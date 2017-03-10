2017 NCAA Division II Women: Day 3 Prelims Live Recap

Division II Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships

March 8-11, 2017

Birmingham CrossPlex, Birmingham, Alabama

Prelims 10:30 AM, Finals 6 PM – U.S. Central Time Zone (GMT -6 currently)

Event schedule

Real-time results – diving

Real-time results – swimming

Video link (expected to be available when meet starts)

Championship Central

Women’s 500 Yard Freestyle

Division II: 4:39.28 3/11/2016 Patri Castro Ortega, Queens (NC)

Top 8 qualifiers:

Georgia Wright, West Chester 4:50.62 Erica Dahlgren, Drury 4:52.16 Leonie Van Noort, Grand Valley 4:52.52 Theresa Hayward, West Chester 4:53.79 Emma Wahlstrom, Nova S’eastern 4:53.94 Christina Halverston, Cal Baptist 4:54.22 Caroline Jouisse, Delta State 4:54.72 Annagrazia Bonsanti, Bridgeport 4:55.14

West Chester freshman Georgia Wright, who set the NCAA Division II record in the 1000 free on Wednesday, went 4:50.62 to win the first circle-seeded heat, dropping 2 seconds from her seed time. Drury freshman Erica Dahlgren put up a good challenge, especially over the second half, and finished 1.5 seconds behind with 4:52.16. Delta State sophomore Caroline Jouisse was third in the heat with 4:54.72.

West Chester senior Theresa Hayward, fourth in the 1000 free on Wednesday, and third in the 500 free last year, got off to a quick start in the following heat, but #2 seed Leonie Van Noort, a senior from Grand Valley, overtook her on the last 150. Van Noort went 4:52.52 to move to #3 on the leaderboard; Hayward dropped 2 from her seed time and clocked in with 4:53.79.

Nova S’eastern senior Emma Wahlstrom, who won the 200 free last night, looked easy in the water, cruising to a win in the final heat with 4:53.94. Cal Baptist junior Christina Halverson made an effort to chase her down at the end and touched second in the heat with 4:54.22.

Women’s 100 Yard Backstroke

NCAA DII: 52.45 3/14/2014 Mary Hanson, Cal Baptist

Top 8 qualifiers:

Yekaterina Rudenko Drury 54.05 Rachel Helm NMU 54.13 Hannah Peiffer Queens (NC) 54.18 Meri Cizmar Findlay 54.22 Brenna Gabrielson Wayne State 54.53 Viktoriya Arkhipova Wingate 54.81 Cecilia Hake MSU Mankato 54.86 Anastasia Klyarovskay Delta State 55.19

Women’s 100 Yard Breaststroke

NCAA DII: 1:00.66 3/14/2014 Kayla Scott, Wayne State

Top 8 qualifiers:

Women’s 200 Yard Butterfly

Division II: 1:57.94 3/11/2016 Sofia Petrenko, Wingate

Top 8 qualifiers:

Women’s 800 Yard Freestyle Relay