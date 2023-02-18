2-Time Defending Big Ten Champ Phoebe Bacon Skips 200 Back Prelims on Saturday

2023 WOMEN’S BIG TEN CHAMPIONSHIPS

Defending NCAA and 2022 World Championship silver medalist Phoebe Bacon of Wisconsin declared a false start (no-showed) for the event on Saturday morning on the final day of the 2023 Big Ten Championships.

Bacon, a junior, entered the meet as the two-time defending champion.

In her previous swims in the meet, Bacon finished 3rd in the 100 back and 2nd in the 200 IM. Her 100 back finals time on Friday evening, 51.96, was about half-a-second slower than her season best of 51.40.

Bacon has also swum on three of Wisconsin’s four relays so far at the meet, and was probably in the team’s planned lineup for the 400 free relay on Saturday evening.

Wisconsin head coach Yuri Suguiyama says that she withdrew due to an undisclosed illness.