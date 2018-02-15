2018 Women’s ACCs Day 2: Ups/Downs/Mids Report

For those unfamiliar with swimming terminology, the concept of “Ups” and “Downs” is a good way to track which teams performed best at prelims. In prelims, swimmers qualify for one of three finals heats: the top 8 finishers make the A final, places 9 through 16 the B final and places 17 through 24 the C final. In finals, swimmers are locked into their respective final, meaning a swimmer in the B heat (spots 9-16) can only place as high as 9th or as low as 16th, even if they put up the fastest or slowest time of any heat in the final.

With that in mind, we’ll be tracking “Ups,” “Mids” and “Downs” after each prelims session. “Up” refers to swimmers in the A final, “Mid” to swimmers in the B final and “Down” to swimmers in the C final.

2018 WOMEN’S ACCs

**Note: this does not include relays**

TEAM UP MID DOWN Virginia 8 2 1 Louisville 7 2 2 NC State 2 7 3 North Carolina 2 4 5 Notre Dame 2 2 3 Duke 2 2 3 Pitt 1 1 1 Virginia Tech 0 3 3 Florida State 0 0 3 Georgia Tech 0 1 0 Miami 0 0 0 Boston College 0 0 0

NC State is returning the most swimmers to finals, however the bulk of those swimmers are coing in the B finals (mid). In terms of scoring potential tonight, it’s extremely close between Virginia and Louisville, with the slight advantage to Virginia. Leaving out the 200 free relay, where we’ll likely see a very tight race between many of the top teams, If Virginia scored at their highest potential for tonight, they would outscore Louisville by about 25 points. However, if Virginia has several swimmers scoring at the low end of their finals, and Louisville is on the high end, Louisville could definitely score the most points tonight. Louisville has the advantage of a potential 1-2 finish in the 500 tonight with Mallory Comerford and Sohie Cattermole, while the 50 will be huge points for UVA, as they have 4 swimmers in the A final.

Towars the middle of the team pack, North Carolina has a slight edge over Notre Dame and Duke tonight due to having 2 more B finalists and C finalists. The 200 free relay will be important tonight for points, as the top 5 starts to form following the first full day of competition.