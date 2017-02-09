2012 Olympic Gold Medalist Eva Risztov Retires

2012 Olympic gold medalist in the women’s open water 10km swim Eva Risztov has announced her retirement from competitive swimming.

Risztov made the announcement on her Facebook page this week with both a written and video message.

Posted by Risztov Éva on Wednesday, February 8, 2017

In her career, Ristov had success both in the pool and open water. At the 2003 long course World Championships in Barcelona, she took silver in the 400 free, 200 fly, and 400 IM. She also has 15 European Championships medals in the pool (6 of which were gold), and one European open water medal – a silver in the 10k from the 2014 Berlin championships. She has 3 times been named the Hungarian Swimmer of the Year (2002, 2003, 2012); won the Hajos Alfred award in 2012; and was named the 2012 Hungarian Sportswoman of the Year by a vote of national sports journalists.

Ristov finished 13th at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games in the 10k open water in what turned out to be her swan song.

This is actually Risztov’s second retirement – she walked away from the sport at age 19 in 2005, after winning the Worlds silver medals, but made her triumphant return to the sport in 2009 for her biggest successes yet.

She also swam in the 400 free (16th), 800 free (13th), and on Hungary’s 400 free relay (15th) at the 2012 Olympics.

On the day after her announcement, Risztov announced her new career path – as the office manager for talent agency TMC’s sports division.