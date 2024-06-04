Trip Breen Stepping Down After 25 Seasons As Wilmington College Head Coach

Courtesy: Wilmington Athletics

(WILMINGTON, Ohio) – The Wilmington College athletics department announced today that the Quakers head men’s and women’s swimming coach Trip Breen will be resigning to accept a Director of Competitive Swimming position at the YMCA in Lebanon, Ohio. Breen has been the head coach of the Quakers swim program since its inception in 1998, as he recently completed his 25th season at the helm of the program.

“Trip Breen is synonymous with Wilmington College Swimming” said Wilmington College Senior Director of Athletics Bill Wilson. “He is one of the most respected professionals in the nation, and on our campus. We are so grateful for the impact he has had on our student-athletes and staff. We wish him the very best as he starts a new chapter to his life.”

Breen was named the Ohio Athletic Conference (OAC) Women’s Swimming Coach of the Year in 2002 and the OAC Men’s Swimming Coach of the Year four times (2004, 2013, 2014, 2015). The Quakers best finish as a team in the OAC Championships was third on the men’s side in 2015 and the women finished fourth several times. Trip has coached countless swimmers to All-Conference honors over the years and has had five swimmers inducted into the Wilmington College athletics Hall of Fame.

Trip summed up his time at Wilmington this way, “I am thankful for the time that I spent at Wilmington College. I have had the opportunity to work with outstanding administrators, faculty, and staff.” Breen continues, “The highlight for me has been the time spent with generations of Wilmington College swimming student-athletes. They have made me a better coach and more importantly, a better person. For that, I am eternally grateful.”