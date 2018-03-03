2018 Men’s Pac-12 Day 4 Up/Downs: ASU, Arizona Battling for 4th

2018 MEN’S PAC-12 SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

For those unfamiliar with swimming terminology, the concept of “Ups” and “Downs” is a good way to track which teams performed best at prelims. In prelims, swimmers qualify for one of three finals heats: the top 8 finishers make the A final, places 9 through 16 the B final and places 17 through 24 the C final. In finals, swimmers are locked into their respective final, meaning a swimmer in the B heat (spots 9-16) can only place as high as 9th or as low as 16th, even if they put up the fastest or slowest time of any heat in the final.

With that in mind, we’ll be tracking “Ups” and “Downs” after each prelims session. “Up” refers to swimmers in the A final, and “Downs” to swimmers in the B final. At the Pac-12 men’s meet, only the A and B finals are scored.

*NOTE: This report does not include relays or the 1650 free.*

The Cal Bears have secured the team title after their performance in day 4 prelims, with Stanford and USC locked into 2nd and 3rd respectively. It looks like 4th place may still be up for grabs between Arizona State and Arizona. Heading into finals, ASU has a 26-point lead over the Wildcats. Tonight, ASU has 1 more A finalist than Arizona, but the Wildcats have more overall finalists with 9 B finalists to ASU’s 3. The mile could play a big role in how things shake out, as Arizona has 2 men seeded in the top 8.

OVERALL DAY 4 UP/DOWNS:

Team Ups Downs Total 1 Cal 14 4 18 2 USC 5 4 9 3 Stanford 4 9 13 4 ASU 4 3 7 5 Arizona 3 9 12 6 Utah 2 3 5

MEN’S 200 BACK:

Team Ups Downs Total 1 Cal 3 0 3 2 Stanford 2 3 5 3 Arizona 1 2 3 4 USC 1 1 2 5 ASU 1 0 1 6 Utah 0 2 2

MEN’S 100 FREE:

Team Ups Downs Total 1 Cal 3 1 4 2 USC 3 0 3 3 ASU 1 1 2 4 Utah 1 0 1 5 Stanford 0 3 3 6 Arizona 0 3 3

MEN’S 200 BREAST:

Team Ups Downs Total 1 Cal 3 3 6 2 ASU 2 1 3 3 Stanford 2 1 3 4 Arizona 1 2 3 5 USC 0 1 1

MEN’S 200 FLY:

Team Ups Downs Total 1 Cal 5 0 5 2 Arizona 1 2 3 3 USC 1 2 3 4 Utah 1 1 2 5 Stanford 0 2 2 6 ASU 0 1 1

TEAM SCORES AFTER DAY 3 (INCLUDING ALL DIVING):

1. Univ of California, Berkeley 677 2. Stanford University 544 3. University of Southern Calif 411.33 4. Arizona State University 285 5. University of Arizona 259 6. Utah, University of 221.66