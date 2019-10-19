11 Nation-Leading Times for Michigan in Intrasquad Meet

Michigan Intrasquad Meet

October 18th, 2019

Canham Natatorium, Ann Arbor, Michigan

SCY (25y)

Complete Results

What was planned to be an elite tri-meet against Virginia and Tennessee turned into a Michigan intrasquad on Friday evening in Ann Arbor after concerns over the safety of the water at the Canham Natatorium. But no opponents was no problem for the Wolverines, as they put in 11 NCAA-leading times (based on times coming into the weekend) in the event.

The highlight was the women’s 100 fly, where sophomore Maggie MacNeil, the NCAA runner-up and the 2019 World Champion in the event, swam a new lifetime best. She swam 49.57, which breaks the Big Ten, Michigan, and Canham Natatorium Records and is the 4th-fastest performance in the history of the event (read more here). Through the first month of last season, MacNeil was also the fastest swimmer in the country – with a 51.49.

She also swam a 21.70 to win the 50 yard free, just off her school record of 21.49 set at NCAAs last season.

The highlight of the men’s side was the 500 free, where Michigan swam the top 3 times in the country nationally in the 500 yard free. Junior Ricardo Vargas won in 4:15.90, senior Felix Auboeck finished 2nd in 4:15.91, and sophomore Patrick Callan finished 3rd in 4:17.91.

Vargas also won the 1000 free in 8:47.47, which is within a second of his lifetime best, and is the best time in the world this season by 10 seconds.

Other Top-in-the-nation times: