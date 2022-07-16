Minneapolis Sectionals Day 2: 16-Year-Old Maggie Wanezek Hits 1:00.76 100 Back

2022 USA SWIMMING SPEEDO CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES

July 14 to 17, 2022

Minneapolis, Minnesota

Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center

LCM (50m)

Results under “2022 USA Swimming Speedo Championship Series” on MeetMobile

Night two of the Minneapolis sectionals was highlighted by a win from Elmbrook Swim Club’s Maggie Wanezek, who put down a time of 1:00.76 in the women’s 100 back. The most impressive thing about this swim is that she matched her personal best time set at U.S. trials this April, which had qualified her for the Junior Pan Pacs team in the event. In addition, it also would have tied for 14th in the semifinals at the 2022 World Championships.

The 100 back wasn’t Wanezek’s only victory tonight, as she also set a huge best time to win the 200 free. She swam a 2:03.10, taking nearly three seconds off her old PB of 2:06.36 from April 2021.

A big swim on the men’s side came from Arizona State swimmer Andrew Gray, who took the 200 free in a time of 1:49.61. He was just a few tenths off his best time of 1:48.98 set at U.S. trials. Minnesota’s Christopher Morris was the only other swimmer under the 1:50 mark in the race, going a massive lifetime best of 1:49.84 to take second. Morris dropped nearly a second off his PB in the 100 free yesterday, and continued that trend of improvement into the 200 as his fastest time before this meet was a 1:51.90.

Ziyad Saleem, who is just coming off representing Sudan at the World Championships, won the 100 back in a time of 55.81. He was just 0.06 seconds off his worlds time of 55.75, which he swam to finish 28th in the prelims of that meet.

Coming off a win and a two-second drop in the 200 breast yesterday, Lance Johnson picked up a second title in the men’s 400 IM, clocking a time of 4:24.83 to win by over two seconds. This is a huge improvement from his previous best time of 4:28.62 set this June. Reese Tiltmann, younger sister of Virginia star Riley Tiltmann, won the women’s edition of the race in a time of 4:53.87.

Keegan Knott put up a 1:23.86 to win the women’s para 100 back, while Nolan Lowry swam a 1:09.00 for victory in the men’s event.