2 2 0 4 4 0 14 1 3 0 4 2 2 0 1 0 2 1 15 0 2 5 2 0 0 3 0 1 0 1 16 1 1 0 2 1 0 2 3 3 2 0

Individual Breakdown Men

Power are Swimulator power points. Those are a way to quantify time quality independent of what event the time is from. Includes only final times and final dive scores.

G. Washington

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Pone, Emils JR 60 400 IM 1 3:47.52 638 100 Back 1 47.27 631 200 Back 1 1:43.95 625 Fath, Moritz JR 60 500 Free 1 4:19.21 684 200 Free 1 1:35.81 658 1650 Free 1 15:18.37 545 Wolst, Tommi SR 47 200 IM 2 1:47.53 594 100 Breast 4 54.59 580 200 Breast 4 1:59.55 563 Legge, Josh FR 43 500 Free 4 4:27.01 554 400 IM 8 4:00.94 366 1650 Free 2 15:23.95 515 Auster, Alex SR 41 50 Free 1 20.15 598 200 Free 16 1:42.50 317 100 Free 1 44.1 613 Nachtwey, Peter SO 37 1 mtr Diving 2 285.45 3 mtr Diving 1 354.15 Forstenhaeusler JR 35 200 IM 11 1:49.74 510 100 Fly 7 48.96 494 100 Free 2 44.4 584 Cho, Andrew JR 32 200 IM 18 1:51.99 414 100 Back 4 47.91 584 200 Back 2 1:44.34 612 Ragab, Youssef SO 31 200 IM 7 1:49.55 517 400 IM 11 3:57.6 441 200 Breast 6 2:00.56 530 Ortiz, Jake SR 30 1 mtr Diving 5 256.6 3 mtr Diving 3 320.75 Lersch, Patrick SR 29 50 Free 10 20.85 439 200 Free 11 1:39.99 455 100 Free 3 44.61 563 Sturgeon, Charl SO 24 50 Free 11 20.88 432 100 Breast 8 55.51 508 200 Breast 10 2:03.26 436 Torrez, James FR 22 100 Fly 15 49.71 421 100 Back 9 49.11 489 200 Fly 8 1:49.85 453 Lemarie, Shawn JR 22 500 Free 9 4:30.41 490 400 IM 21 4:07.21 233 1650 Free 6 15:51.03 356 Arzoni, Dylan FR 20 200 IM 9 1:49.38 524 100 Fly 13 49.51 440 100 Free 10 45.43 475 Hwang, Dong Hy FR 16 500 Free 20 4:35.81 381 400 IM 18 4:04.86 280 1650 Free 3 15:34.6 454 Tomczyk, Nicho SO 13 1 mtr Diving 11 236.45 3 mtr Diving 10 255.1 Malloy, Nick FR 10 1 mtr Diving 12 234.3 3 mtr Diving 12 245.05 Hrabovsky, Kyle JR 6 50 Free 37 21.6 261 100 Breast 11 56.09 460 200 Breast 27 2:13.81 126 Terletski, Ori SO 4 200 IM 33 1:56.22 240 100 Breast 19 56.9 392 200 Breast 13 2:04.03 409

George Mason

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Peck, Dylan SO 53 200 IM 1 1:46.61 626 100 Fly 2 48.42 544 200 Fly 3 1:47.83 537 Donnelly, Ryan JR 46 200 IM 3 1:47.94 579 100 Back 5 47.92 583 200 Back 3 1:44.97 591 Eubanks, Logan JR 38 500 Free 8 4:33.06 437 100 Back 3 47.73 597 200 Back 8 1:49.09 435 Hodges, Gerald JR 37 1 mtr Diving 1 317.65 3 mtr Diving 2 350.1 Kiss, Attila JR 35 500 Free 3 4:26.08 570 400 IM 12 4:01.09 363 1650 Free 5 15:42.85 405 Pettinichi, Mic SR 32 200 IM 25 1:53.44 352 100 Breast 3 54.42 593 200 Breast 3 1:59.11 577 Miller, Jacob FR 31 50 Free 2 20.29 567 200 Free 24 1:41.84 352 100 Free 5 44.89 534 Truong, Devin SO 29 200 IM 19 1:52.16 407 100 Fly 3 48.65 523 200 Fly 6 1:48.66 503 Alarcon, Andres SO 29 100 Fly 4 48.78 511 100 Back 17 50.45 376 200 Fly 5 1:48.56 507 Moretz, Drake SO 25 200 IM 13 1:50.14 493 200 Free 4 1:38.55 531 100 Free 11 45.63 452 Graves, Colin FR 24 1 mtr Diving 7 247.4 3 mtr Diving 7 269.85 Amato, Joseph JR 20 1 mtr Diving 9 257.55 3 mtr Diving 8 246.3 Burton, Nick SR 19 200 IM 12 1:49.76 509 400 IM 5 3:56.72 460 1650 Free 17 16:15.46 224 Rastatter, Wil FR 19 50 Free 4 20.46 531 100 Fly 24 50.63 331 100 Free 13 45.76 437 Stankiewicz, Ch JR 16 50 Free 14 21.0 403 100 Breast 6 55.13 539 200 Breast 17 2:04.93 377 Ashton, Nick FR 14 50 Free 7 20.63 492 200 Free 19 1:41.44 374 100 Free 15 46.07 401 Watkins, Wallac SO 13 200 IM 34 1:56.74 222 100 Breast 13 56.44 431 200 Breast 9 2:02.8 453 McKinley, Tim FR 2 500 Free 27 4:41.49 272 400 IM 15 4:03.13 317 1650 Free 18 16:17.98 212 Estrada, Michae SO 0 100 Fly 25 50.91 305 100 Back 27 52.33 233 200 Fly 17 1:52.83 323 Bergan, Jared FR 0 100 Fly 18 50.39 354 100 Back 29 54.6 112 200 Fly 18 1:52.91 319

St Bonaventure

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Krusch, Tjaard SO 47 200 IM 4 1:47.96 578 100 Back 2 47.61 606 200 Back 4 1:46.63 532 Collinson, Hyl JR 42 400 IM 3 3:52.98 538 100 Breast 9 55.98 470 200 Breast 2 1:59.06 579 Burdo, Nick JR 29 50 Free 12 20.91 425 200 Free 8 1:41.23 386 100 Free 6 45.03 519 Bielobradek, M FR 29 1 mtr Diving 4 273.2 3 mtr Diving 5 280.3 Danilewski, Mac SO 26 500 Free 23 4:36.99 358 100 Back 7 48.86 510 200 Back 5 1:46.79 526 Bruno, Michael SO 26 1 mtr Diving 8 246.45 3 mtr Diving 4 307.95 Kalletta, Geor FR 18 500 Free 21 4:36.38 370 400 IM 10 3:56.42 467 1650 Free 8 15:54.3 337 Shakhnazarov, D JR 17 50 Free 5 20.56 508 200 Free 18 1:40.89 405 100 Free 14 45.93 417 Nicholas, Chau FR 14 100 Fly 5 48.86 503 100 Back 20 50.98 333 100 Free 19 46.06 402 Donovan, Eddie SR 13 200 IM 28 1:53.89 333 100 Fly 16 49.76 416 200 Fly 7 1:49.54 466 Balderrama, Gui JR 9 100 Fly 10 49.27 464 100 Back 23 51.26 310 200 Fly 15 1:50.87 408 Ek, Johnathan FR 6 1 mtr Diving 15 193.95 3 mtr Diving 13 244.2 Pietrucha, Jack SR 5 200 Free 20 1:41.51 371 100 Back 18 50.85 343 200 Back 12 1:49.41 422 Swartfager, Mar SO 4 50 Free 21 21.13 371 200 Free 14 1:40.95 402 100 Free 16 46.11 396 Green, Jason SO 4 200 IM 14 1:50.85 464 100 Breast 22 57.53 340 200 Breast 16 2:05.42 359 Ruffolo, Jacob FR 4 200 IM 27 1:53.56 347 200 Free 13 1:40.29 438 100 Free 18 45.95 415 Thomas, Alec FR 2 500 Free 24 4:38.27 332 200 Free 23 1:41.83 353 1650 Free 15 16:11.76 242 Lowe, William FR 0 50 Free 23 21.2 354 200 Free 31 1:44.87 203 100 Free 30 46.98 297 Sepuca, Joseph SO 0 200 IM 37 2:03.2 65 100 Breast 27 59.89 179 200 Breast 26 2:11.98 164 Malafronte, Joe JR 0 50 Free 29 21.28 334 100 Fly 23 50.61 333 100 Free 31 47.0 295

Davidson

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Scannell, Thac FR 49 500 Free 2 4:26.06 571 200 Free 2 1:38.2 549 1650 Free 4 15:42.84 405 Dauksher, Walt JR 40 500 Free 7 4:30.71 484 200 Free 3 1:38.29 544 100 Free 7 45.21 499 Cooper, Crossan JR 31 500 Free 6 4:28.13 533 400 IM 4 3:55.02 497 200 Breast 14 2:04.09 407 Stanek, Mitchel SO 27 200 IM 20 1:52.41 396 400 IM 6 3:56.93 456 200 Breast 5 2:00.12 545 Hynes, Brian JR 22 200 Free 6 1:39.52 480 200 Back 11 1:48.74 449 200 Fly 14 1:50.67 417 Bode, Matt SR 18 50 Free 17 21.04 393 200 Free 10 1:39.62 475 100 Free 8 45.37 481 Tabor, Will SO 17 100 Fly 12 49.45 446 100 Breast 14 56.62 416 200 Fly 9 1:48.86 495 Hentenaar, Ian JR 17 500 Free 18 4:35.37 390 200 Free 7 1:40.34 436 200 Fly 12 1:50.37 430 Corkery, Owen FR 12 500 Free 28 4:42.82 249 100 Back 19 50.93 337 200 Back 7 1:47.57 496 Strasser, Alex JR 11 50 Free 22 21.19 356 100 Fly 8 49.0 490 200 Fly 25 1:54.58 253 Herr, Jared FR 5 500 Free 21 4:36.38 370 200 Free 26 1:42.6 312 1650 Free 12 16:02.56 291 Kelly, Patrick JR 4 200 IM 21 1:52.87 376 100 Back 22 51.21 314 200 Back 13 1:51.33 344 Walsh, Charlie FR 3 200 IM 29 1:54.29 316 400 IM 14 4:02.86 323 200 Fly 23 1:54.36 261 Chao, Chris FR 2 100 Fly 28 51.3 271 200 Back 15 1:51.51 337 200 Fly 19 1:53.00 316 Younger, Griffe JR 1 200 IM 26 1:53.55 347 100 Fly 21 50.53 341 200 Fly 16 1:52.29 346 Quinn, Kilian SO 1 50 Free 16 21.16 363 100 Breast 28 1:00.63 141 100 Free 37 48.13 186 Andrews, Kevin SO 0 50 Free 19 21.12 373 100 Free 21 46.45 356 Wielar, Drake SO 0 50 Free 40 21.89 202 100 Breast 23 58.02 302 200 Breast 22 2:07.39 292

La Salle

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Forsgren, Marcu JR 51 50 Free 3 20.31 565 100 Breast 1 54.08 617 100 Free 4 44.87 536 Wolbert, Zacha FR 50 200 IM 6 1:48.63 553 400 IM 2 3:49.57 602 200 Fly 1 1:46.86 575 Stasolla, Stev FR 25 1 mtr Diving 3 277.55 3 mtr Diving 9 294.15 McElwee, Kyle SR 23 500 Free 5 4:27.43 546 200 Free 9 1:39.4 487 100 Free 17 45.93 417 Venter, Ian FR 21 500 Free 12 4:33.16 435 100 Back 10 49.48 458 200 Back 9 1:47.37 504 Ras, Christoff JR 20 400 IM 9 3:54.13 515 100 Breast 21 57.08 377 200 Breast 8 2:02.87 450 Gregory, Norman JR 14 50 Free 9 20.72 471 100 Fly 17 50.38 355 100 Free 12 45.69 445 Johnson, Daniel SO 8 500 Free 10 4:30.44 489 1650 Free 16 16:13.03 236 Swedenborg, Gus SO 3 500 Free 14 4:33.79 422 400 IM 19 4:05.6 265 200 Fly 20 1:53.07 313 Barbour, Sean JR 0 50 Free 42 21.97 188 100 Fly 29 51.57 248 200 Fly 28 1:57.29 163 Nikolic, Aleksa SR 0 500 Free 25 4:38.43 329 200 Free 17 1:40.71 415 100 Free 35 47.51 243 Sunyak, Paolo SO 0 500 Free 31 4:48.69 161 1650 Free 21 16:57.31 79 200 Back 18 1:52.59 295 Hauge, Brooks FR 0 50 Free 41 21.96 189 100 Fly 31 52.36 189 100 Free 38 48.75 139 Gregory, Isaiah SO 0 50 Free 31 21.33 323 100 Breast 20 56.93 390 200 Breast 20 2:06.06 337

Massachusetts

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Ransford, Casey SO 28 200 IM 17 1:51.96 416 100 Fly 6 48.87 502 200 Fly 4 1:48.55 508 Donahue, Reece JR 20 1 mtr Diving 10 250.3 3 mtr Diving 6 279.6 Pauls, Eric SR 20 500 Free 11 4:32.06 457 200 Free 12 1:40.28 439 1650 Free 9 15:56.78 323 Katz, Robert SO 19 1 mtr Diving 6 249.85 3 mtr Diving 11 254.05 Trzewik-Quinn, SO 19 200 IM 16 1:51.79 423 100 Back 12 49.76 434 200 Back 6 1:47.21 510 Androulidakis, JR 16 500 Free 15 4:34.01 418 200 Free 15 1:42.49 317 1650 Free 7 15:53.34 343 Madden, Al JR 14 50 Free 27 21.23 346 100 Breast 5 54.99 550 200 Breast 19 2:05.16 369 Tartakovsky, Mi SO 13 50 Free 8 20.79 454 100 Back 15 50.17 400 100 Free 34 47.23 271 Pedrick, Ryan JR 13 50 Free 6 20.58 504 100 Free 23 46.62 337 Stefanides, Kyl SR 13 50 Free 15 21.06 388 100 Back 8 49.21 481 100 Free 20 46.39 363 Gordon, Luke JR 12 200 IM 31 1:54.45 309 100 Breast 10 56.07 462 200 Breast 12 2:03.86 415 Ortof, Harry JR 7 500 Free 17 4:34.93 399 200 Free 22 1:41.67 362 1650 Free 10 15:57.71 318 Gryski, Ben SO 7 400 IM 16 4:06.52 246 100 Breast 17 56.74 406 200 Breast 11 2:03.38 432 Gray, Kellen SR 4 50 Free 23 21.2 354 100 Back 16 50.19 398 200 Back 14 1:51.35 343 Kanner, Noah SO 3 1 mtr Diving 16 184.3 3 mtr Diving 15 195.75 Churchwell, Ow FR 2 50 Free 34 21.52 279 100 Breast 15 56.67 411 100 Free 25 46.81 316 Rizzo, Anthony SR 0 200 IM 24 1:53.29 358 400 IM 17 4:04.15 295 200 Fly 26 1:55.59 216 Konysbayev, Di FR 0 200 IM 30 1:54.36 313 200 Free 27 1:42.61 311 100 Free 22 46.58 342 Rosen, Jason SO 0 200 IM 36 1:58.62 162 100 Fly 19 50.43 350 200 Fly 21 1:53.53 294 Munstermann, Wi SO 0 100 Fly 20 50.51 343 100 Back 25 51.51 291 100 Free 29 46.96 299

Saint Louis

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Streid, Grant JR 48 200 IM 8 1:50.50 478 100 Fly 1 47.88 591 200 Fly 2 1:47.1 566 O’Brien, Collin JR 46 200 IM 5 1:48.20 570 100 Breast 7 55.38 519 200 Breast 1 1:58.73 589 Mars, Justin SR 36 200 IM 10 1:49.68 512 100 Breast 2 54.25 605 200 Breast 7 2:00.9 519 Paulson, Keegan JR 23 100 Fly 14 49.6 431 100 Back 6 48.36 550 200 Back 10 1:47.56 496 Gamilla, Janss FR 19 100 Fly 11 49.33 458 100 Back 11 49.69 440 200 Fly 10 1:50.23 436 Williams, Isaia SR 13 100 Fly 9 49.15 475 200 Free 21 1:41.56 368 200 Fly 13 1:50.53 423 Guist, Tyler JR 4 500 Free 19 4:35.79 382 400 IM 13 4:02.75 325 1650 Free 19 16:20.4 201 Street, Scott JR 3 500 Free 30 4:46.02 198 1650 Free 14 16:08.41 259 200 Fly 24 1:54.39 260 Halliburton, T. SO 3 100 Back 14 50.11 405 200 Back 21 1:55.22 204 Van Gorp, Luke SO 0 50 Free 19 21.12 373 100 Breast 18 56.75 405 200 Breast 23 2:07.77 280 L’Italien, Chri SO 0 50 Free 32 21.38 311 200 Free 32 1:44.99 198 100 Free 36 47.52 242 Terrian, Matt FR 0 50 Free 27 21.23 346 100 Fly 22 50.58 336 100 Free 24 46.77 320 Soltys, Nick FR 0 50 Free 33 21.44 297 200 Free 30 1:44.43 222 100 Free 26 46.82 315 Martinez, Ben JR 0 500 Free 29 4:45.7 203 200 Free 34 1:45.66 172 200 Fly 27 1:56.19 196 Ellis, Mitchell SR 0 100 Fly 30 52.12 206 100 Breast 24 58.27 283 200 Breast 25 2:09.62 224 Hurst, Peter SO 0 500 Free 26 4:38.89 320 200 Free 25 1:42.03 342 1650 Free 20 16:27.25 172 Higgins, Cal SR 0 50 Free 18 21.1 378 100 Back 24 51.34 304 200 Back 20 1:55.18 205 Southren, Josh SO 0 50 Free 39 21.62 257 200 Free 33 1:45.62 173 100 Free 33 47.08 286

Fordham

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Vizza, Joseph JR 23 50 Free 30 21.31 327 200 Free 5 1:38.86 515 100 Free 9 45.08 513 Lombana, Greg JR 20 200 IM 15 1:51.13 452 400 IM 7 3:57.44 445 200 Fly 11 1:50.28 434 Monahan, Travis SR 9 50 Free 13 20.97 410 100 Breast 12 56.28 444 200 Breast 24 2:07.9 276 Sleutjes, Chris JR 8 500 Free 13 4:33.18 435 200 Free 35 1:45.83 165 1650 Free 13 16:07.78 263 McGowan, Danny SO 7 500 Free 16 4:35.18 394 200 Free 28 1:42.68 307 1650 Free 11 16:02.32 292 Craig, Christop SR 6 1 mtr Diving 14 200.45 3 mtr Diving 14 211.5 Perez, Diego FR 5 1 mtr Diving 13 200.65 3 mtr Diving 16 188.8 Ramsay, Auston SO 4 50 Free 26 21.21 351 100 Back 13 50.0 414 200 Back 22 1:55.62 191 Steffen, Q FR 2 400 IM 22 4:11.24 162 100 Breast 25 58.36 277 200 Breast 15 2:04.27 400 Finlay, Sean JR 1 200 IM 32 1:54.61 303 100 Breast 16 56.74 406 200 Breast 21 2:06.7 315 Stern, Scott SO 1 50 Free 35 21.56 270 100 Back 21 51.01 330 200 Back 16 1:51.93 320 Bollesen, Bryce SO 0 50 Free 23 21.2 354 100 Breast 26 59.52 200 100 Free 32 47.04 291 Wright, Connor FR 0 50 Free 43 22.25 142 100 Back 26 52.1 248 200 Back 17 1:52.46 300 D’Arcangelo, Et SR 0 200 IM 35 1:57.94 182 100 Back 28 52.43 226 200 Back 19 1:55.02 210 Clarke, Spence FR 0 200 IM 23 1:53.13 365 200 Free 29 1:42.87 298 100 Free 27 46.89 307 Sawyer, Casey JR 0 50 Free 38 21.61 259 100 Fly 26 51.11 287 200 Fly 22 1:53.65 289 Grisbaum, Doug FR 0 500 Free 32 4:49.01 157 400 IM 23 4:17.87 81 1650 Free 22 16:58.36 76 Frakes Jr., An FR 0 50 Free 35 21.56 270 100 Fly 27 51.17 282 100 Free 28 46.93 303 Guenther, Natha SO 0 200 IM 21 1:52.87 376 400 IM 20 4:06.36 249 200 Breast 18 2:05.09 371 Perlman, Will FR 0 1 mtr Diving 17 116.95

Individual Breakdown Women

Power are Swimulator power points. Those are a way to quantify time quality independent of what event the time is from. Includes only final times and final dive scores.

Duquesne

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Brinton, Emma SO 57 200 IM 1 1:58.9 672 400 IM 1 4:13.68 640 200 Back 2 1:57.67 606 Stauffer, Abby SR 50 200 IM 3 2:01.07 606 100 Breast 5 1:02.17 602 200 Breast 1 2:13.57 625 Steen, Audrey FR 41 200 IM 7 2:02.38 564 100 Fly 7 55.22 533 100 Back 2 54.64 586 Gross, Carson JR 40 500 Free 4 4:53.15 552 200 Free 7 1:50.00 533 100 Free 6 50.93 536 Everhart, Hann FR 33 500 Free 10 4:54.63 529 200 Free 8 1:50.20 524 100 Free 4 50.65 561 Smith, Morgan SR 32 200 IM 13 2:04.08 505 400 IM 7 4:24.65 450 200 Fly 3 2:01.82 526 Devorace, Laure JR 26.5 500 Free 3 4:51.77 573 200 Free 11 1:50.99 488 100 Free 12 51.89 443 Kuhn, Erin JR 26 100 Breast 8 1:03.37 528 200 Breast 4 2:16.19 556 Svitavsky, Summ JR 25 500 Free 7 4:55.63 512 200 Free 21 1:53.20 380 1650 Free 6 16:58.7 440 Perez, Sophie FR 19 200 IM 19 2:06.22 423 100 Fly 13 55.84 485 200 Fly 4 2:01.92 523 Flanagan, Clare SO 15 200 IM 25 2:07.11 388 100 Back 16 57.39 392 200 Back 5 2:00.99 503 Weitzel, Sawyer SO 11 1 mtr Diving 8 224.0 3 mtr Diving 26 194.9 McKnight, Krist SR 9 50 Free 11 23.68 478 100 Fly 14 55.93 478 100 Free 20 52.07 425 Christinis, Cat SO 8 500 Free 14 4:57.36 483 1650 Free 12 17:13.7 359 200 Fly 21 2:05.89 365 #White, Adrienn FR 6 1 mtr Diving 18 207.05 3 mtr Diving 11 254.6 Svitavsky, Heat JR 5 500 Free 17 4:59.87 439 200 Free 13 1:51.64 457 100 Free 16 52.13 419 Thirion, Emily SR 5 50 Free 12 23.71 472 100 Fly 25 57.36 359 100 Free 32 52.66 365 Hillsley, Kirst SR 4 50 Free 52 25.7 123 100 Breast 23 1:06.7 300 200 Breast 13 2:21.19 400 Joiner, Peyton SO 0 1 mtr Diving 21 202.2 3 mtr Diving 28 182.75 Werner, Gabriel SR 0 500 Free 40 5:09.68 267 100 Fly 28 57.74 328 200 Fly 20 2:05.79 369

G. Washington

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Zhang, Emily SR 53 200 IM 2 2:00.83 613 200 Free 1 1:48.84 584 100 Free 3 50.07 611 Torrez, Jackie JR 52 200 IM 4 2:01.44 594 400 IM 2 4:16.57 595 200 Fly 1 1:59.13 620 Atherley, Gemma JR 46 500 Free 6 4:53.69 544 200 Free 2 1:48.85 583 200 Back 3 1:58.93 569 Moussier, Andr FR 39 500 Free 11 4:55.01 523 400 IM 6 4:22.52 491 1650 Free 1 16:40.96 530 Burton, Meghan SO 33 100 Fly 1 53.97 622 100 Back 6 55.75 512 200 Back 20 2:04.41 379 Racke, Caroline SR 30 50 Free 5 23.28 558 100 Fly 9 55.56 507 100 Free 10 51.22 509 Patino, Isabel FR 25 200 IM 9 2:03.13 538 100 Fly 5 54.97 552 200 Fly 15 2:05.59 378 Berdecio, Isab FR 20 50 Free 49 25.31 171 100 Back 9 55.77 511 200 Back 8 2:04.74 366 Smolcic, Rebec FR 15 50 Free 4 23.12 588 100 Back 17 57.1 414 100 Free 18 51.83 449 McCarthy, Erin FR 15 500 Free 27 5:04.57 355 200 Free 23 1:53.87 348 1650 Free 4 16:51.76 476 Ho, Andrea SO 15 100 Back 8 57.72 367 200 Back 13 2:03.17 425 200 Fly 19 2:05.76 371 #Sicinski, Cour FR 12 400 IM 22 4:31.67 306 100 Breast 18 1:05.73 365 200 Breast 7 2:17.49 518 Arendes, Gabrie SO 11 1 mtr Diving 10 248.0 3 mtr Diving 13 246.55 Lemcoff, Tali SO 10 500 Free 16 4:59.13 452 400 IM 20 4:30.89 322 1650 Free 9 17:11.83 369 Dickinson, Rach SO 7 1 mtr Diving 15 211.75 3 mtr Diving 12 249.3 Castro, Lucy SR 2 500 Free 45 5:16.6 167 1650 Free 20 17:33.66 256 200 Back 15 2:04.13 389 Simon, Miranda SR 1 1 mtr Diving 16 206.55 3 mtr Diving 25 199.35 Melnick, Sydney JR 0 50 Free 34 24.25 358 200 Free 17 1:52.53 413 100 Free 25 52.3 401 Juneau, Ann FR 0 200 IM 37 2:10.97 244 100 Breast 25 1:07.54 249 200 Breast 24 2:25.07 273 Olivardia, Gra FR 0 50 Free 17 23.75 463 100 Fly 30 57.83 320 100 Back 22 58.07 341

Fordham

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Brunner, Tara SR 51 50 Free 2 22.97 615 100 Fly 2 54.11 613 100 Free 2 49.74 639 Watson, Paulina JR 43 500 Free 5 4:53.36 549 200 Free 5 1:49.31 564 200 Back 4 1:59.45 553 McNary, Caitlin SO 42 500 Free 1 4:50.91 586 200 Free 3 1:48.86 583 100 Free 11 51.31 500 Martin, Michell SO 41.5 50 Free 6 23.31 552 100 Fly 4 54.73 570 100 Back 5 55.48 531 Frierson, Bayle SO 34 500 Free 8 4:56.78 493 400 IM 9 4:22.68 488 1650 Free 5 16:53.52 467 Furneaux, Milly SR 29 100 Breast 1 1:01.37 648 200 Breast 9 2:19.14 467 Dominger, Jacqu SR 22 200 IM 20 2:06.42 416 400 IM 8 4:25.9 424 200 Fly 8 2:03.92 445 Dunn, Molly JR 22 1 mtr Diving 4 267.05 3 mtr Diving 10 260.2 McGee, Hannah SO 12 200 IM 26 2:07.2 385 100 Fly 12 55.79 489 200 Fly 10 2:03.77 451 Mullen, Theresa JR 12 50 Free 24 23.97 417 200 Free 20 1:52.79 401 100 Free 7 51.19 511 Altura, Kysha FR 7 200 IM 36 2:10.67 255 200 Free 10 1:50.78 498 200 Fly 22 2:07.83 290 Magill, Kate SO 6 500 Free 18 5:00.1 435 200 Free 40 1:55.68 265 1650 Free 11 17:12.50 366 Alabanza, Cat JR 6 400 IM 32 4:38.11 189 200 Back 11 2:03.00 431 200 Fly 28 2:10.38 203 Norris, Kiara FR 6 50 Free 21 23.86 440 100 Fly 11 55.59 505 200 Fly 32 2:12.05 156 Ortof, Natalie FR 3 1 mtr Diving 23 200.85 3 mtr Diving 14 227.25 Ko, Amie SR 1 200 IM 22 2:06.51 412 400 IM 16 4:27.01 402 200 Breast 18 2:23.01 339 Mackrel, Naima JR 0 50 Free 33 24.23 362 100 Back 24 58.54 306 200 Back 34 2:09.50 200 Mitchell, Chloe JR 0 500 Free 33 5:05.86 332 200 Free 35 1:55.22 285 1650 Free 18 17:26.69 291 Kerkeles, Steph JR 0 1 mtr Diving 22 201.15 3 mtr Diving 23 209.35 Von Der Lippe, SO 0 200 IM 39 2:11.49 227 400 IM 26 4:34.15 258 200 Breast 30 2:29.18 161

Richmond

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Gouger, Hannah JR 56 50 Free 3 23.1 591 100 Back 1 52.95 686 200 Back 1 1:54.36 697 Piercy, Nicole SR 48 500 Free 2 4:51.63 575 400 IM 4 4:20.53 528 1650 Free 3 16:51.02 480 Soulia, Morgan SR 42 200 IM 6 2:02.24 568 200 Free 4 1:49.17 570 200 Fly 5 2:02.11 516 Purcell, Maggi FR 33 200 IM 8 2:04.27 498 100 Breast 9 1:03.88 494 200 Breast 6 2:16.29 553 Wallace, Lauren SR 31 500 Free 9 4:52.91 556 200 Free 6 1:49.41 559 100 Free 9 51.14 516 Manning, Eliza JR 30 50 Free 9 23.5 515 100 Fly 10 55.58 506 100 Free 5 50.89 539 Gilbert, Lexie JR 22 200 IM 12 2:03.85 513 400 IM 5 4:21.54 509 200 Breast 14 2:21.4 393 Ronan, Ellie SO 22 200 IM 11 2:03.83 514 100 Back 10 56.04 492 200 Back 9 2:00.16 531 Chao, Maddy JR 21 1 mtr Diving 7 249.8 3 mtr Diving 9 273.35 Weiskopf, Sydne JR 19 1 mtr Diving 12 237.75 3 mtr Diving 5 262.3 Beran, Alex SO 15 1 mtr Diving 14 218.95 3 mtr Diving 7 240.85 Carastro, Jenn FR 7 400 IM 18 4:29.89 342 200 Breast 10 2:20.69 416 200 Fly 25 2:09.02 247 Palfreyman, Gr FR 1 500 Free 25 5:03.1 381 200 Free 16 1:53.69 357 100 Free 21 52.09 423 Yeakley, Emma FR 0 1 mtr Diving 17 208.1 3 mtr Diving 18 217.05 Mihm, Kristine FR 0 50 Free 22 23.91 430 200 Free 36 1:55.36 279 100 Free 17 51.82 450 Shake, Mallory SO 0 50 Free 30 24.1 389 200 Free 42 1:56.79 219 100 Free 41 52.99 333 #Meyer, Ashley FR 0 400 IM 31 4:38.02 190 200 Breast 17 2:22.9 343 200 Fly 34 2:16.1 75 Hawley, Natalie SO 0 1 mtr Diving 24 190.85 3 mtr Diving 29 164.5 Robertson, Bryn SR 0 50 Free 50 25.49 147 100 Back 32 1:00.42 186 100 Free 53 55.6 131

Massachusetts

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Baker, Ansley SR 55 50 Free 1 22.93 622 100 Breast 4 1:02.00 612 100 Free 1 49.45 662 Polk, Katie SR 37 1 mtr Diving 2 286.4 3 mtr Diving 1 321.0 Boric, Maja JR 37 1 mtr Diving 1 291.4 3 mtr Diving 2 320.3 Grant, Rachel SR 18 50 Free 18 23.76 461 100 Fly 3 54.16 609 100 Free 15 52.11 421 Egkorova, Olga JR 17 500 Free 15 4:57.53 480 400 IM 13 4:25.41 434 1650 Free 8 17:10.43 377 Malyszka, Kelly SO 12 500 Free 23 5:02.19 398 400 IM 12 4:24.96 443 1650 Free 10 17:11.92 369 Meiring, Chelse JR 6 50 Free 20 23.82 449 100 Breast 11 1:04.29 466 100 Free 32 52.66 365 Biron, Maddie SR 5 100 Back 12 56.28 475 200 Back 25 2:05.23 348 100 Free 47 53.23 310 Labib, Mariam SO 4 50 Free 15 23.78 457 200 Free 15 1:52.23 428 100 Free 27 52.48 383 Flagiello, Mia FR 2 200 IM 27 2:07.47 374 100 Breast 17 1:05.68 369 200 Breast 15 2:21.62 385 Campo, Steph SR 0 500 Free 39 5:09.12 276 100 Back 31 1:00.17 200 1650 Free 25 17:40.7 222 Rudiman, Emily FR 0 50 Free 26 24.02 406 200 Free 24 1:53.96 343 100 Free 19 51.96 436 Schieffelin, Sa SO 0 400 IM 34 4:40.92 147 100 Fly 35 58.86 242 200 Breast 23 2:24.36 295 Luther, Beth FR 0 1 mtr Diving 28 178.45 3 mtr Diving 20 212.55 Gray, Meghan JR 0 200 IM 35 2:10.35 266 100 Back 20 57.58 377 200 Back 23 2:04.76 365 Aubin, Sydnee SO 0 100 Back 19 57.57 378 200 Back 21 2:04.58 372 100 Free 50 53.74 264 Judge, Stephani SO 0 50 Free 40 24.44 319 100 Fly 19 56.71 413 200 Fly 17 2:05.68 374 Mitchell, Paige SO 0 50 Free 36 24.35 337 200 Free 19 1:52.77 402 100 Free 31 52.64 367 Gallamore, Nata SO 0 400 IM 29 4:36.50 216 100 Fly 31 57.86 318 200 Fly 23 2:08.57 263 Petrozza, Alyv FR 0 200 IM 41 2:12.93 183 100 Fly 38 59.31 212 200 Fly 24 2:08.79 255

George Mason

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Toone, Marina SO 29 1 mtr Diving 6 257.6 3 mtr Diving 3 290.9 Cotter, Theresa SR 27 100 Back 4 55.47 532 200 Back 7 2:02.18 461 Cummins, Megan FR 21 500 Free 13 4:56.64 495 200 Free 39 1:55.55 270 1650 Free 2 16:49.47 488 Glesing, Shanno SO 18 50 Free 16 23.82 449 100 Breast 7 1:03.32 531 200 Breast 12 2:21.06 404 Hodge, Laura FR 10 500 Free 19 5:01.52 410 200 Free 9 1:50.67 503 200 Fly 16 2:05.64 376 Albanese, Marla SR 9.5 50 Free 13 23.72 470 100 Fly 16 56.23 453 100 Free 12 51.89 443 Milikich, Hann FR 5 400 IM 27 4:34.16 258 200 Back 12 2:03.11 427 200 Fly 26 2:10.18 209 McNenny, Annie FR 5 500 Free 29 5:04.89 349 100 Fly 21 56.94 394 200 Fly 12 2:04.21 433 McLemore, Chris SR 4 400 IM 21 4:31.14 317 100 Fly 22 57.08 382 200 Fly 13 2:04.34 428 McKinley, Soph FR 4 500 Free 24 5:02.94 384 400 IM 17 4:28.33 374 1650 Free 13 17:14.53 355 Boxley, Autumn SO 2 500 Free 41 5:11.03 245 200 Free 48 1:59.72 124 1650 Free 15 17:17.78 337 Chalsma, Rachel JR 0 50 Free 38 24.41 325 100 Fly 17 56.59 423 100 Free 36 52.7 361 Fite, Chloe FR 0 50 Free 32 24.19 370 100 Back 26 59.01 273 100 Free 26 52.31 400 Lewis, Ariana FR 0 50 Free 46 24.96 224 200 Free 41 1:56.14 245 100 Free 38 52.95 337 King, Erica SO 0 500 Free 37 5:08.14 292 400 IM 33 4:38.65 181 1650 Free 23 17:37.2 239 Ikenberry, Hann JR 0 500 Free 26 5:03.56 373 200 Free 34 1:55.20 286 200 Back 18 2:04.1 390 Carroll, Meliss JR 0 500 Free 43 5:11.41 239 200 Free 25 1:54.16 334 100 Free 34 52.69 362 Bridis, Alyx SO 0 1 mtr Diving 27 180.75 3 mtr Diving 21 211.8 Murphy, Brittan SR 0 50 Free 22 23.91 430 100 Fly 34 58.85 243 100 Free 24 52.29 402

La Salle

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Shaya, Phoebe FR 29 1 mtr Diving 3 272.5 3 mtr Diving 6 245.55 Distefano, Oliv SR 28.5 50 Free 6 23.31 552 100 Back 3 55.21 549 100 Free 23 52.27 404 Horan, Carrie JR 27 200 IM 29 2:08.92 319 100 Breast 6 1:03.11 544 200 Breast 5 2:16.26 554 Rizzetto, Sara FR 17 200 IM 10 2:03.55 524 400 IM 14 4:25.69 429 200 Back 10 2:01.79 475 Wolbert, Emily JR 12 400 IM 19 4:30.64 327 100 Fly 20 56.76 409 200 Fly 7 2:03.63 457 Kessinger, Coll SR 11 200 IM 30 2:09.34 302 400 IM 28 4:35.58 232 200 Breast 8 2:20.68 417 Dougherty, Kae FR 9 200 IM 16 2:05.95 434 400 IM 10 4:23.48 473 200 Back 16 2:04.95 358 D’Amore, Julie SO 1 1 mtr Diving 29 173.0 3 mtr Diving 16 220.65 Paradkar, Madel JR 0 400 IM 36 4:45.93 89 100 Fly 40 1:00.24 156 200 Fly 29 2:10.57 197 Capro, Emma JR 0 500 Free 47 5:17.4 157 200 Free 47 1:58.75 151 1650 Free 28 17:58.87 149 Griffin, Peyton JR 0 50 Free 55 25.95 98 100 Fly 41 1:00.89 124 200 Fly 33 2:13.29 127 Smykowski, Kai FR 0 1 mtr Diving 19 206.5 3 mtr Diving 17 220.3 Quinn, Lilly SO 0 100 Fly 39 59.36 208 100 Back 30 59.77 224 200 Back 35 2:10.14 181 Wyant, Sarah FR 0 50 Free 41 24.55 298 200 Free 26 1:54.17 333 100 Free 48 53.54 281 Moser, Anne FR 0 500 Free 20 5:01.73 406 200 Free 32 1:54.88 300 1650 Free 19 17:30.66 270 Cheifetz, Sama FR 0 50 Free 53 25.72 121 100 Back 35 1:01.56 130 200 Back 37 2:12.17 129

Davidson

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Shepherd, Sarah SO 43 200 IM 5 2:01.62 589 400 IM 3 4:17.47 581 200 Back 6 2:01.4 489 Farrell, Maggie SR 22 50 Free 8 23.51 513 100 Free 8 51.22 509 McElrath, Isabe JR 16 200 IM 15 2:05.1 467 100 Fly 8 56.04 469 200 Fly 14 2:05.44 384 Carpenter, Hop FR 6 100 Fly 26 57.39 356 100 Back 11 56.19 481 200 Back 24 2:05.18 350 Senn, Siena FR 5 500 Free 12 4:55.25 519 200 Free 18 1:52.65 407 100 Free 28 52.57 374 Duffy, Helen JR 5 50 Free 47 24.97 222 100 Breast 13 1:05.08 411 200 Breast 16 2:23.31 329 Goodhead, Juli FR 3 50 Free 25 24.0 411 100 Back 14 56.99 422 200 Back 26 2:05.71 330 Resweber, Franc JR 3 500 Free 22 5:01.8 405 200 Free 14 1:51.72 453 100 Free 22 52.21 410 Grammel, Audrey SO 2.5 200 IM 45 2:16.15 105 100 Breast 14 1:05.12 408 200 Breast 20 2:23.3 330 LeMone, Alexis JR 2 50 Free 35 24.33 342 100 Back 15 57.22 405 100 Free 45 53.1 322 Bassett, Emily JR 1 200 IM 24 2:07.1 389 100 Breast 16 1:05.22 401 200 Breast 25 2:25.29 266 Durham, Anabell SR 0 100 Fly 27 57.58 341 100 Back 18 57.25 402 200 Back 29 2:07.81 254 Savage, Chelsea SO 0 500 Free 38 5:08.61 284 200 Free 33 1:54.94 298 1650 Free 22 17:35.04 249 Gilliland, Vir FR 0 200 IM 42 2:13.05 179 100 Breast 22 1:06.63 305 200 Breast 28 2:27.27 209 Stanley, Olivia JR 0 50 Free 31 24.12 385 100 Fly 29 57.8 323 100 Free 38 52.95 337 Linzell, Anna SO 0 50 Free 28 24.05 400 200 Free 44 1:57.92 178 100 Free 42 53.07 325 Gould, Hannah FR 0 400 IM 24 4:33.19 276 100 Breast 21 1:06.59 308 200 Breast 22 2:24.24 299 Montgomery, An FR 0 500 Free 46 5:16.68 166 200 Free 45 1:58.07 173 1650 Free 29 18:12.75 105

St Bonaventure

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Kimmel, Rachel FR 35 200 IM 14 2:05.07 468 100 Breast 3 1:01.62 634 200 Breast 3 2:15.98 562 Cote, Mia SO 26 100 Fly 6 55.07 545 200 Free 27 1:54.21 332 200 Fly 6 2:02.4 505 Hart, Brittany SR 20 1 mtr Diving 9 255.9 3 mtr Diving 8 228.1 Rohr, Elena JR 19 1 mtr Diving 13 229.05 3 mtr Diving 4 277.35 Campos, Anna SO 14 1 mtr Diving 5 259.45 3 mtr Diving 22 211.25 Schaef, Claire FR 12 500 Free 28 5:04.69 353 1650 Free 7 17:08.83 386 200 Fly 18 2:05.75 371 Wardner, Katrin SO 6 200 IM 17 2:05.78 440 400 IM 11 4:24.73 448 200 Free 28 1:54.25 330 Oberholzer, Za FR 4 200 IM 43 2:13.75 160 100 Back 13 56.88 430 200 Back 17 2:03.97 395 Janssen, Ivana FR 3 50 Free 14 23.76 461 100 Fly 37 59.05 229 100 Free 30 52.63 368 McCartney, Make SO 0 500 Free 35 5:07.4 305 400 IM 25 4:33.59 269 1650 Free 17 17:22.85 311 Paige, Kamryn FR 0 100 Fly 32 57.95 311 100 Back 29 59.33 252 200 Fly 31 2:11.57 169 Taylor, Rachel SR 0 500 Free 32 5:05.53 338 200 Free 29 1:54.34 325 100 Free 46 53.15 318 Graham, Emerso FR 0 200 IM 33 2:09.73 288 100 Breast 20 1:06.56 309 200 Breast 21 2:23.99 307 Carrig, Mariss FR 0 200 Free 49 2:02.56 64 100 Free 55 56.47 89 Gnan, Tayler JR 0 400 IM 35 4:44.34 106 100 Back 25 58.99 275 200 Back 31 2:08.71 225 Aguilera, Izzy JR 0 1 mtr Diving 25 184.85 3 mtr Diving 19 215.65 Carmody, Erin JR 0 200 IM 40 2:12.8 186 100 Back 28 59.08 269 200 Back 27 2:07.22 275

Saint Louis

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Nichols, Savann JR 19 200 IM 32 2:09.56 294 100 Fly 15 56.0 472 200 Fly 2 2:00.93 559 Daniel, Natalie SO 15 50 Free 10 23.67 480 200 Free 12 1:51.41 468 100 Free 14 52.06 426 Smith, Emily FR 12 200 IM 23 2:06.84 399 100 Back 7 56.15 484 200 Back 19 2:04.19 387 Kishish, Emily JR 11 100 Breast 12 1:05.03 414 200 Breast 11 2:20.81 412 Hodgkins, Bri FR 9 200 IM 38 2:11.19 237 100 Fly 18 56.68 416 200 Fly 9 2:03.38 467 Benge, Ellie FR 6 50 Free 42 24.62 284 100 Fly 23 57.22 370 200 Fly 11 2:04.19 434 Schmude, Katie SO 5 200 IM 21 2:06.49 413 400 IM 15 4:26.82 405 200 Back 14 2:03.74 404 Koh, Claire FR 3 500 Free 21 5:01.76 405 400 IM 23 4:32.97 281 1650 Free 14 17:16.9 342 Wanasek, Olivia JR 1 500 Free 34 5:07.17 309 1650 Free 16 17:19.17 330 200 Back 22 2:04.7 368 First, Mary JR 0 50 Free 19 23.79 455 100 Fly 33 58.29 284 100 Free 34 52.69 362 Cruz, Alyzza FR 0 200 IM 44 2:15.57 117 100 Back 33 1:00.7 171 200 Back 36 2:11.85 136 Harder, Anna SO 0 100 Breast 26 1:09.26 160 200 Breast 31 2:29.36 157 Turner, Lindsey SO 0 500 Free 31 5:05.19 344 400 IM 37 4:47.1 79 1650 Free 21 17:34.41 252 Grunhard, Cass FR 0 100 Back 23 58.51 309 200 Back 33 2:08.99 216 100 Free 54 55.85 118 Liszewski, Alex SO 0 50 Free 48 25.03 213 100 Breast 28 1:11.49 82 100 Free 56 57.01 69 Updegraff, Moll SR 0 50 Free 54 25.81 111 100 Breast 24 1:07.09 276 200 Breast 27 2:25.79 251 Rosko, Ingrid FR 0 400 IM 30 4:37.28 203 200 Breast 29 2:28.96 166 200 Fly 27 2:10.19 209 Brewer, Claire FR 0 50 Free 43 24.79 253 100 Back 34 1:01.21 146 100 Free 51 54.61 194

Rhode Island