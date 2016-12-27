Phelps, Hosszu, Ledecky, Sjostrom Up For AIPS Awards

A quartet of swimmers are up for the AIPS Male and Female Athletes of the Year awards as given out by the International Sports Press Association.

On the men’s side, Michael Phelps is the only swimmer nominated. At age 31, he led all male swimmers with 6 total medals in Rio, 5 of them gold. Phelps wrapped up his swimming career in August as the most-decorated Olympian of all-time. He’s won 23 Olympic golds, 28 total medals and became the first man ever to win four Olympic golds in a row in the same event, doing so in the 200 IM.

On the women’s side, Katinka Hosszu, Katie Ledecky and Sarah Sjostrom are all nominated. Hosszu won 4 of Hungary’s 7 total swimming medals, including all 3 golds. She also set an astounding world record in the 400 IM, blowing out the previous fastest time in the world by two seconds.

Ledecky completed a sweep of the 200, 400 and 800 freestyles, a feat that hadn’t been accomplished since 1968 on the women’s side. She won 4 golds and 1 silver to lead all female swimmers and set a new record for best medal haul by a female athlete at a single Olympic Games. Ledecky also set world records in the 400 and 800 frees and helped the U.S. win silver in the 4×100 free relay in a show of her range.

Sjostrom won a gold, a silver and a bronze for Sweden, representing all of her country’s swimming medals from Rio. Her 100 fly was a new world record, and she pushed Ledecky in a stellar 200 free showdown that ended in a Sjostrom silver. Sjostrom was also third in the 100 free, beating out world record-holder Cate Campbell.

The AIPS will collect poll results from press members this week, with polls closing on Wednesday night. You can view the full list of nominees here.

One more swimming-related item up for an award: the press facilities at the European Championships in London are up for the “Best Press Facilities” award.