15-Year Old Adam Chaney Splits 22.44 in 50m Free for NAG Relay Record

2017 COLUMBUS SECTIONALS
- July 19th-22nd, 2017
- Columbus, OH
The 15-16 boys from the Mason Manta Rays in Ohio have broken their 2nd National Age Group Record of the weekend at the Columbus Sectional Championships. Using the same four-some, but in a different order, they finished the 200 long course meter medley relay in 1:34.09 on Saturday.
That broke the 2016 record of 1:34.63 set by Irvine Novaquatics. That foursome took almost 1.3 seconds off the old record in the event.
Comparative Splits:
|Mason Manta Rays
|New Record
|Old Record
|IRVINE NOVAQUATICS
|Carson Foster
|23.68
|24.22
|Benjamin Blevins-Boor, 16
|Jacob Foster
|23.61
|23.72
|Hunter Hitchens, 15
|Tyler Babinec
|24.36
|23.45
|Justin Nguyen, 16
|Adam Chaney
|22.44
|23.24
|Owen Kao, 15
|1:34.09
|1:34.63
What is most remarkable about Mason’s swim was the 22.44 anchor from 15-year old Adam Chaney. Earlier in the meet, Chaney was 7th in the individual 50 free with a 23.77 – which was his lifetime best swim. He was the youngest swimmer in that A-final by 2 years.
If that wasn’t impressive enough, he showed up big-time in this relay, dropping 1.33 seconds on the anchor – which they needed. Even a 23.0, which still would’ve been an outrageous split for a 15-year old who flat starts 23.7, wouldn’t have gotten the record.
