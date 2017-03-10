2017 NCAA Division II Women: Day 3 Prelims Live Recap

Division II Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships
- March 8-11, 2017
- Birmingham CrossPlex, Birmingham, Alabama
- Prelims 10:30 AM, Finals 6 PM – U.S. Central Time Zone (GMT -6 currently)
- Event schedule
- Real-time results – diving
- Real-time results – swimming
- Video link (expected to be available when meet starts)
- Championship Central
Women’s 500 Yard Freestyle
- Division II: 4:39.28 3/11/2016 Patri Castro Ortega, Queens (NC)
Top 8 qualifiers:
- Georgia Wright, West Chester 4:50.62
- Erica Dahlgren, Drury 4:52.16
- Leonie Van Noort, Grand Valley 4:52.52
- Theresa Hayward, West Chester 4:53.79
- Emma Wahlstrom, Nova S’eastern 4:53.94
- Christina Halverston, Cal Baptist 4:54.22
- Caroline Jouisse, Delta State 4:54.72
- Annagrazia Bonsanti, Bridgeport 4:55.14
West Chester freshman Georgia Wright, who set the NCAA Division II record in the 1000 free on Wednesday, went 4:50.62 to win the first circle-seeded heat, dropping 2 seconds from her seed time. Drury freshman Erica Dahlgren put up a good challenge, especially over the second half, and finished 1.5 seconds behind with 4:52.16. Delta State sophomore Caroline Jouisse was third in the heat with 4:54.72.
West Chester senior Theresa Hayward, fourth in the 1000 free on Wednesday, and third in the 500 free last year, got off to a quick start in the following heat, but #2 seed Leonie Van Noort, a senior from Grand Valley, overtook her on the last 150. Van Noort went 4:52.52 to move to #3 on the leaderboard; Hayward dropped 2 from her seed time and clocked in with 4:53.79.
Nova S’eastern senior Emma Wahlstrom, who won the 200 free last night, looked easy in the water, cruising to a win in the final heat with 4:53.94. Cal Baptist junior Christina Halverson made an effort to chase her down at the end and touched second in the heat with 4:54.22.
Women’s 100 Yard Backstroke
- NCAA DII: 52.45 3/14/2014 Mary Hanson, Cal Baptist
Top 8 qualifiers:
- Yekaterina Rudenko Drury 54.05
- Rachel Helm NMU 54.13
- Hannah Peiffer Queens (NC) 54.18
- Meri Cizmar Findlay 54.22
- Brenna Gabrielson Wayne State 54.53
- Viktoriya Arkhipova Wingate 54.81
- Cecilia Hake MSU Mankato 54.86
- Anastasia Klyarovskay Delta State 55.19
Women’s 100 Yard Breaststroke
- NCAA DII: 1:00.66 3/14/2014 Kayla Scott, Wayne State
Top 8 qualifiers:
Women’s 200 Yard Butterfly
- Division II: 1:57.94 3/11/2016 Sofia Petrenko, Wingate
Top 8 qualifiers:
Women’s 800 Yard Freestyle Relay
- NCAA DII: 7:14.69 3/13/2015 Queens (NC)
