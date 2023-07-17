13-Year-Old Stella Canoles Clocks 26.47 50 FR On Day 4 Of Roseville Sectionals

2023 SUMMER CA-NV SECTIONAL – ROSEVILLE

The 2023 CA/NV Speedo Sectionals in Roseville, California, came to a close yesterday. The final day of racing featured the women’s 800 freestyle, men’s 1500 freestyle, 200 IM, 50 free, and 400 freestyle relay.

Coming out on top of the combined team scores was Alto Swim Club, who scored a total of 1231 over the course of the weekend. Alto led on the men’s side as well, while Orinda Aquatics took 1st for the women.

Team Scores – Combined:

Alto Swim Club – 1231 Orinda Aquatics – 914 La Mirada Armada – 706

Team Scores – Men:

Alto Swim Club – 842 De Anza Cupertino Aquatics – 435 Orinda Aquatics – 368

Team Scores – Women:

Orinda Aquatics – 546 Wolverine Aquatics – 391.5 Alto Swim Club – 389

La Mirada Armada’s Irene Kim and Natalie Umpornpuckdi kicked things off with a 1-2 finish in the 800 freestyle. Kim, 14, touched 1st at 9:22.09 which puts her about seven seconds off her best that she set at the LA Invite earlier this month. Umpornpuckdi, 13, took 2nd with a 9:23.48 to come within a second of her own best time.

The men’s 1500 belonged to Henry Morrissey, who won the event by nearly 19 seconds with a time of 16:00.80. This swim marks Morrissey’s 2nd victory of the meet, as he won the 400 freestyle on Saturday. Clark Wakeland took 2nd at 16:19.03, while 15-year-old Jarem Usita grabbed 3rd in a best time of 16:23.03.

University of Nevada commit Olivia Stevenson had an enormous time drop to win the 200 IM. In prelims, she knocked nearly four seconds off her best to post a 2:21.66, then shaved off another second in finals for a 2:20.47. 15-year-old Maya Hetland also had a fantastic swim to finish 2nd, as she dropped nearly three seconds to clock a best time of 2:21.00.

Cole Reznick secured his 2nd victory of the competition in the men’s 200 IM, where he touched first in a best time of 2:04.90. Reznick’s previous best stood at 2:04.95, and was set back in May of 2021. UCSB’s Matthew Driscoll set a best time by about a second to take the runner-up spot in 2:06.09.

Driscoll added a victory of his own in the 50 freestyle, where he stopped the clock at 23.47. His performance marks a massive best time, with his previous best standing at 24.05 from 2022. Reid Brophy also set a new best time of 23.54 en route to his 2nd place finish.

In the women’s 50 freestyle, 16-year-old Jada Duncan from Wolverine Aquatics got her hand on the wall first in the at 26.29, which is just a hundredth of a second short of her personal best from 2021. Abigail Wickersham and 13-year-old Stella Canoles rounded out the podium with times of 26.44 and 26.47, respectively. Canoles’ swim marks a personal best by nearly a second, and debuts her on the girls’ 13-14 all-time list at 97th.

Alto Swim Club won the 400 freestyle relay in the women’s event with a time of 3:58.40, putting them just ahead of runner-up Orinda Aquatics (3:58.55). It was also a close race on the men’s side, as Tri Valley Aquatics beat out Alto Swim Club by a tenth in 3:32.81.