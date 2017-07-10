2018 Pac-12 Champs Set for Late February/Early March at Federal Way

The dates and location have been locked in for the 2018 Pac-12 Swimming & Diving Championships. Both the women’s meet and the men’s meet will be held at the Weyerhaeuser King County Aquatic Center in Federal Way, Washington.

The women’s meet will precede the men’s, running from Wednesday, February 21 to Saturday, February 24th. The defending champions are the Stanford Cardinal, who took the 2017 team race for the first time since 2014. Stanford would go on to win the NCAA Championship this March. More information about the women’s meet can be found here, on the Pac-12 website.

The men’s meet will be held the weekend after the women’s, running from Wednesday, February 28th to Saturday, March 3rd. Like the women, the Stanford men executed well to earn the 2017 Pac-12 crown. This was their 2nd-straight conference title after winning in 2016. Prior to that, the Cardinal had a dynastic run from 1982 to 2012, winning Pac-12 titles each year. More information about the men’s meet can be found here, on the Pac-12 website.

Broadcast information for both meets will be available at a later date, and this info can also be found on the Pac-12 website.