2017 NCAA Division II Women: Day 1 Up/Down Report

  0 Anne Lepesant | March 08th, 2017 | College, NCAA Division II, News, Previews & Recaps

Division II Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships

Women’s Ups/Downs*

West Chester, Lindenwood, Queens, and Saint Leo all had big mornings relative to expectations, but Drury blew everyone out of the water, picking up 52 points over their psych sheet seedings to move out front in expected team scores.

Below are the Ups (“A” finalists) / Downs (“B” finalists) for the teams who will be on the scoreboard at the conclusion of Day 1 finals. The 1000 free is not included:

1000 Free 200 IM 50 Free 200 Medley Relay Day 1 Indiv Day 1 Relays
Queens (NC) 2/1 2/0 1/0 4/1 1/0
Drury 2/0 2/0 1/0 4/0 1/0
Wingate 1/1 1/0 1/0 2/1 1/0
MSU Mankato 0/0 2/0 0/1 2/0 0/1
Fresno Pacific 1/1 0/0 1/0 1/1 1/0
West Florida 0/0 1/0 0/1 1/0 0/1
Bridgeport 1/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0
Northern State 1/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0
Nova Southeastern 0/1 0/1 1/0 0/2 1/0
Tampa 0/1 0/1 0/0 0/2 0/0
Saint Leo 0/0 0/1 1/0 0/1 1/0
Wayne State 0/0 0/1 1/0 0/1 1/0
Lindenwood 0/0 0/1 1/0 0/1 1/0
Cal State East Bay 0/1 0/0 0/1 0/1 0/1
Delta State 0/0 0/1 0/1 0/1 0/1
West Chester 0/0 0/1 0/1 0/1 0/1
Cal Baptist 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/1 0/0
Henderson State 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0
Northern Michigan 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0
Carson-Newman 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/1
Saginaw Valley 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/1
UC San Diego 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/1
  8/8 8/8 8/8 16/16 8/8

*Note: Ups refer to swimmers in the A final, who can finish no lower than 8th barring a DQ; Downs refer to swimmers in the B final, who can finish no higher than 9th and no lower than 16th (again, barring a DQ on the low end).

Top Ten Predictions

Team Final Points +/- Psych
Drury 421 52
Queens (NC) 399 15
Wingate 315 17
Nova Southeastern 276 -12
Delta State 239 -4
West Florida 228 -8
Lindenwood 219 18
Grand Valley 187 -25
Cal Baptist 180 -4
Fresno Pacific 176 8

 

In This Story

Leave a Reply

Be the First to Comment!

wpDiscuz

About Anne Lepesant

Anne Lepesant is the mother of four teenage daughters, all of whom swim. With an undergraduate degree from Princeton (where she was an all-Ivy tennis player) and an MBA from INSEAD she worked for many years in the financial industry, both in France and the U.S. Anne is currently a …

Read More »