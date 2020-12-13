16-Year-Old Elizabeth Dekkers Hits 2:08.46 200 Fly Aussie Age Record

2020 QUEENSLAND CHAMPIONSHIPS

Saturday, December 12th – Friday, December 18th (Day 1 is relays only; Days 5-8 are age group)

Brisbane Aquatic Center

LCM (50m)

SwimSwam Meet Preview

Entries/Live Results

Live Stream ($)

While competing on the first day of individual events at these 2020 Queensland Championships, 16-year-old Elizabeth Dekkers crushed a new Australian national age record in the women’s 200m fly.

Claiming the meet title by over 8 seconds, Newmarket Racers’ Dekkers stopped the clock in a mighty 2:08.46. That overwrites the previous All Comers record for 16-year-0lds, which was represented by the 2:08.54 Miyu Nakano blasted way back in 2014.

The previous Aussie Age Record for 16-year-olds stood at the 2:08.58 Samantha Hammill logged even further back in 2008.

After posting a morning time of 2:10.38 to take the top seed with ease, Dekkers split 1:01.69/1:06.85 to get the job done in style in her new record of 2:08.46 in tonight’s final.

On a personal level, Dekkers’ time this evening shaved .05 off of her own lifetime best in the event, which stands at the 2:08.51 she nailed at this same time last year.

The budding star now ranks as the 5th fastest 200m flyer in the world so far this long course season: