2017 YMCA Long Course Nationals Begin Monday

July 31st, 2017 Club, News, YMCA Nationals

2017 YMCA LONG COURSE NATIONALS

For the next five days, the Greensboro Aquatic Center will host the top YMCA swimmers from across the nation. Here’s what to watch:

  • In the 1500, University of Florida commit Leah Braswell will look to crack the top ten swims this year for ages 18 & under. At 16:48.34, she’s entered a whopping 20 seconds ahead of Catherine Buroker, entered at 17:18.74. The two went head-to-head at Short Course Nationals in the 1650 as well, with Braswell taking first by 11 seconds at 16:17.01. Braswell is also the top seed in the 200 IM and 800 free. She notably will not swim the 400 free, a race in which she owns the national record at 4:16.64 (six seconds faster than this year’s fastest swimmer, Anna Durak).
  • University of Minnesota incoming breaststroke specialist Matthew McHugh will eye the 100 breast national record. At 1:03.60, he’s nearly three full seconds ahead of Blake Brockman‘s second-seeded 1:06.57. However, he’s still .80 behind Eric Ronda‘s 1:04.80 national record. McHugh swam the race at the 2016 Olympic trials, where he placed 85th. In the 200 breast, he’s the top seed with a 2:18.49. In the 50 breast, he leads the field by over two seconds with a 28.06 — his national record.
  • On the sprint side, Henry Shutte will try to reprise his 50 free title from Short Course Nationals. His 23.63 is the seventh fastest time for 16 & unders this year, and his 51.76 100 free is the 11th fastest for that age group. For the women, 15-year old Paige Hetrick will try to hold off 18-year old Bailey Grinter, entered at 26.27 and 26.31, respectively. In the 100, Camryn Forbes will be the only swimmer with a shot to break the 57-second mark: she’s entered with a 57.03, nearly four tenths ahead of everyone else.

Nswim

Interesting to see that there are 21 year olds and 12 year olds in this competition. Imagine racing someone almost a whole decade older than you!

31 minutes 35 seconds ago
