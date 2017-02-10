Memorial Service Announced for Late Drury Swimmer Wen “Ariel” Xu

Drury Univesrity has announced plans for a memorial service for swimmer Wen “Ariel” Xu, who died during a team practice last week.

The service will be held on Tuesday, February 14th in Clara Thompson Hall at 3:30.

Xu, a native of Shanghai, China, was the defending NCAA Division II Champion in the 50 freestyle, and as part of Drury’s title-winning 200 medley and free relays.

She passed away on February 2nd after suffering what is believed to be a seizure during a team practice. Paramedics were immediately called and her teammates pulled her from the water and administered CPR and AED, but she was pronounced dead at Mercy Hospital.