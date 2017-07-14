2018 SEC Championships To Be Aired Live On SEC Network

Speaking at the SEC media days, commissioner Greg Sankey mentioned that the 2018 SEC Swimming & Diving Championships would be aired live on the SEC Network, per Pat Forde of Yahoo Sports.

Sankey: Live coverage of SEC swimming championships coming in 2018, SEC Network. I reluctantly refrained from giving that a standing ovation — Pat Forde (@YahooForde) July 10, 2017

Previously, the championships had been aired live on the SEC Network +, with highlights on the main network.

The championships will take place at Texas A&M from February 14-18. It is the only conference championship meet that spans five days.

This is a step in the right direction as the sport continues to evolve, as the meet has proved to be incredibly exciting year after year. Some of the stars who will be in action include 2016 Olympians Caeleb Dressel of the Florida Gators, as well as Jay Litherland and Gunnar Bentz of the Georgia Bulldogs. Two others who will compete next year are Missouri’s Hannah Stevens and Auburn’s Zach Apple, who both had breakout meets at U.S. World Trials to qualify for their first World Championship team. Four of the five are heading into their senior years, as Apple will be a junior come September.