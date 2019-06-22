17-Year-Old Jonathan Tan Clocks 22.55 50 Free To Wrap Up SGP Nats

15TH SINGAPORE NATIONAL SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS 2019

The 2019 Singapore National Swimming Championships concluded tonight at the OCBC Aquatic Centre, with the men’s and women’s 50m freestyle events stealing the show.

In the absence of National Record holder Joseph Schooling, who bowed out of the remainder of the meet after yesterday’s 100m fly prelims, 17-year-old Jonathan Tan took control of the men’s splash n’ dash with authority.

Already owning a season-best 22.52 from the Singapore National Age Group Championships (SNAGs) this past March, the AquaTech swimmer nearly hit that mark tonight with a big-time 22.55 for the win. He is teetering on the edge of the aforementioned Schooling’s NR of 22.47 that’s been on the books since 2015.

For the women, it was Quah Ting Wen who produced the gold medal-garnering time in 25.26, just .2 ahead of Amanda Lim‘s silver worthy mark of 25.46.

Lim held the Meet Record of 25.38 heading into tonight’s final, but Quah dropped it down by .12 to log her 2nd best outing of the season. Quah already nailed a new National Record of 25.07 en route to taking the SNAGS title.