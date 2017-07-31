2017 YMCA Long Course Nationals Begin Monday

2017 YMCA LONG COURSE NATIONALS
- Monday, July 31st – Friday, August 4th
- Greensboro, North Carolina
- LCM (50m)
For the next five days, the Greensboro Aquatic Center will host the top YMCA swimmers from across the nation. Here’s what to watch:
- In the 1500, University of Florida commit Leah Braswell will look to crack the top ten swims this year for ages 18 & under. At 16:48.34, she’s entered a whopping 20 seconds ahead of Catherine Buroker, entered at 17:18.74. The two went head-to-head at Short Course Nationals in the 1650 as well, with Braswell taking first by 11 seconds at 16:17.01. Braswell is also the top seed in the 200 IM and 800 free. She notably will not swim the 400 free, a race in which she owns the national record at 4:16.64 (six seconds faster than this year’s fastest swimmer, Anna Durak).
- University of Minnesota incoming breaststroke specialist Matthew McHugh will eye the 100 breast national record. At 1:03.60, he’s nearly three full seconds ahead of Blake Brockman‘s second-seeded 1:06.57. However, he’s still .80 behind Eric Ronda‘s 1:04.80 national record. McHugh swam the race at the 2016 Olympic trials, where he placed 85th. In the 200 breast, he’s the top seed with a 2:18.49. In the 50 breast, he leads the field by over two seconds with a 28.06 — his national record.
- On the sprint side, Henry Shutte will try to reprise his 50 free title from Short Course Nationals. His 23.63 is the seventh fastest time for 16 & unders this year, and his 51.76 100 free is the 11th fastest for that age group. For the women, 15-year old Paige Hetrick will try to hold off 18-year old Bailey Grinter, entered at 26.27 and 26.31, respectively. In the 100, Camryn Forbes will be the only swimmer with a shot to break the 57-second mark: she’s entered with a 57.03, nearly four tenths ahead of everyone else.
Interesting to see that there are 21 year olds and 12 year olds in this competition. Imagine racing someone almost a whole decade older than you!