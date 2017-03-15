2017 NCAA Division III Men: Day 1 Up/Down Report

Division III Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships

  • March 15-18, 2017
  • CISD Natatorium, Shenandoah, Texas
  • Prelims 10 AM, Finals 6 PM – U.S. Central Time Zone (GMT -6 currently)
  • Event schedule
  • Real-time results – diving
  • Real-time results – swimming
  • Video link (expected to be available when meet starts)
  • Championship Central

Men’s Ups/Downs

Chalk it up to the “Andrew Wilson Effect” if you’d like, but with the first prelims session in the books, Emory is living up to expectations. The Eagles are the only team in title contention that placed at least one swimmer in A finals of each individual event and the relay. Worcester Polytechnic Institute (WPI) kicked off the men’s championships with a big Day One gain, earning a spot in the A final of the 200 medley relay owing to a 1.7-second drop in prelims. Williams, Wash U, Carnegie Mellon, and Chicago all did better than expected in individual events. Keynon had a huge pick-up in the 500 free, as well as nice gains in the 200 IM and 50 free, but they missed the A final of the medley relay which cost them nearly all the cushion they had built up in the individual events. Denison was down 13 on the morning.

Below are the Ups (“A” finalists) / Downs (“B” finalists) for the teams who will be on the scoreboard at the conclusion of finals:

Team 500 Free 200 IM 50 Free 200 Med Relay Day 1 Indiv Totals Day 1 Relay Totals
Emory University 3/0 1/0 2/1 1/0 6/1 1/0
Kenyon College 3/1 2/1 0/1 0/1 5/3 0/1
Johns Hopkins University 1/0 1/1 0/0 1/0 2/1 1/0
Mass Institute of Technology 0/0 1/0 1/1 1/0 2/1 1/0
Washington University (MO) 0/0 2/0 0/1 1/0 2/1 1/0
Denison University 0/2 1/0 0/0 1/0 1/2 1/0
Rowan University 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/1 1/0 0/1
Carnegie Mellon University 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0
UC Santa Cruz 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 1/0 0/0
Keene State 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 1/0 0/0
Williams College 0/1 0/2 0/0 1/0 0/3 1/0
University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point 0/0 0/0 1/0 1/0 1/0 1/0
Widener University 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 1/0 0/0
University of Chicago 0/1 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/2 0/0
New York University 0/1 0/0 0/1 0/1 0/2 0/1
Albion College 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/1 0/1 0/1
Birmingham-Southern College 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0
Case Western Reserve 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0
Gettysburg College 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/1 0/0
University of St. Thomas 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0
Tufts University 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0
University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0
Loras 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/1 0/0
Amherst College 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/1
Bates College 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/1
Calvin College 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/1
The College of New Jersey 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/1
Worcester Polytechnic Institute 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 1/0
8/8 8/8 8/8 8/8 24/24 8/8

*Note: Ups refer to swimmers in the A final, who can finish no lower than 8th barring a DQ; Downs refer to swimmers in the B final, who can finish no higher than 9th and no lower than 16th (again, barring a DQ on the low end).

Score Predictions (**does not yet include 310 diving points**)

Team Day 1 Prelims +/- Psych Projected Day 4 Finish
Emory University 135 14 432
Kenyon College 99 6 345
Johns Hopkins University 75 7 314
Denison University 60 -13 364
Mass Institute of Technology 58 9 256
Washington University (MO) 53 13 208
Williams College 37 18 170
University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point 37 -6 108
Worcester Polytechnic Institute 32 32 64
New York University 23 -7 165
Rowan University 23 -9 118
UC Santa Cruz 16 5 16
Keene State 14 -2 43
Albion College 13 -3 76
Calvin College 12 6 12
Carnegie Mellon University 11 10 19
Widener University 11 -3 11
The College of New Jersey 10 10 119
University of Chicago 10 10 82
University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire 9 7 43

 

 

 

swimmer

LOL!!! Kenyon gonnna get wrecked by Denison & Emory! Maybe Hopkins & MIT will hop ahead of them as well this year!! WOW!

4 minutes 6 seconds ago
