1,131 Swimmers Qualified For US Olympic Trials As We Enter 2020

As we head into the new year, it’s time for an update on where the total count lies for US Olympic Trials qualifiers.

In mid-August, after all of the major international competitions had wrapped up (other than World Juniors), the qualifier count was at 1,115. As of January 7, 2020, that number has only increased by 16, up to 1,131. USA Swimming’s stated goal is to have between 1,200 and 1,400 qualifiers.

Those 1,131 swimmers have amassed 2,358 qualifying cuts in total, up from the 2,299 last summer.

The 2020 US Olympic Swimming Trials will be held from June 21st-28th, 2020 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska. Swimmers will be able to compete in any events where they’ve hit the Olympic Trials standard (link below) with no ‘bonus events’ allowed.

By Event:

The 50 freestyles continue to see a high volume of qualifiers, with the distance events bringing in the lowest numbers.

Event Female Qualifiers Male Qualifiers 50 FR 97 122 100 FR 87 102 200 FR 84 74 400 FR 78 84 800 FR 51 63 1500 FR 44 55 100 BK 108 107 200 BK 76 77 100 BR 104 106 200 BR 78 89 100 FL 97 100 200 FL 85 72 200 IM 100 78 400 IM 81 59

ALL US OLYMPIC TRIALS QUALIFIERS BASED ON USA SWIMMING DATABASE AS OF JANUARY 7, 2020