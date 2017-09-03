15-year-old Li Bingjie Nabs 1500 Free Chinese & Asian Record

13TH ANNUAL NATIONAL GAMES OF CHINA

The 2017 National Games of China continued today in Tianjin, with 15-year-old Li Bingjie cranking out yet another impressive performance, After already establishing herself as the new national record holder and Asian record holder in the 400m free with her monster outing of 4:01.75 on night 2, the teen threw down a gold medal-garnering race in the 1500m distance.

Stopping the clock in a time of 15:52.87, Bingjie comfortably surpassed the previous Chinese national record and Asian continental record of 15:58.02 set by Li Xuanxu at the 2011 World Championships in Shanghai. In fact, the teen’s time tonight would have placed 3rd at the 2017 World Championships in Budapest, finishing behind winner Katie Ledecky of America and silver medalist Mireia Belmonte of Spain.

Bingjie now checks-in as the 12th-fastest performer all-time, with her outing resulting in the placement on the list as follows:

Top 12 women’s 1500m freestyle PERFORMERS All-time

15:25.48 – Katie Ledecky, 2015 15:38.88 – Lotte Friis, 2013 15:40.14 – Lauren Boyle, 2015 15:42.54 – Kate Ziegler, 2007 15:44.93 – Alessia Filippi, 15:44.93 15:47.09 – Boglarka Kapas, 2015 15:47.26 – Jazmin Carlin – 2013 15:50.89 – Mireia Belmonte, 2017 15:52.10 – Janet Evans, 1988 15:52.17 – Jessica Ashwood, 2015 15:52.37 – Camelia Potec, 2009 15:52.87 – Li Bingjie, 2017

After the race, Bingjie stated that her performance “was a surprising time for me and improved my personal best by more than 10 seconds. But on the other hand, it was an acceptable time since my training times were close to it. My goal is to show my best at the Tokyo Olympic Games.”

Bingjie now holds the Chinese national records in the 400m, 800m and 1500m freestyle events. Her times in each also rank as the Asian continental records.