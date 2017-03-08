2017 NCAA Division II Women: Day 1 Up/Down Report

Division II Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships

March 8-11, 2017

Birmingham CrossPlex, Birmingham, Alabama

Prelims 10:30 AM, Finals 6 PM – U.S. Central Time Zone (GMT -6 currently)

Event schedule

Real-time results – diving

Real-time results – swimming

Video link (expected to be available when meet starts)

Championship Central

Women’s Ups/Downs*

West Chester, Lindenwood, Queens, and Saint Leo all had big mornings relative to expectations, but Drury blew everyone out of the water, picking up 52 points over their psych sheet seedings to move out front in expected team scores.

Below are the Ups (“A” finalists) / Downs (“B” finalists) for the teams who will be on the scoreboard at the conclusion of Day 1 finals. The 1000 free is not included:

1000 Free 200 IM 50 Free 200 Medley Relay Day 1 Indiv Day 1 Relays Queens (NC) 2/1 2/0 1/0 4/1 1/0 Drury 2/0 2/0 1/0 4/0 1/0 Wingate 1/1 1/0 1/0 2/1 1/0 MSU Mankato 0/0 2/0 0/1 2/0 0/1 Fresno Pacific 1/1 0/0 1/0 1/1 1/0 West Florida 0/0 1/0 0/1 1/0 0/1 Bridgeport 1/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 Northern State 1/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 Nova Southeastern 0/1 0/1 1/0 0/2 1/0 Tampa 0/1 0/1 0/0 0/2 0/0 Saint Leo 0/0 0/1 1/0 0/1 1/0 Wayne State 0/0 0/1 1/0 0/1 1/0 Lindenwood 0/0 0/1 1/0 0/1 1/0 Cal State East Bay 0/1 0/0 0/1 0/1 0/1 Delta State 0/0 0/1 0/1 0/1 0/1 West Chester 0/0 0/1 0/1 0/1 0/1 Cal Baptist 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/1 0/0 Henderson State 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 Northern Michigan 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 Carson-Newman 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/1 Saginaw Valley 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/1 UC San Diego 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/1 8/8 8/8 8/8 16/16 8/8

*Note: Ups refer to swimmers in the A final, who can finish no lower than 8th barring a DQ; Downs refer to swimmers in the B final, who can finish no higher than 9th and no lower than 16th (again, barring a DQ on the low end).

Top Ten Predictions