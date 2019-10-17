2-Time 2019 Futures Qualifier Anne Rademacher Verbally Commits to Northeastern

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Winnacunnet High School’s Anne Rademacher has announced her verbal commitment to swim for the Northeastern University Huskies beginning in the fall of 2020. She shared the news by saying, “I am ecstatic to announce my commitment to swim at Northeastern University! They have an incredible swim team culture, campus, academics and co-op program! Thank you to my family, coaches, teammates, and friends for all of the love and support throughout this process. I am so excited to be part of the Husky Family!”

At the 2019 NHSA State Championships, Rademacher earned three individual top-3 finishes as well as finishing 3rd with her relay team in the 200 free relay while representing Phoenix Swimming. She earned the gold medal in the 200 free (1:52.84), touching 2 seconds ahead of 2nd place finisher Grace Wenger, earning a personal best time and a 2019 Futures cut. She came in 2nd in both the 100 free (52.35) and the 100 fly (59.28).

Rademacher also earned a Futures cut at the 2019 NHIAA D2 Swimming and Diving Championships with top-3 swims in all four of her races. In the first event of the meet, Rademacher and her Winnacunnet High School teammates. Her sister Claire Rademacher led off with the backstroke leg, Brydine Olofson swam the breast, Anne Rademacher swam the fly, and Haillie Figueroa-Duarte anchored. The four women earned the silver medal behind Derryfield. Rademacher quickly turned around to swim the 200 free, earning the silver medal by out-touching Grace Wenger by 0.1 seconds, qualifying for Futures in a time of 1:52.37. She earned her second individual medal in the 100 fly (58.41), touching the wall 0.48 seconds behind Wenger. Rademacher anchored the 400 free relay at the end of the meet that earned a bronze medal. The relay was comprised of Claire Rademacher, Olofson, and Desirae Caracoglia.

Top SCY Times:

200 back – 2:04.96

200 free – 1:52.37

100 free – 52.35

200 IM – 2:09.64

400 IM – 4:34.77

500 free – 5:06.75

In the fall, Rademacher will joining fellow middle-distance fresstylers Remi Gucker and Grace Miller, as well as Nikita Pelletier, Coco Fraser, Jane Thompson, and Alyssa Reilly as members of the class of 2024.

