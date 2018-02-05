2018 Int’l Meeting Uster: British Swimming Photo Vault

26TH INTERNATIONAL MEETING USTER

The 2-day International Meeting Uster wrapped up in Switzerland yesterday, but not before a stable of Canadians, British and Europeans wreaked havoc on the meet record board en route to putting up world-class times. Below is a collection of action shots taken by SwimSwam’s Rafael Domeyko, with this round focusing on the British swimmers present in Switzerland over the weekend.

Refresh yourself on the performances via the meet recap links above, then re-live the meet with the vivid images below.

Holly Hibbot, GBR, domeykophotography.com

 

Holly Hibbot, GBR, domeykophotography.com

 

Holly Hibbott, GBR, domeykophotography.com

 

Holly Hibbott, GBR, domeykophotography.com

 

Holly Hibbott, GBR, domeykophotography.com

 

Holly Hibbott, domeykophotography.com

 

Jocelyn Ulyett, domeykophotography.com

 

Jocelyn Ulyett, GBR, domeykophotography.com

 

Andrew Willis, GBR, domeykophotography.com

 

Andrew Willis, GBR, domeykophotography.com

 

Andrew Willis, GBR, domeykophotography.com

 

Andrew Willis, GBR, domeykophotography.com

 

Katie Matts, GBR, domeykophotography.com

 

Katie Matts, GBR, domeykophotography.com

 

Katie Matts, GBR, domeykophotography.com

 

Katie Matts, GBR, domeykophotography.com

 

Katie Matts, GBR, domeykophotography.com

 

Katie Matts, GBR, domeykophotography.com

 

Lizzie Harris, GBR, domeykophotography.com

 

Stockport Metro swimmer, GBR, domeykophotography.com

 

Holly Hibbott, GBR, domeykophotography.com

 

