15-Year-Old Emily Brown Swims 4:48.83 400 IM on Night 2 Cleveland Sectionals

2022 CLEVELAND SUMMER SECTIONALS

July 14-17, 2022

LCM (50 meters)

Cleveland State University

After winning all but one event on night one, Ohio State continued their success into night 2 winning eight out of 10 events.

One of the events won by a non-Ohio State swimmer was the women’s 400 IM. 15 year old Emily Brown (Unattached) won the vent in a 4:48.83. That was a huge lifetime best for the teenager as her previous best was a 4:53.31 which she swam in July 2021. Notably, that ranks her at #96 all time in the 15-16 girls age group.

Earning the only other win by a swimmer not from Ohio State on night two was in the men’s 50 backstroke. Griffin Curtis of OLY swam a 26.24 in the event. Curtis is a rising sophomore at LSU.

Ohio State’s Amy Fulmer continued her success after winning two events on night 1. On night two, she won three events. Fulmer started off the night with the win in the women’s 50 back going a 28.19. Notably, that was faster than her 28.26 which she swam in April at US International Team Trials to finish ninth.

Soon after winning the 50 back, Fulmer also won the women’s 200 free swimming a 2:02.49. That was just off of her best of 2:01.78 which she swam to finish 23rd at US International Team Trials.

Finishing the night, Fulmer picked up her third win as a member of the women’s 400 freestyle relay. The team of Aislinn Walsh, Fulmer, Kit Kat Zenick, and Teresa Ivan combined for a final time of 3:45.42. Notably, Fulmer had the fastest split going a 54.83.

In addition to winning the relay, Zenick also won the women’s 100 butterfly. Zenick won in a 1:00.60. That was just off of her best of 1:00.21 which she swam at the end of last summer.

On the men’s side, Jay Johnson picked up two wins. Johnson picked up his first win in the men’s 200 freestyle with a 1:52.44. That was just off of his best of 1:52.26 which he swam at this meet a year ago. Johnson also was a member of Ohio State’s winning men’s 400 freestyle relay. The relay of Johnson, James Ward, Thomas Watkins, and Daniel Baltes combined for a final time of 3:24.34. Ward had the fastest split with a 50.28.

Also picking up a win on night 2 was Jean Pierre Khouzam who won the men’s 100 fly in a 54.49. That was a best time as his previous best was a 54.77 from May 2019.

Jonathan Edwards also picked up a win swimming a 4:27.57 in the men’s 400 IM. That was a best time by almost four seconds as his previous best was a 4:31.41.