1,131 Swimmers Qualified For US Olympic Trials As We Enter 2020

As we head into the new year, it’s time for an update on where the total count lies for US Olympic Trials qualifiers.
In mid-August, after all of the major international competitions had wrapped up (other than World Juniors), the qualifier count was at 1,115. As of January 7, 2020, that number has only increased by 16, up to 1,131. USA Swimming’s stated goal is to have between 1,200 and 1,400 qualifiers.
Those 1,131 swimmers have amassed 2,358 qualifying cuts in total, up from the 2,299 last summer.
The 2020 US Olympic Swimming Trials will be held from June 21st-28th, 2020 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska. Swimmers will be able to compete in any events where they’ve hit the Olympic Trials standard (link below) with no ‘bonus events’ allowed.
By Event:
The 50 freestyles continue to see a high volume of qualifiers, with the distance events bringing in the lowest numbers.
|Event
|Female Qualifiers
|Male Qualifiers
|50 FR
|97
|122
|100 FR
|87
|102
|200 FR
|84
|74
|400 FR
|78
|84
|800 FR
|51
|63
|1500 FR
|44
|55
|100 BK
|108
|107
|200 BK
|76
|77
|100 BR
|104
|106
|200 BR
|78
|89
|100 FL
|97
|100
|200 FL
|85
|72
|200 IM
|100
|78
|400 IM
|81
|59
