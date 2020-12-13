16-Year-Old Elizabeth Dekkers Hits 2:08.46 200 Fly Aussie Age Record

2020 QUEENSLAND CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Saturday, December 12th – Friday, December 18th (Day 1 is relays only; Days 5-8 are age group)
- Brisbane Aquatic Center
- LCM (50m)
While competing on the first day of individual events at these 2020 Queensland Championships, 16-year-old Elizabeth Dekkers crushed a new Australian national age record in the women’s 200m fly.
Claiming the meet title by over 8 seconds, Newmarket Racers’ Dekkers stopped the clock in a mighty 2:08.46. That overwrites the previous All Comers record for 16-year-0lds, which was represented by the 2:08.54 Miyu Nakano blasted way back in 2014.
The previous Aussie Age Record for 16-year-olds stood at the 2:08.58 Samantha Hammill logged even further back in 2008.
After posting a morning time of 2:10.38 to take the top seed with ease, Dekkers split 1:01.69/1:06.85 to get the job done in style in her new record of 2:08.46 in tonight’s final.
On a personal level, Dekkers’ time this evening shaved .05 off of her own lifetime best in the event, which stands at the 2:08.51 she nailed at this same time last year.
The budding star now ranks as the 5th fastest 200m flyer in the world so far this long course season:
2020-2021 LCM Women 200 Fly
Liyan
2:06.83
|2
|Zhang
Yifan
|CHN
|2:06.99
|10/02
|3
|Suzuka
Hasegawa
|JPN
|2:07.82
|10/02
|4
|Boglarka
Kapas
|HUN
|2:07.97
|12/08
|5
|Kina
Hayashi
|JPN
|2:08.56
|10/02