2017 U.S. Winter Nationals: Day 2 Prelims Live Recap

2017 U.S. WINTER NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day 2 action gets underway in Columbus this morning in the 500 free, 200 IM and 50 free. Notable names swimming include Mallory Comerford, Chase Kalisz, Ryan Murphy, Olivia Smoliga, Kelsi Worrell and Nathan Adrian.

Women’s 500 Free Prelims

American Record: 4:24.06, Katie Ledecky, 2017

U.S. Open Record: 4:24.06, Katie Ledecky, 2017

Meet Record: 4:29.54, Katie Ledecky, 2014

Pool Record: 4:26.46, Katie Ledecky, 2016

The first of two circle-seeded heats in the women’s 500 free saw Erica Sullivan of the Sandpipers of Nevada throw down a time of 4:41.29, with Autumn Haebig of Nebraska not far behind in 4:43.68. Those were the top two times by a wide margin heading into the last heat.

The final heat was controlled by Mallory Comerford of Louisville, touching in 4:38.94 to take over the top spot heading into finals. Sophie Cattermole and Ashley Neidigh followed in times of 4:40.47 and 4:40.65, advancing 2nd and 3rd to the final.

Madelyn Donohoe and Molly Kowal tied for 4th in the last heat and advance dead-locked in 6th for the final, while Kristen Romano‘s 4:48.17 from heat 2 stood up as 8th fastest and gets her into the ‘A’ final.

Men’s 500 Free Prelims

American Record: 4:08.42, Clark Smith, 2017

U.S. Open Record: 4:08.42, Clark Smith, 2017

Meet Record: 4:10.75, Peter Vanderkaay, 2007

Pool Record: 4:13.19, Anton Ipsen, 2017

The penultimate heat of the men’s 500 saw Mitch D’Arrigo of the Gator Swim Club throw down a time of 4:13.70, destroying the heat and narrowly missing the 4:13.19 pool record set by Anton Ipsen earlier this year. Marcelo Acosta of Louisville joined him under the 4:20-barrier in 4:18.94 for 2nd overall with one heat remaining.

Zane Grothe then got out after it in the last heat, leading wire-to-wire to touch in 4:14.46 for the #2 seed, followed by Marwan El Kamash (4:19.74) and Max Irwin (4:20.35) who ended up 4th and 6th overall.

Women’s 200 IM Prelims

American Record: 1:51.65, Ella Eastin, 2016

U.S. Open Record: 1:51.65, Ella Eastin, 2016

Meet Record: 1:53.16, Melanie Margalis , 2016

, 2016 Pool Record: 1:53.47, Katinka Hosszu, 2010

Melanie Margalis of Saint Petersburg was dominant in winning the last heat of the women’s 200 IM, posting the top time of the morning by 2.5 seconds in 1:54.74. Isabel Ivey of Gator Swim Club took 2nd to her in the heat in 1:57.26, a time that stands up as 2nd fastest overall.

Rachael Bradford-Feldman (1:57.58) and Emma Muzzy (1:57.91) won the other two seeded heats to qualify 3rd and 5th overall, while Louisville’s Mariia Astashkina slides in in 4th at 1:57.90. Andrea Cottrell, who had the fastest breaststroke leg of the morning, qualifies 6th in 1:58.28.

Men’s 200 IM Prelims

American Record: 1:39.38, David Nolan, 2015

U.S. Open Record: 1:39.38, David Nolan, 2015

Meet Record: 1:40.08, Ryan Lochte, 2007

Pool Record: 1:42.60, Ryan Lochte, 2010

Women’s 50 Free Prelims

American Record: 21.12, Abbey Weitzeil, 2016

U.S. Open Record: 21.12, Abbey Weitzeil, 2016

Meet Record: 21.46, Natalie Coughlin, 2007

Pool Record: 21.69, Lara Jackson, 2008

Men’s 50 Free Prelims