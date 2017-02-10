2017 OUA Championships Finals: Day 2 Finals and Recap

2017 OUA CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2017 OUA Championships hosted by the University of Toronto kicked off yesterday with a slew of records coming from the University of Toronto. Rio Olympic bronze medalist Kylie Masse dominated the field in the women’s 100 backstroke yesterday, winning by 5 seconds, though Masse just missed her own championship record. Hannah Genich from the University of Toronto demolished the field in the women’s 200 fly with a blistering 2:11.09, which also slipped under the previous record, set way back in 1999.

On the men’s side, Toronto was also largely dominant. Osvald Nitski won the men’s 400 free and placed second in the men’s 200 fly, missing the gold by a mere 13-one-hundredths of a second. The men’s sprint squad from Toronto also dominated, setting a new championships record in the 200 freestyle relay, and then placing two of those relay swimmers–Cameron Kidd and Scott McGillivray–on the podium again in a 1-2 finish in the 50 free. The University of Toronto dominated the 800 freestyle relays on both the men’s and women’s sides, with each team winning by seven or more seconds.

Women’s 200 IM

After dominating in the 100 backstroke last night and just missing her own OUA record in the event, Kylie Masse stormed to a new OUA record in the 200 IM tonight, lowering the previous record established by Masse last year by nearly three seconds. Masse’s victory this evening out-paced silver-medalist Hannah Genich, last night’s champion and OUA record-breaker in the 200 fly, by nearly 4 seconds. Completing the medals sweep for UT was Cino Ling who finished with the bronze another 2-and-a-half seconds behind Genich, but still over a second ahead of 4th place.

GOLD: Kylie Masse, University of Toronto, 2:09.94 SILVER: Hannah Genich, University of Toronto, 2:16.31 BRONZE: Cino Ling, University of Toronto, 2:18.86

Men’s 200 IM

Montana Champaigne of the University of Ottowa clenched his 2nd victory of the weekend (he narrowly won the 200 fly last night) in the 200 IM this evening. Hochan Ryu of UT came in a narrow 2nd, and David Riley of Western a close 3rd. Champaigne easily out-split the field in the 50 breast gaining the lead after having been more than a second behind Ryu at the 100. While Ryu narrowly out-split Champaigne in the 50 freestyle, it wasn’t enough to catch him.

GOLD: Montana Champaigne, University of Ottowa, 1:58.94 SILVER: Hochan Ryu, University of Toronto, 1:59.13 BRONZE: David Riley, Western University, 1:59.59

Women’s 100 Free

After settling for silver in the 50 last night, Charis Huddle claimed gold this evening in the 100 freestyle where she took a commanding lead in the first 50, turning in the only sub-27 split in the field. Sarah Polley, who helped UT to the victory in the record-setting 200 freestyle relay last night, claimed silver, while Emma Mittermaier of McMaster claimed the bronze, shaving an impressive 1.27 seconds off her prelims time.

GOLD: Charis Huddle, Western University, 55.72 SILVER: Sarah Polley, University of Toronto, 55.93 BRONZE: Emma Mittermaier, McMaster University, 56.07

Men’s 100 Free

Evan Van Moerkerke took the victory in the 100 freestyle tonight after claiming the bronze medal in the 50 last night. Silver medalist from the 50, Scott McGillivray, claimed silver again tonight, while his UT teammate Matt Dans claimed bronze. Together, the medalists were the only men in the field to go sub-50 in the 100.

GOLD: Evan Van Moerkerke, University of Guelph, 49.11 SILVER: Scott McGillivray, University of Toronto, 49.40 BRONZE: Matt Dans, University of Toronto, 49.95

Men’s 1500 Free

Osvald Nitski, UT’s victor in the 400 free, took the victory in the mile tonight by a large 15-second gap. The Paulins brothers from Western University claimed the silver and bronze medals this evening, finishing within 1.5 seconds of one another.

GOLD: Osvald Nitski, University of Toronto, 15:26.30 SILVER: Sebastian Paulin, Western University, 15:41.59 BRONZE: Alex Paulins, Western University, 15:43.12

Women’s 200 Back

For the 2nd time this evening, Kylie Masse obliterated one of her own OUA records, but this time in the 200 back. In doing so, Masse won the race by nearly 7 seconds, finishing multiple body lengths ahead of silver medalist Emily Anzai. In third place was Hannah Genich, who earlier this evening won the silver medal in the 200 IM. With the victory tonight, Masse catapulted herself ahead of fellow Canadian Hillary Caldwell becoming the 5th-fastest performer in the world so far this year.

GOLD: Kylie Masse, University of Toronto, 2:03.71 SILVER: Emily Anzai, University of Guelph, 2:10.00 BRONZE: Hannah Genich, University of Toronto, 2:11.54

Men’s 200 Back

The University of Toronto swept the men’s 200 back this evening with Hochan Ryu claiming the gold. In addition to the massive points gained by Ryu, Mac, and MacKinnon, UT claimed 7th and 8th with swims from Keith Eriks and Kyle Haas.

GOLD: Hochan Ryu, University of Toronto, 1:58.77 SILVER: Matthew Mac, University of Toronto, 1:59.49 BRONZE: Ian MacKinnon, University of Toronto, 2:01.53

Women’s 100 Breast

The women’s 100 breast was an electrifying race, but Jasmine Raines, last night’s victor in the 200 breast, took the gold tonight, 3-one-hundredths ahead McMaster’s Olivvya Chow. Rachel Parsons of UT finished in 3rd, barely making the podium ahead of 4th-place-finisher Paige Crowell of the university of Ottowa.

GOLD: Jasmine Raines, University of Waterloo, 1:09.72 SILVER: Olivvya Chow, McMaster University, 1:09.75 BRONZE: Rachel Parsons, University of Toronto, 1:09.84

Men’s 100 Breast

Last night’s medalists from the men’s 200 breast all found themselves on the podium again tonight in the 200, but in a slightly different order. Jonathan Ramkissoon of the University of Waterloo went from bronze to gold this evening to knock Eli Wall off of the top spot, last night’s victor in the 200 breast. David Riley claimed the bronze tonight in the shorter distance; last night Riley won silver in the 200.

GOLD: Jonathan Ramkissoon, University of Waterloo, 1:00.41 SILVER: Eli Wall, University of Toronto, 1:00.94 BRONZE: David Riley, Western University, 1:01.78

Women’s 50 Fly

Rachel Rode, last night’s victor in the 50 freestyle, blew away the field again tonight in the 50 fly, winning by 7-tenths-of-a-second.

GOLD: Rachel Rode, University of Toronto, 27.03 SILVER: Hayley Hess, Western University, 27.74 BRONZE: Olivia Sbaraglia, University of Toronto, 28.84

Men’s 50 Fly

After taking bronze in the 100 free tonight, Matt Dans surged to victory in the men’s 50 fly, nearly breaking the 24-second barrier.

GOLD: Matt Dans, University of Toronto, 24.00 SILVER: Edward Liu, University of Toronto, 24.12 BRONZE: Gamal Assaad, Western University, 24.32

Women’s 800 Free

UT’s Sophia Saroukian, after winning the 400 free last night, claimed the longer distance this evening with a commanding victory. Keira Brazeau, last night’s silver medalist in the 400, made the podium again in the longer distance. Victoria Radounski gave UT a 1-2 finish and was the only other swimmer in the field that slipped under the 9-minute barrier.

GOLD: Sophia Saroukian, University of Toronto, 8:51.67 SILVER: Victoria Radounski, University of Toronto, 8:56.09 BRONZE: Keira Brazeau, Western University, 9:00.12

Women’s 400 Medley Relay

GOLD: University of Toronto, 4:10.85 (Lam, Parsons, Genich, Sbaraglia) SILVER: McMaster University, 4:14.45 (Dvorski, Chow, Mittermaier, McDonald) BRONZE: University of Guelph, 4:15.52 (Anzai, Tilvaldyeva, Kennedy, Young)

Men’s 400 Medley Relay