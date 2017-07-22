15-Year Old Adam Chaney Splits 22.44 in 50m Free for NAG Relay Record

2017 COLUMBUS SECTIONALS

July 19th-22nd, 2017

Columbus, OH

Psych sheets

Live Results

The 15-16 boys from the Mason Manta Rays in Ohio have broken their 2nd National Age Group Record of the weekend at the Columbus Sectional Championships. Using the same four-some, but in a different order, they finished the 200 long course meter medley relay in 1:34.09 on Saturday.

That broke the 2016 record of 1:34.63 set by Irvine Novaquatics. That foursome took almost 1.3 seconds off the old record in the event.

Comparative Splits:

Mason Manta Rays New Record Old Record IRVINE NOVAQUATICS Carson Foster 23.68 24.22 Benjamin Blevins-Boor, 16 Jacob Foster 23.61 23.72 Hunter Hitchens, 15 Tyler Babinec 24.36 23.45 Justin Nguyen, 16 Adam Chaney 22.44 23.24 Owen Kao, 15 1:34.09 1:34.63

What is most remarkable about Mason’s swim was the 22.44 anchor from 15-year old Adam Chaney. Earlier in the meet, Chaney was 7th in the individual 50 free with a 23.77 – which was his lifetime best swim. He was the youngest swimmer in that A-final by 2 years.

If that wasn’t impressive enough, he showed up big-time in this relay, dropping 1.33 seconds on the anchor – which they needed. Even a 23.0, which still would’ve been an outrageous split for a 15-year old who flat starts 23.7, wouldn’t have gotten the record.