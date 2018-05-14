10 Milestones for Swim Parents

Courtesy: Elizabeth Wickham

Through the years of swim parenting, there are many milestones from the first time your child wins their heat to signing day for college. Some milestones are universal while others are unique to a parent’s individual experience. These moments stand out and add to other exciting memories of being a swim parent.

Here is a list of 10 milestones that I experienced:

ONE

Mommy and me class in the pool and the surprise when your baby actually swims right before your eyes.

TWO

When your oldest child is able to swim across the pool and join the local swim team.

THREE

The first swim meet, feeling completely overwhelmed and scared to death—as the parent—not the swimmer. What have we gotten ourselves in for?

FOUR

Entering the door to our first team banquet where my children immediately ran away to sit at a table with their friends. Finding out there were plenty of other lonely parents to sit with.

FIVE

Traveling to a prelims/finals meet with a hotel stay. Enjoying the quiet time between sessions, when we get to nap with our children. This is almost as nice as watching them swim.

SIX

Purchasing a really expensive tech suit—only to have it rip right away.

SEVEN

The pride and relief when your child earns their first tech suit by reaching a national-level meet.

EIGHT

Discovering how much fun high school swimming can be—especially the league and conference meets. Cheering with parents in the stands for your team and children.

NINE

Realizing that your child is being recruited for college swimming and all the years of early morning drives to the pool mean something.

TEN

The first and last college conference meets. Spending time with the most fun swim parents ever.

What milestones have you experienced as a swim parent?

Elizabeth Wickham volunteered for 14 years on her kids’ club team as board member, fundraiser, newsletter editor and “Mrs. meet manager.” She’s a writer with a bachelor of arts degree in editorial journalism from the University of Washington with a long career in public relations, marketing and advertising. Her stories have appeared in newspapers and magazines including the Los Angeles Times, Orange County Parenting and Ladybug. You can read more parenting tips on her blog: http://bleuwater.me/.