Drury Univesrity has announced plans for a memorial service for swimmer Wen “Ariel” Xu, who died during a team practice last week.
The service will be held on Tuesday, February 14th in Clara Thompson Hall at 3:30.
Xu, a native of Shanghai, China, was the defending NCAA Division II Champion in the 50 freestyle, and as part of Drury’s title-winning 200 medley and free relays.
She passed away on February 2nd after suffering what is believed to be a seizure during a team practice. Paramedics were immediately called and her teammates pulled her from the water and administered CPR and AED, but she was pronounced dead at Mercy Hospital.
Leave a Reply
1 Comment on "Memorial Service Announced for Late Drury Swimmer Wen “Ariel” Xu"
Her team is certainly making her proud, they’re swimming for her this week and it’s showing. Props to all Drury team, who have been through a lot this season, which they have handled with class and focus. Rest in peace, Wen.