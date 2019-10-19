11 Nation-Leading Times for Michigan in Intrasquad Meet

Michigan Intrasquad Meet
- October 18th, 2019
- Canham Natatorium, Ann Arbor, Michigan
- SCY (25y)
- Complete Results
What was planned to be an elite tri-meet against Virginia and Tennessee turned into a Michigan intrasquad on Friday evening in Ann Arbor after concerns over the safety of the water at the Canham Natatorium. But no opponents was no problem for the Wolverines, as they put in 11 NCAA-leading times (based on times coming into the weekend) in the event.
The highlight was the women’s 100 fly, where sophomore Maggie MacNeil, the NCAA runner-up and the 2019 World Champion in the event, swam a new lifetime best. She swam 49.57, which breaks the Big Ten, Michigan, and Canham Natatorium Records and is the 4th-fastest performance in the history of the event (read more here). Through the first month of last season, MacNeil was also the fastest swimmer in the country – with a 51.49.
She also swam a 21.70 to win the 50 yard free, just off her school record of 21.49 set at NCAAs last season.
The highlight of the men’s side was the 500 free, where Michigan swam the top 3 times in the country nationally in the 500 yard free. Junior Ricardo Vargas won in 4:15.90, senior Felix Auboeck finished 2nd in 4:15.91, and sophomore Patrick Callan finished 3rd in 4:17.91.
Vargas also won the 1000 free in 8:47.47, which is within a second of his lifetime best, and is the best time in the world this season by 10 seconds.
Other Top-in-the-nation times:
- Seniors Tommy Cope and Charlie Swanson posted the nation’s two fastest times in the 200-yard IM (1:45.08/1:45.81). They also both added an individual event win later in the meet: Swanson in the 400-yard IM (3:45.77) and Cope in the 200-yard breaststroke (1:54.82).
- Miranda Tucker broke 59 seconds in the 100-yard breaststroke to lead the country (58.77). She also now ranks #2 nationally in the 200-yard breaststroke (2:09.89). At this point last season, she was 3 seconds slower in the 100 breast and almost 7 seconds slower in the 200 breast.
- Senior Miles Smachlo now ranks No. 1 nationally in the 200-yard butterfly (1:44.37) and is No. 2 in the 100-yard butterfly (46.43).
- Junior Gus Borges was the king of the sprints, posting NCAA-best times in both the 50-yard freestyle (19.77) and 100-yard freestyle (43.53).
- Among national ranks, senior Vanessa Krause is #2 in the 200-yard butterfly (1:56.42), freshman Kaitlynn Sims is #3 in the 500-yard freestyle (4:42.02) and sophomore Victoria Kwan is #4 in the 400-yard IM (4:14.04).
Go Maggie!!!!!!
Braden, it was asked in the other thread on 100Fly time what times from this meet count. Although I hope for the swimmers caught up in this obviously bad situation the times count, SwimSwam has articles in the past that meets without 2 teams don’t count for NCAA champ qualifying. Not sure there is such a requirement for USA times, records ,etc. What is the take on this?
Club Wolverine was also swimming at that meet
Well, that probably does not help with NCAA and I don’t think USA has a requirement on 2 teams so not sure what that changes. Unless USA requires two teams. I’m really not sure but I know last chance meets have to have multiple NCAA teams to count for qualifying. It is probably technical at this point as I’m sure the swimmers getting these fast times will do so again before NCAA champs.
Not correct, at least the age group. Maybe post-grads
The times will not count for NCAA Championship qualifying, because the competition was not between two or more teams of the same gender from DIFFERENT COLLEGIATE INSTITUTIONS. So, Club Wolverine wouldn’t satisfy that. The USA Swimming rule book technically says that the meet must be “bona fide” under NCAA rules to count for USA Swimming’s interests, so unless they found a loophole (registered it specifically as USA Swimming competition rather than NCAA?) it probably won’t count for USA Swimming either.
Seems like the water is just fine!