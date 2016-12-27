2016 Swammy Awards: Africa Male Swimmer Of The Year – Video

To see all of our 2016 Swammy Awards presented by TYR, click here

2016 AFRICA MALE SWIMMER OF THE YEAR: CHAD LE CLOS

For the 2nd consecutive year, Chad Le Clos of South Africa has earned the Swammy Award for African Male Swimmer of the Year. As in the past, Le Clos proved he is the fastest man on the continent and beyond, taking another two silver medals at the 2016 Olympic Games.

Although Le Clos fell short in the men’s 200m butterfly event, garnering 4th in the race in which he won gold in 2012, the 24-year-old surprised a super stacked men’s 200m freestyle field with a runner-up performance. Throwing down a gutsy opening 50m split of 23.39, Le Clos led the men’s 2free pack through the final 50m, where Chinese champion Sun Yang overtook the young stud for gold. However, Le Clos’ silver medal-garnering time of 1:45.20 clocked a new African Record and gives Le Clos another event in which he can threaten would-be champions everywhere for the next several years.

Le Clos was also a part of the history-making triple tie for silver in the 100m butterfly event in Rio. While Singapore’s Joseph Schooling slammed his way to victory, Le Clos tied American Michael Phelps and Hungarian Laszlo Cseh for silver, a fitting end to the Olympic competition in that the trio have been fierce competitors throughout their careers.

Post-Rio, Le Clos kept chipping away at his short course best times, becoming the first man to win 100 golds in his career over the FINA World Cup circuit. While competing at the FINA Short Course World Championships, Le Clos fired off a new World Record in the 100m butterfly, crushing a time of 48.08 to become the fastest performer of all-time.

HONORABLE MENTIONS:

In no particular order