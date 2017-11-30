2017 U.S. Winter Nationals: Day 2 Prelims Live Recap

2017 U.S. WINTER NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS
- November 29th-December 2nd
- Bill and Mae McCorkle Aquatic Pavilion, Columbus, OH
- Short Course Yards
- Omega Results
- Live stream (USA Swimming Homepage)
- Thursday Prelims Heat Sheet
Day 2 action gets underway in Columbus this morning in the 500 free, 200 IM and 50 free. Notable names swimming include Mallory Comerford, Chase Kalisz, Ryan Murphy, Olivia Smoliga, Kelsi Worrell and Nathan Adrian.
Women’s 500 Free Prelims
- American Record: 4:24.06, Katie Ledecky, 2017
- U.S. Open Record: 4:24.06, Katie Ledecky, 2017
- Meet Record: 4:29.54, Katie Ledecky, 2014
- Pool Record: 4:26.46, Katie Ledecky, 2016
- Mallory Comerford, UOFL, 4:38.94
- Sophie Cattermole, UOFL, 4:40.47
- Ashley Neidigh, UN, 4:40.65
- Erica Sullivan, SAND, 4:41.29
- Autumn Haebig, NEB, 4:43.68
- Molly Kowal, OSU / Madelyn Donohoe, FISH, 4:45.55
- –
- Kristen Romano, OSU, 4:48.17
The first of two circle-seeded heats in the women’s 500 free saw Erica Sullivan of the Sandpipers of Nevada throw down a time of 4:41.29, with Autumn Haebig of Nebraska not far behind in 4:43.68. Those were the top two times by a wide margin heading into the last heat.
The final heat was controlled by Mallory Comerford of Louisville, touching in 4:38.94 to take over the top spot heading into finals. Sophie Cattermole and Ashley Neidigh followed in times of 4:40.47 and 4:40.65, advancing 2nd and 3rd to the final.
Madelyn Donohoe and Molly Kowal tied for 4th in the last heat and advance dead-locked in 6th for the final, while Kristen Romano‘s 4:48.17 from heat 2 stood up as 8th fastest and gets her into the ‘A’ final.
Men’s 500 Free Prelims
- American Record: 4:08.42, Clark Smith, 2017
- U.S. Open Record: 4:08.42, Clark Smith, 2017
- Meet Record: 4:10.75, Peter Vanderkaay, 2007
- Pool Record: 4:13.19, Anton Ipsen, 2017
- Mitch D’Arrigo, GSC, 4:13.70
- Zane Grothe, UN, 4:14.46
- Marcelo Acosta, UOFL, 4:18.94
- Marwan El Kamash, IST, 4:19.74
- Nick Hogsed, OSU, 4:20.03
- Max Irwin, BSC, 4:20.35
- Brayden Seal, OSU, 4:21.37
- Din Selmanovic, CINC, 4:21.73
The penultimate heat of the men’s 500 saw Mitch D’Arrigo of the Gator Swim Club throw down a time of 4:13.70, destroying the heat and narrowly missing the 4:13.19 pool record set by Anton Ipsen earlier this year. Marcelo Acosta of Louisville joined him under the 4:20-barrier in 4:18.94 for 2nd overall with one heat remaining.
Zane Grothe then got out after it in the last heat, leading wire-to-wire to touch in 4:14.46 for the #2 seed, followed by Marwan El Kamash (4:19.74) and Max Irwin (4:20.35) who ended up 4th and 6th overall.
Women’s 200 IM Prelims
- American Record: 1:51.65, Ella Eastin, 2016
- U.S. Open Record: 1:51.65, Ella Eastin, 2016
- Meet Record: 1:53.16, Melanie Margalis, 2016
- Pool Record: 1:53.47, Katinka Hosszu, 2010
- Melanie Margalis, SPA, 1:54.74
- Isabel Ivey, GSC, 1:57.26
- Rachael Bradford-Feldman, UOFL, 1:57.58
- Mariia Astashkina, UOFL, 1:57.90
- Emma Muzzy, GATR, 1:57.91
- Andrea Cottrell, CARD, 1:58.28
- Meg Bailey, OSU, 1:58.45
- Lina Rathsack, PITT, 1:58.72
Melanie Margalis of Saint Petersburg was dominant in winning the last heat of the women’s 200 IM, posting the top time of the morning by 2.5 seconds in 1:54.74. Isabel Ivey of Gator Swim Club took 2nd to her in the heat in 1:57.26, a time that stands up as 2nd fastest overall.
Rachael Bradford-Feldman (1:57.58) and Emma Muzzy (1:57.91) won the other two seeded heats to qualify 3rd and 5th overall, while Louisville’s Mariia Astashkina slides in in 4th at 1:57.90. Andrea Cottrell, who had the fastest breaststroke leg of the morning, qualifies 6th in 1:58.28.
Men’s 200 IM Prelims
- American Record: 1:39.38, David Nolan, 2015
- U.S. Open Record: 1:39.38, David Nolan, 2015
- Meet Record: 1:40.08, Ryan Lochte, 2007
- Pool Record: 1:42.60, Ryan Lochte, 2010
Women’s 50 Free Prelims
- American Record: 21.12, Abbey Weitzeil, 2016
- U.S. Open Record: 21.12, Abbey Weitzeil, 2016
- Meet Record: 21.46, Natalie Coughlin, 2007
- Pool Record: 21.69, Lara Jackson, 2008
Men’s 50 Free Prelims
- American Record: 18.20, Caeleb Dressel, 2016
- U.S. Open Record: 18.20, Caeleb Dressel, 2016
- Meet Record: 18.81, Nathan Adrian, 2014
- Pool Record: 18.77, Caeleb Dressel, 2015
