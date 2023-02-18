Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2-Time Defending Big Ten Champ Phoebe Bacon Skips 200 Back Prelims on Saturday

2023 WOMEN’S BIG TEN CHAMPIONSHIPS

Defending NCAA and 2022 World Championship silver medalist Phoebe Bacon of Wisconsin declared a false start (no-showed) for the event on Saturday morning on the final day of the 2023 Big Ten Championships.

Bacon, a junior, entered the meet as the two-time defending champion.

In her previous swims in the meet, Bacon finished 3rd in the 100 back and 2nd in the 200 IM. Her 100 back finals time on Friday evening, 51.96, was about half-a-second slower than her season best of 51.40.

Bacon has also swum on three of Wisconsin’s four relays so far at the meet, and was probably in the team’s planned lineup for the 400 free relay on Saturday evening.

Wisconsin head coach Yuri Suguiyama says that she withdrew due to an undisclosed illness.

In This Story

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About Braden Keith

Braden Keith

Braden Keith is the Editor-in-Chief and a co-founder/co-owner of SwimSwam.com. He first got his feet wet by building The Swimmers' Circle beginning in January 2010, and now comes to SwimSwam to use that experience and help build a new leader in the sport of swimming. Aside from his life on the InterWet, …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!