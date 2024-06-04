2014 NCAA Division II Runner-Up Thomas Nguyen To Be Contestant On The Bachelorette

Thomas Nguyen is one of 25 men vying for the heart of Jenn Tran on Season 21 of “The Bachelorette.” Nguyen swam collegiately at Divison II Florida Southern University before spending time as a professional swimmer. He then got into coaching as he coached at SwimAtlanta.

Nguyen will be known as “Thomas N.” on the show. The season premieres on July 8th on ABC. The 31-year-old is right in the middle of Tran’s contestants as the age ranges from 24 to 35. Tran is 26.

Nguyen spent his collegiate career with Division II Florida Southern University. He made the Divison II NCAA Championships as a sophomore, junior, and senior. He made his first ‘A’ final as a junior as he finished 7th in the 200 backstroke (1:48.17). His senior season, he was the NCAA runner-up in the 200 back in a 1:44.42. He also finished 8th in the 100 back in a 48.28.

He continued to stay in the sport as he competed as a professional athlete representing Vietnam. He coached and swam under SwimAtlanta, swimming at US Summer and Winter Nationals in 2014 and 2015. His most recent competition came in 2017 when he swam on an all-coaches relay at the Georgia Long Course Senior State meet.

Since stepping away from the pool deck, Nguyen now works as a retirement advisor. According to his bio, “When he isn’t working, he enjoys swimming, watching “Guy’s Grocery Games” on the Food Network, and spending time on a boat with his friends.” He also listed being a former professional swimmer as one of his fun facts.

He notably is not the first former swimmer to appear on the show as Connor Saeli was a contestant on the show back in 2019. In addition, Florida State All-American Robby Hayes appeared on the show in 2016, where he was the runner-up.