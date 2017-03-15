2017 NCAA Division III Men: Day 1 Up/Down Report

Division III Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships

March 15-18, 2017

CISD Natatorium, Shenandoah, Texas

Prelims 10 AM, Finals 6 PM – U.S. Central Time Zone (GMT -6 currently)

Chalk it up to the “Andrew Wilson Effect” if you’d like, but with the first prelims session in the books, Emory is living up to expectations. The Eagles are the only team in title contention that placed at least one swimmer in A finals of each individual event and the relay. Worcester Polytechnic Institute (WPI) kicked off the men’s championships with a big Day One gain, earning a spot in the A final of the 200 medley relay owing to a 1.7-second drop in prelims. Williams, Wash U, Carnegie Mellon, and Chicago all did better than expected in individual events. Keynon had a huge pick-up in the 500 free, as well as nice gains in the 200 IM and 50 free, but they missed the A final of the medley relay which cost them nearly all the cushion they had built up in the individual events. Denison was down 13 on the morning.

Below are the Ups (“A” finalists) / Downs (“B” finalists) for the teams who will be on the scoreboard at the conclusion of finals:

Team 500 Free 200 IM 50 Free 200 Med Relay Day 1 Indiv Totals Day 1 Relay Totals Emory University 3/0 1/0 2/1 1/0 6/1 1/0 Kenyon College 3/1 2/1 0/1 0/1 5/3 0/1 Johns Hopkins University 1/0 1/1 0/0 1/0 2/1 1/0 Mass Institute of Technology 0/0 1/0 1/1 1/0 2/1 1/0 Washington University (MO) 0/0 2/0 0/1 1/0 2/1 1/0 Denison University 0/2 1/0 0/0 1/0 1/2 1/0 Rowan University 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/1 1/0 0/1 Carnegie Mellon University 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 UC Santa Cruz 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 Keene State 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 Williams College 0/1 0/2 0/0 1/0 0/3 1/0 University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point 0/0 0/0 1/0 1/0 1/0 1/0 Widener University 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 University of Chicago 0/1 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/2 0/0 New York University 0/1 0/0 0/1 0/1 0/2 0/1 Albion College 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/1 0/1 0/1 Birmingham-Southern College 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 Case Western Reserve 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 Gettysburg College 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/1 0/0 University of St. Thomas 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 Tufts University 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 Loras 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/1 0/0 Amherst College 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/1 Bates College 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/1 Calvin College 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/1 The College of New Jersey 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/1 Worcester Polytechnic Institute 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 1/0 8/8 8/8 8/8 8/8 24/24 8/8

*Note: Ups refer to swimmers in the A final, who can finish no lower than 8th barring a DQ; Downs refer to swimmers in the B final, who can finish no higher than 9th and no lower than 16th (again, barring a DQ on the low end).

