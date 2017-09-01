2017 West Australia SC Championships: Olympian Tamsin Cook Returns

2017 West Australia Short Course Swimming Championships

Friday, September 1st – Sunday, September 3rd

HBF Stadium, Mount Claremont, Western Australia

SCM

The 2017 Western Australia State Open and Age Short Course Championships kick-off today just outside of Perth, with both junior and senior level athletes taking to the HBF Stadium pool over the weekend.

One of the highly anticipated appearances is slated to come from 2016 Olympic medalist Tamsin Cook, the 18-year-old South African-born Aussie swimmer who is returning from a post-Olympic hiatus. Last year’s West Australian Junior Athlete of the Year and the 2016 Western Australian Sports Star nominee took a voluntary 2-month break from both training and competition starting in February, giving her a chance to re-energize physically and mentally, while also focusing on her studies.

Here in Perth, Cook is entered to swim the 50m/100m/200m/400m individual freestyle events, as well as several relays representing her UWA West Coast club.

Also set to make a splash this weekend is Cook’s Olympic teammate Brianna Throssell, the 200m butterfly finalist from Rio. Although 21-year-old Throssell earned bronze as a member of Australia’s 4x100m medley relay in Budapest, the West Coast-er had a relatively quiet World Championships on an individual level. She finished 12th in the 100 fly and out of the final and wound up 16th after the 200m fly semi-finals. Here in Perth, Throssell is actually opting out of the 200 fly event, but is scheduled to swim the 100m free and 100m fly sprints.

Two other big names from the West Australian swimming scene are set to make appearances in the form of Holly Barratt and Zac Incerti. Both qualifiers for Budapest, with Barratt representing the green and gold’s oldest ever international squad rookie to date, will be in action on Saturday and Sunday.

Look for a full meet recap once competition has completed.