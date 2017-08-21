2017 World University Games: Day 3 Prelims Live Recap

29TH WORLD UNIVERSITY GAMES (SUMMER UNIVERSIADE 2017)

Sunday, August 20-Sunday, August 20, 2017

50-Meter Course

Taipei, Taiwan

National Taiwan Sport University Arena

The third preliminary session from the 2017 World University Games in Taipei is set to get underway with six events on the docket.

The session opens with the men’s 200 fly, women’s 200 IM and men’s 200 breast. The women’s 100 and men’s 50 back will follow, and then the session wraps up with three heats in the women’s 1500. The top-8 in that event will advance to the final tomorrow night, while the top-16 in the other five races will compete in semi-finals tonight.

Men’s 200 Fly Prelims

Meet Record: 1:54.30, Pawel Korzeniowski (POL), 2009

Hungarian Bence Biczo ran down Japan’s Nao Horomura in the 4th of 6 heats in the men’s 200 fly, posting the top time of the preliminary session in 1:57.53. Horomura hit the wall in 1:58.02, good for 4th overall, and German Alexander Kunert was also under 1:59 in 1:58.91.

Heat 5 saw Russian Aleksandr Kudashev hold off a hard charging Zach Harting by .01 to take the #2 overall time in 1:57.91, with Harting sitting 3rd overall in 1:57.93. Harting’s American teammate Justin Wright took 3rd in the heat and qualifies 6th overall in 1:58.75.

Daiya Seto, the World Championship bronze medalist in this event last month, won the final heat to qualify 5th overall in 1:58.08. Other notable names advancing through are Brazilians Leonardo de Deus and Vinicius Lanza, and German Fynn Minuth.

Women’s 200 IM Prelims

Meet Record: 2:12.07, Ava Ohlgren (USA), 2009

Canada’s Sarah Darcel posted a quick 2:13.20 to grab the top time of the women’s 200 IM prelims from heat 4, with American Brooke Forde following in 2:14.88.

Ella Eastin won heat 5 in 2:14.11, and Yui Ohashi, who won the 400 IM on day 1, won heat 6 in 2:14.45 to qualify 2nd and 3rd overall. Ohashi’s Japanese teammate Miho Teramura qualified 5th overall in 2:15.13, just ahead of Russia’s Kristina Vershinina (2:15.16).

Men’s 200 Breast Prelims

Meet Record: 2:08.73, Igor Borysik (UKR), 2009

Just like he did in the 100 breast prelims, Andrew Wilson dropped a big swim this morning in the 200, registering a new best time of 2:08.37 that also stands up as a new meet record. He was out like lightning, hitting the 100 wall in 1:01.24. After a 34.0 third 50, he brought it home in 33.08 to dominate heat 6 by over three seconds.

Wilson’s swim lowers his previous best of 2:08.64, set at U.S. Trials in June (also in the prelims), and he removes Igor Borysik‘s 2009 meet record of 2:08.73. Despite going about half a second slower than he did in the prelims, Wilson tied for gold in the 100 last night in a time of 1:00.15.

Russian Mikhail Dorinov won the first circle-seeded heat in 2:10.93 for the 2nd fastest time, and reigning Olympic champion Dmitriy Balandin won the last heat for the 3rd fastest time in 2:11.73.

Rintaro Okubo of Japan came in behind Wilson in heat 6 for the 4th best time in 2:11.82, and Rustam Gadirov of Russia was just behind Balandin in heat 7 for 5th overall. Three-time NCAA champion Will Licon qualified 7th overall in 2:13.10, and will look to rebound in the semis after missing the final of the 200 IM.

Women’s 100 Back Prelims

Meet Record: 59.83, Anastasia Zueva (RUS), 2013

Men’s 50 Back Prelims

Meet Record: 24.63, Junya Koga (JPN), 2009

